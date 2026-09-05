RENNES, France: The bodies of two French fishermen who had been missing since their trawler sank in the Channel have been found, prosecutors said on Saturday.

The Maranello trawler sent a distress call on August 29 Saturday off the coast of the English port of Plymouth, reporting problems with its fishing gear.

A nearby trawler was able to rescue three of the five crew members before the Maranello sank, according to authorities.

The wreck of the trawler was found midweek, but the two fishermen remained missing.

“The weather conditions made it possible to resume the search today” and divers found and brought up the bodies of the missing men, said Alex Dehays, deputy public prosecutor in Saint-Brieuc.