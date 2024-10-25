You are here

  • Home
  • Wellness tourism – a rising force in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030

Wellness tourism – a rising force in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030

Special Wellness tourism – a rising force in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030
The global wellness industry is projected to grow to $8.5 trillion by 2027. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/jy75e

Updated 25 October 2024
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Follow

Wellness tourism – a rising force in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030

Wellness tourism – a rising force in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030
Updated 25 October 2024
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is rapidly positioning itself as a global leader in wellness tourism, a sector that promises significant economic returns while aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

With the market expected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2025, the Kingdom is strategically focusing on this burgeoning industry to diversify its economy and enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors, a report by Red Sea Global highlighted.

The rise of wellness tourism in Saudi Arabia reflects a broader transformation within the Kingdom as it seeks to establish itself as a premier destination for global travelers seeking health, well-being, and cultural enrichment.

Wellness tourism: A lucrative market

The global wellness industry, currently valued at $5.6 trillion, is projected to grow to $8.5 trillion by 2027. 

This growth is being driven by an increasing global focus on fitness and well-being, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has heightened awareness around the importance of physical and mental health. 

Within this expansive market, wellness tourism alone was valued at $436 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 21 percent by 2025. 

This rapid growth underscores the significant opportunities that this industry presents for countries such as Saudi Arabia, which are keen to diversify their economies beyond oil.

The Kingdom is harnessing this growth to drive tourism’s contribution to the national GDP, a key objective under Vision 2030, which aims to increase its share of the economy from 3 percent to 10 percent by the end of the decade.

The Kingdom’s focus on wellness tourism is not just about capitalizing on a lucrative market but also about transforming the overall landscape by offering unique, high-quality experiences that cater to this growing global demand.

Speaking to Arab News, Fahad Mushayt, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Investment Co., also known as ASFAR, emphasized the economic potential of this sector, saying: “International wellness tourists spend, on average, 35 percent more than traditional leisure travelers. This is a market segment that we cannot afford to ignore as we aim to welcome over 150 million visitors by 2030.” 

This higher spending is crucial for driving the Kingdom’s tourism revenues, particularly as it seeks to attract high-spending international visitors who are increasingly looking for destinations that offer more than just relaxation. Travelers are seeking comprehensive wellness experiences that combine physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Economic impact and Vision 2030

The substantial investments in wellness tourism are a critical component of Vision 2030, which seeks to reduce the Kingdom's reliance on oil.

The growth of wellness tourism is expected to play a pivotal role in increasing the broader sector’s contribution to non-oil GDP, thus supporting broader reforms that are designed to make the Kingdom more resilient in the face of global economic fluctuations.

Shahbaz Tufail, executive vice president of DAR Engineering, told Arab News: “The ongoing development of new entertainment options, as well as aligning value and service propositions to the international travel palette, clearly demonstrates the intent of Vision 2030.

“To appeal to a broader audience, providers must align with global hospitality and travel trends such as ecotourism, wellness, smart hotels, sustainability, and AI.”

The development of luxury wellness resorts, such as those in Riyadh and the Red Sea region, is a key strategy to attract high-end tourists. 

Riyadh’s visitation targets, for example, are projected to more than double from 13.6 million in 2022 to 27.4 million by 2030, driven by the expansion of wellness-focused hospitality offerings. 

These figures highlight the Kingdom’s ambitious plans to not only increase the number of visitors but also to enhance the quality of their experiences, ensuring that Saudi Arabia becomes a destination of choice for wellness travelers from around the world.

The focus on this form of tourism is also expected to generate significant employment opportunities, particularly in the hospitality, healthcare, and wellness sectors. 

As the Kingdom continues to develop its wellness tourism infrastructure, it will require a skilled workforce to meet the demands of this growing industry. 

This will not only create jobs but also contribute to the development of a more diverse and knowledge-based economy, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.




AMAALA is expected to feature nearly 4,000 hotel rooms across 30 hotels, luxury villas, apartments, and estate homes. AMAALA

Meeting global wellness trends

Saudi Arabia is not only responding to global wellness trends but also setting new benchmarks. 

The growing demand for retreats that focus on mental health, advanced diagnostic services, and culturally immersive wellness experiences is being met with innovative offerings across the Kingdom. 

AMAALA, for instance, integrates traditional healing practices with modern wellness technologies, appealing to travelers seeking authenticity and luxury. 

