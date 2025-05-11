You are here

  • Home
  • UAE launches 4th phase of Gaza water supply project

UAE launches 4th phase of Gaza water supply project

UAE launches 4th phase of Gaza water supply project
A Palestinian man drinks water to cool off during a demonstration against the siege of Gaza and in solidarity with Al-Aqsa Mosque, in Gaza City. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g389c

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

UAE launches 4th phase of Gaza water supply project

UAE launches 4th phase of Gaza water supply project
  • The UAE-supported project focuses on maintaining and restoring central wells across Gaza’s municipalities, ensuring the continuity of essential water services
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: The UAE has launched the fourth phase of its humanitarian water supply initiative in the Gaza Strip this week.
The project is part of the ongoing “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3,” aimed at alleviating the suffering of Palestinian civilians amid a worsening humanitarian crisis.
The UAE-supported project focuses on maintaining and restoring central wells across Gaza’s municipalities, ensuring the continuity of essential water services.
This latest phase includes the repair of 28 non-operational wells across several governorates, a move expected to benefit nearly 700,000 residents.
Sharif Al-Nayrab, media director for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, praised the long-standing support of Emirati humanitarian organizations for Gaza’s critical sectors.
“This initiative reflects the UAE’s firm commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, especially during times of acute need,” he said.
This is the fourth water-related project implemented under the UAE initiative.
Earlier phases included daily distribution of water via tankers, the drilling of emergency wells along southern coastal areas and the construction of submersible wells to increase supply.
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has provided critical relief and development efforts across Gaza, delivering food, health and utility support.

Topics: UAE War on Gaza

Related

UAE gross banking assets climb to $1.26tn in February
Business & Economy
UAE gross banking assets climb to $1.26tn in February
UAE-based nurse nominated for Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2025 with $250,000 prize
Offbeat
UAE-based nurse nominated for Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2025 with $250,000 prize

Israeli army says body of soldier missing for 43 years found in ‘heart of Syria’

Israeli army says body of soldier missing for 43 years found in ‘heart of Syria’
Updated 37 min 30 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Israeli army says body of soldier missing for 43 years found in ‘heart of Syria’

Israeli army says body of soldier missing for 43 years found in ‘heart of Syria’
Updated 37 min 30 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli army said Sunday that the body of a soldier missing for 43 years had been found in the “heart of Syria” and repatriated in a special operation with the Mossad intelligence agency.
“In a special operation led by the IDF (military) and Mossad, the body of Sgt. First Class Tzvika Feldman was found in the heart of Syria and brought back to Israel,” the army said in a statement.
Feldman went missing along with two other soldiers in the 1982 battle of Sultan Yacoub that pitted Israeli and Syrian forces against each other in the Bekaa region of eastern Lebanon, near the border with Syria.
In a separate statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the efforts to locate Feldman’s body, noting that the search for him and his comrades — Zachariah Baumel and Yehuda Katz — had been ongoing for decades.
“Approximately six years ago, we returned for a Jewish burial, Sgt. First Class Zechariah Baumel; today we have returned Tzvika, of blessed memory. We will not cease our efforts to return Sgt. First Class Yehuda Katz, who is also an MIA from the same battle,” Netanyahu’s statement said, adding that the prime minister had personally notified Feldman’s parents.
The army statement said that Feldman’s body had been identified by the Genomic Identification Center for Fallen Soldiers of the Military Rabbinate but gave little details of how his remains were located deep inside Syria.
“The return of Sgt. Feldman was made possible through a complex and covert operation, enabled by precise intelligence and the use of operational capabilities that demonstrated ingenuity and courage,” the statement said.
“This concludes an extensive intelligence and operational effort that spanned more than four decades, involving close cooperation between the POW/MIA Coordinators in the Prime Minister’s Office, intelligence and operational units within the Mossad and IDF Intelligence Directorate, along with the Shin Bet and the IDF Human Resources Directorate,” the army said.

Topics: Syria Israel

Related

Syrian leader discusses regional affairs with Bahrain’s king
Middle-East
Syrian leader discusses regional affairs with Bahrain’s king
Syria believed to make no purchase in 100,000 T wheat tender, traders say
Middle-East
Syria believed to make no purchase in 100,000 T wheat tender, traders say

Iran, US to hold 4th round of talks as enrichment concerns grow

Iran, US to hold 4th round of talks as enrichment concerns grow
Updated 36 min 10 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Iran, US to hold 4th round of talks as enrichment concerns grow

Iran, US to hold 4th round of talks as enrichment concerns grow
  • Iran FM says hopes fourth round of talks with US reaches ‘decisive point’
  • Araghchi said Tehran's right to enrich uranium was ‘non-negotiable’
Updated 36 min 10 sec ago
AFP

