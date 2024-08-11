Sifan Hassan wins marathon to claim 3rd Paris medal

Bangladesh retain ex-lawmaker Shakib for Pakistan Tests
Shakib Al Hasan, 37, lost his status as a lawmaker after parliament was dissolved following the ouster of long-time ruler Sheikh Hasina
He was elected from Hasina’s Awami League in a controversial election on Jan. 7 and is currently in Canada to play a T20 competition
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP
DHAKA: Bangladesh retained all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday in the squad for this month’s Test series against Pakistan, despite the former ruling party lawmaker facing backlash after the country’s premier was toppled.
Shakib, 37, lost his status as a lawmaker after parliament was dissolved following the dramatic ouster of long-time ruler Sheikh Hasina after weeks of deadly mass protests.
“The emphasis was on picking our best players,” chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain said in a statement.
The all-rounder, who was elected as a lawmaker from Hasina’s Awami League in a controversial general election on January 7, is currently in Canada to play in a Twenty20 competition.
Since Hasina fled to India on August 5, her party offices have been looted and torched, and many members of her Awami League have gone into hiding fearing violence.
Shakib is expected to join the Bangladesh squad in Pakistan, where they will play two Test matches in Rawalpindi and Karachi between August 21 and September 3.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim returned to the squad, after missing Bangladesh’s previous Test series against Sri Lanka at home in March and April.
Selectors also included pacer Taskin Ahmed.
“This is a well balanced squad,” Hossain said in a statement.
“The likes of Mushfiqur, Mominul (Haque), and Shakib have played 216 matches combined, and there is no substitute for that kind of experience.”
Hossain said Taskin would be considered only for the second Test as he hasn’t bowled in a Test since June last year.
“Pakistan are very tough opponents, especially in their home front and it will be a challenging tour for us,” added Hossain.
The team will leave Dhaka on Monday for the series, which is also part of the ICC World Test Championship.
Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Capt), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed
Esports World Cup set for ‘Super Sunday’ with three grand finals
Can Twisted Minds earn Saudi Arabia gold in ‘Teamfight Tactics?’ Will Japan triumph in ‘Street Fighter 6?’ And are Heroic going to produce heroics in ‘Fortnite?’
Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: The Esports World Cup is primed for a “Super Sunday” at Boulevard Riyadh City, with the grand finals taking place in “Fortnite,” “Street Fighter 6,” and “Teamfight Tactics.”
“Fortnite,” held at the Amazon Arena within the SEF Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City, will see American team Exceed face French side Karmine Corp in the semifinals. The winner will go head-to-head with either Heroic, the ice-cool outfit from Norway, or the victor between Americans XSET and Canadians Gaimin Gladiators.
In “Street Fighter 6,” held at the Qiddiyah Arena within the SEF Arena, eight players have reached the quarterfinal stage, five of whom are Japanese: Gachikun, Ryukichi, Hikaro, Kawano, and Higuchi. Emirati star AngryBird, American fighter NoahTheProdigy, and Korean player Leshar are also hoping to battle their way to becoming an Esports World Cup champion.
“Teamfight Tactics,” played at the stc Arena, could see a Saudi Arabian side in the grand final, with Twisted Minds up against T1 in the semifinals. The winner of that match earns the right to face either Wolves Esports or Team Vitality in the showpiece occasion.
A team prize pool total of $2.5 million is on offer across all three competitions — with $1 million each available in “Fortnite” and “Street Fighter 6,” and $500,000 in “Teamfight Tactics.” There is also a $50,000 award to the MVP in each tournament.
Every penny adds up to the Esports World Cup having the largest tournament prize pool in the history of esports, with $60 million on offer.
The Esports World Cup, which began on July 3 and runs until Aug. 25 at Boulevard City, features 22 tournaments across 21 titles throughout its eight-week duration.
Barshim cleared a height of 2.34 meters, securing third place after American Shelby McEwen and New Zealand’s Hamish Kerr
Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News
PARIS: Qatar’s high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim won the bronze medal in the Men’s High Jump at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Barshim cleared a height of 2.34 meters, securing third place after American Shelby McEwen and New Zealand’s gold medallist Hamish Kerr, who came at a height of 2.36 meters.