This combination of tradition and innovation is a key strength of Saudi Arabia’s wellness tourism sector, offering visitors unique experiences that cannot be found elsewhere.

AMAALA also offers family-friendly wellness programs, which are becoming increasingly popular as more people look for travel experiences that promote health and well-being for their loved ones as well as themselves. 

Men-specific retreats are also  gaining traction, reflecting a broader shift towards inclusivity in this market. These offerings ensure that Saudi Arabia remains a competitive destination in the global wellness industry, appealing to diverse demographics and ensuring it becomes a significant driver of the Kingdom’s economic growth.

Strategic developments in wellness tourism

Saudi Arabia’s commitment to wellness tourism is evident in flagship projects like AMAALA and the Red Sea, developed by Red Sea Global, known as RSG. 

These projects are part of a broader strategy to position the Kingdom as a global leader in luxury and sustainable tourism. 

AMAALA, situated on the northwest coast, is set to become the Kingdom’s premier wellness hub, focusing on luxury and sustainability. 

By 2040, the project aims to deliver a 30 percent net conservation benefit to local ecosystems, showcasing its commitment to environmental stewardship. This commitment to sustainability is a key differentiator for Saudi Arabia’s wellness tourism sector, setting it apart from other global destinations.

The economic impact of these projects is significant. With 79 hotels planned across the Red Sea and AMAALA, these destinations are projected to contribute SR33 billion ($8.79 billion) annually to the Kingdom’s economy upon completion. 

Covering a combined area of more than 32,000 sq. km, these projects are not only about luxury but also about sustainability. 

The Red Sea destination is entirely off-grid, powered by 760,000 solar panels, and the project is scheduled for full completion by 2030. 

The scale of these developments reflects the Kingdom’s broader vision to lead in sustainable tourism, setting new benchmarks in environmental responsibility while attracting an international audience.

As the global wellness tourism sector continues to grow, Saudi Arabia is well-placed to capitalize on this trend, driving economic growth, creating jobs, and enhancing the quality of life for its citizens and visitors alike. 

Topics: Amaala Wellness wellness tourism saudi tourism

Related

Special RSG, Marriott partner to bring Ritz-Carlton to wellness destination AMAALA video
Business & Economy
RSG, Marriott partner to bring Ritz-Carlton to wellness destination AMAALA
Reconnect and revitalize: AlUla Wellness Festival returns in October
Saudi Arabia
Reconnect and revitalize: AlUla Wellness Festival returns in October

Saudi Arabia could be next ‘Silicon Valley,’ experts say

Saudi Arabia could be next ‘Silicon Valley,’ experts say
Updated 7 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri 
Follow

Saudi Arabia could be next ‘Silicon Valley,’ experts say

Saudi Arabia could be next ‘Silicon Valley,’ experts say
Updated 7 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri 

RIYADH: Sentiments about Saudi Arabia becoming the next entrepreneurial hotspot are resonating as global venture capitalists gathered to discuss the region’s future. 

During a panel session at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, industry leaders cited the Kingdom when asked which region is going to be the next Silicon Valley, as they drew comparisons between Saudi Arabia and the US.

“We’re really encouraged by what we’re seeing across the Middle East and North Africa region, especially in Saudi Arabia. The conditions here are very promising. We’ve seen similar patterns in the US over the last two decades, and, frankly, the world has become flat when it comes to entrepreneurship,” said Tony Florence, co-CEO at American-based venture capital firm NEA. 

During the panel, Florence emphasized that the Kingdom’s business environment is rapidly benefiting from the transformational journey of Vision 2030. 

“Over the next decade, I believe there will be rapid innovation and development in healthcare, tech, and AI (artificial intelligence). Saudi Arabia, in particular, is likely to be a net beneficiary of the trends we’ve been discussing over the past few days,” he added. 

Nabeel Koshak, CEO and board member of Saudi Venture Capital Co., echoed Florence’s remarks: “Many activities have evolved (in the startup sector). Actually, I’ve been part of this ecosystem building in Saudi Arabia since 2010 and it all trickles down to Vision 2030.” 

“Since the launch of Vision 2030, it was clear how important backing startups and SMEs was for job creation, developmental metrics and impact and commercial value,” Koshak added. 

He further said: “If we compared 2018 to 2023, it was only $60 million of deployed capital in 2018; it reached $1.4 billion in 2023, and that’s almost 21 multiple actually of the total amount deployed in Saudi Arabia.” 

