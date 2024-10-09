What We Are Reading Today: ‘Grappling’ by Robert Kaplan

The engaging narratives in “Grappling” make the challenging work of self- improvement easier, says a review published on goodreads.com.
Leadership consultant and author Robert E. Kaplan has written parables based on real people. You will witness these leaders at work and at home — with their basic character in play as they strive to improve.
If you want to change in some way but find yourself stuck, “Grappling” makes the self-improvement quest relatable, inspirational, and within your reach.
The novel “Decoded” by Mai Jia (the pen name of the author Jiang Benhu) is a gripping read that examines the themes of genius and obsession amid the intricate world of cryptography.
Translated from the Chinese by Olivia Milburn and Christopher Payne in 2014 after first being published in 2002, this novel is set against the backdrop of the Second World War and the subsequent political turmoil in China.
The story follows the life of a brilliant but socially isolated mathematician named Rong Jinzhen.
From the moment I started the book, I was drawn into its rich world of intellectual intrigue, as well as the unique blend of historical context and the complexities of the human psyche.
Rong is portrayed as a prodigy, gifted with an exceptional ability to decipher codes. However, his talent comes at a price. His obsession with mathematics isolates him from people.
I found myself empathizing with his struggles, especially as he navigates the challenges of connecting with others while being consumed by his intellectual pursuits.
This duality is beautifully crafted by Mai who paints a vivid portrait of a man torn between his passion and the desire for human connection.
The narrative unfolds in layers, revealing not just the intricacies of cryptography, but also the psychological burdens that come with such brilliance.
The tension between Rong’s isolation and his pursuit of knowledge resonated deeply with me, sparking thoughts about the balance between personal ambition and relationships.
Mai’s prose is both lyrical and precise, capturing the essence of each character and setting. The pacing kept me on my toes, with moments of tension and revelation that had me racing to the next chapter.
The novel is not just a thriller, it is a profound exploration of identity, the price of genius, and the shadows cast by the past.
What struck me most was how the story transcends its historical setting. It raises timeless questions about the nature of intelligence and the human condition.
By the end, I was left contemplating the fine line between brilliance and madness, and the deeply personal journey of self-discovery.
However, there were aspects of the book where the pacing felt uneven, with certain sections dragging on while others raced by. I found myself wishing for a more consistent rhythm, as the slow moments sometimes detracted from the gripping tension.
Additionally, some of the cryptographic details, while fascinating, are overly technical and could alienate readers not familiar with the subject. This occasionally pulled me out of the emotional core of the story.
Mai has crafted a narrative that lingers long after the final page, inviting readers to ponder their own paths and the connections they forge along the way.
What We Are Reading Today: The Mystery of the Mind
Updated 07 October 2024
Author: Wilder Penfield
Can the mind be explained by what we know about the brain? Is a person’s being determined by their body alone or by their mind and body as separate elements?
With a foreword by Charles W. Hendel, an introduction by William Feindel, and reflections by Sir Charles Symonds, “The Mystery of the Mind” is Penfield’s compelling personal account of his experiences as a neurosurgeon and scientist observing the inner workings of the brain in conscious patients.
“Beepedia” is a one-of-a-kind celebration of bees, from A to Z.
Featuring dozens of alphabetical entries on topics ranging from pollination and beekeeping to the peculiar lifestyles of cuckoo bees and carrion eating vulture bees, this enticing, pocket-sized compendium takes you on an unforgettable journey into the remarkable world of bees.
REVIEW: Zelda’s ‘Echoes of Wisdom’ brings puzzle magic
Updated 06 October 2024
James Denselow
LONDON: Nintendo’s biggest release of 2024 brings us back to the rich world of “The Legend of Zelda” series, but with a fresh perspective.
For the first time, Princess Zelda steps into the spotlight, taking charge of the adventure in a bold 2D experience that occasionally switches to side-scrolling segments.
Directed by Tomomi Sano — the first female to do so in the “Zelda” series — the game balances a love for nostalgic gameplay with clever, innovative mechanics, although some aspects feel more limited compared with its open-world predecessors like “Breath of the Wild” and “Tears of the Kingdom.”
While the series is known for its combat and exploration, “Echoes of Wisdom” shifts focus to something more puzzle oriented. Players will rely on Zelda’s new weapon, the Tri Rod, which creates echoes of objects or enemies previously encountered. This opens the door to creative gameplay, where using everyday items such as beds, pots and meat to solve puzzles feels just as rewarding as traditional swordplay. For instance, beds are cleverly used as stairs, pots disguise Zelda from enemies, and meat can distract foes, allowing for stealthier approaches.
This change in combat design might feel odd for diehard fans expecting direct sword-to-sword battles, but it makes for a refreshing take that emphasizes strategy over brute force. There is still a sword, but it is available only for limited stretches of time, making you think more carefully about when to use it. The shift to problem-solving does make the game feel slightly less challenging; the difficulty never feels overwhelming, and getting stuck is almost impossible due to its tight design.
The game plot’s mysterious force — the purple space-like rifts — steal people away, including Link himself. Zelda’s journey involves collecting spirits to repair these rifts, leading to an emotional narrative with plenty of text-heavy storytelling. As you progress, you’ll encounter an evil version of Link, adding intrigue and raising the stakes. While some may find the abundance of dialogue a bit heavy handed, it contributes to a deeper, more fleshed-out story.
The world map is expansive and includes eight dungeons, although it is not on the huge scale of the open-world adventures from previous entries. The structured world feels more like a throwback to older titles in the series, but it lacks the same sense of vastness and discovery that made “Breath of the Wild” a fan favorite. However, the charm lies in its design, with each area offering something unique, like the option to ride a cute horse that makes traversal more fun.
From a visual standpoint, “Echoes of Wisdom” stays true to the series’ roots, blending familiar 2D graphics with occasional side-scrolling moments. The art direction is simple yet effective, evoking a sense of nostalgia while still feeling modern enough to keep players engaged. The same goes for the music, which echoes classic “Zelda” themes while introducing a few new tracks that complement the gameplay beautifully.
Yet there are moments where the game struggles, particularly when several enemies flood the screen, leading to a noticeable drop-in frame rate. This does not ruin the experience but can be jarring during more chaotic moments.
With a playtime of about 12 to 16 hours, “Echoes of Wisdom” delivers a tightly crafted adventure that feels like a tribute to the old-school “Zelda” games. It may not have the enormous scope or freedom of recent entries, but its creative puzzles, clever use of objects, and a compelling story starring Princess Zelda make it a worthwhile journey for fans of the series.
While not perfect, “Echoes of Wisdom” is a charming addition to the “Zelda” legacy, offering a different kind of adventure that feels at once nostalgic and fresh, with a few surprises along the way.
“Bodypedia” is a lively, fact-filled romp through your body, from A to Z. Featuring almost 100 stories on topics ranging from the beastly origins of goosebumps to the definitive answer to the Motown classic “What Becomes of the Brokenhearted,” these fascinating tales from your entrails explore the wonders of anatomy, one body part at a time.
With a keen scalpel, Adam Taor peels away the layers to bring your under appreciated insides to light.