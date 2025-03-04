You are here

Saudi Arabia's non-oil sector maintains strong growth, latest PMI report shows
Some 35 percent of surveyed firms in Saudi Arabia experienced an increase in new business orders. Shutterstock
Updated 04 March 2025
Miguel Hadchity
Saudi Arabia's non-oil sector maintains strong growth, latest PMI report shows
Updated 04 March 2025
Miguel Hadchity
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector continued its strong growth in February, driven by strong customer demand, increased hiring, and a positive economic outlook.

According to the latest Riyad Bank Purchasing Managers’ Index report, the score stood at 58.4, reflecting sustained increases in business activity despite a slight dip from January’s decade-high reading of 60.5.

The Kingdom’s PMI drop comes as Kuwait’s index slowed to 51.6 with job cuts, while Egypt’s fragile recovery saw a slight decline to 50.1, marking its second month above the neutral level of 50.

“Rising domestic and international demand, along with continued improvements in supply chains, suggest that business activity will maintain its positive momentum in 2025,” said Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank.

The PMI measures non-oil sector health using key factors. A score above 50 signals growth, and below 50 indicates decline. Although there was a slight decline in February, business conditions stayed robust, supported by consistent new orders and growing exports.

Companies across various industries reported flexible demand conditions, with 35 percent of surveyed firms experiencing an increase in new business orders, compared to just 5 percent reporting a decrease. 

Additionally, new export orders rose sharply, reflecting strong international demand for Saudi non-oil goods and services. Some firms also underlined that promotional pricing strategies helped attract new customers.

Employment surges to 16-month high

A key highlight of the February PMI report was the significant rise in employment. The hiring rate reached its highest level in 16 months as businesses expanded their workforce to meet rising workloads. This increase in staffing was particularly strong in the manufacturing and services sectors, where firms sought to enhance their operational capacity.

Al-Ghaith emphasized the positive momentum in the labor market, saying: “The surge in employment levels reflects business confidence in future demand. Companies are expanding their teams to meet growing workloads, indicating optimism about continued economic growth.”

Strong demand supports business growth

The non-oil sector’s growth was fueled by solid domestic demand and increased tourism activity, contributing to stronger sales and production levels. 

Companies also attributed their expansion to intensified marketing efforts and a larger customer base. While the pace of growth in new business slowed slightly compared to January’s peak, it remained one of the strongest since mid-2023.

Government initiatives and economic diversification efforts under Saudi Vision 2030 have played a critical role in driving non-oil sector performance. Businesses reported that policy support and infrastructure investments have created new opportunities for growth.

Cost pressures and pricing strategies

Despite the strong business conditions, firms faced persistent cost pressures in February. The report indicated that input prices remained high due to rising wages and increased raw material costs. However, the rate of inflation eased to its lowest level in four months, providing some relief to businesses.

To offset cost increases, many companies implemented modest price hikes for their products and services. Competitive market conditions, however, kept these price increases in check, as firms aimed to balance profitability with maintaining strong customer demand.

Outlook for 2025

Looking ahead, Saudi businesses remain highly optimistic about future growth prospects. The level of confidence among firms reached its highest point since November 2023, with many expecting further expansion in the coming months. 

This optimism is largely driven by anticipated economic growth, increased investment opportunities, and improving supply chain efficiencies.

Updated 10 March 2025
Reuters
Updated 10 March 2025
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Monday as concern about the impact of US import tariffs on global economic growth and fuel demand, as well as rising output from OPEC+ producers, cooled investor appetite for riskier assets.

Brent crude fell 31 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $70.05 a barrel by 7:45 a.m. Saudi time after settling up 90 cents on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.69 a barrel, down 35 cents, or 0.5 percent, after closing 68 cents higher in the previous trading session.

WTI declined for a seventh successive week, the longest losing streak since November 2023, while Brent was down for a third consecutive week after US President Donald Trump imposed then delayed tariffs on its key oil suppliers Canada and Mexico while raising taxes on Chinese goods. China retaliated against the US and Canada with tariffs on agricultural products.

