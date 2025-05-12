KSrelief continues aid projects in Yemen, Sudan, Poland

You are here

In Khartoum, Sudan, KSrelief distributed 1,000 food parcels to displaced families, which forms a part of the third phase of this year’s food security project. (SPA)
RIYADH: The Kingdom’s aid agency KSrelief is continuing to provide healthcare and food to vulnerable people in Yemen, Sudan and Poland, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

In Yemen, the aid organization concluded a medical program, which ran from May 2 to 9, and consisted of 15 volunteers carrying out liver and biliary operations.

The team performed 115 liver operations and 125 endoscopic procedures, provided outpatient consultations for 40 patients, and delivered six training lectures to local staff.

In addition, the aid agency signed two agreements with two civil society organizations to distribute 600,000 food parcels for needy people.

In Khartoum, Sudan, KSrelief distributed 1,000 food parcels to displaced families, which forms a part of the third phase of this year’s food security project.

Meanwhile in Rzeszow, Poland, KSrelief concluded its medical volunteer program, which provided 32 prosthetic limbs to Ukrainian refugees.

A look back: Eight decades of Saudi-US relations

A look back: Eight decades of Saudi-US relations
Updated 12 May 2025
Lama Alhamawi
Follow

A look back: Eight decades of Saudi-US relations

A look back: Eight decades of Saudi-US relations
  • From the 1945 FDR-Ibn Saud meeting to Vision 2030, the two countries have built an enduring partnership
  • President Donald Trump’s second visit to the Kingdom will underscore the mutual interests in diverse fields
Updated 12 May 2025
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Over the past 80 years, the relationship between Saudi Arabia and the US has evolved into a multifaceted partnership encompassing defense, trade, education, tourism, and more — sustained by connections at every level, from government officials to private citizens.

It is no coincidence that President Donald Trump’s first official overseas trip during his second term is taking him to Saudi Arabia, alongside the UAE and Qatar.

In this photo taken on May 20, 2017, Saudi Arabia's King Salman (R) and US President Donald Trump (C), accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, are shown arriving for a reception ahead of a banquet at Murabba Palace in Riyadh. (Saudi Royal Palace / AFP) 

Since 1974, six US presidents have visited the Kingdom, a testament to Saudi Arabia’s enduring influence as a stabilizing force in a volatile region.

“Today, the US-Saudi relationship is stronger than ever, bolstered by interactions at all levels between our two countries, from government officials to everyday citizens,” Michael A. Ratney, the most recent US ambassador to Saudi Arabia, wrote in an oped in Arab News on Sept. 22 last year.

He added: “This strength is palpable in our wide-ranging cooperation — whether in security, commerce, culture or our joint efforts to resolve regional conflicts in places such as Sudan, Yemen and beyond.”

From early cooperation on defense and energy to modern collaboration in education, technology, tourism, and the arts, the bilateral relationship has deepened with time, shaped by regional events, global shifts, and shared interests.

From the historic 1945 meeting between President Roosevelt and King Abdulaziz to the new era of hi-tech cooperation, Saudi-US ties have weathered wars, economic shifts and political change. Their partnership remains a vital anchor of global stability. (AFP photo)

Education has remained a cornerstone, notably through the King Abdullah Scholarship Program, which has sent thousands of Saudi students to the US. American students have also come to Saudi Arabia through the Islamic University in Madinah and exchange initiatives such as the Fulbright program and partnerships like the one between Arizona State University and the Saudi Ministry of Education.

In recent years, Vision 2030 has injected new dynamism into Saudi-US collaboration, opening avenues for knowledge exchange and attracting billions of dollars in mutual investment.

A picture taken in the Saudi Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on July 14, 2022, ahead of a visit by the US President Donald Trump, shows hosts addressing guests during a presentation on the Saudi Green Initiative, which also includes goals for tree-planting and reducing emissions.  (AFP)

Like the US, Saudi Arabia is a nation of innovation, valuing entrepreneurship and technological progress. Many trace the momentum in relations to Trump’s 2017 visit or Vision 2030. But the foundations were laid decades earlier.

The roots go back to the 1940s, following the unification of the Kingdom by King Abdulaziz Al-Saud — then known in the West as Ibn Saud — who united the tribes of Najd and Hijaz in 1932 to form Saudi Arabia.

On Feb. 14, 1945, as World War II neared its end, President Franklin D. Roosevelt met King Abdulaziz aboard the USS Quincy in Egypt’s Great Bitter Lake, following the Yalta Conference. The meeting marked a historic turning point. Roosevelt sought King Abdulaziz’s counsel on the issue of Jewish refugees from Europe and looked to Saudi Arabia as a key player in shaping the postwar order.

Roosevelt knew that, even as the Second World War was drawing to a close, in the wings a new world order was taking shape — and that Saudi Arabia was a nation that the US needed to befriend. The two leaders developed mutual respect: Roosevelt gifted the King a DC-3 passenger plane — followed by two more — paving the way for the founding of Saudia Airlines.

Roosevelt died two months later, but the “Quincy Meeting” laid the groundwork for a lasting relationship. In 1953, the two nations formalized military ties through the Mutual Defense Assistance Agreement.

