Abu Dhabi partners with Microsoft, G42 in push to become world’s first AI-driven government 

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi has signed a multi-year deal with Microsoft and Core42 to build a sovereign cloud system, supporting its push to become the world’s first AI-powered government.

The deal — inked by the Department of Government Enablement, Microsoft, and Core42, a subsidiary of G42 — supports the emirate’s plan to automate 100 percent of government operations by 2027, backed by a 13 billion dirham ($3.54 billion) investment in digital infrastructure, according to Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM.

This strategy includes over 200 AI-powered solutions aimed at enhancing government service delivery, boosting productivity and operational efficiency, and contributing to environmental sustainability.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Tamim Al-Kuttab, chairman of the Department of Government Enablement; Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft; and Peng Xiao, CEO of G42 Group.

“By integrating Microsoft’s cloud technologies, G42’s AI expertise, and the government’s strategic vision, we are contributing to the development of a powerful platform that redefines government services,” Al-Kuttab said.

He added that technology has the potential to revolutionize how governments interact with people, making services more efficient, engaging, and impactful.

Nadella emphasized that AI is pushing the boundaries of what governments can achieve and how they serve their communities worldwide.

“Abu Dhabi is leading the way in this field, and through our partnership with the Government Empowerment Department and G42, we are setting new benchmarks for AI adoption in the public sector. We support Abu Dhabi’s vision to become the world’s first AI-powered government,” Nadella said, according to WAM.

The initiative aims to increase transparency and security for investors and businesses while fostering a more innovative, flexible, and creative work environment for government employees in Abu Dhabi.

This also includes the rollout of TAMM 3.0, a revamped government services platform that has cut customer visits by 90 percent and enabled 73 percent of transactions to be completed instantly.

Xiao emphasized that the agreement marks a significant step toward realizing Abu Dhabi’s ambition of becoming the world’s first fully AI-powered government.

“Our public sovereign cloud system, powered by Azure and enhanced with the sovereign control platform ‘Insight,’ enables government entities to maintain data sovereignty while benefiting from advanced innovation,” Xiao said.

He continued: “This partnership is more than just a technological advancement — it represents our commitment to building a strong, future-ready digital infrastructure that supports AI modernization across various government entities in Abu Dhabi and sets a new global standard for innovation.”

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Abu Dhabi’s deputy ruler and chairman of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, also attended the signing alongside Khaldoon Khalifa Al-Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority.