Dar Wa Emaar launches $200m residential project in Dammam

Updated 05 May 2025
Updated 05 May 2025
Arab News
Dar Wa Emaar launches $200m residential project in Dammam

Dar Wa Emaar launches $200m residential project in Dammam
Updated 05 May 2025
Arab News
Dar Wa Emaar Real Estate Investment and Development Company has announced the launch of its latest residential development, “Saraya Al-Sharq,” in partnership with the National Housing Company. The project involves an investment valued at SR750 million ($200 million) in Al-Wajeha destination, Dammam, as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of Saudi families and supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal of increasing homeownership to 70 percent.

Spanning over 410,000 square meters, Saraya Al-Sharq offers 616 residential units, making it the newest addition to the acclaimed “Saraya” series by Dar Wa Emaar. The project has been designed in line with the highest construction and urban planning standards, providing four distinct unit models tailored to suit Saudi households’ diverse lifestyles and aspirations.

Strategically located near Riyadh Main Road and close to key landmarks such as King Fahd International Airport, hospitals, schools, and universities, the development offers residents integrated amenities, including retail and medical centers, mosques, dedicated walking paths, and lush green spaces, with 28 percent of the total area reserved for parks and landscaping, providing a holistic and elevated living experience designed for modern family life.

Saraya Al-Sharq stands out for its diverse range of spacious residential units, ranging from 200 to 360 square meters. The development offers four thoughtfully designed unit models, including three models with four-bedroom and one five-bedroom options, catering to various family needs. The project also features energy-efficient lighting, expansive glass façades that maximize natural light, and a selection of premium materials that reflect attention to detail and construction excellence.

Amr Fakhry Elfeky, executive director of development and investment at Dar Wa Emaar, said: “The Saraya Al-Sharq project is a natural progression of our successful ventures in the Eastern Province, executed in partnership with NHC, including landmark developments such as Saraya Al-Bahar and Saraya Al-Ghoroub. This underscores the profound trust placed in Dar Wa Emaar by both our clients and NHC. The project further solidifies our enduring commitment to meeting the dynamic needs of the real estate market over nearly two decades through the delivery of innovative, high-quality projects that exceed customer expectations in terms of design, construction standards, and integrated amenities.”

Saraya Al-Sharq creates a fully integrated community to foster growth and prosperity. In collaboration with several financial institutions, it offers innovative financing solutions to facilitate homeownership for citizens. The project targets a wide range of potential homeowners, with prices starting at SR797,000, making the homeownership process more flexible and seamless.

Since 2007, Dar Wa Emaar has maintained its leadership in the real estate market by developing thousands of residential units across various regions of the Kingdom. Through its diverse projects, the company contributes to enhancing the quality of life by addressing the varied needs of citizens and residents. The company plays a crucial role in bridging the housing gap and driving sustainable growth within the Kingdom’s real estate sector.

Updated 04 May 2025
Arab News
Updated 04 May 2025
Arab News

During the inaugural Global EASE DAY 2025, Chinese automaker SOUEAST successfully held its first global media test drive event “EASE Experience” in Shanghai. Designed to showcase the brand’s multi-scenario urban mobility solutions, the event highlighted the stylish, comfort, and warm-tech of SOUEAST models.

Global media and influencers praised the lineup for its seamless integration of innovation, performance, and urban adaptability.

The “EASE Experience” test drive immersed participants in meticulously crafted urban and outdoor simulations.

SOUEAST’s latest models — S09, S07, S06 and the hybrid S06 DM — demonstrated their versatility through dynamic driving challenges.

From high-speed acceleration to different terrain, each model underscored SOUEAST’s commitment to redefining EASE, intelligent urban mobility.

S09: The pinnacle of performance

Positioned as a D-segment smart premium SUV, the S09 embodies SOUEAST’s pinnacle of design, technology, and performance.

The model is 4,858 mm in length, 1,925 mm in width, and 1,780 mm in height, with a 2,850-mm wheelbase, offering a spacious 7-seat layout, ideal for both city commutes and family trips.

With its sleek profile, U-shaped grille, and LED lighting system, the S09 exudes sophistication.

Inside, ergonomic eco-friendly seats with heating/ ventilation functions pair with a 10.25-inch LCD dashboard and 15.6-inch console screen, blending luxury with smart technology.