“Tariff uncertainty is a key driver behind the weakness,” ING analysts said in a note, adding that oil price cuts from Saudi Arabia and deflationary signals from China also hurt sentiment.

IG analyst Tony Sycamore said other factors weighing on oil prices include concerns about US growth, the potential lifting of US sanctions on Russia, and OPEC+ opting to increase output.

“Nonetheless, with much of the bad news likely factored in, we expect weekly support around $65/$62 to hold firm before a recovery back to $72.00,” he said in a client note in reference to the WTI price.

Oil prices clawed back some loss on Friday after Trump said the US would increase sanctions on Russia if the latter fails to reach a ceasefire with Ukraine.

The US is also studying ways to ease sanctions on Russia’s energy sector if Russia agrees to end its war with Ukraine, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, said it will proceed with oil output hikes from April.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Friday said OPEC+ could reverse the decision in the event of market imbalance.

Adding to supply concerns, Saudi Arabia cut prices for crude grades it sells to Asia for the first time in three months in April.

Last week, Trump said he wanted to negotiate a deal with OPEC member Iran to prevent the latter seeking nuclear weapons — though Iran has said it is not seeking such weapons.

Trump is pursuing a “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran under which the US on Saturday rescinded a waiver that allowed Iraq to pay Iran for electricity, a State Department spokesperson said.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday said his country will not be bullied into negotiations. 

Updated 09 March 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Updated 09 March 2025
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy grew 1.3 percent in 2024, supported by an expansion in non-oil activities despite a decline in the oil sector, according to data from the General Authority for Statistics.

Growth accelerated in the fourth quarter of 2024, with gross domestic product expanding 4.5 percent year on year — the highest quarterly increase in two years — supported by a 4.7 percent rise in non-oil activities and a 3.4 percent uptick in oil activities. 

However, oil sector’s output declined 1.5 percent compared to the third quarter.

These figures align with GASTAT’s January real GDP projections, which estimated 4.4 percent annual growth in the fourth quarter of 2024. Flash estimates at the time indicated that the Kingdom’s non-oil activities grew 4.6 percent year on year in the three months leading up to December, reflecting ongoing economic diversification efforts.

The wholesale and retail trade, restaurants, and hotels sector led annual growth among economic activities, rising 6.4 percent, followed by financial services, insurance, and business services at 5.7 percent. 

Electricity, gas, and water activities increased 4.9 percent, while transport, storage, and communication, along with other mining and quarrying activities, grew 4.5 percent. Crude oil and natural gas activities declined 6.4 percent.

At current prices, Saudi Arabia’s GDP reached SR4.07 trillion ($1.09 trillion) in 2024, with crude oil and natural gas contributing 22.3 percent, government activities 16.2 percent, and wholesale and retail trade, restaurants, and hotels accounting for 10.3 percent. 

Manufacturing, excluding petroleum refining, made up 9.1 percent, while real estate activities comprised 6.5 percent.

In the fourth quarter, petroleum refining saw the highest growth among economic activities, surging 15.3 percent year on year, despite a 2.2 percent quarter-over-quarter decline. Electricity, gas, and water activities grew 7.4 percent annually and 2.7 percent quarterly, while other mining and quarrying activities expanded 7 percent year on year and 3.4 percent quarter on quarter.

By expenditure components, private final consumption rose 3.9 percent annually and 0.3 percent quarterly. However, gross fixed capital formation declined 2.2 percent year on year and 4.6 percent quarter over quarter, while government final consumption expenditure dropped 6.6 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively. 

Exports increased 5.2 percent annually and 6.9 percent quarterly, while imports rose 11.5 percent and 7.8 percent.

At current prices, Saudi Arabia’s GDP for the fourth quarter stood at SR1.025 trillion, with crude oil and natural gas activities contributing 19.7 percent, government activities 16.7 percent, and wholesale and retail trade, restaurants, and hotels 10.6 percent. 

