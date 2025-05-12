Globant takes Saudi Pro League into new era of sports

Globant, a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, has partnered with Saudi Pro League to implement the cutting-edge Competition Management Solution provided by Sportian, Globant’s sports division.

With the new platform, future SPL seasons will be managed through a digital ecosystem. With the help of AI and data analysis tools, the system will speed up previously manual tasks with the ability to detect and correct human error, significantly reducing manual tasks and allowing competition staff to focus on innovation.

The Competition Management Suite enables seamless digital enrollment of players, automated registration of new signings, and real-time match day operations — including lineup submissions, referee assignments, kit selection, and compliance processes. Designed with security at its core, the system also safeguards sensitive data to protect the integrity of the competition and the privacy of all participants.







Mamdouh Aldoubayan, managing director of MENA at Globant



“We aim to support the fast growth of our competition with technology innovations that can enhance the sporting spectacle and help clubs perform to their best. The platform provided by Globant Sportian will provide a huge boost to our efficiency and take away unnecessary complexity, allowing our teams to focus on what they do best, play and enjoy football,” said Omar Mugharbel, CEO of Saudi Pro League.

“We are proud to bring our global expertise in digital reinvention to the MENA region, where the transformation of the sports, media, and entertainment industries is happening at an unprecedented pace,” said Federico Pienovi, CEO and CBO of new markets at Globant. “Through Sportian — Globant’s sports division — we are delivering a state-of-the-art solution that will redefine how football organizations operate — managing complex processes from calendar selection to legal compliance. This is more than digital transformation; it’s about helping visionary partners like the Saudi Pro League lead a new era of intelligent, connected, and data-driven sports.”

Globant Sportian offers end-to-end digital solutions for sports federations and leagues, including LALIGA, MotoGP and Belgian Pro League, among others, delivering specialized products that manage complex workflows such as fixture scheduling, compliance, and operational intelligence.

“This milestone marks the beginning of Globant’s journey in bringing cutting-edge technology to Saudi Arabia’s thriving sports ecosystem,” said Mamdouh Aldoubayan, managing director of MENA at Globant. “By digitizing core competition workflows and leveraging AI, we’re enabling the Saudi Pro League to operate with greater speed, transparency, and precision. This partnership highlights our commitment to building smart, scalable infrastructure aligned with Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s ambitions in the global sports arena.”

This agreement reflects Globant’s continued expansion in the Middle East and its growing role as a trusted technology partner for forward-thinking sports organizations worldwide.

The Saudi Pro League is the premier football league in the Kingdom and holds the distinction of being the highest-ranked league in Asia, as recognized by the Asian Football Confederation.