During the cross-axle test, the S09 demonstrated impressive off-road capability.

Equipped with an intelligent 4WD system, it continuously monitors tire grip and vehicle posture in real time.

When the right front wheel was suspended, the system responded instantly, allowing the vehicle to remain steady without any body sway.

On the roller section, the 2.0T high-power engine paired with an 8AT allowed the S09 to maintain smooth and linear power delivery even over uneven surfaces.

The vehicle’s response remained steady and resilient.

“Drivers can confidently control the throttle rhythm, there’s no shaking in the cabin — the entire process feels remarkably fluid and comfortable,” said an experienced automotive media outlet.

S07: Urban intelligence meets futuristic style

Targeting urban youth, the C-segment S07 merges futuristic aesthetics with smart functionality. Its “starry sky” grille, LED daytime running lights, and spacious cabin position it as a trendsetter in urban mobility.

Dual 12.3-inch connected screens, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, and multi-language voice control ensure intuitive interaction.

The driver-centric cockpit features six-way electric seats with memory settings.

In the slalom test, the S07 exhibited precise handling during rapid, continuous steering inputs, supported by well-matched tires with strong grip.

“We could effortlessly control the steering inputs. Even during quick left-right transitions. The cabin remained well-balanced, while the tires delivered detailed feedback on road interaction,” the tester said.

S06 and S06 DM: Dynamic edge for urban stylish creators

The S06 series caters to urban youth seeking sporty aesthetics and practicality.

The hybrid S06 DM adds electrified performance, combining efficiency with thrilling power.

Aggressive front fascia, R20 alloy wheels, and a panoramic sunroof emphasize its athletic character.

The S06 DM’s 0–100 km/h acceleration and deceleration seamlessly blend power and smoothness.

At launch, the vehicle is driven primarily by the electric motor, delivering a smooth, quiet output — with virtually no mechanical noise in the cabin.

Updated 03 May 2025
Arab News
Updated 03 May 2025
Arab News

Hospitality Management Holdings, a leading hospitality group in the MENA region, is entering a significant phase of regional expansion with the upcoming opening of the Corp. Makkah Al-Naseem Hotel and two strategic agreements signed at Arabian Travel Market 2025. These developments highlight the company’s commitment to elevating hospitality standards while supporting Vision 2030 across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region.
In Makkah, HMH is preparing to launch the Corp. Makkah Al-Naseem Hotel, a 460-room property strategically positioned to serve pilgrims visiting the holy city. Scheduled to open after this year’s Hajj season, the hotel combines elegant interiors with modern amenities to create a welcoming environment for spiritual reflection and physical rejuvenation. The property features comprehensive guest facilities including a fully equipped fitness center, diverse dining options offering specialty cuisine, and a tranquil café — all thoughtfully designed to enhance the pilgrim experience.
Haytham Abdelaziz, chief operating officer of HMH, said: “Corp. Makkah Al-Naseem Hotel achieves a careful balance between contemporary comfort and spiritual sanctuary. We’ve designed every element to support guests’ well-being, from nourishing meals to peaceful surroundings, allowing them to focus completely on their pilgrimage.” The hotel’s opening forms part of HMH’s broader commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s religious tourism infrastructure development, aligning with national initiatives to enhance the experience for millions of annual visitors.
During ATM 2025, HMH solidified its regional expansion with two key agreements: a signed management contract for the 460-room Corp. Makkah Al-Naseem Hotel, and a memorandum of understanding for a new Dammam hotel development. These strategic moves demonstrate HMH’s balanced approach to serving both business and religious tourism sectors across the GCC.
“These agreements reflect our strategic expansion approach, perfectly aligned with our mission to serve diverse tourism sectors throughout the region,” Abdelaziz added. With more than 2,600 rooms either operational or in development, HMH is positioned to significantly influence the region’s hospitality landscape. The group continues to leverage regional travel trends and government-supported tourism initiatives to drive sustainable growth.
As HMH marked 15 years of participation at ATM, these achievements underscore its evolution as a trusted hospitality partner, delivering innovative, guest-centered solutions across MENA’s dynamic tourism market.

