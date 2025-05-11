Diriyah Art Futures’ architectural innovation on show at Venice exhibition

The MENA region’s first new media arts hub, Diriyah Art Futures, inaugurated “The Light Footprint,” an exhibition in collaboration with Italian architecture studio Schiattarella Associati. The exhibition, which runs until June 15, coincides with the opening of the Venice Biennale of Architecture 2025 and explores the architectural development of DAF’s groundbreaking headquarters in Riyadh.
Curated by Marta Francocci, “The Light Footprint” is hosted at Venice’s prestigious Querini Stampalia Foundation and presents architectural models, sketches, videos, drawings, photographs and archival objects, to highlight the development process of DAF’s remarkable headquarters.
The opening event brought together Mona Khazindar, adviser to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture; Haytham Nawar, director of DAF; and Amedeo and Andrea Schiattarella, principal architects of Schiattarella Associati, for a guided curator-led tour of the exhibition, highlighting the building’s architectural and conceptual vision.
Designed by Schiattarella Associati, the DAF hub sets a new benchmark for developing technologically advanced cultural landmarks, which integrate historical context with forward-thinking architectural design. Carved into the escarpment of Diriyah, the design draws on Najdi traditions, local materials, and a philosophy that prioritizes sustainability, cultural resonance, and human connection.
Developed by the Saudi Museums Commission, one of the 11 sector-specific commissions of the Saudi Ministry of Culture, DAF is an arts, research and education hub driven by a belief in the power of interdisciplinary creative practice at the intersection of science and technology. DAF’s 6,550-square-meter hub is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, symbolizing Saudi Arabia’s efforts to develop forward-looking institutions, with strong roots in the nation’s unique cultural heritage.
Khazindar said: “We are pleased to present our vision for Diriyah Art Futures alongside the prestigious launch of the Venice Biennale of Architecture 2025. This pioneering project embodies our efforts to develop forward-looking cultural institutions, which foster bold experimentation and new forms of creative expression, rooted in our distinct heritage. Through projects like Diriyah Art Futures, we are establishing new benchmarks for contemporary cultural institutions, while transforming the Kingdom into a leading global capital for cultural exchange.”
In a statement, Amedeo and Andrea said: “Our work begins with the belief that architecture must resist the global flattening of cultural identity by embracing the uniqueness of place. With Diriyah Art Futures, we sought to create something deeply rooted in the local context, which draws on natural materials, historical continuity, and the values of the Najdi tradition to build a contemporary language tied to its environment. Rather than imposing form, we envisioned a complex that harmonizes with the land, placing nature, humanity, and cultural distinctiveness at the center. Through a balance of geometry and unpredictability, we embrace contradiction as a vital, life-giving force in the architectural process.”
The contents of “The Light Footprint” exhibition are also featured as part of the collective exhibition “Intelligens Naturale, Artificiale,” curated by Carlo Ratti at Arsenale, part of the Venice Biennale of Architecture 2025.