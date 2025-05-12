You are here

  • Home
  • Globant takes Saudi Pro League into new era of sports

Globant takes Saudi Pro League into new era of sports

Globant takes Saudi Pro League into new era of sports
Omar Mugharbel, CEO of Saudi Pro League, and Federico Pienovi, CEO and CBO of new markets at Globant.
Short Url

https://arab.news/83mg5

Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Globant takes Saudi Pro League into new era of sports

Globant takes Saudi Pro League into new era of sports
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Globant, a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, has partnered with Saudi Pro League to implement the cutting-edge Competition Management Solution provided by Sportian, Globant’s sports division.

With the new platform, future SPL seasons will be managed through a digital ecosystem. With the help of AI and data analysis tools, the system will speed up previously manual tasks with the ability to detect and correct human error, significantly reducing manual tasks and allowing competition staff to focus on innovation.

The Competition Management Suite enables seamless digital enrollment of players, automated registration of new signings, and real-time match day operations — including lineup submissions, referee assignments, kit selection, and compliance processes. Designed with security at its core, the system also safeguards sensitive data to protect the integrity of the competition and the privacy of all participants. 




Mamdouh Aldoubayan, managing director of MENA at Globant

“We aim to support the fast growth of our competition with technology innovations that can enhance the sporting spectacle and help clubs perform to their best. The platform provided by Globant Sportian will provide a huge boost to our efficiency and take away unnecessary complexity, allowing our teams to focus on what they do best, play and enjoy football,” said Omar Mugharbel, CEO of Saudi Pro League.

“We are proud to bring our global expertise in digital reinvention to the MENA region, where the transformation of the sports, media, and entertainment industries is happening at an unprecedented pace,” said Federico Pienovi, CEO and CBO of new markets at Globant. “Through Sportian — Globant’s sports division — we are delivering a state-of-the-art solution that will redefine how football organizations operate — managing complex processes from calendar selection to legal compliance. This is more than digital transformation; it’s about helping visionary partners like the Saudi Pro League lead a new era of intelligent, connected, and data-driven sports.”

Globant Sportian offers end-to-end digital solutions for sports federations and leagues, including LALIGA, MotoGP and Belgian Pro League, among others, delivering specialized products that manage complex workflows such as fixture scheduling, compliance, and operational intelligence.

“This milestone marks the beginning of Globant’s journey in bringing cutting-edge technology to Saudi Arabia’s thriving sports ecosystem,” said Mamdouh Aldoubayan, managing director of MENA at Globant. “By digitizing core competition workflows and leveraging AI, we’re enabling the Saudi Pro League to operate with greater speed, transparency, and precision. This partnership highlights our commitment to building smart, scalable infrastructure aligned with Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s ambitions in the global sports arena.”

This agreement reflects Globant’s continued expansion in the Middle East and its growing role as a trusted technology partner for forward-thinking sports organizations worldwide.

The Saudi Pro League is the premier football league in the Kingdom and holds the distinction of being the highest-ranked league in Asia, as recognized by the Asian Football Confederation.

SAB named ‘best bank in Saudi Arabia’ for sixth year in row

SAB named ‘best bank in Saudi Arabia’ for sixth year in row
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

SAB named ‘best bank in Saudi Arabia’ for sixth year in row

SAB named ‘best bank in Saudi Arabia’ for sixth year in row
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Awwal Bank has been recognized as the “Best Bank in Saudi Arabia for 2025” by Global Finance magazine, for the sixth consecutive year. This prestigious accolade highlights SAB’s leadership in the Saudi banking sector and reaffirms its ongoing commitment to delivering innovative financial services that meet the evolving needs of its customers while supporting the ambitious goals of Vision 2030.

This recognition is a testament to the confidence the financial sector places in SAB. Over the past years, the bank has solidified its position as a high-performing financial institution through continuous growth in assets and profitability, expanding its customer base, and adopting cutting-edge financial technologies that enhance the customer experience.

SAB was selected for this award by a panel of international financial experts, who based their decision on a comprehensive set of criteria, including financial performance, business growth, service quality, digital transformation initiatives, risk management practices, and sustainability strategies.