Updated 03 May 2025
Arab News
Updated 03 May 2025
Arab News

LuLu Hypermarket hosted a mango festival, titled “Kingdom of Mangoes,” marking the beginning of a distinguished summer season while highlighting the richness of local products.
The festival was officially launched at LuLu Hypermarket’s Yarmouk branch in Riyadh on April 24. It ran until April 30.
The opening ceremony was attended by Zaid Abdullah Al-Mesheilih, director general of the General Administration of Marketing and Agricultural Associations at the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture. Speaking at the event, he highlighted LuLu’s support for Saudi farmers and its promotion of local products through innovative promotional activities.
LuLu’s branches in the Eastern Province also held inauguration ceremonies attended by Waleed Al-Shuwairid, director of the Agricultural Department at the Ministry’s Eastern branch. Meanwhile, Reem Ahmed Bahamdein, deputy of the Ministry’s office in Jeddah, participated in launching the western region’s events — reflecting the festival’s widespread presence across the Kingdom.
The festival offered visitors the chance to explore a wide selection of more than 23 premium local mango varieties, along with rare international types.
The activities featured attractive mango displays, interactive entertainment events, and tasting stations that invited visitors to discover unique flavors, creating a festive, family-friendly atmosphere for all.
The festival highlights LuLu’s commitment to supporting local products and contributing to the revitalization of the agricultural sector by showcasing the high quality of Saudi mangoes and providing an effective marketing platform for farmers.
It also underscores the company’s dedication to offering unique shopping experiences that blend entertainment with food education, in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of economic sustainability.

Updated 05 May 2025
Arab News
Updated 05 May 2025
Arab News

VentureDive’s AI-powered Compliance and Call Insights Engine was named the “Best Analytics Solution of the Year” at the 9th Middle East Enterprise AI and Analytics Summit. This prestigious accolade highlights the transformative potential of VentureDive’s innovative, AI-first approach to tackling the challenges of modern call/ contact center operations across industries such as BFSI, telecommunications, retail/ CPG, healthcare, e-commerce, and the public sector.

Designed to meet the unique needs of businesses in the Kingdom and MENA region, the AI-powered Compliance and Call Insights Engine leverages generative AI, large language models, and advanced automatic speech recognition to deliver deep, actionable insights. Built with a focus on addressing granular business pain points, the solution enables real-time compliance monitoring, multilingual transcription, and culturally relevant sentiment analysis.

Imran Moinuddin, senior vice president of data and AI at VentureDive, said: “AI empowers contact centers to revolutionize customer interactions by analyzing behaviors at an unprecedented scale. By delivering near real-time insights into both customer and agent dynamics, AI accelerates compliance assurance — achieving in moments what traditional quality review teams would take hours or even days to accomplish. This transformative capability not only enhances operational efficiency but also ensures a seamless, high-quality customer experience.”

The solution’s potential was demonstrated through a successful collaboration with a leading BFSI in Saudi Arabia. In this engagement, the solution automated compliance evaluations, significantly reducing manual review times and exceeding client expectations by delivering more than a 70 percent success rate in fulfilling regulatory and internal quality/ compliance standards. Its ability to accurately transcribe and analyze Arabic and local dialects ensures precision and compliance with regional standards.

Underscoring VentureDive’s commitment to enabling enterprises and startups to become AI-first, Saad Fazil, COO of VentureDive, said: “Building something that truly understands the complexities of the Saudi and MENA markets, especially with Arabic dialects, was a real challenge. We’re not just throwing AI at a problem. We’re using it to make a real difference for our clients. Imagine cutting compliance review times from days to minutes. That’s the kind of tangible impact we’re delivering.”

This recognition reaffirms VentureDive’s ability to drive innovation through AI-powered solutions, empowering organizations to optimize their call/contact center operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and achieve operational excellence.

For more information, please visit VentureDive’s Website.

 

Updated 03 May 2025
Arab News
Updated 03 May 2025
Arab News

As summer approaches, a new global survey has revealed what our young travelers are dreaming about, and it's not just ice cream and cartoons.

From friendship quests to superhero adventures, today's young adventurers are bringing big imagination to their travel wish lists.

The survey was commissioned by Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, polling over 7,000 children aged 5 to 12 and their parents from across nine countries, including France, Italy, Germany, China, UK, US, and India, as well as UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The data reveals something both unexpected and universal: 90% of children worldwide want holiday activities that help them make new friends.