In 1957, King Saud became the first Saudi monarch to visit the US, meeting President Dwight D. Eisenhower at Washington National Airport. The visit emphasized the need for lasting solutions to regional challenges and led to a commitment to strengthen the Saudi Armed Forces.

President Dwight Eisenhower (right) in the open car with King Saud, with young son sitting on his lap, as they left the airport in Washington on February 2nd 1957. (Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images/File)

Early cooperation extended to infrastructure, with American architect Minoru Yamasaki designing the Dhahran Civil Aviation Terminal in 1958. Diplomatic visits continued into the 1960s and 1970s, cementing bilateral ties.

In 1966, King Faisal met President Lyndon Johnson during a state visit, followed in 1971 by another official visit, this time with President Richard Nixon.

By 1974, economic ties deepened with the creation of the US-KSA Joint Economic Commission, focused on industrial development, education, technology, and agriculture. That year also saw President Nixon make a historic visit to Saudi Arabia, affirming the growing partnership.

In 1982, Vice President George H. W. Bush visited Riyadh to offer condolences following King Khalid’s death — a gesture underscoring the personal dimension of bilateral relations.

In this photo taken on January 15, 2008, US President George W. Bush dances with a sword with then Prince Salman bin Abdul Aziz (R), who was governor of Riyadh, during their tour of the Murabba Palace and National History History Museum. (AFP)

Military cooperation intensified during the Gulf War in 1990–91, when Saudi troops joined American and allied forces in the liberation of Kuwait. The deployment of US troops to Saudi Arabia underlined the Kingdom’s strategic role in regional defense.

In 2002, the Saudi-US Strategic Dialogue was launched during King Abdullah’s visit to President George W. Bush’s ranch in Crawford, Texas. It aimed to enhance cooperation in counterterrorism, energy, education, and economic affairs.

That spirit of collaboration continued in 2005 with the launch of the King Abdullah Scholarship Program, designed to invest in Saudi Arabia’s human capital. The pilot phase sent over 9,000 Saudi students to study in the US — a number that has since multiplied.

High-level engagements carried on with First Lady Laura Bush’s visit in 2007, followed by President Barack Obama’s first presidential trip to Saudi Arabia in 2009.

President Barack Obama speaks with King Salman (3rd R) of Saudi Arabia as they pose for a family photo alongside Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (L), Oman's Deputy Prime Minister Sayed Fahd bin Mahmud Al-Said (2nd L), Bahrain's King Hamad bin Issa al-Khalifa (2nd R) and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (R) during the US-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Riyadh on April 21, 2016. (AFP)

In 2012, the GCC-US Strategic Forum was established, with then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attending the inaugural ministerial meeting in Riyadh — elevating the Gulf Cooperation Council’s role in US regional strategy.

The partnership took another leap in 2017 when President Trump visited Riyadh during his first term. His visit featured three high-profile summits: the Arab Islamic American Summit, the US-Saudi Bilateral Summit, and the US-GCC Cooperation Council Summit. The meetings focused on expanding military and commercial ties.

As the Kingdom reshapes its economy and global engagement through Vision 2030, US partnerships remain integral in areas like energy transition, clean tech and digital transformation.

President Trump’s return visit on Monday, his first official trip abroad in his second term, is expected to reinforce those efforts — focusing on investment, innovation and renewed people-to-people ties.

From the historic 1945 meeting between Roosevelt and King Abdulaziz to the new era of strategic cooperation, Saudi-US ties have weathered wars, economic shifts, and political change. As both nations look ahead, their partnership remains a vital anchor of global stability and opportunity.
 

 

Etidal, Telegram remove 16m extremist contents

Etidal, Telegram remove 16m extremist contents
Updated 46 min 47 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Etidal, Telegram remove 16m extremist contents

Etidal, Telegram remove 16m extremist contents
  • Almost 177 million pieces of extremist material have been removed since the collaboration began in February 2022
Updated 46 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, in cooperation with messaging platform Telegram, removed more than 16 million pieces of extremist material in the first quarter of 2025.

Additionally, 1,408 channels used by extremist groups were shut down as part of joint efforts to counter extremist propaganda, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The center, known as Etidal and based in Riyadh, has been working with Telegram to prevent and counter terrorism and violent extremism by monitoring Arabic language online content.

The removed propaganda included PDFs, video clips and audio recordings, the SPA reported.

Almost 177 million pieces of extremist material have been removed since the collaboration began in February 2022, and 16,201 channels shut down by the end of March 2025.

The ongoing partnership reflects a strong commitment to combating extremist rhetoric and promoting a safer digital environment, the SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain sign agreement to complete medical city project

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain sign agreement to complete medical city project
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain sign agreement to complete medical city project

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain sign agreement to complete medical city project
  • Project marks major collaboration between two countries in field of medical education and healthcare infrastructure
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News

MANAMA: Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Education, Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, at Al-Sakhir Palace on Sunday during the latter’s visit to sign an agreement for the completion of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Medical City.

