You are here

  • Home
  • At UN, Iran accuses US of being complicit in Israeli strikes
War on Gaza

At UN, Iran accuses US of being complicit in Israeli strikes

Amir Saeid Iravani (R), Iran's U.N. Ambassador, addresses the Security Council meeting on threats to international peace and security. (Photo UN)
Amir Saeid Iravani (R), Iran's U.N. Ambassador, addresses the Security Council meeting on threats to international peace and security. (Photo UN)
Short Url

https://arab.news/63hfs

Updated 14 June 2025
Reuters
Follow

At UN, Iran accuses US of being complicit in Israeli strikes

At UN, Iran accuses US of being complicit in Israeli strikes
  • Council the above-ground pilot enrichment plant at Iran's Natanz nuclear site had been destroyed, and that Iran has reported that nuclear sites at Fordow and Isfahan were also attacked
Updated 14 June 2025
Reuters
Follow

UNITED NATIONS: Iran accused the United States of being complicit in Israel’s attacks on the Islamic Republic, which Washington denied, telling Tehran at the United Nations Security Council that it would “be wise” to negotiate over its nuclear program.

Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel late on Friday after Israel attacked Iran earlier in the day.

Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon said Iran had been “preparing for war” and Israel’s strikes were “an act of national preservation.”

His Iranian counterpart, Amir Saeid Iravani, accused Israel of seeking “to kill diplomacy, to sabotage negotiations, and to drag the region into wider conflict,” and he said Washington’s complicity was “beyond doubt”.

“Those who support this regime, with the United States at the forefront, must understand that they are complicit,” Iravani told the Security Council. “By aiding and enabling these crimes, they share full responsibility for the consequences.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• UN Security Council met over Israel's strikes on Iran

• US says Iran would 'be wise' to negotiate on nuclear program

• Iran accuses US of being complicit in Israel's strikes

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he had given Tehran a 60-day ultimatum, which expired on Thursday, to make a deal over its escalating uranium enrichment program.

A sixth round of US-Iran talks had been scheduled to take place in Oman on Sunday, but it was unclear whether it would go ahead. Danon said Israel had been patient despite mounting risks.

“We waited for diplomacy to work ... We watched negotiations stretch on, as Iran made false concessions or refused the most fundamental conditions,” Danon told the Security Council. He said intelligence had confirmed Iran could have produced enough fissile material for multiple bombs within days.

Senior US official McCoy Pitt said the United States will continue to seek a diplomatic resolution that ensures Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon or pose a threat to stability in the Middle East.

“Iran’s leadership would be wise to negotiate at this time,” Pitt told the council.

While Washington was informed of Israel’s initial strikes ahead of time it was not militarily involved, he said.

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi told the Security Council the above-ground pilot enrichment plant at Iran’s Natanz nuclear site had been destroyed, and that Iran has reported that nuclear sites at Fordow and Isfahan were also attacked.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US Iran nuclear

Related

US helps Israel shoot down barrage of Iranian missiles
Middle-East
US helps Israel shoot down barrage of Iranian missiles
Trump says Iran has ‘second chance’ to come to nuclear deal after Israeli strikes devastate Tehran
Middle-East
Trump says Iran has ‘second chance’ to come to nuclear deal after Israeli strikes devastate Tehran

In Istanbul, top Arab League diplomats discuss Iran-Israel war

Updated 14 sec ago
Follow

In Istanbul, top Arab League diplomats discuss Iran-Israel war

In Istanbul, top Arab League diplomats discuss Iran-Israel war
Updated 14 sec ago
The ministers were in Turkiye’s largest city on the eve of weekend gathering of the OIC
Some 40 top diplomats are slated to join the weekend gathering

ISTANBUL: Arab League foreign ministers gathered in Istanbul late Friday to discuss the escalating war between Iran and Israel, Turkish state news agency Anadolu said, quoting diplomatic sources.

The ministers were in Turkiye’s largest city on the eve of weekend gathering of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which was also slated to discuss the air war launched a week ago.

Israel began its assault in the early hours of June 13, saying Iran was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons, triggering an immediate immediate retaliation from Tehran in the worst-ever confrontation between the two arch-rivals.

Some 40 top diplomats are slated to join the weekend gathering of the OIC which will also have a session dedicated to discussing the Iran-Israel crisis, the Turkish foreign ministry said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who met with his counterparts from Britain, France and Germany in Geneva on Friday, will also attend and address the diplomats, the ministry said.

Earlier on Friday, Araghchi said Tehran was ready to “consider diplomacy” again only if Israel’s “aggression is stopped.”

