Jeeny unveils ambitious plan in push to create more jobs for Saudis

Leading Saudi ride-hailing application Jeeny has unveiled a groundbreaking strategic plan designed to create thousands of driving opportunities exclusively for Saudi nationals, in full alignment with Vision 2030. This initiative is poised to not only boost employment but also drive forward the Kingdom’s ambitious Saudization goals.

In partnership with the Transport General Authority, Jeeny’s campaign will offer Saudi citizens unparalleled benefits, including industry-leading low commission rates, frequent bonuses, and instant payouts. These incentives are crafted to encourage more Saudis to join the ride-hailing industry, fostering economic independence and contributing to the nation’s socioeconomic development.

A comprehensive study conducted by Jeeny’s partner Mumaken has revealed that over half a million Saudis are eager to enter the ride-hailing sector. However, many face significant barriers, such as non-compliance of their vehicles with TGA’s rigorous standards or the absence of a personal vehicle altogether. In response to this, Mumaken has launched the innovative Mumaken app, a platform that offers fully equipped, compliant vehicles and simplifies the enrollment process for Saudi nationals. This solution is designed to eliminate obstacles and expedite the integration of more Saudis into the ride-hailing workforce.

Jeeny is also committed to reshaping public perceptions around the ride-hailing profession. By spotlighting testimonials from its Saudi partners, the company is highlighting the dignity and pride that come with serving the community.

Thamer Hafiz, a Jeeny partner, said: “I don’t just drive; I represent my country. When I transport tourists, I am often the first Saudi they meet. It’s a responsibility I take seriously, as it allows me to act as an ambassador for our nation.”

Reflecting on this bold initiative, Jeeny’s CEO Hammad Ehtesham said: “Our vision is to empower Saudi nationals by providing them with the tools and opportunities they need to thrive in today’s dynamic economy. We are not just offering jobs; we are offering a pathway to prosperity and pride for thousands of Saudis. Jeeny is committed to playing a leading role in Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation as envisioned by Vision 2030.”

This initiative goes beyond recruitment; it underscores Jeeny’s commitment to Saudi Vision 2030. By empowering Saudi nationals and enhancing their livelihoods, Jeeny plays a crucial role in the Kingdom’s economic transformation. Through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions, the company is dedicated to advancing Saudi Arabia’s journey toward a prosperous and diversified economy.