Manufacturing, excluding petroleum refining, accounted for 9.2 percent.

Saudi Arabia’s economic performance underscores its ongoing diversification push, with non-oil sectors playing a key role in mitigating the impact of oil sector volatility.

Updated 09 March 2025
MIGUEL HADCHITY 
  Arab stock exchanges saw strong growth in 2024, with total trading values rising by 58.1% to surpass $1.03 trillion
Updated 09 March 2025
MIGUEL HADCHITY 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul reinforced its position as the Arab world’s leading stock exchange, accounting for 62 percent of the total market capitalization of regional platforms in 2024.

A recent report by the Arab Federation of Capital Markets said Tadawul’s market capitalization overshadowed other regional exchanges, with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange following at a distant 18.6 percent.

The Dubai Financial Market, with a share of 5.6 percent, the Qatar Stock Exchange at 3.9 percent, and Boursa Kuwait, holding 3.2 percent, rounded out the top five.

This dominance comes amid strong performance in the Saudi market, leading the region with the highest turnover ratio of 247.1 percent.

The trading value at Tadawul reached $496.6 billion, significantly outpacing other markets.

The Arab Federation of Capital Markets achieved an 84.4 percent increase in total revenues, from $689,503 in 2023 to $1.2 million in 2024. 
The FTSE-AFCM Low Carbon Select Index rose 4.9 percent in 2024, indicating increased investor interest in low-carbon companies.

Iraq Stock Exchange’s ISX60 index experienced a 20.2 percent surge in 2024 to 1,074 points, while Muscat Stock Exchange’s MSX30 index saw a 1.4 percent increase to 4,577 points. 

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s FADGI index witnessed a 1.7 percent decline to 9,419 points, and QSE’s QE index dipped by 2.4 percent in 2024 to 10,571 points.

Arab stock exchanges saw strong growth in 2024, with total trading values rising by 58.1 percent to surpass $1.03 trillion. The Egyptian Exchange led the way with a substantial 210.3 percent increase in trading value, reaching $324.4 billion. 

Other exchanges also saw positive results, such as the Casablanca Stock Exchange, which grew by 55.2 percent, and the Damascus Stock Exchange, which saw a 163.3 percent increase. 

Some platforms, including the Palestine Exchange, which saw a 56.4 percent decline in trading value, faced challenges. 

Overall, trading volumes across the region grew by 21.3 percent, and the number of trades increased by 35.9 percent, reflecting a dynamic financial landscape with varying performances across different markets.

The S&P Pan Arab Composite Index rose by 1.9 percent year-on-year in December, while the Amman Stock Exchange index posted a modest 2.4 percent growth. The Casablanca market saw its MASI index jump by 22.2 percent, demonstrating strong performance in the Moroccan market. 

The Damascus Stock Exchange index registered the largest increase at 65.7 percent, and the Saudi Exchange index saw the smallest growth at 0.6 percent during this period.

Updated 09 March 2025
Reem Walid
Updated 09 March 2025
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Sunday, gaining 25.41 points, or 0.22 percent, to close at 11,836.52.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.95 billion ($1.05 billion), with 46 stocks advancing and 182 retreating.

The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, also gained 35.09 points, or 0.11 percent, to close at 31,331.82, as 18 stocks advanced while 40 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul Index also gained 4.40 points, or 0.30 percent, to close at 1,494.48.

The best-performing stock of the day was Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co., whose share price rose 7.48 percent to SR18.40.

Other top performers included Dallah Healthcare Co., whose share price rose 6.83 percent to SR131.40, and Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share price surged 4.78 percent to SR171.

Kingdom Holding Co. recorded the most significant drop, falling 9.94 percent to SR7.70.

Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co. also saw its stock prices fall 7.48 percent to SR17.82.

Batic Investments and Logistics Co. saw its stock prices decline by 7 percent to SR2.79.

