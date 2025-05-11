Magrabi Health celebrates 70 years with eye on future

Magrabi Health marked its 70th anniversary, celebrating a legacy of pioneering medical innovation, regional leadership, and a steadfast commitment to patient-centric care across the Middle East.

The milestone honors the vision of the late Dr. Amin El-Maghraby, Saudi Arabia’s first ophthalmologist, who founded the region’s first private specialized eye center in 1955. It also pays tribute to Dr. Akef El-Maghraby, who expanded the legacy with the launch of the region’s first private eye hospital in 1975. Today, Magrabi Health operates more than 40 hospitals and medical centers across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, and Yemen, providing specialized services in eye, ENT, dental, and most recently, aesthetics through its Mayam Aesthetics brand.

As a market leader in ophthalmology in Saudi Arabia, Magrabi Health screens more than 2 million patients annually and performs over 200,000 surgeries across the region. With its proven business model and market insights, the organization is expanding its success into dentistry and ENT. From just seven dental clinics, Magrabi Health now operates 200 dental chairs and is accelerating its growth through strategic acquisitions and expansion plans.

Magrabi Health has a long-standing legacy of groundbreaking medical milestones. It was the first in the region to perform a corneal transplant, and the first in the Middle East — and second globally — to conduct LASIK surgery. It is also a pioneer in cataract procedures.

Mutasim Alireza, chief executive of Magrabi Health, said: “As we celebrate 70 years of service, we do so with deep gratitude for the trust of our patients and the dedication of our teams. Our continued growth reflects our commitment to combining clinical excellence with personalized, high-quality care across the communities we serve.”

He added: “Looking ahead, our focus remains on expanding access to specialized care through new centers, strategic partnerships, and innovation. With continued investment in digital transformation and subspecialty expertise, we aim to ensure every patient receives expert, compassionate, and individualized care.”

As part of the anniversary celebration, Magrabi unveiled the “70-Year Shield,” symbolizing “70 Years of Trust, Built Around You.”

Dr. Abdulrahman Barzangi, deputy CEO and COO, said: “Innovation has been central to Magrabi Health’s leadership. From early adoption of AI-powered diagnostics to integrating the latest medical technologies, we continue to set new standards in patient care.”

He also noted the organization’s strong commitment to social responsibility, saying: “We actively deliver free community screenings, support public health initiatives, and partner with charitable organizations to expand access to quality care. Through outreach and education, we strive to uplift the communities we serve.”