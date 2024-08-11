You are here

Qassim farmers’ market to boost local agriculture

Saudi Arabia’s Culinary Arts Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, will host a farmers’ market at Al-Nakheel Avenue in Unaizah. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Culinary Arts Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, will host a farmers’ market at Al-Nakheel Avenue in Unaizah. (SPA)
Qassim farmers’ market to boost local agriculture

Qassim farmers’ market to boost local agriculture
  • The commission aims to enhance and develop farmers’ markets as platforms that sustain national products
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Culinary Arts Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, will host a farmers’ market at Al-Nakheel Avenue in Unaizah from Aug. 15-17 and Aug. 22-24.

The market will also be held at Aseeb Farm in Buraidah from April 29-31, 2025, to support farmers and the culinary sector by promoting local crops.

The market will feature platforms displaying Qassim’s well-known crops, including agricultural seedlings, dates, vegetables and leafy greens.

There will also be a section for families to present popular regional dishes and beverages made from local produce.

Visitors can enjoy various activities, including live music and children’s events such as face painting, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The commission aims to enhance and develop farmers’ markets as platforms that sustain national products, support local production, and improve the culinary arts sector. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qassim Agriculture

Najran’s leather artisans preserve cultural heritage

Najran’s leather artisans preserve cultural heritage
Najran’s leather artisans preserve cultural heritage

Najran’s leather artisans preserve cultural heritage
  • Leather products include footwear, bags, accessories, clothing, furniture and car accessories
RIYADH: In the heart of Saudi Arabia’s Najran region, the ancient art of leather crafting, a symbol of local cultural heritage, is experiencing a renaissance.

Each piece of leather tells a unique story of art and industry, passed down through generations of Saudi artisans.

This traditional industry is finding new life under Saudi Vision 2030, contributing to the development of manufacturing techniques and product diversification, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Leather products include footwear, bags, accessories, clothing, furniture and car accessories. These locally made items, known for their durability, quality and Saudi aesthetics, are popular both within the region and beyond.

In an interview with the SPA, Salem bin Ahmed, a leather craftsman, outlined the meticulous process of transforming animal hides from cattle, camels, sheep and goats into durable, flexible leather. The process involves cleaning and hair removal, pickling, tanning, drying and stretching, and finally, cutting, he said.

Ahmed added that several traditional leather products remain in use today, such as the mezab, a shoulder carry for infants; masbat, a leather belt worn around the waist; and zamalah, a large container for storing personal items.

Modern products like fashionable bags and accessories are now part of the leather repertoire, blending tradition with contemporary design.

Maha Al-Saeed, head of the Lar Association for Productive Families in Najran, told the SPA that traditional industries in Najran represent promising opportunities for community members. “This aligns with the country’s direction to promote traditional industries as national cultural heritage,” she said.

The Ministry of Culture supports artisans through specialized training programs and initiatives, teaching necessary skills for leather-making and other traditional crafts, with financial support provided in collaboration with the Social Development Bank.

Al-Saeed added that earlier this year, the association conducted a training program on leather manufacturing.

Trainees learned about key leather types, including cattle and goat hides, and acquired basic skills in leather crafting such as proper cutting, sewing, tailoring and embossing techniques.

The program also covered artistic skills like burning and drawing on leather to create attractive products, incorporating Najran’s heritage by adding engravings, drawings, and depictions of historical and heritage sites on leather pieces.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi culture Najran

Dive into the dark at Jeddah Season’s Haunted Pirates experience

Dive into the dark at Jeddah Season’s Haunted Pirates experience
Dive into the dark at Jeddah Season’s Haunted Pirates experience

Dive into the dark at Jeddah Season’s Haunted Pirates experience
  • The event features pirate-themed areas, interactive performances, a pirate ship, and The Lost Treasure puzzle game
JEDDAH: Visitors to Jeddah Season’s City Walk zone have been enjoying the Haunted Pirates attraction, which offers an adrenaline-pumping journey through a world of horror and interactive puzzle-solving for all age groups.

The event features pirate-themed areas, interactive performances, a pirate ship, and The Lost Treasure puzzle game. As visitors solve the puzzles they progress through the stages for an entertaining experience.

