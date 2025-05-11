You are here

Green & Blue
Endangered vulture spotted in Saudi Arabia's Northern Borders

An endangered Eurasian black vulture was spotted near the village of Linah in Saudi Arabia's Northern Borders region. (SPA)
An endangered Eurasian black vulture was spotted near the village of Linah in Saudi Arabia's Northern Borders region. (SPA)
Chairman of the Aman Environmental Association said that region's location, coupled with its diverse terrain and lush vegetation, attracts more than 300 bird species every year. (SPA)
An endangered Eurasian black vulture was spotted near the village of Linah in Saudi Arabia's Northern Borders region. (SPA)
  • With a 3.1-meter wingspan and weighing up to 14 kilograms, the black vulture is one of the largest of the old world raptors
  • Its population numbers have plummeted in the past two centuries because of habitat loss and human activity
RIYADH: An endangered Eurasian black vulture was spotted near the village of Linah in Saudi Arabia’s Northern Borders region, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The sighting of the bird, which began its migration about 2,000 kilometers away in Armenia, underscores the reserve’s importance as a sanctuary for migratory species.

With a 3.1-meter wingspan and weighing up to 14 kilograms, the black vulture is one of the largest of the old world raptors. Its population numbers, however, have plummeted in the past two centuries because of habitat loss and human activity.

Nasser Al-Majlad, chairman of the Aman Environmental Association, said that the region’s location — bridging Asia, Africa and Europe — coupled with its diverse terrain and lush vegetation, attracts more than 300 bird species every year.

Al-Majlad said that the consistent passage of migratory birds reflects ecosystem stability and enriches the cultural landscape, adding that the phenomenon offers residents and researchers unique opportunities to study avian biodiversity.

Saudi Arabia’s Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority and the Northern Borders region’s Aman Environmental Association marked World Migratory Bird Day 2025 on May 10-11 by advocating for the conservation of migratory birds under the theme “Shared Spaces: Creating Bird-Friendly Cities and Communities.”

The events highlighted the ecological significance of the reserve and the Northern Borders region more widely.

Saudi Arabia’s annual participation in World Migratory Bird Day aligns with global conservation goals.

This year’s theme emphasized integrating bird-friendly practices into urban development to mitigate challenges such as habitat fragmentation.

The Northern Borders region is a vital migratory corridor, its strategic geographical location bridging Europe, Africa and Asia.

Migratory birds play an important role in the ecosystem by dispersing seeds, controlling insect populations, and enhancing biodiversity, making them a vital element in sustaining the environmental life cycle. 

Saudi crown prince, Al-Sharaa discuss Syria’s stability and security

Saudi crown prince, Al-Sharaa discuss Syria’s stability and security
Saudi crown prince, Al-Sharaa discuss Syria's stability and security

Saudi crown prince, Al-Sharaa discuss Syria’s stability and security
  • Al-Sharaa thanked Saudi Arabia for its “continued support,” highlighting the Kingdom’s role in strengthening Syria’s territorial integrity and stability
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Syria’s President Ahmed Al-Sharaa held a phone call on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the call, the crown prince and Al-Sharaa discussed the latest developments in the Syrian Arab Republic, and reviewed all efforts to support its security and stability, SPA added.

According to a Syrian Presidency statement, Prince Mohammed “reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting Syria’s security and stability, encouraging political solutions that preserve the country’s unity, and contributing to its reconstruction.”

He also emphasized Saudi Arabia’s keenness to expand economic and investment ties with Syria in the period ahead, the statement added.

Al-Sharaa thanked Saudi Arabia for its “continued support,” highlighting the Kingdom’s role in strengthening Syria’s territorial integrity and stability.

Riyadh hospital performs first pediatric robotic liver transplant

King Faisal Specialist Hospital has performed a liver lobe transplant on a child using an advanced robotic surgical system.
King Faisal Specialist Hospital has performed a liver lobe transplant on a child using an advanced robotic surgical system.
Riyadh hospital performs first pediatric robotic liver transplant

King Faisal Specialist Hospital has performed a liver lobe transplant on a child using an advanced robotic surgical system.
  • Although procedure was complicated, center’s experience with robotic organ transplants in adults enabled the technology to be adapted
RIYADH: The King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Riyadh has performed a liver lobe transplant on an eight-year-old child using an advanced robotic surgical system, with the patient being discharged after just two weeks.

Although the procedure was complicated due to the child’s small size and limited space for surgical access, the center’s experience with robotic organ transplants in adults enabled the technology to be adapted.