He added that the Kingdom saw two venture-backed companies now planning to list on the public market, namely, Tamara and Tabby. 

“The exit landscape has also been improving significantly. We’ve seen nearly 100 M&A (mergers and acquisitions) and listing activities involving venture-backed companies across the MENA region. This momentum is attracting top-tier investors to Saudi Arabia, with major names like Wellington, Sequoia, General Atlantic, and TPG increasingly active in Saudi and across the broader MENA region,” he added. 

Sam Englebardt, founding general partner of New York-based VC firm Galaxy Interactive, also emphasized the Kingdom’s vast prospects. 

“Saudi Arabia has the potential to be a country with a large enough population to build and scale businesses domestically, supported by significant top-down backing. This extends across various industries, where the government’s ability to mandate changes and act swiftly creates substantial opportunities,” he said. 

Topics: FII8 Saudi Vision 2030 startups

Related

Riyadh Air plans wide-body jet order next year: official
Business & Economy
Riyadh Air plans wide-body jet order next year: official
Saudi economy minister highlights multiple factors reshaping investment landscape at FII8
Business & Economy
Saudi economy minister highlights multiple factors reshaping investment landscape at FII8

Saudi economy minister highlights multiple factors reshaping investment landscape at FII8

Saudi economy minister highlights multiple factors reshaping investment landscape at FII8
Updated 24 min 32 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Saudi economy minister highlights multiple factors reshaping investment landscape at FII8

Saudi economy minister highlights multiple factors reshaping investment landscape at FII8
Updated 24 min 32 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The ongoing energy transition, the rise of artificial intelligence, and geopolitical tensions are reshaping the global investment landscape, according to a top minister. 

Speaking during the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 31, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal Al-Ibrahim, said that the world needs efficiency-seeking investments to boost productivity and future growth. 

“Megatrends of the energy transition, artificial intelligence, and geoeconomic fragmentation are fundamentally reshaping the investment landscape. We can and must fulfill our shared responsibility to invest in the future and capture opportunities that come with these paradigm shifts,” said Al-Ibrahim. 

He added: “Today’s world calls for efficiency-seeking investments that can boost productivity and help the world to correct the low-growth, high-debt path that we as a global economy are currently sleepwalking alone.” 

According to the Saudi minister, mere investments do not materialize future growth, but the proper channelization of funds will bring better outputs. 

Al-Ibrahim also underscored the vitality of public-private partnerships to meet the investment demands for the future. 

“The public and the private sectors must evolve in parallel and together to become more aligned with the demands of our times. Investment alone does not drive growth. It is the starting point of prosperity and a catalyst for progress. But what matters is how and where we direct our investments,” said the minister. 

During his speech, Al-Ibrahim also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s achievements since the launch of Vision 2030 and added that the Kingdom’s non-oil sector is currently a significant contributor to economic development. 

“Since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, our economy without oil has grown 20 percent. At the same time, we have witnessed a 70 percent increase in private investments in our non-oil sectors. For the first time in history, non-oil activities now make up 53 percent of our real gross domestic product,” he said. 

According to the minister, the Kingdom has opened the door to investments that infuse technology and innovation, and it has helped the nation to emerge as an investment powerhouse in the Middle East and North Africa region. 

Al-Ibrahim added that Saudi Arabia had implemented several regulatory reforms that have turned the Kingdom into a friendly investment destination for international entities. 

“What sets Saudi Arabia apart is not just we are the biggest economy in the Middle East. The world looks to Saudi Arabia for global solutions because we have long been a trusted and reliable partner. We have created a business environment that integrates innovation, provides more regulatory clarity, and offers practical solutions,” said the minister. 

He added: “Investors deploy their capital in Saudi Arabia with the confidence that they will get the results and returns. In the first half of 2024 alone, 184 global companies relocated their headquarters in the Kingdom. Investment licenses have risen by nearly 50 percent.” 

Speaking at FII8 on Oct. 29, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment, Khalid Al-Falih, said the Kingdom 540 international companies have established their regional headquarters in Riyadh, meaning a 2030 target of 500 has already been surpassed.

Some prominent firms that opened their regional headquarters in the Kingdom include Northern Trust, Bechtel, and PepsiCo, as well as IHG Hotels and Resorts, PwC, and Deloitte. 

