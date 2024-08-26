You are here

Jeeny unveils ambitious plan in push to create more jobs for Saudis

Updated 26 August 2024
Arab News
Updated 26 August 2024
Arab News
Leading Saudi ride-hailing application Jeeny has unveiled a groundbreaking strategic plan designed to create thousands of driving opportunities exclusively for Saudi nationals, in full alignment with Vision 2030. This initiative is poised to not only boost employment but also drive forward the Kingdom’s ambitious Saudization goals.

In partnership with the Transport General Authority, Jeeny’s campaign will offer Saudi citizens unparalleled benefits, including industry-leading low commission rates, frequent bonuses, and instant payouts. These incentives are crafted to encourage more Saudis to join the ride-hailing industry, fostering economic independence and contributing to the nation’s socioeconomic development.

A comprehensive study conducted by Jeeny’s partner Mumaken has revealed that over half a million Saudis are eager to enter the ride-hailing sector. However, many face significant barriers, such as non-compliance of their vehicles with TGA’s rigorous standards or the absence of a personal vehicle altogether. In response to this, Mumaken has launched the innovative Mumaken app, a platform that offers fully equipped, compliant vehicles and simplifies the enrollment process for Saudi nationals. This solution is designed to eliminate obstacles and expedite the integration of more Saudis into the ride-hailing workforce.

Jeeny is also committed to reshaping public perceptions around the ride-hailing profession. By spotlighting testimonials from its Saudi partners, the company is highlighting the dignity and pride that come with serving the community. 

Thamer Hafiz, a Jeeny partner, said: “I don’t just drive; I represent my country. When I transport tourists, I am often the first Saudi they meet. It’s a responsibility I take seriously, as it allows me to act as an ambassador for our nation.”

Reflecting on this bold initiative, Jeeny’s CEO Hammad Ehtesham said: “Our vision is to empower Saudi nationals by providing them with the tools and opportunities they need to thrive in today’s dynamic economy. We are not just offering jobs; we are offering a pathway to prosperity and pride for thousands of Saudis. Jeeny is committed to playing a leading role in Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation as envisioned by Vision 2030.”

This initiative goes beyond recruitment; it underscores Jeeny’s commitment to Saudi Vision 2030. By empowering Saudi nationals and enhancing their livelihoods, Jeeny plays a crucial role in the Kingdom’s economic transformation. Through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions, the company is dedicated to advancing Saudi Arabia’s journey toward a prosperous and diversified economy.

The 4th edition of the PPP MENA Forum is set to take place on Sept. 10-11, at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai. Organized by Great Minds Event Management, this premier event will bring together senior public-private partnership regulators from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Oman under one roof for the first time, marking a historic moment in the advancement of PPP frameworks across the Middle East and North Africa region.

This high-profile gathering will feature policymakers, investors, business leaders, and other influential stakeholders dedicated to advancing PPP initiatives across the MENA region. The forum’s strategic importance is underscored by its role in facilitating meaningful dialogues and fostering impactful collaborations. The forum will showcase and announce groundbreaking projects from these key regions.

The event will be attended by a diverse group of participants dedicated to fostering sustainable development through PPPs. These attendees represent a range of sectors, underscoring the forum’s broad relevance and its role in facilitating strategic collaborations.

Nasser Massoud, founder and managing director of Concept Realization and WAPPP chair for the social sector PPPs chapter in the UAE, said: “The 4th PPP MENA Forum is more than just an event; it’s a crucible for transformative ideas and partnerships that drive the social and economic progress of our region. Bringing together such a high caliber of leaders and decision-makers under one roof not only amplifies the impact of our discussions but also accelerates the implementation of innovative PPP projects that can benefit millions.”

The 4th PPP MENA Forum will also feature a dynamic agenda delivered by a lineup of subject expert speakers who will provide valuable insights into the latest developments and strategic trends in PPPs. This gathering is a unique opportunity for attendees to network with top policymakers and industry leaders, thereby enhancing their understanding of the evolving PPP landscape and exploring new opportunities.

