Hamilton bids farewell to Mercedes as Ferrari vie for constructors’ title

ABU DHABI: Lewis Hamilton bids farewell to Mercedes, the team that carried him to six world titles, this weekend as his future outfit Ferrari, seek to snatch a first constructors’ crown in 16 years from McLaren, his first F1 home.

For all concerned, Sunday’s floodlit Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit will mark the end of an era as the seven-time champion ends a remarkable 12-year spell with the ‘silver arrows’ and a 26-year association with the Mercedes brand.

He will then move on to Ferrari where, Italy hopes, he can rediscover the mojo that made him the sport’s most successful driver with seven titles and 105 wins before hitting a trough of frustration in the current ‘ground effect’ era.

This has seen Red Bull return to dominate with Max Verstappen winning four consecutive drivers’ titles even if this season saw them decline, a fall that sees McLaren hanging on to a 21-point lead on Ferrari entering the decisive season-ending race.

McLaren have not won the teams’ title since 1998 while Ferrari ‘s last success came in 2008 since when the championship has been dominated by Mercedes and Red Bull. A change is long overdue.

Despite his travails in recent weeks, notably in Brazil and Qatar, Hamilton will leave Mercedes feeling conflicting emotions.

“It is a celebration of everything we have achieved,” said team boss Toto Wolff of the anticipated finale.

“We will honor an unparalleled story in Abu Dhabi and then visit Kuala Lumpur, Stuttgart and both Brixworth and Brackley... Lewis will always be part of our family.”

He added that before Hamilton’s final visits to the team’s various centers, the “entire team wants to add on more highlight to the reel.

“Nothing is going to take away 12 incredible years. That’s the memory, not a season of races that were particularly bad.”

Ferrari offered Hamilton a contract that runs until 2026, which Mercedes were not prepared to do, giving him a continued platform not only to bid for an unprecedented eighth title, but also to promote diversity and inclusion.

For Hamilton, a Ferrari title success on Sunday could be a perfect prelude to his move and help erase his recent tantrums and comments about ending races and the season early.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur declared he is not at all worried by Hamilton claiming he has lost his speed.

“Not at all,” he said. “Have a look at the 50 laps he did in Vegas. Starting P10, finishing on the gearbox of Russell. No, I’m not worried.”

Hamilton, who will be 40 in January, remains determined to “rise again” and make his mark.

“I’m still standing,” he said. “It’s not how you fall, it’s how you get back up.”

Carlos Sainz, whose seat he is set to take, will also be seeking a happy exit as he and Charles Leclerc bid to overturn McLaren’s lead before he leaves for Williams.

“Twenty-one points requires a perfect weekend from Ferrari and a bad weekend from McLaren,” he said.

“We’re going to give it our best shot. I think if we nail a good weekend, we could still make it happen. Nothing to lose.”

On form, at a circuit likely to favor them, McLaren start as favorites but, after winning in Qatar, Verstappen will seek a 10th win this year with his usual vim as Red Bull say goodbye to sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, who is moving to Sauber/Audi.

The Dutchman may also carry prickly motivation from his Qatar fallout with Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell, a daunting spectre for his rivals.

His Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez may also be in his last race with the team after a hapless run while Alpine welcome Jack Doohan for his debut as replacement for Esteban Ocon.