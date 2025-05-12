You are here

Riyadh governor receives Cuban ambassador in Riyadh

Riyadh governor receives Cuban ambassador in Riyadh
Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar held a cordial discussion with the Ambassador of Cuba to the Kingdom Miguel Porto Parga in Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)
Updated 12 May 2025
Arab News
Riyadh governor receives Cuban ambassador in Riyadh

Riyadh governor receives Cuban ambassador in Riyadh
Updated 12 May 2025
Arab News
Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar held a cordial discussion with the Ambassador of Cuba to the Kingdom Miguel Porto Parga in Riyadh on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki met Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Monday, the Saudi ambassador wrote in a post on X.

The parties held friendly talks and discussed issues of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia cuba

Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi FM receives Turkish counterpart in Riyadh

Saudi FM receives Turkish counterpart in Riyadh
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday received his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Riyadh to discuss the latest regional developments, Al Arabiya News Channel reported.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Turkiye

Filipino conjoined twins in Riyadh for surgical separation

Filipino conjoined twins in Riyadh for surgical separation
Updated 18 May 2025
Arab News
Filipino conjoined twins in Riyadh for surgical separation

Filipino conjoined twins in Riyadh for surgical separation
  • Klea Ann and Maurice Ann Misa are being assessed at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital
Updated 18 May 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Filipino conjoined twin sisters Klea Ann and Maurice Ann Misa arrived in Riyadh on Saturday and are being assessed for possible separation surgery under the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program.

The twins were taken to the King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital at the Ministry of National Guard upon arrival at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Klea Ann and Maurice Ann, accompanied by their parents, were brought to the Kingdom from Manila upon royal directives.

They are the third conjoined twins from the Philippines to be placed on the program.

The program’s medical and surgical team is led by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, who is also an adviser at the Royal Court and director general of the Saudi aid agency KSrelief.

The twin’s parents expressed their gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their generous care and warm reception, as well as the comprehensive medical attention they received, SPA reported.

Conjoined twins Klea Ann and Maurice Ann are now undergoing medical assessment for possible separation surgery at the King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital. (SPA photo)

In an interview published on Saturday in Arab News, the twin’s mother, Maricel Misa, said that since her children were born seven years ago, she had been praying that one day someone would help them to live a normal life.

Misa, who owns a small shop with her husband in Lubang Island in Mindoro Oriental province, central Philippines, were unable to afford the expensive operation the twins needed. Her prayers were answered when she got a call from the Saudi Embassy in Manila and was told that the Kingdom was willing to help.

“We saw a post from Saudi Arabia about conjoined twins from the Philippines who had undergone surgery there, and I commented, saying I hope we can be helped too. Someone noticed my comment and reached out to me,” Misa said.

Since its founding in 1990, the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program has separated more than 140 children born sharing internal organs with their siblings. Among them were Filipino conjoined twins Ann and Mae Manz — joined at the abdomen, pelvis, and perineum — who were separated by Dr. Al-Rabeeah and his team in March 2004.

A second Filipino pair, Akhizah and Ayeesha Yusoph — joined at the lower chest and abdomen and shared one liver — were successfully separated in September 2024.

Al-Rabeeah said that the program “reflects the Kingdom’s principles of mercy and human solidarity without discrimination.”

Topics: conjoined twins King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital Saudi Conjoined Twins program

A Saudi chef’s commitment to showcasing Kingdom’s cuisine on global stage

A Saudi chef’s commitment to showcasing Kingdom’s cuisine on global stage
Updated 18 May 2025
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
A Saudi chef’s commitment to showcasing Kingdom’s cuisine on global stage

A Saudi chef’s commitment to showcasing Kingdom’s cuisine on global stage
  • Chef Mayram Atiq’s contemporary take on Saudi cuisine is winning hearts with every bite
Updated 18 May 2025
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: In the Kingdom’s burgeoning culinary scene, award-winning Saudi chef Maryam Marwan Atiq has emerged as a trailblazer, celebrated for her creativity and commitment to showcasing Saudi cuisine on the global stage.

With more than 15 years of experience, Atiq presents Saudi dishes in a contemporary, internationally appealing style without compromising its authentic essence. She is currently a member of the team of female Saudi chefs behind Tairat Al-Boulevard restaurant in Riyadh.