Tony Cripps, managing director and CEO of SAB, said: “This recognition is a testament to the dedication, commitment, and hard work of all our employees in delivering the best banking experience for our customers. It also underscores our ability to adapt to the rapid transformations taking place in the financial sector and reflects our success in implementing a strategy focused on customer-centricity and sustainable innovation.”

He added: “We remain committed to continuously enhancing and evolving our financial services to create a holistic banking experience that empowers our customers to achieve their goals, while also strengthening our contribution to the growth of the Saudi economy.”

SAB continues to reinforce its position as a leading financial institution through its adoption of the latest banking technologies. Guided by a strategy aligned with national economic priorities and social responsibility, the bank plays a vital role in driving development and empowering the financial sector in the Kingdom.

Magrabi Health celebrates 70 years with eye on future

Magrabi Health celebrates 70 years with eye on future
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

Magrabi Health celebrates 70 years with eye on future

Magrabi Health celebrates 70 years with eye on future
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News

Magrabi Health marked its 70th anniversary, celebrating a legacy of pioneering medical innovation, regional leadership, and a steadfast commitment to patient-centric care across the Middle East.

The milestone honors the vision of the late Dr. Amin El-Maghraby, Saudi Arabia’s first ophthalmologist, who founded the region’s first private specialized eye center in 1955. It also pays tribute to Dr. Akef El-Maghraby, who expanded the legacy with the launch of the region’s first private eye hospital in 1975. Today, Magrabi Health operates more than 40 hospitals and medical centers across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, and Yemen, providing specialized services in eye, ENT, dental, and most recently, aesthetics through its Mayam Aesthetics brand.

As a market leader in ophthalmology in Saudi Arabia, Magrabi Health screens more than 2 million patients annually and performs over 200,000 surgeries across the region. With its proven business model and market insights, the organization is expanding its success into dentistry and ENT. From just seven dental clinics, Magrabi Health now operates 200 dental chairs and is accelerating its growth through strategic acquisitions and expansion plans.

Magrabi Health has a long-standing legacy of groundbreaking medical milestones. It was the first in the region to perform a corneal transplant, and the first in the Middle East — and second globally — to conduct LASIK surgery. It is also a pioneer in cataract procedures.

Mutasim Alireza, chief executive of Magrabi Health, said: “As we celebrate 70 years of service, we do so with deep gratitude for the trust of our patients and the dedication of our teams. Our continued growth reflects our commitment to combining clinical excellence with personalized, high-quality care across the communities we serve.”

He added: “Looking ahead, our focus remains on expanding access to specialized care through new centers, strategic partnerships, and innovation. With continued investment in digital transformation and subspecialty expertise, we aim to ensure every patient receives expert, compassionate, and individualized care.”

As part of the anniversary celebration, Magrabi unveiled the “70-Year Shield,” symbolizing “70 Years of Trust, Built Around You.”

Dr. Abdulrahman Barzangi, deputy CEO and COO, said: “Innovation has been central to Magrabi Health’s leadership. From early adoption of AI-powered diagnostics to integrating the latest medical technologies, we continue to set new standards in patient care.”

He also noted the organization’s strong commitment to social responsibility, saying: “We actively deliver free community screenings, support public health initiatives, and partner with charitable organizations to expand access to quality care. Through outreach and education, we strive to uplift the communities we serve.”

Jameel Motors to distribute Geely NEVs in Poland

Jameel Motors to distribute Geely NEVs in Poland
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

Jameel Motors to distribute Geely NEVs in Poland

Jameel Motors to distribute Geely NEVs in Poland
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News

Jameel Motors, a provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands, and Geely Auto, a globally well-known auto group with an unwavering commitment to innovation and safety, have signed an agreement to distribute new energy passenger vehicles in Poland.

For the first time, Polish customers will have access to Geely Auto’s advanced lineup of NEVs. Poland’s electric vehicle market has experienced robust growth, with a year-over-year increase of 41 percent in battery electric vehicles in February 2025. This represents a significant long-term opportunity for Jameel Motors to meet customer demand and support the transition toward more sustainable mobility.

