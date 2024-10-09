You are here

  • Home
  • New Murabba: Pioneering a new era of urban living at Expo Real

New Murabba: Pioneering a new era of urban living at Expo Real

New Murabba: Pioneering a new era of urban living at Expo Real
Michael Dyke, CEO of New Murabba Development Company.
Short Url

https://arab.news/jnr9a

Updated 09 October 2024
Arab News
Follow

New Murabba: Pioneering a new era of urban living at Expo Real

New Murabba: Pioneering a new era of urban living at Expo Real
Updated 09 October 2024
Arab News
Follow

New Murabba Development Company, a Public Investment Fund company, participated in Expo Real 2024, a premier real estate and investment trade fair held in Munich from Oct. 7-9.

New Murabba leveraged this global platform to highlight its groundbreaking destination and the attractive investment opportunities it offers to international players. The new, modern downtown is poised to champion urban living in Riyadh, offering a unique blend of innovation, sustainability, and a high quality of life. New Murabba exhibited its vibrant districts, representing a fusion of global influences and Saudi heritage. The centerpiece of this architectural marvel is the Mukaab, which will host the world’s largest immersive experience and emphasize the city’s urban nature. Additionally, New Murabba spotlighted its efficient transportation and eco-friendly infrastructure while illustrating how technology enriches urban experiences, including navigation and cultural engagement.

“Expo Real provides an invaluable platform to showcase New Murabba’s vision and readiness for international collaboration,” said Michael Dyke, CEO of New Murabba Development Company. “We are confident that our world-class destination will resonate with investors and stakeholders seeking opportunities in the dynamic Saudi Arabian real estate market. New Murabba is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of urban living in the Kingdom and globally.” 

Alinma Bank taps Dell for digital transformation

Alinma Bank taps Dell for digital transformation
Updated 09 October 2024
Arab News
Follow

Alinma Bank taps Dell for digital transformation

Alinma Bank taps Dell for digital transformation
Updated 09 October 2024
Arab News

Dell Technologies and Alinma Bank have signed a memorandum of understanding to accelerate the Saudi-based bank’s digital transformation initiatives.

The MoU signed during the 24 Fintech Summit in Riyadh by Mohammed Talaat, vice president, Saudi Arabia and Egypt at Dell Technologies, and Yaser Alofi, chief information officer at Alinma Bank, marks a significant step forward in the Shariah-compliant bank’s digital transformation strategy.

The agreement outlines a collaborative framework for both parties to jointly develop and deliver innovative data center transformation solutions. This includes Dell’s IT infrastructure and workload migration solutions, the Dell AI Factory models and frameworks, cybersecurity enhancements, as well as client, edge, and multi-cloud solutions delivered with flexibility through Dell APEX.

Dell APEX is an end-to-end portfolio of as-a-service and subscription services where customers pay only for the services consumed. It helps customers scale resources based on their needs and simplifies IT management through consistent performance, predictable costs, and on-demand access to Dell’s infrastructure and services.

Alinma Bank, established in 2006, has earned a reputation for its innovative offerings, customer-focused approach, and pioneering efforts in digital banking.

Talaat said: “The Saudi banking sector is at a pivotal stage of growth spurred by technological advancements and an increased focus on innovation. We are happy to contribute to this evolution and support Alinma Bank in its digital transformation journey.”

Bang & Olufsen, Ferrari reunite for special edition collection

Bang & Olufsen, Ferrari reunite for special edition collection
Updated 09 October 2024
Arab News
Follow

Bang & Olufsen, Ferrari reunite for special edition collection

Bang & Olufsen, Ferrari reunite for special edition collection
Updated 09 October 2024
Arab News

Danish soundcraft meets Italian flair as Bang and Olufsen launches its second Special Edition Ferrari Collection, revealing three new masterworks. For the made- to-order collection, Bang and Olufsen has reimagined its Beolab 50 speaker, Beosound Theatre Soundbar solution and Beovision Theatre TV solution. The design integrates Ferrari’s charcoal Grigio Corsa colorway, combined with a striking shade of red to create an unmistakable connection to the motorsport’s icon and the first Ferrari collection launched in 2023.

“Both Ferrari and Bang and Olufsen have always strived for the most powerful experience possible in the pursuit of unstoppable performance. For our second collection together, we wanted to pay tribute to aluminum, which is a hallmark material of both our brands,” said Bang and Olufsen CEO Kristian Teär. “The result is pioneering sound and vision that blurs the line between Italian passion and Danish elegance,” Teär added.

Both brands share a passion for aluminum, which is used for the chassis of Ferrari sports cars and Bang and Olufsen speakers, thanks to its natural properties that combine beauty and performance. Emulating Ferrari’s unique Grigio Corsa colorway has been achieved through Bang and Olufsen’s expertise in aluminum at its revered Factory 5 in Struer, Denmark.