In an age of screens and streaming, what kids are genuinely craving is real connection.

Whether it's exploring the children's library, splashing at a waterpark, or a day out at the aquarium, these shared adventures can easily help children form new bonds that stretch across the globe.

Additionally, peer influence also plays a powerful role: 95% of kids want to try activities they can tell their friends about, while 91% are inspired by what their friends have done.

While connection is key, imagination still plays a huge role, with 89% of children saying their ideal holiday lets them experience their favorite video game or movie in real life.

These young travelers aren't just watching, scrolling or gaming, they're trying to imagine themselves inside those worlds.

Nouf Mohamed Al-Bushlaibi, executive director of strategic marketing & communications at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "As both a parent and a marketer, I know firsthand how important it is to really listen to kids, to understand what lights them up, what sparks their imagination, and what makes a holiday unforgettable.

“We commissioned this research to hear what truly matters to children when they look at holidays, and what they told us was inspiring: they want connection, adventure, and the freedom to play out the stories they love. Abu Dhabi brings all of that to life as a place where kids can dream big, try new things, and feel right at home doing it with their loved ones."

As children from around the world revealed what makes a holiday unforgettable, each country had its own standout passion.

In the UAE, 98% of kids said big, exciting adventures are a must.

More than 3 in 4 kids surveyed in India want to visit a museum on holiday.

In the UK, 94% prioritise activities they can talk about with friends.

German children showed a strong interest in cultural food experiences, with 84% wanting to visit a food market.

89% of kids from China want time to relax, play and hang out.

Italian kids stood out for their curiosity, with 95% wanting to try activities they’ve never done before.

French kids gravitated towards water activities, with 97% wanting to spend a day at a waterpark or enjoying water sports.

Children in Saudi Arabia showed a love for variety with 82% wanting to try lots of different cool activities on holiday.

In the US, 85% of children are keen to take part in make-believe activities like being a race car driver or zookeeper for the day.

The takeaway is simple: kids want to follow their passions. They’re looking for a holiday that blends fun, freedom and the chance to explore their interests in their own way.

And they’re looking to do it all with their loved ones.

The research also finds that family time remains sacred, even in today's day and age, with 97% of kids saying that enjoying fun moments with their families is one of their must-haves on their dream holiday.

With a diverse range of attractions dotted across the emirate, Abu Dhabi stands out as a "Totally Recommended" holiday destination for families, entirely children-approved.

As kids look for opportunities to play make-believe roles (85%), Abu Dhabi is setting the stage for them to do it all.

From cruising through Yas Marina Circuit and exciting animal encounters at Emirates Park Zoo, to donning the capes of their favorite superheroes at Warner Bros.

World Abu Dhabi, the emirate is packed with experiences that will make kids feel like they've jumped straight into their dream holidays.

And there’s even more to discover.

At teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, families can explore a world where art comes alive, light reacts to movement and every step sparks a new surprise.

Opening later this year are Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the UAE, and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, which will narrate the story of life on Earth and the origins of our universe.

So, with all of these incredible insights, what does the perfect family holiday look like? That’s exactly what we set out to create, by handing the planning over to the kids themselves.

We asked children to design their dream holiday. Not just what they wanted to see and do, but how they wanted to feel, where they wanted to eat, and what kind of pace made the experience fun.

The result is a seven-day itinerary filled with culture, big adventures, creative play, nature, and moments to slow down.

From waterparks and wildlife to desert discoveries, the itinerary reflects exactly what today's young travelers are looking for.

And because it's shaped by the kids themselves, it speaks their language: curious, imaginative and full of excitement.

Best of all, every part of it can be experienced right here in Abu Dhabi.

With a kids-recommended itinerary, we're handing parents a blueprint to their kids' ultimate dream holiday.

This summer, Abu Dhabi isn't just about what you can do. It's about setting your own pace. Whether you're up for non-stop adventure or slow, easy days with space to wander, everything is close and accessible.

Parents usually need to have kids choose one or two things on a given trip, but Abu Dhabi is the all-in-one family holiday that almost plans itself.

It's everything you want without the "I'm bored" or the "are we nearly there?"... it's a family destination that gives you space to explore, relax, and spend time together, all at your own pace.

Abu Dhabi is recommended because whatever kind of holiday you're looking for, you'll find it.