A tailored surgical plan was developed, which involved repositioning the robotic entry points, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Prof. Dieter Broering, executive director of the Organ Transplant Centre of Excellence and lead surgeon, said: “Robotic surgical techniques have traditionally been limited to adults, but we succeeded in adapting them for children, offering exceptional precision and a marked reduction in complications.

“The transplant required redesigning the surgical approach to suit the child’s small body and confined space, which we addressed by meticulously adjusting the entry sites for the robotic tools to ensure maximum safety.”

The operation sets a groundbreaking example for expanding the use of robotic surgery in pediatric care. The technology offers precise control, reduces complications and enhances safety, paving the way for the future development of child-specific robotic surgical systems.

It is the latest milestone that positions King Faisal Centre as a global leader in robotic surgery. The hospital has previously carried out the world’s first fully robotic heart transplant and the first robotic liver transplant.

Riyadh dialogue to drive global urban cooperation 

The Arab European Cities Dialogue launched in Riyadh on Sunday, gathering more than 100 mayors from Arab and European cities.SPA
The Arab European Cities Dialogue launched in Riyadh on Sunday, gathering more than 100 mayors from Arab and European cities.SPA
Riyadh dialogue to drive global urban cooperation 

The Arab European Cities Dialogue launched in Riyadh on Sunday, gathering more than 100 mayors from Arab and European cities.SPA
  • Mayors from Arab, European cities discuss sustainable urban solutions, technology, environmental impact
RIYADH: The Arab European Cities Dialogue launched in Riyadh on Sunday, gathering more than 100 mayors from Arab and European cities, along with international organizations and development institutions.

Organized by Riyadh municipality under the theme “City Partnerships for a Better Future,” the dialogue focuses on urban cooperation, livable cities, the environment, technology and digital transformation, and municipal financial sustainability.

At the opening, Riyadh Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, president of the Arab Urban Development Institute, highlighted the deep ties between Arab and European cities.

He emphasized how these centuries-old dialogues continue to influence the construction, administration, and sustainability of urban spaces.

Prince Faisal added that while cities face both shared and unique challenges, the forum focuses on common themes aimed at building more human-centered cities that enhance quality of life.

Running until May 13, the forum is organized with the Arab Urban Development Institute, PLATFORMA — part of the Association of European Municipalities and Regions — and the International Cooperation Agency of the Association of Netherlands Municipalities.

Riyadh’s selection as the inaugural host highlights its growing regional and global urban influence and its key role in advancing municipal initiatives and international partnerships.

Fabrizio Rossi, secretary-general of the Council of European Municipalities and Regions, outlined his action plan: “First, we are building a coalition of cities and universities to create an academic curriculum tailored to the needs of cities and local governments.

“Our ambition is to launch an international program on diplomacy and city-to-city cooperation with five leading universities.”

He also emphasized investing in young leaders through the Young Elected Officials Academy, a program that equips them to drive local change. The next edition will focus on artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

Key topics at the forum included the transformative role of cities and addressing barriers to environmental, social, economic, and cultural sustainability.

City diplomacy was another focus, highlighting the value of sharing expertise and resources across regions to achieve common goals.

Yousef Shawarbeh, mayor of Amman, Jordan, said: “When we meet with city leaders, we find that the challenges faced by cities are the same, but their solutions must not be. We cannot transfer a solution from a European crisis to an Arab city, but we can benefit from the concepts used.”

Fatiha El-Moudni, mayor of Rabat, Morocco, discussed how each city brings unique opportunities for collaboration. “I must mention our work with German cities on energy efficiency, with Italian counterparts on waste management and landfill revitalization, and of course, with French cities on various projects.”

She highlighted Rabat’s partnership with Lyon on a sustainable urban mobility project, noting that Lyon supported the Rabat-Sale tramway from its initiation through its current expansion.

The sustainable mobility plan developed with Lyon in France is guiding preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025 and the FIFA World Cup in 2030.

El-Moudni explained: “We’ve seen the impact on our citizens; it’s literally changed their daily lives by offering a clean, efficient alternative to cars, reducing traffic and emissions, and improving air quality.”

Rabat’s collaboration with Lyon exemplifies how north-south partnerships, built on mutual respect and exchange, can create resilient cities for future generations.

Emilia Saiz, secretary-general of United Cities and Local Governments, noted that exchanges between cities and territories have existed long before the formation of the League of Nations.

“This might be the first formal forum that we organize, but our relations go way back. Our movement is over 100 years old,” she said.

Saiz emphasized that the next step is not just exchanging experiences but co-creating solutions together.