The Arab League ministers were expected to release a statement following their meeting, Anadolu said.

US to move third aircraft carrier closer to Mideast conflict

US to move third aircraft carrier closer to Mideast conflict
Updated 18 min 12 sec ago
AFP
Follow

US to move third aircraft carrier closer to Mideast conflict

US to move third aircraft carrier closer to Mideast conflict
Updated 18 min 12 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The USS Gerald R. Ford will depart for Europe next week, a Navy official said Friday, placing a third American aircraft carrier in closer proximity to the Middle East as Israel and Iran trade strikes.
Israel launched an unprecedented air campaign against Iran last week, and US President Donald Trump has said he is weighing whether to join Israel in the fight.
“The Gerald Ford carrier strike group will depart Norfolk (Virginia) the morning of June 24 for a regularly scheduled deployment to the US European Command area of responsibility,” the Navy official said.
The US Carl Vinson carrier strike group has been operating in the Middle East since earlier this year, taking part in an air campaign against Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
And a US defense official has confirmed that Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth ordered the Nimitz carrier strike group to the Middle East, saying it was “to sustain our defensive posture and safeguard American personnel.”
Trump said Thursday he will decide whether to join Israel’s strikes on Iran within the next two weeks, citing a chance of negotiations to end the conflict.
That deadline comes after a tense few days in which the US president publicly mulled hitting Iran and said that Tehran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was an “easy target.”
Trump had spent weeks pursuing a diplomatic path toward a deal to replace the nuclear deal with Iran that he tore up in his first term in 2018, but has since backed Israel’s attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities and military top brass.
A key issue is that the United States is the only country with the huge “bunker buster” bombs that could destroy Iran’s crucial Fordo nuclear enrichment plant.
A number of key figures in his “Make America Great Again” movement have vocally opposed US strikes on Iran, and Trump’s promise to extract the United States from its “forever wars” in the Middle East played a role in his 2016 and 2024 election wins.

Topics: Israel-Iran war Israel-Iran conflict Iran-Israel Conflict

GCC chief hails UN adoption of landmark resolution on strategic cooperation

GCC chief hails UN adoption of landmark resolution on strategic cooperation
Updated 29 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

GCC chief hails UN adoption of landmark resolution on strategic cooperation

GCC chief hails UN adoption of landmark resolution on strategic cooperation
  • Jasem Albudaiwi describes agreement between the organizations as a major step forward in deepening regional and international collaboration
  • Its adoption reflects the respected status of the GCC as a proactive regional partner in efforts to support global peace and security, he adds
Updated 29 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Albudaiwi, on Friday welcomed the adoption by the UN General Assembly of a landmark resolution on collaboration between the organizations.

He described the agreement, formally titled “Cooperation between the United Nations and the Gulf Cooperation Council” and the first of its kind, as a major step forward in deepening regional and international collaboration, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The resolution, adopted on Monday, was submitted to the UN on behalf of GCC member states by Kuwait, which currently holds the presidency of the regional organization.

Albudaiwi said its adoption reflects the respected status of the GCC as a proactive regional partner in efforts to support global peace and security. It signifies a new phase of strategic partnership between the organizations, he added, underscored by concrete plans and activities to enhance cooperation.

He praised Kuwait for the diplomatic efforts of the nation’s mission to the UN in New York, and said the success of the resolution embodies the spirit of unity within the GCC and its commitment to working constructively with international partners across multilateral platforms.

Topics: GCC UN

Related

GCC growth forecast raised to 4.4% amid oil rebound, diversification push: ICAEW 
Business & Economy
GCC growth forecast raised to 4.4% amid oil rebound, diversification push: ICAEW 
GCC vows solid climate action efforts to guard coastal communities
Business & Economy
GCC vows solid climate action efforts to guard coastal communities

19 injured in Israeli port after Iran missile barrage

19 injured in Israeli port after Iran missile barrage
Updated 20 June 2025
AFP
Follow

19 injured in Israeli port after Iran missile barrage

19 injured in Israeli port after Iran missile barrage
  • Projectile slammed into an area by the docks in Haifa on Friday afternoon
Updated 20 June 2025
AFP