The organizers announced Khaled Alrubaian as a speaker from NCP Saudi Arabia among its key speakers, reinforcing the event’s significance.

Topics covered in the forum include the future of PPPs in the MENA region, challenges and opportunities in financing PPP projects, legal and regulatory frameworks for effective PPP implementation, and case studies on successful PPP projects and their impact on regional development.

The event is sponsored by Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects, NCP Saudi Arabia and various local and international firms specializing in finance, legal, and consultancy services.

The continued evolution of PPPs and their role in shaping sustainable infrastructure in the MENA region underscores the timely relevance of this forum. As stakeholders from across the region gather to share insights and forge partnerships, the impact of their discussions is expected to resonate well beyond the immediate future.

Federal Express Corporation, the world’s largest express transportation company, has enhanced its FedEx Delivery Manager International e-commerce solution with delivery notifications on WhatsApp, available in both English and Arabic, for package recipients in Saudi Arabia.

FDMi is an interactive e-commerce delivery solution that provides customizable delivery options and alerts. E-tailers using the solution can offer their customers the ability to choose the timing and location of their deliveries to fit their schedule — and change the delivery address when the shipment is in transit — giving them extra flexibility at no extra cost.

“The FDMi service enhancement facilitates interactive communication for package recipients, providing them with updates from pickup to delivery. This enhancement underscores our continuous efforts to streamline and simplify the last-mile delivery process, ensuring convenience for consumers,” said Abdulrahman Al-Mubarak, managing director of FedEx Middle East operations.”

Recipients expecting inbound deliveries receive a WhatsApp notification from FedEx upon shipment pickup. FedEx uses a META-verified WhatsApp business account that helps recipients mitigate online risks, such as WhatsApp scams perpetrated using the FedEx brand. Recipients can message and chat with FedEx directly in the language of their choice, as well as access tracking status and re-direct options with the click of a button directly in the WhatsApp chat window.

The integration of WhatsApp into FDMi offers considerable benefits to all participants in the e-commerce ecosystem. In an increasingly competitive online marketplace, FDMi helps e-tailers, especially SMEs, provide a differentiated service offer. Customers get more peace of mind through the traceability of their package on their mobile devices, as well as an enhanced online shopping experience. It also helps FedEx minimize delivery attempts to recipients who may not be present at the registered delivery address.

The WhatsApp instant messaging social media platform has more than 2 billion active monthly users globally, with over 22 million users in the Kingdom, making it one of the most popular communication apps in the country. 

Al-Madinah Heritage Company, wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has announced the introduction of its new commercial brand, Milaf, which specializes in marketing and producing dates and date byproducts.

According to a press release, the company will market all varieties of dates from the Kingdom globally, while upholding the highest quality standards in all supply chain operations, from farming to manufacturing and packaging.

Milaf offers a variety of famous and the finest dates from different regions of the Kingdom, which are especially popular among the Kingdom’s guests, pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors.

According to AMHC, Milaf offers popular varieties in attractive packaging inspired by the Saudi heritage, designed to meet the high demand from consumers from the Kingdom and abroad.

The press release said that to support the date industry, Milaf is introducing products suitable to various tastes, such as chocolate cream and date cream, which are free of added sugar, to promote a healthy lifestyle.

AMHC CEO Bander Alqahtani said that the launch of Milaf is part of the company’s strategy to provide more marketing opportunities for the Kingdom’s date farmers and producers worldwide, as the company aims to elevate the value and quality of Saudi dates and position them as a premium, nutrient-rich, and healthy food choice.

He added that the brand will offer a comprehensive healthy food basket for families, and natural beverages and sweeteners as alternatives to refined sugars.

Najm for Insurance Services held the “Integrated Partnerships” forum last week at JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh. The event was attended by representatives from the Insurance Authority, the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, insurance companies, major automotive dealers, as well as owners of classified repair centers and workshops from various regions, and senior officials from Najm.

During the forum, Najm honored 150 automotive dealers and certified workshop owners, as part of the Najm Repair Network Service, which was recently launched to provide repair services for vehicles damaged by traffic accidents. This service is part of Najm’s efforts to expand its operations from accident surveying to repairing damaged vehicles. It also enhances the customer experience when it comes to post-accident procedures, and improves traffic safety standards.

As part of the forum activities, Najm signed five agreements with automotive dealers, namely Al-Wallan Trading Company, Al-Jabr Trading Company, Abdullah Hashim Company Limited, Altawkilat Universal Motors, and Mohamed Youssef Naghi Hyundai, all of which will join as NRN repair service providers. 

Mohammed Y. Al-Shehri, CEO of Najm

In his opening speech, Ahmed Al-Qusayr, executive director of supervision at the Insurance Authority, expressed his pleasure with the partnership between the insurance sector and vehicle repair services sector, pointing out that this strategic partnership, led by Najm and supported by the Insurance Authority, represents a strategic investment in the future of insurance in the Kingdom. “It sets new standards for traffic safety, reducing risks on Saudi roads and protecting the rights of insured parties and beneficiaries through a comprehensive vehicle repair system according to the highest quality standards,” he said.

Mohammed Y. Al-Shehri, CEO of Najm, said: “The recently launched NRN service reflects our expansion from accident inspection to post-accident support. It represents a qualitative leap in the services provided to insurance customers and vehicle owners. The core value of this service lies in providing integrated, streamlined, guaranteed, and entirely free services to owners of damaged vehicles. This value extends to the owners of vehicles damaged by traffic accidents, partners from repair centers, and it positively impacts the community as a whole.

“The NRN service is built on three main pillars that include empowering insurance companies and vehicle repair workshops to deliver comprehensive services, improving vehicle repair quality to enhance road safety and the safety of road users, and leveraging Najm’s technological capabilities to overcome all difficulties for both customers and partners,” Al-Shehri added.

He also expressed his appreciation for the NRN service partners and thanked them for their trust in Najm and their cooperation in transforming this service from an idea into a reality that “empowers the insurance sector, provides innovative solutions to improve customer experience, enhances road safety, increases insurance compensation efficiency, supports the logistics sector, attracts investment in vehicle maintenance, and strengthens efforts to combat insurance fraud.”

The NRN service has achieved remarkable success since its launch, which confirms the successful integration of its partners and its importance and added value for all parties involved, which includes vehicle owners, insurance companies, and repair centers.

Leading integrated ICT infrastructure provider Tawal recently organized a ceremony to celebrate its success during the recent Hajj season and honor its partners. The event in Jeddah was attended by several company leaders, senior officials from stc Group, and representatives from local and international partners such as Ericsson and Nokia.

The ceremony included a comprehensive review of key achievements, how challenges were overcome, and the provision of effective solutions for digital infrastructure. Additionally, suggestions for improvements related to future Hajj season preparations were shared.

The event was in celebration of Tawal’s tremendous success in digital enablement witnessed during the last Hajj season, particularly in providing the best telecommunications infrastructure services in collaboration with various partners. This effort contributed to improved coverage levels and increased capacity. The event also aimed to strengthen the cooperation and deepen relationships with partners to continue developing and providing communications and information technology infrastructure services to all operators — all in accordance with the highest quality standards and in cooperation with the relevant authorities and Hajj committees.

The ceremony also reflects the company’s commitment to highlighting the efforts of its partners in the success of the Hajj season and documenting their shared achievements.

Tawal owns a portfolio of more than 21,000 telecom towers in five countries. The company is expanding its reach across new cities and rural areas in Saudi Arabia, with the scope of its operations now extending to a wide range of countries in Asia and across Europe.

