Paris Olympics
USA fend off France for eighth successive women’s Olympic basketball gold
United States' Kahleah Copper, right, (7) shoots for a goal during a women's gold medal basketball game between the United States and France at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP)
AFP
  • A’ja Wilson scored a game-high 21 points for the Americans who won the title for the 10th time overall, surviving a buzzer-beating shot from France’s Gabby Williams
AFP
PARIS: The United States held off France 67-66 to win an unprecedented eighth successive women’s Olympic basketball gold on Sunday and extend their run of victories at the tournament to 61 games.
A’ja Wilson scored a game-high 21 points for the Americans who won the title for the 10th time overall, surviving a buzzer-beating shot from France’s Gabby Williams.
The hosts needed a three to force overtime in Paris but Williams’ foot was on the three-point line as she let go of the ball, so her shot counted for just two points in a dramatic finale.
“I wish I could put it into words. I don’t think I’ll remember that second half for the next couple of weeks. It’s all a blur right now,” said Wilson, who also registered 13 rebounds and four blocks.
“We were just resilient in what we needed to do.”
Kelsey Plum and Kahleah Copper both scored 12 points off the bench for the US.
Williams, who led France with 19, admitted she knew her last-gasp shot wasn’t going to be enough.
“I knew straight away it was two points but I was going quickly. It was hard to stop,” she said.
The referees briefly conferred before confirming the game was over.
“I was behind her, so I saw it was a two,” said Copper. “No stress for me — I don’t know about the people on the bench!“
An eighth straight triumph gave the US women the record for most consecutive gold medals in any team sport at the Olympics, breaking a tie with the US men, who won seven basketball titles in a row from 1936 to 1968.
“An absolutely incredible basketball game. Two teams that left it all out there,” said US coach Cheryl Reeve.
“I knew it would be hard, anything easy isn’t worth having. Coming home with gold, I can’t think of anything that would be greater in life than what we just did together.”
For the 42-year-old Diana Taurasi it was a record sixth Olympic gold, moving her one ahead of Sue Bird.
The US women got support from LeBron James, who sat courtside wearing his gold medal and was joined by team-mates Bam Adebayo and Derrick White, after they won the men’s gold by beating France 98-87 in Saturday’s final.
A low-scoring first quarter saw a cold-shooting France muster just nine points, but the US only fared marginally better and led by six after 10 minutes.
Nevada-born Williams, who qualifies to play for France through her mother, trimmed the gap to a point with a three early in the second period before a basket from Valeriane Ayayi tied the game at 20-20.
Marine Fauthoux drained a three from near midcourt with the shot clock expiring to send the Bercy Arena crowd wild, but Napheesa Collier’s putback ensured the teams headed into the break level at 25-25.
France strung together a 10-point run to start the third period before the US hit back to lead 45-43 going into the final quarter, with Plum connecting on a pair of threes.
Wilson belatedly found some rhythm offensively after a difficult first half, but France had an answer each time and went back in front, 51-49, on Marieme Badiane’s layup.
The US nudged back ahead, Wilson getting a kind bounce off the backboard and Plum sinking a pair of free throws to leave them leading by three with two minutes to play.
Williams’ jumper made it a one-point contest before Copper drove to the basket to keep the US on top.
France got the ball back trailing by three with around 45 seconds left, but Fauthoux’s desperate heave under heavy pressure came up well short.
Wilson then made a free throw to extend the lead to four and Plum looked to have clinched the win with a pair of foul shots, but Williams kept France alive with a clutch three.
Copper held her nerve to sink two more free throws for the US to restore their cushion to three.
They needed every point as Williams nearly pulled off a miraculous escape act as the buzzer sounded, only to be denied by a matter of centimeters.
“We shouldn’t let our heads drop because what we did tonight was huge. Everyone’s going to talk about this game for years,” said Williams.
“Of course there’s disappointment but I think in a few hours we’re going to celebrate this medal.”

  • Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan had taken on what many considered to be a crazy gamble, competing in the 5,000m, the 10,000m and the marathon — the last two events just two days apart
PARIS: Sifan Hassan completed her mission impossible with a gruelling women’s marathon win on the sun-baked streets of Paris Sunday.

On the final day of what has been seen as a spectacular Games, the race to top the medals table was coming down to the final event, with China and the US grappling for dominance.

Dutchwoman Hassan had taken on what many considered to be a crazy gamble, competing in the 5,000m, the 10,000m and the marathon — the last two events just two days apart.

But in a thrilling sprint finish, Hassan overhauled Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa to take gold by three seconds in an Olympic record of 2hr 22min 55sec.

On Friday, she had taken bronze in the 10,000m in the Stade de France after coming away with a bronze in the 5,000m.

She fell to the ground on the blue carpet in front of the golden dome of the Invalides memorial complex in the heart of Paris before grabbing a Dutch flag to celebrate an extraordinary achievement.

“It was not easy,” said Hassan, 31. “It was so hot, but I was feeling OK. I’ve never pushed myself through to the finish line as I did today.”

“Every moment in the race I was regretting that I ran the 5,000m and 10,000m. I was telling myself if I hadn’t done that, I would feel great today.

“From the beginning to the end, it was so hard. Every step of the way. I was thinking, ‘Why did I do that? What is wrong with me?’