The project, being carried out by the Arabian Gulf University, marks a major collaboration between the two countries in the field of medical education and healthcare infrastructure, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting, Al-Bunyan conveyed greetings from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, along with their wishes for Bahrain’s continued development, SPA added.

He also underlined the importance Saudi Arabia places on strengthening its longstanding relationship with Bahrain, particularly in the education sector.

King Hamad welcomed the minister and reciprocated the well-wishes, reaffirming Bahrain’s appreciation for the strong ties between the two nations.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress of joint projects, particularly King Abdullah Medical City, which he said reflected the depth of cooperation between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh community reclaims power of writing

Riyadh community reclaims power of writing
Updated 11 May 2025
Hajar AlQusayer
Follow

Riyadh community reclaims power of writing

Riyadh community reclaims power of writing
  • Kitabah initiative for Arabic writers carves out a space for creativity
Updated 11 May 2025
Hajar AlQusayer

RIYADH: What would happen if you wrote every day for 100 days? In Riyadh, a growing Arabic writing community has taken on the challenge, inviting writers of all levels to rediscover the joy of writing one day at a time.

The “100 Days of Writing” initiative offers a space for reflection, consistency and expression, far from the pressures of social media.

“Writing is an essential tool for anyone who wants to think,” Mohammad Aldhabaa, founder of the community, told Arab news.

He said that writing can serve as a form of meditation and healing, helping individuals process emotions and better understand themselves.

“There are many things you can do with writing on a personal level, to reflect, to deconstruct identity, and to make sense of experiences, he said. 

There are many things you can do with writing on a personal level, to reflect, to deconstruct identity, and to make sense of experiences.

Mohammad Aldhabaa, Kitabah founder

While the community grew, Aldhabaa saw firsthand the challenges Arab writers face online: “We don’t have the infrastructure to allow writers in Arabic to write and publish their work and to reach their audience using modern digital tools,” Aldhabaa explained.

Many writers are forced to rely on fragmented, English-oriented services like newsletter platforms and generic website builders. It is hard to expect consistent, high-quality content in Arabic without a proper system that incentivizes writers, he said.

Out of this need for better infrastructure, the community built its own solution: Kitabah, a publishing platform designed specifically for Arabic writers.

The platform allows users to publish work, create personal websites, and in future phases, monetize their writing. 

Kitabah integrates social features to help writers grow their audience without having to independently market their work, similar to Substack or Medium which are useful for writers working in English.

“We didn’t want to create separated islands where each writer builds a blog and struggles to bring in traffic,” Aldhabaa said. “Everything is distributed through the Kitabah feed, and also you have your own website.”

He explained that writers can publish, connect their work to a newsletter, and link their personal site across social media. “There’s a traffic engine behind it, so writers don’t have to do all the heavy lifting.”

Initiatives like this can help shape the Kingdom’s literary and cultural landscape, he said, by empowering more writers to tell locally rooted stories.

“That is very important and crucial, playing into the soft power of Saudi Arabia the ability to have way more writers and creators be able to focus on telling stories about the communities we grew up in, the stories we come from. Because there is something that is very valuable and has very impactful results,” he said.

The community attracts experienced writers and absolute beginners. “We don’t want it to be only seasoned writers who already have a certain level of achievement because the idea of the community is to allow people to try and to learn, and not to create a status-based community.”

Hanen Shahin, a member of the community, said: “The writing community is an alternative environment to the forums we used to write in years ago. Social media came along and made it a competitive space driven by numbers and algorithms, an unhealthy environment for emerging writers, and sometimes even a damaging one.”

Shahin said that writing communities, by contrast, offer the guidance and perspective many writers need.

“You’re not just writing consistently but doing so while receiving feedback from people with refined taste and diverse backgrounds, which gives you a broader view of your work.”

Lana Elsafadi, another member, said: “Writing has helped me know myself better and get better at sorting out my feelings clearly. I feel really good when I can make a helpful comment that shows a deep idea or gives good advice, whether it’s about personal things or work.”

One hundred days may seem a big challenge, but for many writers in Riyadh, it is just the beginning.

Saudi crown prince, Al-Sharaa discuss Syria’s stability and security

Saudi crown prince, Al-Sharaa discuss Syria’s stability and security
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi crown prince, Al-Sharaa discuss Syria’s stability and security

Saudi crown prince, Al-Sharaa discuss Syria’s stability and security
  • Al-Sharaa thanked Saudi Arabia for its “continued support,” highlighting the Kingdom’s role in strengthening Syria’s territorial integrity and stability
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Syria’s President Ahmed Al-Sharaa held a phone call on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the call, the crown prince and Al-Sharaa discussed the latest developments in the Syrian Arab Republic, and reviewed all efforts to support its security and stability, SPA added.

According to a Syrian Presidency statement, Prince Mohammed “reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting Syria’s security and stability, encouraging political solutions that preserve the country’s unity, and contributing to its reconstruction.”

He also emphasized Saudi Arabia’s keenness to expand economic and investment ties with Syria in the period ahead, the statement added.

Al-Sharaa thanked Saudi Arabia for its “continued support,” highlighting the Kingdom’s role in strengthening Syria’s territorial integrity and stability.

