WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden delivered remarks to the nation midday Thursday in his first appearance on camera in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s decisive victory over Kamala Harris.
Control over the US House of Representatives hangs in the balance, teetering between a Republican or Democratic majority with dozens of races left to be called.
The Republicans won control of the US Senate early Wednesday.
The State Department says it has begun to take steps to ease the transition from the Biden administration to Trump’s incoming administration.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken has directed all department employees to work with incoming staffers to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition that protects US national security.
Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that retired senior diplomat Stephen Mull, a former ambassador who is currently a vice provost at the University of Virginia, has been tasked with leading the effort to work with Trump’s team.
Miller said though that the department has not yet been contacted by the Trump team, which is being led by Brian Hook, a former special representative for Iran during the Trump administration, and Joel Rayburn, a former special envoy for Syria.
Miller said the department will put together information on policy and procedures and be ready to answer any questions.
Biden guarantees a ‘peaceful transfer of power,’ House control hangs in the balance
- Biden was replaced as the Democrats’ candidate by Kamala Harris due to concerns about his mental acuity
- Former President Trump’s victory underscored how disenchanted Americans had become with the economy