Hassan’s victory was a sensational ending to an Olympics athletics program that saw US sprinter Noah Lyles win the 100m by just five thousandths of a second.

Bangladesh retain ex-lawmaker Shakib for Pakistan Tests

Bangladesh retain ex-lawmaker Shakib for Pakistan Tests
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Bangladesh retain ex-lawmaker Shakib for Pakistan Tests

Bangladesh retain ex-lawmaker Shakib for Pakistan Tests
  • Shakib Al Hasan, 37, lost his status as a lawmaker after parliament was dissolved following the ouster of long-time ruler Sheikh Hasina
  • He was elected from Hasina’s Awami League in a controversial election on Jan. 7 and is currently in Canada to play a T20 competition
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh retained all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday in the squad for this month’s Test series against Pakistan, despite the former ruling party lawmaker facing backlash after the country’s premier was toppled.
Shakib, 37, lost his status as a lawmaker after parliament was dissolved following the dramatic ouster of long-time ruler Sheikh Hasina after weeks of deadly mass protests.
“The emphasis was on picking our best players,” chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain said in a statement.
The all-rounder, who was elected as a lawmaker from Hasina’s Awami League in a controversial general election on January 7, is currently in Canada to play in a Twenty20 competition.
Since Hasina fled to India on August 5, her party offices have been looted and torched, and many members of her Awami League have gone into hiding fearing violence.
Shakib is expected to join the Bangladesh squad in Pakistan, where they will play two Test matches in Rawalpindi and Karachi between August 21 and September 3.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim returned to the squad, after missing Bangladesh’s previous Test series against Sri Lanka at home in March and April.
Selectors also included pacer Taskin Ahmed.
“This is a well balanced squad,” Hossain said in a statement.
“The likes of Mushfiqur, Mominul (Haque), and Shakib have played 216 matches combined, and there is no substitute for that kind of experience.”
Hossain said Taskin would be considered only for the second Test as he hasn’t bowled in a Test since June last year.
“Pakistan are very tough opponents, especially in their home front and it will be a challenging tour for us,” added Hossain.
The team will leave Dhaka on Monday for the series, which is also part of the ICC World Test Championship.
Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Capt), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed

Topics: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan

  • Can Twisted Minds earn Saudi Arabia gold in ‘Teamfight Tactics?’ Will Japan triumph in ‘Street Fighter 6?’ And are Heroic going to produce heroics in ‘Fortnite?’
RIYADH: The Esports World Cup is primed for a “Super Sunday” at Boulevard Riyadh City, with the grand finals taking place in “Fortnite,” “Street Fighter 6,” and “Teamfight Tactics.”

“Fortnite,” held at the Amazon Arena within the SEF Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City, will see American team Exceed face French side Karmine Corp in the semifinals. The winner will go head-to-head with either Heroic, the ice-cool outfit from Norway, or the victor between Americans XSET and Canadians Gaimin Gladiators.

In “Street Fighter 6,” held at the Qiddiyah Arena within the SEF Arena, eight players have reached the quarterfinal stage, five of whom are Japanese: Gachikun, Ryukichi, Hikaro, Kawano, and Higuchi. Emirati star AngryBird, American fighter NoahTheProdigy, and Korean player Leshar are also hoping to battle their way to becoming an Esports World Cup champion.

“Teamfight Tactics,” played at the stc Arena, could see a Saudi Arabian side in the grand final, with Twisted Minds up against T1 in the semifinals. The winner of that match earns the right to face either Wolves Esports or Team Vitality in the showpiece occasion.

A team prize pool total of $2.5 million is on offer across all three competitions — with $1 million each available in “Fortnite” and “Street Fighter 6,” and $500,000 in “Teamfight Tactics.” There is also a $50,000 award to the MVP in each tournament.

Every penny adds up to the Esports World Cup having the largest tournament prize pool in the history of esports, with $60 million on offer.

The Esports World Cup, which began on July 3 and runs until Aug. 25 at Boulevard City, features 22 tournaments across 21 titles throughout its eight-week duration.

  • Barshim cleared a height of 2.34 meters, securing third place after American Shelby McEwen and New Zealand’s Hamish Kerr
PARIS: Qatar’s high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim won the bronze medal in the Men’s High Jump at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Barshim cleared a height of 2.34 meters, securing third place after American Shelby McEwen and New Zealand’s gold medallist Hamish Kerr, who came at a height of 2.36 meters.

With this win, Barshim became the first high jump athlete to ever win four medals across four Olympic Games, having won the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020, in addition to silver medals at Rio de Janeiro 2016 and London 2012.

Barshim brought Qatar its first medal at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, becoming a celebrated Qatari athlete in Olympic history, with a total of four medals.

PARIS: Bahraini athlete Gor Minasyan secured the third Olympic medal for his country in Paris after winning bronze in the 102+kg weightlifting on Sunday.

Bahrain’s Olympic run in Paris has proved to be its most successful one yet after winning four medals so far. 

More Bahraini athletes are set to compete on Sunday, increasing hope for the country to secure more medals. 

Wrestler Akhmed Tazkhudinov will compete in the finals of the men's freestyle 97kg wrestling against Georgia.