With this win, Barshim became the first high jump athlete to ever win four medals across four Olympic Games, having won the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020, in addition to silver medals at Rio de Janeiro 2016 and London 2012.
Barshim brought Qatar its first medal at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, becoming a celebrated Qatari athlete in Olympic history, with a total of four medals.
USA beat France 98-87 for men’s basketball Olympic gold
Stephen Curry's late barrage seals 17th Olympics basketball gold for the US
Serbia won bronze with a dominant 93-83 victory over World Cup champions Germany
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP
PARIS: The United States won their fifth straight Olympic men’s basketball crown on Saturday, holding off a battling France 98-87 to take their tally of Olympic golds to 17.
In a rematch of the Tokyo Olympics final three years ago, LeBron James and the US team stacked with NBA stars once again proved too much for France, despite the efforts of sensational NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama.
France sliced a 14-point deficit to three with 3min 04sec to play on Wembanyama’s put-back dunk, but Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry drilled a three-pointer — one of four from him with less than three minutes remaining — and the United States relentlessly powered to the finish.
Curry finished with eight three-pointers — including a rainbow over a leaping Wembanyama — and led the US scoring with 24 points.
“You just simply marvel,” James said of Curry. “Having him on your side, you just try to get stops and figure out other ways on the other end but keep finding him, keep getting him the ball.”
Curry said of his late-game heroics: “I was just trying to settle us down.”
“All we wanted to do was get a good shot,” Curry said. “It had been a while since we had a good possession.
“(Finally) the momentum was on our side. At that point, your mind goes blank. You don’t really care about setting or the scenario or anything. It’s just a shot.”
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker added 15 points apiece and James scored 14 with six rebounds, 10 assists, a steal and a block.
For Durant it was a US men’s record fourth Olympic gold. James earned his third and Curry, a four-time NBA champion, claimed his first in his first Olympic appearance.
“There’s a lot of relief,” Curry said. “It wasn’t easy but, damn, I’m excited, man. This is everything that I wanted it to be and more, so I’m excited.”
Wembanyama had his best offensive game of the Olympics, scoring 26 points. Guerschon Yabusele added 20.
France connected on just nine of 30 three-point attempts and the United States held a 31-9 advantage in fast-break points.
Both teams were locked in defensively in a tense first half that featured 10 lead changes.
Wembanyama soared for a dunk that gave France an 11-10 lead and sent the Bercy Arena crowd into a frenzy.
The Americans were soon back in front when Booker made a layup off a behind-the-back pass from James and a steal from James set Jayson Tatum loose for a dunk.
Down by five after one quarter, France took a 25-24 lead on a Bilal Coulibaly dunk, but the US continued to capitalize in transition off of France’s misses.
James drove through traffic for a layup, drawing a foul and flexing at the US bench before making the free throw to put the United States up 37-31, and they led 49-41 at halftime.
The dream final drew a raft of luminaries. French President Emmanuel Macron was in the house and so was sprint star Sha’Carri Richardson, a day after she anchored the US 4x100m relay to gold.
James signalled his intentions early, taking the court in golden shoes and opening the scoring with a dunk.
Curry, who scored 36 points in the come-from-behind semifinal victory over Serbia, heated up in the second half, giving the US their biggest lead of the game, 61-47, with a three-pointer early in the third.
France kept pressing and were only six down heading into the fourth quarter, but finally had to watch the US players celebrate at the end, draped in flags.
A downcast Wembanyama could only hug his teammates, but with the silver medal around his neck he called the experience “incredible” and said he’d try to return the favor at Los Angeles in 2028.
“I will be going for gold in four years’ time,” he said.
Earlier Saturday, Serbia won bronze with a dominant 93-83 victory over World Cup champions Germany.
Three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic posted a triple double of 19 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to lead Serbia, who lost 95-91 to the United States in the semifinals.