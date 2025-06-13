You are here

Design, sustainability, innovation: Hallmarks of German appliance manufacturer Miele

Dr. Reinhard Zinkann, co-proprietor and managing director of Miele
Dr. Reinhard Zinkann, co-proprietor and managing director of Miele
Design, sustainability, innovation: Hallmarks of German appliance manufacturer Miele
Design, sustainability, innovation: Hallmarks of German appliance manufacturer Miele
Design, sustainability, innovation: Hallmarks of German appliance manufacturer Miele
Design, sustainability, innovation: Hallmarks of German appliance manufacturer Miele
Design, sustainability, innovation: Hallmarks of German appliance manufacturer Miele

Design, sustainability, innovation: Hallmarks of German appliance manufacturer Miele
Miele, the 125-year-old German manufacturer of premium appliances, continues to set global benchmarks in design, sustainability, and technological innovation.

At the heart of this evolution is Dr. Reinhard Zinkann, co-proprietor and managing director of Miele, who embodies the brand’s founding ethos: Immer Besser—Forever Better.

For Dr. Zinkann, leading a fourth-generation family business is not about simply maintaining tradition—it’s about enhancing it.

“Being a family business allows us to make decisions with a long-term perspective,” he said. “It frees us from the pressures of short-term gains and allows us to focus on quality, innovation, and environmental responsibility.”

Miele’s dedication to excellence is best illustrated in the life expectancy of its products. 

Designed and tested to last up to 20 years, their durability speaks not only to performance but also to a larger environmental ethic: fewer replacements and less waste.

In markets like the Middle East, where refinement and experiential luxury go hand in hand, Miele’s design philosophy plays a pivotal role. 

The brand seamlessly integrates form and function to craft appliances that are both elegant and efficient.

“We collaborate with top architects and designers globally to ensure our appliances are not just built to perform, but also to complement evolving interior trends,” said Dr. Zinkann.

This approach is showcased in the new Miele Experience Center in Riyadh, where fully integrated kitchens and living spaces allow visitors to interact with the brand’s offerings in lifelike settings.

“We’ve significantly reduced our operational CO₂ emissions, and many of our appliances now use recycled materials,” Dr. Zinkann added. “Our products are also designed for disassembly, making them easier to repair and recycle.”

Such initiatives earned Miele the German Sustainability Award 2023, reinforcing the company’s commitment to responsible innovation across its supply chain and beyond.

Miele has embraced smart living through its Miele@home ecosystem. From AI-powered ovens that learn your favorite recipes to washing machines that optimize cycles based on fabric type, Miele’s tech solutions aim to simplify life without sacrificing performance.

“Technology should enhance convenience, not complicate it,” Dr. Zinkann said. “Our goal is intelligent simplicity, always paired with elegance.”

He said: “Saudi Arabia is transforming rapidly, and we see a strong synergy between our values and the Kingdom’s aspirations.”

The center offers more than appliances; it hosts live cooking events, sustainable living workshops, and collaborations with local chefs. It’s a space where innovation meets culture, a symbol of Miele’s long-term commitment to the region.

Miele’s alignment with Vision 2030 isn’t accidental. Its focus on sustainability, innovation, and education mirrors the Kingdom’s path forward. 

Through partnerships with local entities like the Awad Badi Nahas Group, Miele is investing not just in market share, but in societal growth.

“We want to empower communities through knowledge and responsible innovation. Saudi Arabia is a key partner in that journey,” Dr. Zinkann said.

He added: “Today’s customers want appliances that reflect their values — efficiency, design, and sustainability.

“At Miele, we’re redefining what it means to be premium in a world that demands both beauty and responsibility.”