MUSCAT: Iran and the United States are set to attend a fourth round of talks over Tehran’s nuclear program on Sunday, as US officials have voiced increasing opposition to Iranian enrichment.
The negotiations, mediated by Oman and held in its capital Muscat, follow earlier rounds that began nearly a month ago, marking the highest-level contact between the two foes since Washington withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal in 2018, during President Donald Trump’s first term.
Both sides have reported progress after previous talks, but there have been some delays and disagreements over Iran’s right to enrich uranium, which Tehran says is “non-negotiable” but a US envoy has called a “red line.”
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said ahead of Sunday’s meeting that “the negotiations are progressing and, naturally, the further we go, the more consultations and considerations we need” and the more time is required “to review the issues raised.”
The fourth round was initially set to take place on May 3 but has been rescheduled. Mediator Oman cited “logistical reasons” for the delay, which was announced after the United States had imposed new sanctions on Iran.
Western countries, including the United States, have long accused Iran of seeking to acquire atomic weapons, a claim Tehran has consistently denied, insisting that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.
Iran currently enriches uranium to 60-percent purity — far above the 3.67-percent limit set in the 2015 deal with the United States and other world powers, but below the 90 percent needed for weapons-grade material.
US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who has led Washington’s delegation to the Omani-mediated talks, said in a Friday interview that Iran’s “enrichment facilities have to be dismantled.”
“That’s our red line. No enrichment,” he told US right-wing outlet Breitbart News, after initially suggesting flexibility on Tehran maintaining low-level enrichment of uranium for civilian purposes.
Witkoff said that if the talks “are not productive... they won’t continue and we’ll have to take a different route.”
Trump has said he wanted “total verification” that Iran’s contested nuclear work is shut down, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio has insisted that Tehran give up all uranium enrichment.
Araghchi, Tehran’s chief negotiator in previous rounds, has repeatedly defended Iran’s right to enrich uranium.

NUCLEAR DEAL
Iran adhered to the 2015 agreement for a year after Washington’s withdrawal before beginning to roll back its compliance.
Since returning to office in January, Trump has revived his “maximum pressure” approach against Tehran, while backing nuclear diplomacy but warning of potential military action if it fails.
The talks are taking place amid renewed scrutiny of key aspects of Tehran’s nuclear program, particularly its stockpile of enriched uranium and the pace of its enrichment activities.
European governments are weighing whether to trigger the “snapback” mechanism under the 2015 deal, which would reinstate UN sanctions in response to Iranian non-compliance — an option that expires in October.
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who opposes the Iran-US talks, has called for Tehran’s nuclear facilities to be dismantled and for its ballistic missile program to be stopped as part of any credible deal.
Tehran has insisted that the talks be solely focused on the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions, ruling out negotiations on military capabilities.
Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said that Iran’s delegation “consists of the experts and specialists needed at this stage of the talks, serving the highest interests of our country.”
Sunday’s meeting comes days ahead of a regional tour by Trump, which will take him to Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
 

Topics: US Oman talks

Related

Saudi FM receives his Iranian counterpart in Jeddah video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM receives his Iranian counterpart in Jeddah
Update Iran, US to resume nuclear talks on Sunday after postponement
Middle-East
Iran, US to resume nuclear talks on Sunday after postponement

UAE exempts Sudanese nationals from residency, visa fines

UAE exempts Sudanese nationals from residency, visa fines
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

UAE exempts Sudanese nationals from residency, visa fines

UAE exempts Sudanese nationals from residency, visa fines
  • The authority clarified that this decision takes effect on May 19, 2025
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE announced on Saturday that Sudanese nationals would be exempt from paying outstanding residency or visa fines.

A statement released by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security said: “The decision aligns with the UAE’s long-standing commitment to supporting brotherly nations and offering humanitarian aid during crises.”

The move underlines the country’s role in promoting humanity and peace, it added.

The decision will come into effect on May 19 and remain valid until the end of 2025.

Sudanese nationals with outstanding fines can regularize their status and submit renewal applications via the ICP’s official digital platforms. Any fines incurred will be waived.