Jameel Motors will initially focus on the distribution of two models: the Geely EX5, a next-generation electric SUV, followed by a plug-in hybrid vehicle from the C-SUV segment. Geely Auto vehicles are renowned for their innovative and cutting-edge modular architecture. Built on the self-developed Global Intelligent Electric Architecture Platform, they combine first-class design and exceptional safety features delivering outstanding value. The first model will be available for sale in Q3 2025.

Jasmmine Wong, CEO — Jameel Motors, said: “By expanding our new energy vehicle portfolio, we’re giving Polish drivers even more freedom and flexibility in personal mobility — while actively supporting the country’s transition to greener mobility. We’re proud to collaborate with a company as innovative as Geely Auto, which continues to set new benchmarks in automotive technology and sustainability.”

Moe Wong, vice president of Geely Auto International Corporation, said: “We firmly believe that this partnership is not only a win-win business initiative that creates value for our customers, teams, and shareholders, but also a meaningful step in elevating Poland’s automotive industry — by introducing high-quality, intelligent, and sustainable vehicles to the market.”

Marcin Słomkowski, general manager, Jameel Motors Poland, said: “Geely Auto’s vehicles are ideal for Polish drivers, combining advanced yet user-friendly features with exceptional style and high quality. This is a vehicle built for the expectations of modern Polish consumers — where intelligent technology, comfort and safety are not optional, but essential.”

The EX5 stands out with its next-generation electric architecture, advanced safety systems and a spacious, comfortable cabin tailored to diverse driving conditions — from city commutes to longer family trips. It’s a car designed with real user needs in mind, offering premium mobility that’s accessible to everyone .”

Geely Auto is a leading Chinese automobile manufacturer and pioneer in intelligent driving, with a presence in more than 80 countries and sales of over 2.17 million vehicles in 2024.

Jameel Motors is building on 70 years of automotive excellence. It represents some of the world’s most recognized commercial and passenger vehicle brands and has operations in more than 10 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Diriyah Art Futures’ architectural innovation on show at Venice exhibition

Diriyah Art Futures’ architectural innovation on show at Venice exhibition
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

Diriyah Art Futures’ architectural innovation on show at Venice exhibition

Diriyah Art Futures’ architectural innovation on show at Venice exhibition
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News

The MENA region’s first new media arts hub, Diriyah Art Futures, inaugurated “The Light Footprint,” an exhibition in collaboration with Italian architecture studio Schiattarella Associati. The exhibition, which runs until June 15, coincides with the opening of the Venice Biennale of Architecture 2025 and explores the architectural development of DAF’s groundbreaking headquarters in Riyadh.

Curated by Marta Francocci, “The Light Footprint” is hosted at Venice’s prestigious Querini Stampalia Foundation and presents architectural models, sketches, videos, drawings, photographs and archival objects, to highlight the development process of DAF’s remarkable headquarters. 

The opening event brought together Mona Khazindar, adviser to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture; Haytham Nawar, director of DAF; and Amedeo and Andrea Schiattarella, principal architects of Schiattarella Associati, for a guided curator-led tour of the exhibition, highlighting the building’s architectural and conceptual vision.

Designed by Schiattarella Associati, the DAF hub sets a new benchmark for developing technologically advanced cultural landmarks, which integrate historical context with forward-thinking architectural design. Carved into the escarpment of Diriyah, the design draws on Najdi traditions, local materials, and a philosophy that prioritizes sustainability, cultural resonance, and human connection.

Developed by the Saudi Museums Commission, one of the 11 sector-specific commissions of the Saudi Ministry of Culture, DAF is an arts, research and education hub driven by a belief in the power of interdisciplinary creative practice at the intersection of science and technology. DAF’s 6,550-square-meter hub is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, symbolizing Saudi Arabia’s efforts to develop forward-looking institutions, with strong roots in the nation’s unique cultural heritage.

Khazindar said: “We are pleased to present our vision for Diriyah Art Futures alongside the prestigious launch of the Venice Biennale of Architecture 2025. This pioneering project embodies our efforts to develop forward-looking cultural institutions, which foster bold experimentation and new forms of creative expression, rooted in our distinct heritage. Through projects like Diriyah Art Futures, we are establishing new benchmarks for contemporary cultural institutions, while transforming the Kingdom into a leading global capital for cultural exchange.”