Through the regional HQ program, Saudi Arabia introduced new tax incentives for multinational companies moving their regional headquarters to the Kingdom. These incentives include a 30-year exemption on corporate income tax and withholding tax related to headquarters activities, alongside discounts and support services. 

In a separate panel discussion, Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority, said that the Kingdom is witnessing simultaneous growth in both the public market and private market, which includes venture capital firms. 

El-Kuwaiz added that Saudi Arabia seeks to attract $3 trillion of investments over the next few years to accomplish the Vision 2030 goals. 

“I imagine that the biggest wave of growth in Saudi Arabia is likely to come from the required pipeline of investments and financing needs. If you look at the quantum of investments required in Saudi from now to Vision 2030, estimates reach about $3 trillion. And that requires a lot of capital, both public and private capital at the same time,” said El-Kuwaiz. 

The CMA chief also highlighted that Saudi Arabia’s capital markets are becoming increasingly attractive to international investors. 

“In our case, the big story of the capital markets is both increase in the size as well as opening it up to international investment. International investment has moved from virtually nothing — five to six years ago to now slightly over SR400 billion ($106.50 billion), he added. 

Topics: FII8 Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim vision 2023

Related

Riyadh Air plans wide-body jet order next year: official
Business & Economy
Riyadh Air plans wide-body jet order next year: official
FII8: Global leaders call for new economic diplomacy tools to address modern challenges 
Business & Economy
FII8: Global leaders call for new economic diplomacy tools to address modern challenges 

Riyadh Air plans wide-body jet order next year: official

Riyadh Air plans wide-body jet order next year: official
Updated 36 min 40 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Riyadh Air plans wide-body jet order next year: official

Riyadh Air plans wide-body jet order next year: official
Updated 36 min 40 sec ago
AFP

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s new national airline, Riyadh Air, plans next year to order wide-body aircraft capable of seating more than 300 passengers, its chief financial officer told AFP on Thursday.

The order would be the third for the airline, which was created last year and plans to operate its first flights in the summer of 2025.

“We will do our third RFP (request for proposal) for an ultimate ultra wide body, which has in excess of 300 seats as well, but that will be next year,” Adam Boukadida said on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative investor forum in Riyadh, referring to the request for proposal procurement document.

“It could be Boeing, it could be Airbus. At the moment, we’re very happy having the relationship with both of these key suppliers.”

On Wednesday, Riyadh Air announced a multi-billion dollar deal to purchase 60 narrow-body Airbus A321neo aircraft from Airbus.

That brought the firm’s total aircraft orders to 132 after a deal inked last year with Boeing for 39 wide-body Dreamliner 787-9s, which seat just under 300 passengers, with options for 33 more jets.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sees aviation as a key component of his Vision 2030 reform agenda to remake the petroleum-dominated country, aiming to more than triple annual traffic to 330 million passengers by the end of the decade.

Riyadh Air expects to serve 100 routes by 2030 and more than 120 by 2035. 

Deliveries of the Airbus planes “will start from the second half of 2026 all the way out to 2030,” Boukadida said.

“This will bring us in excess of 130 aircraft before 2030, so we’re still on track for the second half of next year to commence operations to over 100 destinations by 2030.”

Also on Thursday, Riyadh Air announced the establishment of its first revolving credit facility of up to SR5 billion ($1.3 billion) involving eight financial institutions from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region.

“This would help us fund our growth, but also provide a platform for us to grow up until 2030 to be an international player,” Boukadida said.

Topics: FII8 Riyadh Air

Related

Riyadh Air orders 60 next-generation Airbus A321 aircraft
Business & Economy
Riyadh Air orders 60 next-generation Airbus A321 aircraft
Riyadh Air begins non-commercial flights as part of certification process
Business & Economy
Riyadh Air begins non-commercial flights as part of certification process

Rafal Real Estate set to redefine Riyadh’s urban landscape with 3,580 new apartments: CEO

Rafal Real Estate set to redefine Riyadh’s urban landscape with 3,580 new apartments: CEO
Updated 31 October 2024
Reina Takla
MIGUEL HADCHITY 
Follow

Rafal Real Estate set to redefine Riyadh’s urban landscape with 3,580 new apartments: CEO

Rafal Real Estate set to redefine Riyadh’s urban landscape with 3,580 new apartments: CEO
Updated 31 October 2024
Reina Takla MIGUEL HADCHITY 

RIYADH: Saudi developer Rafal Real Estate Development Co. is poised to launch a major project in northern Riyadh, unveiling 3,580 residential apartments aimed at transforming the city’s urban landscape, the company’s CEO revealed. 