Topics: Sudan Unrest UAE visa

Related

Fires at key Sudan fuel depot ‘fully contained
Middle-East
Fires at key Sudan fuel depot ‘fully contained
33 killed in Sudan strikes blamed on paramilitary RSF
Middle-East
33 killed in Sudan strikes blamed on paramilitary RSF

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 10 people, mostly women and children

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 10 people, mostly women and children
Updated 11 May 2025
AP
Follow

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 10 people, mostly women and children

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 10 people, mostly women and children
  • Two of the strikes hit tents in the southern city of Khan Younis, each killing two children and their parents
  • Israel has sealed Gaza off from all imports, including food, medicine and emergency shelter, for over 10 weeks
Updated 11 May 2025
AP

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip:  Israeli strikes overnight and into Sunday killed 10 people in the Gaza Strip, mostly women and children, according to local health officials.
Two of the strikes hit tents in the southern city of Khan Younis, each killing two children and their parents. Other strikes killed a child and a man riding a bicycle, according to Nasser Hospital, which received the bodies from all the strikes.
Israel has sealed Gaza off from all imports, including food, medicine and emergency shelter, for over 10 weeks in what it says is a pressure tactic aimed at forcing Hamas to release hostages. Israel resumed its offensive in March, shattering a ceasefire that had facilitated the release of more than 30 hostages.
Aid groups say food supplies are running low and hunger is widespread.

The Israeli military says it only targets militants and tries to avoid harming civilians. It blames Hamas for civilian deaths in the 19-month-old war because the militants are embedded in densely populated areas. There was no immediate Israeli comment on the latest strikes.
US President Donald Trump, whose administration has voiced full support for Israel’s actions, is set to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates this week in a regional tour that will not include Israel.
The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostage. Fifty-nine hostages are still inside Gaza, around a third of them believed to be alive, after most of the rest were released in ceasefire agreements or other deals.
Israel’s offensive has killed over 52,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many of the dead were combatants or civilians. The offensive has destroyed vast areas of the territory and displaced some 90 percent of its population of around 2 million.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Special Why Israel’s Gaza reoccupation threat is fueling fears of regional spillover photos
Middle-East
Why Israel’s Gaza reoccupation threat is fueling fears of regional spillover
Situation in Gaza ‘unbearable,’ Berlin says
Middle-East
Situation in Gaza ‘unbearable,’ Berlin says

Fires at key Sudan fuel depot ‘fully contained

Fires at key Sudan fuel depot ‘fully contained
Updated 11 May 2025
AFP
Follow

Fires at key Sudan fuel depot ‘fully contained

Fires at key Sudan fuel depot ‘fully contained
  • A military source told AFP on condition of anonymity on Saturday that air defenses in the towns of Jebeit and Sinkat
  • Port Sudan is the main entry point for humanitarian aid into Sudan and UN chief Antonio Guterres
Updated 11 May 2025
AFP

PORT SUDAN: Sudan’s civil defense forces said on Sunday they had “fully contained” fires that erupted at the main fuel depot and other strategic sites in Port Sudan — the seat of the army-backed government which has come under drone attacks blamed on paramilitaries over the past week.
In a statement posted on the force’s Facebook page, civil defense director Osman Atta said the fires — involving “large quantities of petroleum reserves” — were brought under control following an intensive operation using “foam materials” and a “meticulously executed plan.”
The fires caused by a strike on the fuel depot last Monday had spread across “warehouses filled with fuel,” the Sudanese army-aligned authorities said, warning of a “potential disaster in the area.”
The Red Sea port city, which had been seen as a safe haven from the devastating two-year conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has been hit by daily drone strikes since last Sunday.
The long-range attacks have damaged several key facilities, including the country’s sole international civilian airport, its largest working fuel depot and the city’s main power station.
A military source told AFP on condition of anonymity on Saturday that air defenses in the towns of Jebeit and Sinkat — around 120 kilometers west of Port Sudan — shot down two drones that had been targeting facilities in the area.
Witnesses also reported on Sunday drone strikes targeting the airport in Atbara, a city in the northern state of River Nile.
Port Sudan is the main entry point for humanitarian aid into Sudan and UN chief Antonio Guterres warned the attacks “threaten to increase humanitarian needs and further complicate aid operations in the country,” his spokesman said.
More than two years of fighting have killed tens of thousands of people and uprooted 13 million in what the United Nations describes as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Topics: Sudan

Related

33 killed in Sudan strikes blamed on paramilitary RSF
Middle-East
33 killed in Sudan strikes blamed on paramilitary RSF
South Sudan clashes stopping aid reaching 60,000 malnourished children: UN
Middle-East
South Sudan clashes stopping aid reaching 60,000 malnourished children: UN

Latest updates

UAE launches 4th phase of Gaza water supply project
UAE launches 4th phase of Gaza water supply project
India and Pakistan ceasefire shaken by overnight border fighting in disputed Kashmir region
India and Pakistan ceasefire shaken by overnight border fighting in disputed Kashmir region
Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Pope Leo XIV on his election
Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Pope Leo XIV on his election
Saudi industrial output rises 2% in March on strong manufacturing gains 
Saudi industrial output rises 2% in March on strong manufacturing gains 
Israeli army says body of soldier missing for 43 years found in ‘heart of Syria’
Israeli army says body of soldier missing for 43 years found in ‘heart of Syria’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.