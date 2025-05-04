Riyadh conference discusses future of occupational health

RIYADH: The seventh Global Occupational Safety and Health Conference opened in Riyadh on Sunday under the theme “The Future of Occupational Safety and Health.”

The three-day event was inaugurated by Ahmed Al-Rajhi, minister of human resources and social development and chairman of the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health.

Al-Rajhi launched initiatives to enhance Saudi Arabia’s occupational safety and health system, including the establishment of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, the National Compliance and Excellence Incentives Program, and the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Guide.

Al-Rajhi said that work-related deaths in Saudi Arabia have dropped to less than one per 100,000 workers since the council’s establishment.

Meanwhile, the number of locals in occupational safety and health roles has risen by 130 percent, reaching more than 29,000 by the end of 2024, compared with 2022.

Al-Rajhi also highlighted improvements in safety compliance and automation. “The compliance rate with safety standards reached 72 percent by the end of 2024, and the automation of safety procedures exceeded 62 percent, up from 30 percent in 2020.”

The conference draws high-ranking officials, experts and specialists from Saudi Arabia and worldwide to discuss the future of occupational safety and health, as well as the challenges and opportunities in global labor markets.

It covers six key themes: workplace sustainability; digitization and technology in occupational safety; the economics of safety; the future of research and innovation; emerging challenges; and human behavior and safety culture.

This focus reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to improving work environments and achieving professional standards in line with global best practices, a key goal of Saudi Vision 2030.

The event highlights national efforts, displays modern technical trends, supports specialized research, and promotes the Kingdom’s legislative framework to international standards, contributing to the success of major national projects.

Al-Rajhi referred to international reports on workplace challenges. “International reports highlight the serious challenges facing work environments globally. Approximately 3 million worker deaths are recorded each year due to accidents and occupational diseases.”

He said about “395 million non-fatal work injuries occur annually. Statistics show 23 million injuries and 19,000 deaths from heat stress, and 15 percent of workers globally suffer from mental disorders related to stressful work environments.”

The conference program includes specialized scientific sessions, 60 workshops, 20 dialogue sessions, and the Global Occupational Safety and Health Hackathon, where 30 innovative projects are being presented.

An accompanying exhibition features local and international organizations, with several significant agreements expected and new initiatives to advance the Kingdom’s occupational safety system.

The ministry also emphasized the Kingdom’s commitment to securing a healthy work environment and ensuring worker safety, which enhances labor market competitiveness and overall quality of life.

Al-Rajhi said: “In line with Vision 2030, we aim to make work environments safer, higher quality, and more attractive. This supports employee well-being, boosts labor market competitiveness, and fosters a culture of safety and sustainability. Therefore, the Kingdom established the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health.”

The General Organization for Social Insurance launched a directory for occupational safety and health standards at the conference, serving as a unified reference for specialists, establishments, and relevant entities in the Kingdom.

This initiative aims to enhance safety and health standards while protecting workers from occupational hazards, as part of its broader strategy.

Based on international best practices, the directory provides clear preventive standards to help reduce injuries and hazards.

It covers more than 4,500 standards in six main sectors: public industries; construction; agriculture; maritime activities; transport; and mining. It also classifies more than 70 sectors based on the national directory of economic activities.