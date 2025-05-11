Dhahran’s Half Moon Bay revamp to boost tourism

JEDDAH: A major investment project to develop Half Moon Bay in Dhahran has been launched by the Eastern Province municipality.
The initiative, spanning 290,000 sq. meters, will include the construction of a yacht marina, maritime academy, a range of recreational and tourism facilities, and educational, sports, and marine activities.
It is also expected to significantly improve the quality of life for both residents and visitors, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
One of the Kingdom’s most scenic beaches, Half Moon Bay stretches more than 700 km, making it the longest shoreline in the Gulf region. It is especially popular for grouper fishing, sailing and various marine sports and competitions.
Its name comes from its crescent-shaped coastline, a striking natural formation that adds to its distinctive charm. The area also hosts several resorts, enhancing its appeal as a tourist hotspot.
This project is part of the municipality’s broader strategy to strengthen the Eastern Province’s competitive advantages and unlock its full tourism potential.
It also supports ongoing efforts to attract investors and entrepreneurs across various sectors, aligning with the goals of Vision 2030 to boost private sector participation, diversify the economy and create job opportunities.
How Saudi Arabia is safeguarding biodiversity by restoring its ancient juniper forests
Juniper woodlands shelter endangered wildlife, rare plants and ancient biodiversity unique to the Arabian Peninsula
From livestock fences to tree nurseries, conservation efforts are giving the Kingdom’s highland forests a second chance
Updated 17 May 2025
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: High in the misty mountains of southwestern Saudi Arabia, the juniper tree — known locally as the “lady of trees” — has long stood as a quiet sentinel over the Kingdom’s highland ecosystems.
Revered for its resilience, ecological role, and cultural legacy, this ancient species is now the focus of a national conservation drive to reverse decades of environmental decline.
Juniper woodlands flourish between 2,500 and 3,000 meters above sea level in regions such as Taif, Al-Baha, and Asir.
These evergreen conifers, draped in needles and peppered with cones, are more than just picturesque. They are ecological relicts — living remnants of ancient Afromontane forests that once stretched across parts of Arabia.
“Juniper trees have created a unique microclimate in areas where arid and semi-arid ecosystems such as deserts, mountains, and high plains are prevailing,” Liubov Kobik, a junior environmental consultant at Terra Nexus, told Arab News.
These woodlands offer a rare sanctuary for biodiversity in a country better known for its deserts.
“These areas are nowadays called juniper woodlands and are considered as biodiversity hotspots supporting thousands of vascular plants, unique and mammalian species,” Kobik added.
Opinion
This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)
The forests are home to rare and endangered species such as the Arabian leopard, hamadryas baboon, and the endemic Asir magpie.
Ecologically, junipers stabilize mountain slopes, protect against soil erosion, and offer nesting and foraging habitats for a wide range of species. Their berries are a food source for wildlife, while their dense canopy helps retain moisture and moderate temperatures.
“Unlike most of Saudi Arabia, the Asir mountains receive relatively high levels of rainfall, particularly during the summer monsoon season,” Kobik said.
“This moisture supports a variety of vegetation types, from dry acacia woodlands at lower altitudes to more humid and dense juniper forests in the highlands.”
But these vital ecosystems are under threat. Long-term climate change, rising temperatures, and erratic rainfall have caused a decline in juniper populations.”
Rising temperatures and periodic droughts … are caused by climate change, resulting in reduced and increasingly erratic rainfall patterns, characterized by extended dry seasons and infrequent yet more intense storms,” Kobik said.
“This disruption in natural water availability hinders the establishment of young juniper seedlings, making successful regeneration increasingly uncommon,” she said. “Less rainfall and rising temperatures are increasing evaporation rates, drying out soil faster.
“This makes growing conditions tougher for seedlings and saplings, which struggle more with heat and drought compared to mature trees. Consequently, the natural replacement of older trees by new growth is greatly hindered.”
DID YOU KNOW?
• Jabal Soudah in Asir is 3,015 meters above sea level and is covered with juniper trees.
• The common juniper has the largest geographic range of any woody plant in the world.
• Unlike other trees, the juniper grows in acid and alkaline soils. Juniper bushes can live up to 120 years, with the oldest recorded specimen aged 255.
Overgrazing and land development have compounded the crisis. Livestock, particularly goats and sheep, often trample young saplings before they have a chance to mature.
In response, Saudi Arabia is taking action. Soudah Development, a project backed by the Public Investment Fund, has launched a major reforestation campaign that has planted nearly 165,000 native trees — including junipers — throughout the highlands.
“Additionally, Asir National Park, established in the 1980s, functions as a significant protected area where juniper forests are a conservation priority,” Kobik said.
“Within the park, measures are implemented to limit deforestation, overgrazing, and land development — factors that have historically led to the reduction of juniper populations.”
Kobik explained how authorities are partnering with the National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification to promote regeneration.
“Park authorities … are undertaking habitat restoration initiatives that include fencing regeneration zones, controlling livestock access, and monitoring tree health,” she said.
“Protective fencing has been installed around the most sensitive zones to facilitate natural regeneration by preventing goats and sheep (or other livestock) from accessing the areas.
“These measures address a primary issue hindering juniper recovery: although seeds germinate, saplings often fail to mature due to browsing and trampling by animals.”
Beyond their environmental value, junipers hold deep cultural significance in Saudi Arabia. For generations, their wood has been used to craft ceremonial objects and household tools.
Their berries are used in traditional medicine to treat ailments such as colds and stomach issues. Juniper oil, prized for its natural fragrance, also finds its way into perfumes and soaps.
Once overlooked in the rush of modern development, these ancient trees are now being championed as symbols of sustainable progress.