The Tilal Al-Khuzam development is a core part of Rafal’s collaboration with China’s Citigroup and is part of the Al-Khuzam master plan in partnership with the National Housing Co. 

“We are announcing next week the launch of a major development under the Khuzam masterplan,” said Elias Abou Samra during an interview with Arab News at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh. 

The project, situated near King Khalid International Airport and centered around Al-Khuzam Park, aims to introduce “urban living with a peaceful, quiet, green atmosphere” to Riyadh, creating a new model for the city’s residential environment. 

Abou Samra explained that Tilal Al-Khuzam, along with other projects in Rafal’s pipeline, supports a broader strategy to stabilize revenue streams in a cyclical real estate market. 

FII platform 

The CEO noted that FII has evolved into an influential platform for collaboration, bringing local and international stakeholders together. 

“FII has become a showcase for Saudi Arabia and a window to the world to show and demonstrate what we’ve been achieving,” he said. This year, he added, international interest has shifted from curiosity to active participation in the Kingdom’s growth story. 

For Rafal, FII has provided valuable networking opportunities, bringing a diversity of stakeholders together and opening up new avenues for growth. 

Abou Samra emphasized the role Rafal and other local developers play in this evolving landscape, saying: “I think it’s the mission of every local developer to open up and become a small platform for foreign investors.” 

Redefining co-living 

Rafal’s projects showcase an emphasis on international standards and adaptability to global real estate trends. Notably, the company’s Hive brand is redefining co-living in Riyadh through a partnership with a regional operator that initially launched Hive in Dubai. 

“We have already launched five assets across Riyadh,” said Abou Samra, adding that Hive’s plug-and-play model meets the needs of young Saudis and expats by fostering community and flexibility.

Over the next five years, Rafal anticipates launching five Hive projects annually, aiming for a gross development value of SR8 billion ($2.1 billion). 

Regarding the company’s IPO plans, Abou Samra noted that Rafal is adopting a measured approach, looking to establish stable revenue over the next three to five years. “Real estate is a cyclical market; usually, to go public, you need to have stable returns; hence the rental products that you are doing because it stabilizes our cash flows,” he said. 

The CEO added: “It’s better to IPO a company when you have more visibility and more stability with the developments that are happening in the market.” 

Rafal has been able to tap into a favorable financing environment in Saudi Arabia, where bank liquidity remains robust. Projects are primarily funded through off-plan sales. “The best thing to do when we have off-plan sales is that it’s basically free funding,” he added. 

Creating communities 

In line with Vision 2030, Rafal is focused on urban planning, helping to create vibrant communities that promote a modern, connected lifestyle. “It’s our duty as developers to feed the market with the proper supply; hence the projects that I mentioned,” Abou Samra said. 

Rafal intends to replace outdated infrastructure with projects that cater to the Kingdom’s fast-paced development, emphasizing that “this is a story of transformation within the city that is even more interesting than the typical supply-demand economics.” 

As for the residential community projects like Tilal Al-Khuzam, Abou Samra noted that the venture aligns with Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification goals, especially given the anticipated demand. 

With a gross development value of SR3 billion, this project complements other Rafal initiatives, collectively contributing to a SR6 billion project portfolio launched in 2024 alone. 

The growing demand for new residential spaces is evident in Rafal’s planned pipeline for Hive and Tilal Al-Khuzam, providing long-term value for the market. 

The transformation in the Kingdom’s real estate market, driven by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s vision to make Riyadh one of the world’s top city economies, will continue to attract investors and developers worldwide. “The market is shifting from a predominantly local market in every aspect to an international market,” Abou Samra said. 

The CEO affirmed that Riyadh’s progress under Vision 2030 is on track to meet these ambitious goals. “We are well on track for that,” he said, citing Rafal’s ability to meet both local and international demand for world-class residential properties. 

Topics: FII8 SAUDI REAL ESTATE Rafal Real Estate Development Co.