On the announcements front, the Saudi Exchange announced the listing and trading of shares of Derayah Financial Co. on the main market starting March 10, with +/- 30 percent daily price fluctuation limits and +/- 10 percent static price fluctuation limits.

According to a Tadawul statement, these fluctuation limits will apply during the first three days of listing, and from the fourth trading day onwards, the daily price fluctuation limits will revert to +/- 10 percent, while the static price fluctuation limits will no longer apply.

The statement further revealed that Derayah Financial Co. will have the symbol 4084 and ISIN Code SA1690F1VQ15.

Lazurde Company for Jewelry announced its annual financial results for the year ended Dec. 31. A bourse filing revealed that the firm reported a net profit of SR11.7 million in 2024, reflecting a 62.01 percent drop compared to 2023.

This decrease in net profit is primarily attributed to one-off expenses totaling SR10.2 million related to the cost of changing the company’s distributor in the Gulf Cooperation Council and a provision for a legal dispute. In 2023, there was a one-off gain of SR10.1 million from the sales of an administrative office in the UAE.

The company ended the session at SR13.08, down 3.63 percent.

Fourth Milling Co. also announced its annual financial results for the year ended Dec. 31. According to a Tadawul statement, the company reported a net profit of SR170 million in 2024, reflecting a 19.68 percent surge compared to 2023. This jump is linked to a 12.7 percent rise in revenue and enhanced operational and production efficiency, which improved profit margins.

Fourth Milling Co. ended the session at SR4.05, up 0.25 percent.

Updated 09 March 2025
Nadin Hassan
Updated 09 March 2025
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Qatar’s international reserves and foreign currency liquidity rose 3.81 percent in February, reaching 255.916 billion Qatari riyals ($70.29 billion), up from 246.509 billion riyals in the same month last year.  

According to the latest data from the Qatar Central Bank, official reserves increased by 9.218 billion riyals, totaling 196.817 billion riyals at the end of February, despite a 13.175 billion riyal decline in foreign bonds and Treasury bills holdings, which stood at 125.790 billion riyals, Qatar News Agency reported.  

Official reserves comprise several components, including foreign bonds and treasury bills, cash balances with foreign banks, gold holdings, Special Drawing Rights, and Qatar’s quota at the International Monetary Fund. 

In addition, the central bank’s total international reserves include other liquid assets in foreign currency deposits. 

The figures reflect continued growth in Qatar’s international reserves, highlighting the country’s financial stability despite fluctuations in global markets. 

Gold reserves saw a significant uptick, rising by 13.85 billion riyals to 38.263 billion riyals. Cash balances with foreign banks increased by 8.63 billion riyals, reaching 27.67 billion riyals. Conversely, SDR deposits at the International Monetary Fund decreased by 98 million riyals, totaling 5.09 billion riyals.    

Qatar recorded a budget surplus of 900 million riyals in the fourth quarter of 2024, up from 100 million riyals in the previous quarter. 

In January, the Ministry of Finance stated on its X account that the surplus would be used to reduce public debt. It added that total expenditures for the quarter stood at 47.8 billion riyals, a 12 percent year-on-year decline, while revenues totaled 48.7 billion riyals, reflecting a 12.5 percent drop.  

The health, municipal and environment, general secretariat, and energy sectors ranked as the top-performing areas during the quarter, according to the Sector Performance Index. 

Qatar’s fiscal performance aligns with other Gulf Cooperation Council nations, such as Oman, which recorded a 6.2 percent budget surplus in 2024.  

This reflects the IMF’s December review, which highlighted the region’s resilience amid oil production cuts, supported by diversification efforts and economic reforms.  

Qatar’s real gross domestic product is expected to grow by 2 percent in 2024-25, driven by public investment, liquefied natural gas spillovers, and a robust tourism sector, according to the IMF.

It projected the Gulf nation’s medium-term growth to average 4.75 percent, fueled by a significant expansion in LNG production and the early impact of reforms under the Third National Development Strategy.

