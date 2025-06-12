You are here

Recipes for success: Chef Massimo Pasquarelli offers advice and a tasty pasta recipe

Updated 13 June 2025
Hams Saleh
Hams Saleh
Recipes for success: Chef Massimo Pasquarelli offers advice and a tasty pasta recipe

Recipes for success: Chef Massimo Pasquarelli offers advice and a tasty pasta recipe
Updated 13 June 2025
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Patience, simplicity, and respect — for ingredients, people, and the craft itself — are the principles that guide Massimo Pasquarelli in the kitchen.  

Raised in the small Italian village of Pizzoferrato, Pasquarelli learned early on that good cooking is about more than perfect technique. That approach has shaped his three-decade career, taking him from Michelin-starred restaurants in Europe and Asia to his current role as corporate chef at Il Gattopardo, an Italian fine-dining restaurant in Dubai. 




Il Gattopardo is an Italian fine-dining restaurant in Dubai. (Supplied)

When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?  

I was eager to impress and get things done quickly, but I learned that patience is a key ingredient not only in cooking, but in life in general.  

What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?  

Do not overcomplicate things: Select good ingredients, season well and taste your cooking. And enjoy the moment; avoid distractions.  

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?  

The secret ingredient is respect for the ingredients themselves. That is the most powerful and precious ingredient in the kitchen. 

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?  

More than critiquing, I observe. I’m in love with the world of hospitality, and I treasure every detail. I want to capture anything that can enrich my knowledge and personal growth. But, I do know well myself to say that what truly makes a difference when I walk into a restaurant is a sincere, warm welcome with a pleasant smile. It costs nothing, yet it’s everything in hospitality. That simple gesture sets the tone for the entire experience. 

What’s your favorite cuisine? 

Honestly, it’s not so much about the cuisine or the dish, what truly matters to me is the company. To fully enjoy food, I need to be surrounded by good people. Whether it’s street food or fine dining, a shared meal becomes special when the atmosphere is warm, happy and positive. That said, I do have a deep appreciation for many cuisines: Malaysian, Thai, Japanese, Indian, Turkish, Singaporean, French, Arabic, Spanish, Italian, Australian and South American. But, what I treasure the most is the cuisine of Abruzzo, my region and my roots. It’s where my story began, and every bite is a memory. 

What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?  

Pasta all the way. For example, a simple spaghetti aglio, olio e peperoncino. It’s fast, comforting, and you can elevate it by selecting quality ingredients, such a good olive oil, garlic from Italy, chili and fresh parsley.  

What customer request most annoys you? 

When you’ve chosen to work in hospitality, as a chef, I believe nothing should truly “annoy” you. Every guest is a privilege, and every request, no matter how unusual, is an opportunity to learn, grow and improve. Even in challenging situations, where a guest’s behavior might be perceived as difficult, my response should always be warm, respectful and human. That is the essence of true hospitality.  

What’s your favorite dish to cook and why?  

Cooking is a lifestyle for me, not just a profession. The ingredients I work with have been my companions on this journey for over 30 years. It’s difficult to say which dish, or even which ingredient, I prefer to cook. Each one tells a story; each one plays its part. Some weeks, I find myself completely into grilling. Other times, I’m fully immersed in developing vegetable dishes. It all depends on the moment, the mood and the inspiration. That’s the beauty of this craft, it never stops evolving.  

What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?  

In truth, who can really say what is “right” in the kitchen or in a dish? Perhaps everything I cook is wrong in someone else’s eyes. Cooking is an art and, in art, there is no universal standard of perfection. Every dish is a personal interpretation — although you must respect the guidelines and concept of the restaurant. At the end of the day, we’re all still learning, no matter how long we have been in the kitchen. 

As a head chef, what are you like? Are you a disciplinarian? Or are you more laidback? 