Beolab 50 Ferrari Edition are Bang and Olufsen’s powerful, active loudspeakers, blending radical audio technology with graceful aesthetics and meticulous craftsmanship. With its adjustable acoustic lens, Beolab 50 can alter its sound delivery to suit the audience. When listening alone, the lens contracts to send a direct sound beam to create a sweet spot. With a house full of guests, the lens opens for a room-filling performance.

Bang and Olufsen’s design team wanted to echo the internal details of Ferrari cars by “looking under the hood” of its own products to create hidden design elements. When Beolab 50’s acoustic lens majestically ascends before performing, listeners can discover the intense red lens. The top cover of the lens features Ferrari’s Prancing Horse logo laser engraved, alongside the Bang and Olufsen logo.

Beosound Theatre Ferrari Edition is a powerful and sleek soundbar, built to roar. With 12 custom drivers firing in all directions, the Dolby Atmos-ready Beosound Theatre performs like a multi-speaker power-house, all from one beautiful soundbar. This heart-racing soundbar crafted in Grigio Corsa aluminum commands attention where the curve of the keel-like shape slices through the air. Bang and Olufsen‘s logo is silk screen printed on the glass top while the laser engraved Ferrari Prancing Horse leaps from flawless aluminum wings.

Beovision Theatre Ferrari Edition is a complete sound and vision setup crafted for immersive film experiences that delivers the power of a multi-product home cinema, all in one singular product. With Dolby Atmos surround sound, a 4K OLED screen and upgradeable design, Beovision Theatre transforms any space. It is available in a 55-inch, 65-inch or even 77-inch screen for a truly cinematic experience.

For a full sensory experience, users are advised to combine Beovision Theatre and Beolab 50 together for a lineup that is as versatile as it is powerful. The three newly created products complement the first Ferrari collection introduced last year and encompass the Beosound 2 home speaker, Beoplay H95 headphones, Beoplay EX earphones and the portable speaker Beosound Explore.

Food delivery platform Keeta expands to Riyadh with SR1bn investment

Food delivery platform Keeta expands to Riyadh with SR1bn investment
Updated 09 October 2024
Arab News
Follow

Food delivery platform Keeta expands to Riyadh with SR1bn investment

Food delivery platform Keeta expands to Riyadh with SR1bn investment
Updated 09 October 2024
Arab News

Keeta, the international subsidiary of Meituan, China’s on-demand delivery giant, has announced its expansion into Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This development signifies the platform’s commitment to enhancing food delivery services throughout the Kingdom.

As the localized Saudi arm of Meituan, Keeta draws on the expertise of one of the largest food delivery platforms in the world. Meituan manages an impressive 60 million deliveries daily and serves 680 million users, underscoring its global leadership in the industry.

In support of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, Keeta is poised to invest SR1 billion ($266.6 million) in the Kingdom. This strategic investment will facilitate the growth of Keeta’s operations and contribute to the local job market and overall economy. 

Saudi Arabia presents a burgeoning market for food delivery, with recent reports indicating that the number of users is expected to reach 19.2 million by 2029. As more consumers embrace digital solutions, the demand for efficient food delivery services continues to rise.

“Our expansion into Riyadh underlines our commitment to the Saudi market, which presents unique opportunities driven by a young, tech-savvy population and a growing appetite for digital solutions,” said Tony Qiu, CEO of Keeta. “We are excited to invest in this dynamic environment, supporting Vision 2030 while offering a seamless and diverse food delivery experience that meets the distinct preferences of Saudi consumers.”

Keeta’s value proposition emphasizes affordability, with unlimited free delivery options, a reliable on-time delivery promise, and a diverse array of restaurants and cuisines. The platform’s goal is to provide an unparalleled food delivery experience tailored to the needs of customers.

As the platform broadens its presence in Saudi Arabia, Keeta is committed to redefining the food delivery landscape while contributing to the Kingdom’s economic development.

Rheem Middle East opens regional HQ in Saudi Arabia

The new regional headquarters will play a critical role in supporting the company’s expansion strategy.
The new regional headquarters will play a critical role in supporting the company’s expansion strategy.
Updated 09 October 2024
Arab News
Follow

Rheem Middle East opens regional HQ in Saudi Arabia

The new regional headquarters will play a critical role in supporting the company’s expansion strategy.
Updated 09 October 2024
Arab News

As part of its ongoing commitment toward its key market of Saudi Arabia, Rheem Middle East has announced the establishment of its new regional headquarters in the Kingdom. This move marks a significant milestone in the company’s dedication to servicing its customers in the country.

At the heart of this expansion is the launch of Rheem’s state-of-the-art Innovation and Learning Center in Riyadh. The ILC serves as a pivotal hub for showcasing Rheem’s latest HVAC technologies and providing specialized training programs aimed at developing the next generation of Saudi professionals. By offering comprehensive educational programs, Rheem is equipping young Saudis with the skills and knowledge required to excel in the rapidly evolving HVAC industry, emphasizing the growth of local talent and the importance of fostering a knowledge-based economy.