By safeguarding juniper woodlands, Saudi Arabia is not only protecting its natural heritage — but also restoring life to its greenest, most storied mountains.
KSrelief distributes 1,500 food baskets in Umm Rawaba, Sudan
Updated 16 May 2025
SPA
NORTH KORDOFAN: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief recently distributed 1,500 food baskets in Umm Rawaba in the North Kordofan state of Sudan, benefiting 2,820 individuals. The initiative was part of the third phase of the aid agency’s food security support project in the country.
Ahmed Abelwahed, the executive director in Umm Rawaba, reaffirmed the locality’s full support for KSrelief’s efforts.
Mohammed Al-Badri, the humanitarian aid commissioner, praised the Kingdom for standing with the Sudanese people, and confirmed the commission’s readiness to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.
The initiative reflects the Kingdom’s ongoing commitment, through KSrelief, to support people and countries in need around the world.
Norway’s ambassador underlines need to scale up and find new ways of working together
Envoy reaffirms commitment to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia at National Day celebration
The ambassador said: “Our two countries are committed to a rules-based international order”
Updated 17 May 2025
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Kjersti Tromsdal, Norwegian ambassador to the Kingdom, on Thursday night confirmed her country’s determination to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Saudi Arabia by finding new ways of cooperation as Norway celebrated its National Day in Riyadh.
The mayor of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, attended the National Day reception hosted at the Norwegian Embassy in the Diplomatic Quarter.
Speaking at the reception, Tromsdal said: “Today, we celebrate the signing of the Norwegian constitution on May 17th, 1814. In Norway, the National Day, or the Constitution Day, is huge — a day full of children parading with flags and happy cheers in the streets. It’s a day when we celebrate tradition, pride and unity.
“The bilateral relationship between Saudi Arabia and Norway goes back to 1961. The two kingdoms have proud histories and ambitious futures. For decades, we have had fruitful exchanges in the energy sector as major oil and gas producers. Saudi Arabia and Norway are also maritime nations with an interest in safeguarding the marine environment,” she said.
“Both our countries are committed to accelerating the green transition. There is a need to develop and scale up new technologies and find new ways of working. This is an area where we see an increased number of partnerships between Norwegian and Saudi companies,” she added.
Norwegian companies that contribute to the implementation of Vision 2030 are an important part of the solid bilateral relations between our two countries, Tromsdal said, adding that the small Norwegian community in the Kingdom is growing, and that she was happy to see an increasing number of Saudi citizens visiting Norway.
The ambassador said: “Our two countries are committed to a rules-based international order, and see the value of mediated solutions to conflict. Norway believes in dialogue and constructive engagement for conflict resolution and appreciates the important role Saudi Arabia is taking in the region, and beyond, today.
“We value very much the close cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the Global Alliance for the Implementation of a Two-State Solution and we commend the efforts of Saudi Arabia in finding a path to fulfilling the rights of the Palestinian people,” she added.
Norway is a country renowned for its crisp air, green mountains, deep blue fjords and clear water.
“Today, we invite you to have a taste of Norway. And we know Saudis love Norwegian salmon. Together with the Norwegian Seafood Council and our sponsors we have brought high-quality Norwegian seafood to Riyadh. Our renowned chef Daniel and his assistants have travelled all the way from Norway to prepare the dishes for us. Our history as a seafood nation stems back to long before the Viking era with fishing, catching and trading of seafood,” the ambassador said.
Norway today, she said, is the world’s largest exporter of seafood, despite being a small country with a smaller population than Riyadh city.
Norway’s natural resources combined with one of the world’s longest coastlines, are the reasons for its lengthy traditions and practices in the seafood industry.
Atlantic salmon farming was “invented” in Norway 60 years ago and is today the world leader in salmon farming and aquaculture technology, she added.
“I am also glad to see many Norwegian companies and their Saudi partners here. Jotun, who celebrate 40 years in the Kingdom this year; Hydro Technal; DNV; Interwell; Corporater; Bravo Seafood; Norsk Sjomat; Pelagia; Arabian Fisheries; Tine; and Eira Water; and not least, our partnership with the Norwegian Seafood Council.”
The ambassador thanked her colleagues at the embassy with the words: “This is my first national day as ambassador in Riyadh, and I am so grateful to be here and to be part of this fabulous team.”
Saudi students win nine Special Awards at ISEF 2025
More than 1,700 students representing 70 countries participated in this year’s ISEF
The Saudi team this year consisted of 40 students
Updated 16 May 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: Students from Saudi Arabia have picked up nine Special Awards at this year’s Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), which was held in Colombus, Ohio, in the US from May 10 to 16. At the time of writing, winners of the Grand Awards had yet to be announced.
More than 1,700 students representing 70 countries participated in this year’s ISEF, which is billed as the largest global platform for research and innovation projects by school students. Entries are evaluated by more than 1,000 international science experts.
The Saudi students who won Special Awards were Fatima Al-Arfaj (chemistry), Areej Al-Qarni and Saleh Al-Anqari (environmental engineering), Abdulrahman Al-Ghannam (materials science), and Sama Bukhamseen (embedded systems). Imran Al-Turkistani (energy), and Lana Nouri (translational medical sciences) each won two awards.
Saudi Arabia, represented by The King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) and the Ministry of Education, has participated in the annual fair every year since 2007. It has now won 169 awards, including 110 Grand Prizes and 59 Special Prizes.
The Saudi team this year consisted of 40 students selected from among the Grand Prize winners of the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity — the finals of which featured projects from 200 students. The Olympiad is one of the dozens of programs offered annually by Mawhiba for gifted students.