“I think the worldwide movement of local and regional governments is actually ready to be defined together with quality-of-life needs. And this is something that Saudi Arabia is leading within the UN.”

She highlighted the important role of cities and local governments in determining what local services are needed to support quality-of-life growth, from investments to community services.

Talent, co-creation, and intergenerational dialogue are crucial in shaping these provisions, according to Saiz.

She also urged national governments and international institutions to recognize centralized cooperation as essential for multilateralism, saying a global network structure can develop concrete proposals for action.

“What I am offering is continuity,” she said. “I would say for United Cities and Local Governments, we hope that together with the Arab Urban Development Institute and our European section, we can shape the contents of this dialogue and bring its influence to our World Congress on Industrial Biotechnology in Tangier next year.”

Argentine officials praise Saudi Arabia's tolerance message at Buenos Aires fair

Argentine officials praise Saudi Arabia's tolerance message at Buenos Aires fair
Argentine officials praise Saudi Arabia's tolerance message at Buenos Aires fair

Argentine officials praise Saudi Arabia's tolerance message at Buenos Aires fair
  • During her tour of the pavilion, Bosca expressed admiration for the diverse content presented, which reflects the true essence of Islam
  • She added that this underscores Saudi Arabia’s noble message of promoting moderation, coexistence, and tolerance
RIYADH: Jorge Macri, chief of government of the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, praised the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs’ pavilion at the Buenos Aires International Book Fair as a unique model.

He noted that it effectively expresses Islamic identity through a modern design reflecting the cultural renaissance underway in the Kingdom, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

During his visit to the pavilion, Macri emphasized that the ministry’s participation strengthened Saudi Arabia’s position as the fair’s main guest of honor.

He added that the cultural and educational events and initiatives offered by the King Fahd Cultural Center enhance social ties between Argentina and the Kingdom.

Pilar Bosca, director general for religious affairs in Buenos Aires, also expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s efforts in promoting the values of tolerance and moderation, describing the Kingdom as a global model in this regard.

During her tour of the pavilion, Bosca expressed admiration for the diverse content presented, which reflects the true essence of Islam.

She added that this underscores Saudi Arabia’s noble message of promoting moderation, coexistence, and tolerance through modern technology and interactive digital tools that engage all segments of society.

The ministry’s booth drew wide attendance from fair visitors, who appreciated the rich content blending accurate information with a modern approach, the SPA reported.

They praised the message conveyed by Saudi Arabia through the ministry in serving the Holy Qur’an and spreading the call to Islam with wisdom and good counsel.

The 49th annual Buenos Aires International Book Fair, organized by the Book Foundation in Argentina, is being held from April 22 to May 12.

Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, is the guest of honor, showcasing the Kingdom’s growing prominence in Latin America.

Riyadh’s pavilion aims to strengthen Saudi cultural presence in the region and present the capital as a cultural model reflecting the Kingdom’s transformation under Vision 2030.

The pavilion features diverse literary and cultural content, including Spanish-translated publications that help build cultural bridges.

The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission is leading Riyadh’s participation, joined by a Saudi cultural and literary delegation that includes representatives from the Theater and Performing Arts Commission, the Heritage Commission, and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs.

Also participating are the King Fahd Glorious Qur’an Printing Complex, King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives, King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, King Abdulaziz Public Library, and King Fahd National Library.

Dhahran's Half Moon Bay revamp to boost tourism

Dhahran's Half Moon Bay revamp to boost tourism
Dhahran's Half Moon Bay revamp to boost tourism

Dhahran's Half Moon Bay revamp to boost tourism
JEDDAH: A major investment project to develop Half Moon Bay in Dhahran has been launched by the Eastern Province municipality.

The initiative, spanning 290,000 sq. meters, will include the construction of a yacht marina, maritime academy, a range of recreational and tourism facilities, and educational, sports, and marine activities.

It is also expected to significantly improve the quality of life for both residents and visitors, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

One of the Kingdom’s most scenic beaches, Half Moon Bay stretches more than 700 km, making it the longest shoreline in the Gulf region. It is especially popular for grouper fishing, sailing and various marine sports and competitions.

Its name comes from its crescent-shaped coastline, a striking natural formation that adds to its distinctive charm. The area also hosts several resorts, enhancing its appeal as a tourist hotspot.

This project is part of the municipality’s broader strategy to strengthen the Eastern Province’s competitive advantages and unlock its full tourism potential.

It also supports ongoing efforts to attract investors and entrepreneurs across various sectors, aligning with the goals of Vision 2030 to boost private sector participation, diversify the economy and create job opportunities.

