Netanyahu calls on Iranians to unite against ‘evil and oppressive regime’

Israel’s offensive on Iran is a threat to everyone says Jordan’s King to EU parliament

AMMAN: Israel’s expanded offensive on Iran is a threat to everyone, said Jordan’s King Abduallah II to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

“There is no telling where the boundaries of this battleground will end… the attacks on Iran threaten a dangerous escalation in our region and beyond,” he said.

“If our global community fails to act decisively we become complicit in rewriting what it means to be human. If Israeli bulldozers continue to illegally demolish Palestinian homes, olive trees and infrastructure, so too will they flatten the rails that defy moral grounds,” he added.

He reiterated the need for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state and the importance of granting Palestinians the right to freedom and statehood.

“Global security won’t be assured until the global community acts to end the three-year war in Ukraine and the world’s longest and most destructive flashpoint, the eight-decade-long Palestinian Israeli conflict,” said AlHussein.

The King cited the failure of international law and intervention in Gaza and said what was considered an atrocity 20 months ago has now become routine.

“Weaponizing famine against children, targeting of health workers, journalists and children have all become normalized after the failure of the international community,” he said.

Europe’s leadership will be vital in choosing the right course of history, said the King and assured Jordans position in its support to the EU.

“This conflict must end and the solution is rooted in international law. The path to peace has been walked before, and it can be walked again if we have the courage to choose it and the will to walk it together,” he concluded.

On Tuesday morning, Israel warned hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate the middle of Iran’s capital as Israel’s air campaign on Tehran appeared to broaden on the fifth day of an intensifying conflict.

Israel on Friday said it targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders at the start of what it warned would be a prolonged operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military operation on Iran would “continue for as many days as it takes” to “roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival.”

Since then, Iran has launched retaliatory attacks on TelAviv with some missiles intercepted before impact and some striking buildings in Israel.

Health authorities reported that 1,277 people were wounded in Iran. Iranians also reported fuel rationing.

The conflict has also forced most countries in the Middle East including Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon to close their airspace. Dozens of airports have stopped all flights or severely reduced operations, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded and others unable to flee the conflict or travel home.