There is also a Pirate Island game for children, which allows them to enjoy sand and movement games while promoting interaction among different age groups.

Visitors to the horror zone are immersed in excitement and suspense as they venture into the haunted lair of the pirate world. The atmosphere is charged with fear and tension, heightened by captivating dance performances.

Haunted Pirates unfolds across three distinct areas. The first plunges visitors into a harrowing experience on a pirate ship where they face-off against ghostly pirates, testing their courage and spirit of adventure.

The second area presents the puzzle-solving game The Lost Treasure, which comprises eight stages to challenge players to unravel mysteries before progressing.

The third area, specifically for children, introduces Pirate Island, which features a sandy playground and movement games to foster shared memories of joy and fun.

The Haunted Pirates experience is open daily from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The attraction will close on Aug. 17.

City Walk zone offers many entertainment options, including 92 restaurants and cafes, over 70 shopping stores, and a range of physical and skill-based games to ensure a memorable experience for all those attending.

Visitors can book tickets at the zone or through the Saudi Events app to avoid queues.

Topics: Jeddah Season 2024 Jeddah

Rock arches in Tabuk showcase geological wonders

Rock arches in Tabuk showcase geological wonders
Rock arches in Tabuk showcase geological wonders

Rock arches in Tabuk showcase geological wonders
RIYADH: Rock arches stand out as exceptional geological and natural marvels, captivating explorers and prompting contemplation on the temporal and spatial dimensions of various landscapes.

Within the Hisma Desert, which is located in the western part of the Tabuk region, numerous rock arches adorn both the core and periphery of the desert, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

These structures attract tourists and spark curiosity with their circular shapes and intricate patterns that become more apparent upon closer inspection.

Scientific studies attribute the formation of these arches to the combined effect of wind and the underlying geological composition. The wind, as a primary agent, propels sand particles along the incline of the fossilized terrain, leading to their accumulation on the leeward side.

This cyclical process molds the distinctive rock arches over time, with factors like wind velocity, sediment availability, and geological composition influencing their size, configuration, and evolution.

These arches are typically found in sandy regions with stable rock foundations. They evolve due to wind and erosion, with local conditions enhancing their beauty.

The Hisma Desert’s rock arches are a stunning blend of nature’s artistry and environmental processes.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi project clears 720 Houthi mines in Yemen

Saudi project clears 720 Houthi mines in Yemen
Saudi project clears 720 Houthi mines in Yemen

Saudi project clears 720 Houthi mines in Yemen
RIYADH: Members of Saudi Arabia’s Project Masam removed 720 explosive devices from various regions of Yemen last week.

The total included three anti-personnel mines, 56 anti-tank mines, 647 unexploded ordnances and 14 explosive devices, according to a recent report.

Ousama Al-Gosaibi, the initiative’s managing director, said a total of 454,688 mines had been cleared since its inception in 2018.

The explosives were planted indiscriminately and posed a threat to civilians, including children, women and the elderly.

The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.

Teams are tasked with clearing villages, roads and schools to facilitate safe movement for civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

KSrelief provides humanitarian aid in Sudan, Yemen and Lebanon

KSrelief provides humanitarian aid in Sudan, Yemen and Lebanon
KSrelief provides humanitarian aid in Sudan, Yemen and Lebanon

KSrelief provides humanitarian aid in Sudan, Yemen and Lebanon
DUBAI: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief provided relief to people in several regions affected by ongoing crises, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

In Sudan, KSrelief distributed 1,486 shelter and personal care kits to the country’s most vulnerable and displaced families, benefiting 4,273 individuals. This distribution is part of the Emergency Shelter Assistance Project for Sudan in 2024, which aims to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people.

In Yemen, KSrelief provided water and sanitation services in the Al-Khawkhah district of Al-Hudaydah Governorate. Between July 10 and 16, 2024, the organization pumped 630,000 liters of drinking water and 464,000 liters of non-potable water, and performed 25 waste removal operations in camps for displaced people. 

In Lebanon, KSrelief funded the Souboul Al Salam Association in the Miniyeh district of northern Lebanon, enabling 76 ambulance missions last week. These missions included transporting patients to and from hospitals, treating burn injuries and supporting refugee and host communities in the region.