To Atiq, Saudi cuisine is not just a collection of recipes, but a “sea of flavors and ingredients” shaped by the Kingdom’s rich geographic and cultural diversity. This depth, she believes, gives Saudi food its distinctive character and its power to act as a bridge between cultures.

Through her participation in local and international exhibitions, Atiq has seen firsthand how Saudi flavors captivate people from around the world.

One of her most memorable encounters, she said, was with a man in his nineties who tasted jareesh for the first time at an exhibition. Deeply moved by the dish, his reaction reaffirmed her belief in the universal appeal of Saudi cooking.

“Food is the ambassador of culture,” she told Arab News. “And combining Saudi flavors and ingredients with international presentation techniques helps convey Saudi cuisine more quickly and accessibly, making it more appealing to international palates.”

Atiq praised the Ministry of Culture and the Culinary Arts Commission for their efforts in documenting and preserving Saudi food heritage. She herself has contributed to documenting traditional recipes from two regions of the Kingdom.

She also emphasized the role of online platforms in promoting Saudi cuisine to a global audience. Atiq called on media professionals and content creators to participate in this “cultural mission” that she is a major part of.

“I will continue my efforts to spread Saudi cuisine — , with our authentic flavors and cultural spirit — across the globe, making it a cultural ambassador worthy of the richness and diversity of the Kingdom,” she said.

Topics: Saudi cuisine Saudi food heritage

Saudi ambassador attends send-off ceremony for Hajj pilgrims from Tajikistan

Saudi ambassador attends send-off ceremony for Hajj pilgrims from Tajikistan
Updated 18 May 2025
Arab News
Saudi ambassador attends send-off ceremony for Hajj pilgrims from Tajikistan

Saudi ambassador attends send-off ceremony for Hajj pilgrims from Tajikistan
Updated 18 May 2025
Arab News

Saudi Ambassador to Tajikistan Waleed Abdulrahman Alreshaidan attended the send-off ceremony for the first group of this year’s Hajj pilgrims departing from Tajikistan at Dushanbe International Airport.

Alreshaidan said that serving pilgrims is “an honor and a source of pride for the leadership of the Kingdom and its people,” the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

A’lem Zadah, deputy chairman of Tajikistan’s Committee of Religious Affairs, thanked the Saudi government for the facilities it provides to pilgrims, the SPA added.

Topics: Waleed Abdulrahman Alreshaidan Hajj pilgrims Tajikistan

Saudi Arabia highlights museums’ growing role in heritage preservation

Saudi Arabia highlights museums’ growing role in heritage preservation
Updated 17 May 2025
Arab News
Saudi Arabia highlights museums’ growing role in heritage preservation

Saudi Arabia highlights museums’ growing role in heritage preservation
  • The session illustrated how museums can serve as dynamic platforms to showcase intangible heritage through immersive experiences
Updated 17 May 2025
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi National Museum hosted International Museum Day celebrations in Riyadh on Saturday under the theme “The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities.”

The event brought together cultural and heritage experts, artists, and enthusiasts for a day of dialogue, workshops, and interactive sessions, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It opened with a panel titled “Living Heritage in Rapidly Changing Communities,” followed by a thought-provoking session on “Museums and Change.”

Speakers discussed how museums can evolve to reflect and respond to the fast-paced transformations shaping modern society.

A highlight was an interactive session on “Saudi Storytelling and Performing Arts in Museums,” emphasizing the power of narrative in preserving cultural identity and passing values to younger generations.

The session illustrated how museums can serve as dynamic platforms to showcase intangible heritage through immersive experiences.

Another panel, “Technological Challenges in Cultural Heritage,” explored innovative ways to safeguard and share heritage using digital tools.

This theme was further explored in the workshop “Craft and Technology: The Art of Digital Weaving,” where participants examined the intersection of traditional crafts and modern digital techniques.

Throughout the sessions, participants stressed the importance of community engagement, reinforcing museums’ role as inclusive spaces for education, creativity, and cultural innovation in a rapidly changing world.

The event also featured additional panels and workshops on museums’ evolving role in preserving identity and addressing contemporary challenges.

Topics: International Museum Day Saudi National Museum cultural heritage

