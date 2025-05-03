LuLu Hypermarket hosted a mango festival, titled “Kingdom of Mangoes,” marking the beginning of a distinguished summer season while highlighting the richness of local products.
The festival was officially launched at LuLu Hypermarket’s Yarmouk branch in Riyadh on April 24. It ran until April 30.
The opening ceremony was attended by Zaid Abdullah Al-Mesheilih, director general of the General Administration of Marketing and Agricultural Associations at the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture. Speaking at the event, he highlighted LuLu’s support for Saudi farmers and its promotion of local products through innovative promotional activities.
LuLu’s branches in the Eastern Province also held inauguration ceremonies attended by Waleed Al-Shuwairid, director of the Agricultural Department at the Ministry’s Eastern branch. Meanwhile, Reem Ahmed Bahamdein, deputy of the Ministry’s office in Jeddah, participated in launching the western region’s events — reflecting the festival’s widespread presence across the Kingdom.
The festival offered visitors the chance to explore a wide selection of more than 23 premium local mango varieties, along with rare international types.
The activities featured attractive mango displays, interactive entertainment events, and tasting stations that invited visitors to discover unique flavors, creating a festive, family-friendly atmosphere for all.
The festival highlights LuLu’s commitment to supporting local products and contributing to the revitalization of the agricultural sector by showcasing the high quality of Saudi mangoes and providing an effective marketing platform for farmers.
It also underscores the company’s dedication to offering unique shopping experiences that blend entertainment with food education, in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of economic sustainability.
LuLu’s mango festival spotlights local varieties
https://arab.news/wnp4q
LuLu’s mango festival spotlights local varieties
LuLu Hypermarket hosted a mango festival, titled “Kingdom of Mangoes,” marking the beginning of a distinguished summer season while highlighting the richness of local products.