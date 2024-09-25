Saudi health care investor Burjeel Holdings partners with US-based Axiom Space for space medical research

In a significant milestone for both global healthcare and space exploration, Burjeel Holdings, a leading healthcare investor in Saudi Arabia, has announced a partnership with Axiom Space, a global leader in human spaceflight services. The partnership, unveiled at New York’s iconic Times Square, is set to push the boundaries of medical research and innovation by leveraging the unique environment of space to study how the human body reacts in microgravity.

This long-term collaboration with Axiom Space, renowned for its comprehensive missions to the International Space Station, will focus on space-based medical research. As their first initiative, Axiom Space and Burjeel are working on sending a suite of medical capabilities to space to further science research on how the human body reacts in microgravity. The suite consists of best-in-class technologies used in hospitals and clinics around the world, including Burjeel Holdings’ flagship facility Burjeel Medical City in the UAE. The research seeks to study how the microgravity environment affects relevant biomarkers, drug substance quality, and remote health services.

Axiom Space astronauts intend to wear and operate these technologies remotely throughout their training, launch, and during Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), which is scheduled to launch next spring. The insights gained from this research are expected to pave the way for innovative healthcare solutions that could benefit patients worldwide, including those in Saudi Arabia.

“Through our groundbreaking partnership with Axiom Space, we are not only advancing the frontiers of medical innovation in microgravity but also ensuring that patients around the globe benefit from next-generation healthcare solutions. Just as we continue to benefit from innovations born from space missions over 50 years ago — transforming everything, from telecommunications to medical imaging — this partnership represents a commitment to leveraging the unique environment of space to develop and enhance treatment methodologies,” said Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings.

Dr. Lucie Low, chief scientist at Axiom Space, highlighted the significance of the partnership with Burjeel Holdings, noting how Axiom Space is creating opportunities for organizations worldwide to conduct medical research in space.

“We are reimagining how humans live and work in low-Earth orbit by utilizing microgravity to deepen our understanding of the human body. At the same time, we are educating the global community on how to harness the microgravity environment for scientific and technological advancements that benefit humanity,” said Dr. Low.

Since its 2022 expansion plans, Burjeel Holdings has rapidly advanced in Saudi Arabia, successfully launching PhysioTherabia, a network of physiotherapy, wellness and rehabilitation centers, with plans to open 60 centers by 2025. Additionally, Burjeel is set to launch two Specialized Day Surgery Centers in Riyadh, reinforcing its commitment to elevating healthcare standards in the Kingdom.