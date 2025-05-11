Jameel Motors to distribute Geely NEVs in Poland

Jameel Motors, a provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands, and Geely Auto, a globally well-known auto group with an unwavering commitment to innovation and safety, have signed an agreement to distribute new energy passenger vehicles in Poland.

For the first time, Polish customers will have access to Geely Auto’s advanced lineup of NEVs. Poland’s electric vehicle market has experienced robust growth, with a year-over-year increase of 41 percent in battery electric vehicles in February 2025. This represents a significant long-term opportunity for Jameel Motors to meet customer demand and support the transition toward more sustainable mobility.

Jameel Motors will initially focus on the distribution of two models: the Geely EX5, a next-generation electric SUV, followed by a plug-in hybrid vehicle from the C-SUV segment. Geely Auto vehicles are renowned for their innovative and cutting-edge modular architecture. Built on the self-developed Global Intelligent Electric Architecture Platform, they combine first-class design and exceptional safety features delivering outstanding value. The first model will be available for sale in Q3 2025.

Jasmmine Wong, CEO — Jameel Motors, said: “By expanding our new energy vehicle portfolio, we’re giving Polish drivers even more freedom and flexibility in personal mobility — while actively supporting the country’s transition to greener mobility. We’re proud to collaborate with a company as innovative as Geely Auto, which continues to set new benchmarks in automotive technology and sustainability.”

Moe Wong, vice president of Geely Auto International Corporation, said: “We firmly believe that this partnership is not only a win-win business initiative that creates value for our customers, teams, and shareholders, but also a meaningful step in elevating Poland’s automotive industry — by introducing high-quality, intelligent, and sustainable vehicles to the market.”

Marcin Słomkowski, general manager, Jameel Motors Poland, said: “Geely Auto’s vehicles are ideal for Polish drivers, combining advanced yet user-friendly features with exceptional style and high quality. This is a vehicle built for the expectations of modern Polish consumers — where intelligent technology, comfort and safety are not optional, but essential.”

The EX5 stands out with its next-generation electric architecture, advanced safety systems and a spacious, comfortable cabin tailored to diverse driving conditions — from city commutes to longer family trips. It’s a car designed with real user needs in mind, offering premium mobility that’s accessible to everyone .”

Geely Auto is a leading Chinese automobile manufacturer and pioneer in intelligent driving, with a presence in more than 80 countries and sales of over 2.17 million vehicles in 2024.

Jameel Motors is building on 70 years of automotive excellence. It represents some of the world’s most recognized commercial and passenger vehicle brands and has operations in more than 10 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia and Australia.