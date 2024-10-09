New Murabba: Pioneering a new era of urban living at Expo Real

Bang & Olufsen, Ferrari reunite for special edition collection

Danish soundcraft meets Italian flair as Bang and Olufsen launches its second Special Edition Ferrari Collection, revealing three new masterworks. For the made- to-order collection, Bang and Olufsen has reimagined its Beolab 50 speaker, Beosound Theatre Soundbar solution and Beovision Theatre TV solution. The design integrates Ferrari’s charcoal Grigio Corsa colorway, combined with a striking shade of red to create an unmistakable connection to the motorsport’s icon and the first Ferrari collection launched in 2023.

“Both Ferrari and Bang and Olufsen have always strived for the most powerful experience possible in the pursuit of unstoppable performance. For our second collection together, we wanted to pay tribute to aluminum, which is a hallmark material of both our brands,” said Bang and Olufsen CEO Kristian Teär. “The result is pioneering sound and vision that blurs the line between Italian passion and Danish elegance,” Teär added.

Both brands share a passion for aluminum, which is used for the chassis of Ferrari sports cars and Bang and Olufsen speakers, thanks to its natural properties that combine beauty and performance. Emulating Ferrari’s unique Grigio Corsa colorway has been achieved through Bang and Olufsen’s expertise in aluminum at its revered Factory 5 in Struer, Denmark.

Beolab 50 Ferrari Edition are Bang and Olufsen’s powerful, active loudspeakers, blending radical audio technology with graceful aesthetics and meticulous craftsmanship. With its adjustable acoustic lens, Beolab 50 can alter its sound delivery to suit the audience. When listening alone, the lens contracts to send a direct sound beam to create a sweet spot. With a house full of guests, the lens opens for a room-filling performance.

Bang and Olufsen’s design team wanted to echo the internal details of Ferrari cars by “looking under the hood” of its own products to create hidden design elements. When Beolab 50’s acoustic lens majestically ascends before performing, listeners can discover the intense red lens. The top cover of the lens features Ferrari’s Prancing Horse logo laser engraved, alongside the Bang and Olufsen logo.

Beosound Theatre Ferrari Edition is a powerful and sleek soundbar, built to roar. With 12 custom drivers firing in all directions, the Dolby Atmos-ready Beosound Theatre performs like a multi-speaker power-house, all from one beautiful soundbar. This heart-racing soundbar crafted in Grigio Corsa aluminum commands attention where the curve of the keel-like shape slices through the air. Bang and Olufsen‘s logo is silk screen printed on the glass top while the laser engraved Ferrari Prancing Horse leaps from flawless aluminum wings.

Beovision Theatre Ferrari Edition is a complete sound and vision setup crafted for immersive film experiences that delivers the power of a multi-product home cinema, all in one singular product. With Dolby Atmos surround sound, a 4K OLED screen and upgradeable design, Beovision Theatre transforms any space. It is available in a 55-inch, 65-inch or even 77-inch screen for a truly cinematic experience.

For a full sensory experience, users are advised to combine Beovision Theatre and Beolab 50 together for a lineup that is as versatile as it is powerful. The three newly created products complement the first Ferrari collection introduced last year and encompass the Beosound 2 home speaker, Beoplay H95 headphones, Beoplay EX earphones and the portable speaker Beosound Explore.