In a statement, Amedeo and Andrea said: “Our work begins with the belief that architecture must resist the global flattening of cultural identity by embracing the uniqueness of place. With Diriyah Art Futures, we sought to create something deeply rooted in the local context, which draws on natural materials, historical continuity, and the values of the Najdi tradition to build a contemporary language tied to its environment. Rather than imposing form, we envisioned a complex that harmonizes with the land, placing nature, humanity, and cultural distinctiveness at the center. Through a balance of geometry and unpredictability, we embrace contradiction as a vital, life-giving force in the architectural process.”

The contents of “The Light Footprint” exhibition are also featured as part of the collective exhibition “Intelligens Naturale, Artificiale,” curated by Carlo Ratti at Arsenale, part of the Venice Biennale of Architecture 2025. 

With Maaden partnership, LIV Golf rebrands US event

With Maaden partnership, LIV Golf rebrands US event
Updated 10 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

With Maaden partnership, LIV Golf rebrands US event

With Maaden partnership, LIV Golf rebrands US event
Updated 10 May 2025
Arab News

LIV Golf unveiled a new identity for its eighth event on the 2025 schedule: LIV Golf Virginia presented by Maaden. The next stop on the league’s calendar will be held on June 6-8 at northern Virginia’s iconic Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, host of the first four Presidents Cup tournaments in the US and the Solheim Cup last September. The new naming rights reflect the league’s connection to the Commonwealth of Virginia and underscore the state’s bold vision to elevate professional golf through innovation, entertainment, and global reach.

Evolving from its former name LIV Golf DC, the tournament embraces Virginia’s distinct regional pride while advancing LIV Golf’s mission to build the sport’s most forward-thinking global league. Developed in collaboration with the Virginia Tourism Corporation and LIV Golf partner Maaden, one of the world’s fastest-growing mining and metals companies headquartered in Saudi Arabia, the event champions community engagement and cross-sector innovation.

“With LIV Golf Virginia presented by Maaden, we’re strengthening our connection to the Commonwealth and celebrating the local pride that drives this world-class event,” said Ross Hallett, executive vice president and head of events at LIV Golf. “This evolution reflects our mission of bringing bold energy, global vision, and an unforgettable next-gen fan experience to every stop on our schedule.”

As part of the announcement, Saudi Arabian Mining Company, known as Maaden, has launched their new partnership-focused campaign titled “Unearth Your Potential.” The campaign features LIV Golf stars Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia and Carlos Ortiz showing off their skills in a closest to the hole challenge, unveiling a mix of strategy, teamwork and fun that embody the league’s identity. “Unearth Your Potential” is inspired by LIV Golf’s impact and sustainability strategy and highlights the dedication to craft that is needed from both golfers and professionals alike to unearth and maximize their potential — both within the world of golf and within the mining industry.

Bob Wilt, CEO at Maaden, said: “LIV Golf Virginia presented by Maaden is more than a tournament — it’s a powerful expression of global collaboration and shared ambition. Our partnership with LIV Golf reflects a mutual drive to innovate, inspire and shape what’s next, both on the course and far beyond it.”

Maaden’s partnership brings bold branding, immersive activations, and elevated hospitality to the event. The event will showcase LIV Golf’s signature format: 54 holes of high-energy individual and team-based competition with unrivaled access, nonstop action, and an atmosphere that blends elite golf with culture, music, and digital engagement — hallmarks of the LIV Golf experience.

Latest updates

Riyadh International Industry Week 2025 begins in Riyadh
Riyadh International Industry Week 2025 begins in Riyadh
Former UK PM Theresa May to speak at Most Powerful Women summit in Riyadh
Former UK PM Theresa May to speak at Most Powerful Women summit in Riyadh
India PM Modi warns Pakistan of more strikes if there is a ‘terrorist attack’
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation following a truce with Pakistan, via video conferencing in New Delhi.
US company joins major infrastructure project in Makkah
US company joins major infrastructure project in Makkah
Population of Occupied Palestinian Territories grows tenfold since Nakba, despite Israeli atrocities
Population of Occupied Palestinian Territories grows tenfold since Nakba, despite Israeli atrocities

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.