No shouting. It has never been my forte. I believe in discipline with the most powerful word, respect. A kitchen must be structured and efficient, but that doesn’t mean it should run on fear. I lead by guiding, mentoring, communicating and pushing for excellence, but always by listening. I listen to every single one of my colleagues, my suppliers, my superiors and, whenever I can, to our guests. For me, passion drives performance more than pressure.  

Chef Massimo’s stracciatella agnolotti recipe 




Chef Massimo’s stracciatella agnolotti. (Supplied)

Stracciatella filling  

Ingredients: 

500 g stracciatella cheese 

125 g fresh ricotta cheese (well-drained) 

25 g parmesan cheese, finely grated 

40 g egg yolk (approx. 2 large yolks) 

Method: 

Drain the stracciatella: Place the stracciatella in a fine sieve or colander lined with cheesecloth over a bowl. Cover and refrigerate overnight (at least 8 hours), stirring occasionally to release excess moisture. 

Prepare the mixture: In a large bowl, combine the drained stracciatella, ricotta, grated parmesan and egg yolk. Mix well using a spatula or whisk until the filling is smooth and fully combined. Taste for seasoning. 

Pipe and store: Transfer the mixture into a piping bag. Seal or cover and store in the fridge until ready to use. 
Shelf life: Up to 24 hours refrigerated. 

Pasta dough  

Ingredients: 

100 g plain flour 00 

300 g semolina  

330 g egg yolk (approx. 12 eggs) 

Method: 

Mix the dough: Combine the plain flour, semolina, and egg yolk in a large mixing bowl or on a clean work surface. Knead the dough by hand (or in a mixer with a dough hook) until smooth and elastic, about 10–12 minutes. 

Rest the dough: Wrap the dough tightly in cling film and let it rest at room temperature for at least two hours. Note: dough can also be refrigerated for up to 24 hours, then brought back to room temp before rolling. 

Roll the dough: Cut into manageable portions. Using a pasta machine, roll each piece to a thickness of 1.5 mm, passing through the rollers at least twice for even consistency. 

Form agnolotti or ravioli: Pipe the stracciatella filling onto the pasta sheets, fold, seal with gentle pressure, and cut to shape. Keep covered with semolina until cooking. 

Tomato sauce  

Ingredients: 

500 g canned peeled tomatoes (San Marzano preferred) 

60 g garlic oil (see recipe below) 

700 ml water 

5 g salt 

Method: 

In a large saucepan, combine tomatoes, garlic oil, water, and salt. 

Bring to a gentle boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. 

Once boiling, reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. 

Blend slightly (optional for smoothness), then taste and adjust seasoning if needed. 

Keep warm or cool and store. Shelf life: 2–3 days in fridge or freeze. 

Garlic oil  

Ingredients: 

50 g garlic cloves (peeled) 

500 g pomace oil (or light olive oil) 

Method: 

In a blender (vitamix or similar), blitz the garlic and oil until completely smooth and emulsified. 

Strain through a fine chinois or muslin cloth to remove any solids. 

Transfer to a vacuum bag and vacuum seal. 

Store in the fridge until needed. Transfer to a squeeze bottle 
Shelf life: 5–7 days refrigerated. 

Assembly: Agnolotti with tomato sauce  

Ingredients: 

6 agnolotti filled with Stracciatella 

50 ml butter emulsion (warm) 

Grated parmesan (as needed) 

2–3 tbsp tomato sauce (warmed) 

Method: 

Boil the pasta: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the agnolotti for 2-3 minutes (until they float and are tender). 

Warm the sauce base: In a sauté pan, gently warm the butter emulsion over medium-low heat. 

Combine and finish: Drain the agnolotti and transfer directly into the butter emulsion. Toss gently to coat. Add a small handful of grated Parmesan and toss again. 

Prepare tomato sauce: In a separate small pot, gently warm the tomato sauce. Stir and check seasoning. 

Plate the dish: Spoon a few tablespoons of tomato sauce on the pasta bowl.Place the agnolotti on top of the tomato sauce, garnish on top with freshly grated parmesan, basil oil, basil washed and dried.  

 

 

