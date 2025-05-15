You are here

Lufthansa group suspends Tel Aviv flights following Houthi attacks on Israel

Lufthansa group suspends Tel Aviv flights following Houthi attacks on Israel
A jet of German airline Lufthansa is pictured at the airport in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on April 28, 2025. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
Lufthansa group suspends Tel Aviv flights following Houthi attacks on Israel

Lufthansa group suspends Tel Aviv flights following Houthi attacks on Israel
  • Airline group Lufthansa will suspend its flights to Tel Aviv through May 25
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
BERLIN: Airline group Lufthansa will suspend its flights to Tel Aviv through May 25, it said on Thursday, citing the “current situation.”
This affects flights operated by Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Eurowings, ITA Airways, Brussels Airlines and Lufthansa Cargo, it added.
Global airlines have again halted their flights to and from Tel Aviv after a missile fired by Yemen’s Houthis toward Israel on May 4 landed near the country’s main international airport in Tel Aviv.

Topics: Israel Yemen War on Gaza Germany

Madinah municipality continues intensive food safety inspections

Madinah municipality continues intensive food safety inspections
A picture taken on April 4, 2024 shows a view of one of the minarets of the Al-Masjid an-Nabawi (Prophet's Mosque) in Saudi Arab
Updated 1 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
Madinah municipality continues intensive food safety inspections

Madinah municipality continues intensive food safety inspections
Updated 1 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

MADINAH: Food safety inspections have been stepped up ahead of the arrival of Hajj pilgrims, reported the Saudi Press Agency on Thursday.

The Madinah Regional Municipality has carried out routine testing of commercial establishments, with 4,165 samples to date confirmed as conforming to approved standards. So far, 186 samples have been deemed unfit for human consumption.

The municipality emphasized the importance of adhering to health standards for the safety of consumers. Individuals are encouraged to report any food safety concerns via the hotline on 940 or through other official communication channels.

Topics: hajj

Jordan evacuates second group of cancer patients from Gaza

Jordan evacuates second group of cancer patients from Gaza
Updated 17 min 22 sec ago
Arab News
Jordan evacuates second group of cancer patients from Gaza

Jordan evacuates second group of cancer patients from Gaza
Updated 17 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s government on Wednesday began evacuating four child cancer patients and 12 family members from Gaza.

They are the second group of patients evacuated for treatment under the Jordan Medical Corridor initiative, started in March this year, that aims to treat 2,000 Gazan children.

The children and their families were evacuated by the Royal Jordanian Air Force in cooperation with the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health.

They will be treated at the King Hussein Cancer Center.

The first evacuees were 29 children and 44 family members. Seventeen of these children have since returned to Gaza with their families after completing their treatment.

Topics: War on Gaza

Trump: Iran has 'somewhat agreed' to terms of a deal

Trump: Iran has ‘somewhat agreed’ to terms of a deal
Updated 25 min 38 sec ago
Arab News
Trump: Iran has ‘somewhat agreed’ to terms of a deal

Trump: Iran has ‘somewhat agreed’ to terms of a deal
  • Trump says the US is in serious negotiations with Iran to reach a long-term peace
Updated 25 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iran had “somewhat agreed” to the terms of a potential long-term agreement with the United States, signaling progress in ongoing negotiations aimed at defusing tensions over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program.

“We are in very serious negotiations with Iran to reach a long-term peace,” Trump said, adding that the US was seeking to resolve the Iran issue “in a smart, but not violent, way.”

Donald Trump, in his first term as president, effectively torpedoed the accord in 2018 by unilaterally withdrawing the US.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has revived his campaign on Tehran, backing nuclear diplomacy but warning of military action if it fails.

He also reaffirmed Washington’s strategic role in the region, stating, “America is a strong ally of the Middle East.”

Speaking on broader foreign policy, Trump criticized US aid oversight in Ukraine: “We don’t know where the money we gave to Ukraine went,” he said. “The war in Ukraine must stop.”

Turning to defense, Trump claimed the US possesses “the most powerful military in the world—not Russia or China,” and “the most powerful weapons in the world.” 

Topics: Trump Visit 2025

54 people killed in overnight airstrikes on southern Gaza city, hospital says

54 people killed in overnight airstrikes on southern Gaza city, hospital says
Updated 15 May 2025
AP
54 people killed in overnight airstrikes on southern Gaza city, hospital says

54 people killed in overnight airstrikes on southern Gaza city, hospital says
  • Some bodies arrived in pieces, with some body bags containing the remains of multiple people
  • There had been hope that Trump’s regional visit could usher in a ceasefire or renewal of humanitarian aid to Gaza
Updated 15 May 2025
AP

KHAN YOUNIS: A hospital in southern Gaza says 54 people have been killed in overnight airstrikes on the city of Khan Younis.
An Associated Press cameraman in Khan Younis counted 10 airstrikes on the city overnight into Thursday, and saw numerous bodies taken to the morgue in the city’s Nasser Hospital. Some bodies arrived in pieces, with some body bags containing the remains of multiple people. The hospital’s morgue confirmed 54 people had been killed.
It was the second night of heavy bombing, after airstrikes Wednesday on northern and southern Gaza killed at least 70 people, including almost two dozen children.
The strikes come as US President Donald Trump visits the Middle East, visiting Gulf states but not Israel. There had been widespread hope that Trump’s regional visit could usher in a ceasefire deal or renewal of humanitarian aid to Gaza. An Israeli blockade of the territory is now in its third month.

Topics: War on Gaza

Trump heads to UAE as it hopes to advance AI ambitions

Trump heads to UAE as it hopes to advance AI ambitions
Updated 15 May 2025
Reuters
Trump heads to UAE as it hopes to advance AI ambitions

Trump heads to UAE as it hopes to advance AI ambitions
  • A string of business agreements has been inked during Trump’s four-day swing through the Gulf region
Updated 15 May 2025
Reuters

DOHA: US President Donald Trump was due to end a brief trip to Qatar with a speech to US troops on Thursday then fly to the United Arab Emirates, where leaders hope for US help to make the wealthy Gulf nation a global leader in artificial intelligence.

The US has a preliminary agreement with the UAE to allow it to import 500,000 of Nvidia’s most advanced AI chips a year, starting this year, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The deal would boost the country’s construction of data centers vital to developing artificial intelligence models.

A string of business agreements has been inked during Trump’s four-day swing through the Gulf region, including a deal for Qatar Airways to purchase up to 210 Boeing widebody jets, a $600 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia to invest in the US and $142 billion in US arms sales to the Kingdom.

The trip has also brought a flurry of diplomacy. Trump made a surprise announcement on Tuesday that the US will remove longstanding sanctions on Syria and subsequently met with Syrian interim President Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

On Thursday, Trump will address US troops at the Al Udeid Air Base, which is in the desert southwest of Doha and hosts the largest US military facility in the Middle East. He then flies to Abu Dhabi to meet with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other leaders.

AI is likely to be a focus for the final leg of Trump’s trip.

Former President Joe Biden’s administration had imposed strict oversight of exports of US AI chips to the Middle East and other regions. Among the Biden administration’s fears were that the prized semiconductors would be diverted to China and buttress Beijing’s military strength.

Trump has made improving ties with some Gulf countries a key goal of his administration. If all the proposed chip deals in Gulf states, and the UAE in particular, come together, the region would become a third power center in global AI competition after the United States and China.

Trump had dangled the possibility of making a side trip to Turkiye to join Russia-Ukraine talks before returning to Washington, but a US official said on Wednesday that the president would not make that stop.

Topics: Trump Visit 2025