Related

Special US’s PGIM Real Estate eying potential Saudi investments, official says
Business & Economy
US’s PGIM Real Estate eying potential Saudi investments, official says
FII8: Global leaders call for new economic diplomacy tools to address modern challenges 
Business & Economy
FII8: Global leaders call for new economic diplomacy tools to address modern challenges 

US’s PGIM Real Estate eying potential Saudi investments, official says

US’s PGIM Real Estate eying potential Saudi investments, official says
Updated 31 October 2024
Reina Takla
REEM WALID 
Follow

US’s PGIM Real Estate eying potential Saudi investments, official says

US’s PGIM Real Estate eying potential Saudi investments, official says
Updated 31 October 2024
Reina Takla REEM WALID 

RIYADH: US firm PGIM Real Estate is monitoring the progress of the Saudi market, with an eye on future investment, according to the firm’s co-CEO. 

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative taking place in Riyadh, Raimondo Amabile – also the global chief investment officer of the company – explained that in order to also pump money into the region, they will need to find the right partner. 

The firm, which has $1.33 trillion in assets under management and administration, provides global access to private alternative investments for institutions and individuals. 

Reflecting on Saudi Arabia’s investment potential, Amabile said: “We’re familiar with this place. We’re familiar with major institutions here. We kind of like the direction of travel when it comes to where the country is going. So, we are seriously considering to be much closer to the place to really understand the implementation of these visions of the country.”

He added: “And as I said, I’m pretty sure that the opportunities that will emerge, these opportunities that will be, I guess will be in a place where you can definitely think of attracting. You’re investing international capital into the market because, again, these are the same investment thematic which are driving growth in other places.” 

The co-CEO went on to highlight that the question that remains is how the firm is planning to invest in the country. 

“My experience with emerging markets like this, well, underwriting the partner and finding the right partner, whether it’s a government entity or a private partner, it’s actually the most important thing because we need to be sure that we have enough of an inside through the partnership which will allow us to get comfortable with our investment proposition and, of course to give to our clients the comfort that their money is invested on a very good risk adjust proposition,” Amabile said.

In terms of where the “hot money” is going into in 2025, he said that it is most likely a data center. 

“We have been investing in data centers since more than 10 years. We know this space very well. It’s definitely one of the thematic investments which we like,” the co-CEO said. 

Amabile also shed light on how this is the right time to invest in the real estate market. 

“First of all, when it comes to real estate, this is the right time to consider investing in the real estate. We have gone through two years of tough market. The market has reset, value has gone down. Now, the cost of capital is coming in after of course, an increase of cost of capital. The fundamentals are still strong,” he said. 

“So, there is actually enough ingredients right to really underwrite the recovery of the market. We believe that we are at the bottom of the market right. So definitely, it’s the right time to consider going in, and whether you’re going to go in a credit strategy, financing strategy, or a private equity strategy, taking an equity position, they both have very good risk adjust propositions which you can capture,” the global chief investment officer added. 

He also highlighted that one of the largest asset classes that the company has in its portfolio is global living, which includes income-generating residential properties tailored for rental and various generational needs.

Under the theme “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow,” this year’s edition of FII saw discussions on how investments can drive a thriving and sustainable future, pushing the boundaries of what is possible for humanity. 

This aligns with the forum’s mission to create a purposeful present and a promising future, as well as its vision to bring together the brightest minds and most promising solutions to serve humanity.

Topics: FII8 real estate PGIM Real Estate

Related

FII8: Global leaders call for new economic diplomacy tools to address modern challenges 
Business & Economy
FII8: Global leaders call for new economic diplomacy tools to address modern challenges 
Special Diriyah Co. set to launch 8 new hotels as part of $62.2bn giga-project video
Business & Economy
Diriyah Co. set to launch 8 new hotels as part of $62.2bn giga-project

Latest updates

Israeli military says it downed drone smuggling weapons from Egyptian territory to Israel
Israeli military says it downed drone smuggling weapons from Egyptian territory to Israel
Saudi Arabia could be next ‘Silicon Valley,’ experts say
Saudi Arabia could be next ‘Silicon Valley,’ experts say
Review: Apple TV’s ‘Before’ is a showcase for Billy Crystal
Review: Apple TV’s ‘Before’ is a showcase for Billy Crystal
Highlights from this year’s ‘Festival Favorites’ at RSIFF 
Highlights from this year’s ‘Festival Favorites’ at RSIFF 
Saudi economy minister highlights multiple factors reshaping investment landscape at FII8
Saudi economy minister highlights multiple factors reshaping investment landscape at FII8

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.