Rheem’s investment in Saudi Arabia reflects the company’s commitment to servicing the local market while driving innovative HVAC solutions tailored to the market. “As we approach our 100th anniversary in 2025, we are thrilled to establish our regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, which is a key market that plays an essential role in our global aspirations, and are committed to supporting the Kingdom’s growth” said Brian Hempenstall, vice president and general manager of Rheem Middle East.

As Rheem continues to innovate and grow, the new regional headquarters and the ILC will play a critical role in supporting the company’s expansion strategy, reinforcing its position as a thought leader in the Saudi HVAC industry.

Trascent and Gulaid Holding launch JV to offer facilities management services in Saudi Arabia

Rakesh Kishan, chief executive of Trascent Arabia and managing principal of Trascent
Rakesh Kishan, chief executive of Trascent Arabia and managing principal of Trascent
Updated 09 October 2024
Arab News
Follow

Trascent and Gulaid Holding launch JV to offer facilities management services in Saudi Arabia

Rakesh Kishan, chief executive of Trascent Arabia and managing principal of Trascent
Updated 09 October 2024
Arab News

Trascent, a global leader in facilities management advisory services, and Gulaid Holding, a renowned investor within Saudi Arabia’s facilities management sector, have joined forces to launch Trascent Arabia, a joint venture designed to provide value added and differentiated services focused on the Kingdom’s facilities management industry. The new entity will provide innovative solutions aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, which will focus on transforming the way FM services are delivered across the country and Gulf region. 

Trascent is globally established for thought leadership and expertise in structuring and governing the delivery of best-in-class FM services, drawing from its experience in advising more than 20 percent of the Fortune 500 companies on outsourcing FM across diverse markets. Complemented by Gulaid Holding’s 15-year deep understanding of the Saudi market and local capabilities, Trascent Arabia aims to enhance FM service quality and efficiency through best practices in contracting and managing FM services. The joint venture aims to address unmet market demands by offering cutting-edge advisory, contract management, and program management services.

Rakesh Kishan, chief executive of Trascent Arabia and managing principal of Trascent, said: “Trascent Arabia will bring market-leading expertise in advanced contracting models for facilities management at a time where clients are seeking better and more innovative solutions in FM. By combining Gulaid’s deep local knowledge with Trascent’s market-leading capabilities, we are positioned to deliver world-class services that support the increasing demands of facilities management in Saudi Arabia. As the Kingdom invests heavily in new cities, infrastructure, entertainment, and other investments, our services will enable clients to achieve FM excellence for residents, tourists, and businesses alike.”

According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, the FM sector in Saudi Arabia is projected to reach $56.33 billion by 2032, growing at a compounded annual rate of 10.3 percent from 2023. With the Kingdom undergoing a transformation for Vision 2030, the FM industry faces increasing pressure to move beyond traditional manpower-based services to more sophisticated, customer experience-led solutions. Trascent Arabia will help clients achieve advanced FM services tailored to support key national megaprojects, such as NEOM, Qiddiya, and the Red Sea Project.

Naser Gulaid, executive chairman of Gulaid Holding, added: “For the past 15 years, Gulaid Holding has been a leading investor in Saudi Arabia’s FM industry. With Vision 2030 raising the bar for excellence, Trascent Arabia will help to bridge the gap between current market capabilities and future demands. Our services will not only enhance operational efficiencies but also introduce technology-driven FM strategies that focus on customer experience, sustainability, and efficiency, perfectly aligning with the Kingdom’s vision for growth. Our clients want innovative, experience-led services, and that’s exactly what Trascent Arabia is bringing to the table.”

Trascent Arabia will focus on three core service areas: management consulting services — advising clients on how to structure FM contracts, develop service specifications and deploy best practices in commercial models; contract execution and management — providing a single point of contact for ensuring compliance performance across FM contracts; and program management — overseeing key client initiatives, including energy efficiency and sustainability projects, ensuring their effective and timely implementation. 

The joint venture will position Trascent Arabia as a key FM resource for clients in Saudi Arabia. The company will be led by an experienced executive team with a deep knowledge of local dynamics and global FM best practices. 

Latest updates

Trump vows in Biden’s back yard to ‘drill, baby, drill’
Trump vows in Biden’s back yard to ‘drill, baby, drill’
Israeli military says it intercepted drone that approached Israel over Red Sea
Israeli military says it intercepted drone that approached Israel over Red Sea
Lebanon arrests two Syrians on suspicion of spying for Israel
Lebanon arrests two Syrians on suspicion of spying for Israel
Lebanon facing ‘catastrophic’ situation as 600,000 displaced: UN
Lebanon facing ‘catastrophic’ situation as 600,000 displaced: UN
Russian strike kills six in south Ukraine: authorities
Russian strike kills six in south Ukraine: authorities

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.