JERUSALEM: At least 19 people were injured in the northern Israeli port city of Haifa as Iran fired a fresh barrage of missiles on Friday afternoon, authorities said.
Iran has been launching daily missile salvos at Israel for the past week since a wide-ranging Israeli attack on its nuclear and military facilities triggered war.
One projectile slammed into an area by the docks in Haifa on Friday afternoon where it damaged a building and blew out windows, littering the ground with rubble, AFP images showed.
Israel’s foreign ministry said it struck “next to” the Al-Jarina mosque.
The locations of missile strikes in Israel are subject to strict military censorship rules and are not always provided in detail to the public.
A spokesman for Haifa’s Rambam hospital said 19 people had been injured in the city, with one in a serious condition.
A military official said that “approximately 20 missiles were launched toward Israel” in the latest Iranian salvo.
More than 450 missiles have been fired at the country so far, along with about 400 drones, according to Israel’s National Public Diplomacy Directorate.
The directorate added that the country’s tax authority had received over 25,000 claims linked to damage caused to buildings during the war.
Israel launched a massive wave of strikes on June 13, triggering an immediate retaliation from Tehran.
Residential areas in both countries have suffered, while Israel and Iran have traded accusations of targeting civilians.
At least 25 people have been killed in Israel by Iranian missile strikes, according to authorities.
Iran said on Sunday that Israeli strikes had killed at least 224 people, including military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians. It has not updated the toll since.

Topics: Israel-Iran war

Related

UN’s Guterres urges ‘give peace a chance’ in Israel-Iran conflict
World
UN’s Guterres urges ‘give peace a chance’ in Israel-Iran conflict
Fearful of Iranian missiles, many sleep in Israel’s underground train stations
Middle-East
Fearful of Iranian missiles, many sleep in Israel’s underground train stations

Thousands protest in Iraq against the Iran-Israel war

Thousands protest in Iraq against the Iran-Israel war
Updated 20 June 2025
AFP
Follow

Thousands protest in Iraq against the Iran-Israel war

Thousands protest in Iraq against the Iran-Israel war
  • “No to Israel! No to America!” chanted demonstrators gathered after Friday prayers in the Sadr City district of Baghdad
  • In Iraq's southern city of Basra, around 2,000 people demonstrated after the prayers
Updated 20 June 2025
AFP

BAGHDAD: Thousands of supporters of powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr rallied Friday in Baghdad and other cities against Israel’s war with Iran, AFP correspondents said.

“No to Israel! No to America!” chanted demonstrators gathered after Friday prayers in the Sadr City district of Baghdad, Moqtada Sadr’s stronghold in the capital, holding umbrellas to shield themselves from Iraq’s scorching summer sun.

“It is an unjust war... Israel has no right” to hit Iran, said protester Abu Hussein.

“Israel is not in it for the (Iranian) nuclear (program). What Israel and the Americans want is to dominate the Middle East,” added the 54-year-old taxi driver.

He said he hoped Iran would come out of the war victorious, and that Iraq should support its neighbor “with money, weapons and protests.”

In Iraq’s southern city of Basra, around 2,000 people demonstrated after the prayers, according to an AFP correspondent.

Cleric Qusai Assadi, 43, denounced Israel’s use of Iraqi airspace to bomb Iran. “It is a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty,” he said, warning against “a third world war against Islam.”

Echoing the views of Sadr, Assadi said that Iraq should not be dragged into the conflict.

In a statement earlier this week, Sadr condemned “the Zionist and American terrorism” and the “aggression against neighboring Iran, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen,” referring to Israel’s military operations in those countries.

Sadr, who once led a militia fighting US-led forces after the 2003 invasion, retains a devoted following of millions among the country’s majority community of Shiite Muslims, and wields great influence over Iraqi politics.

He has previously criticized Tehran-backed Iraqi armed factions, who have threatened US interests in the region if the United States were to join Israel in its war against Iran.

On Friday, Israel launched a surprise attack targeting Iran’s military and nuclear sites and killing top commanders and scientists, saying it was acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, an ambition Tehran denies having.

The assault has prompted Iran to retaliate with barrages of missiles aimed at Israel, with residential areas in both countries suffering.

Iraq is both a significant ally of Iran and a strategic partner of Israel’s key supporter, the United States, and has for years negotiated a delicate balancing act between the two foes.

It has only recently regained a semblance of stability after decades of devastating conflicts and turmoil.

Topics: Iran-Israel Conflict Iraq

Related

Fearful of Iranian missiles, many sleep in Israel’s underground train stations
Middle-East
Fearful of Iranian missiles, many sleep in Israel’s underground train stations
Israeli defense minister warns Hezbollah against joining conflict with Iran
Middle-East
Israeli defense minister warns Hezbollah against joining conflict with Iran

Latest updates

Benfica knock out Auckland in Club World Cup romp
Benfica knock out Auckland in Club World Cup romp
US judge orders release of pro-Palestinian protest leader Mahmoud Khalil
US judge orders release of pro-Palestinian protest leader Mahmoud Khalil
In Istanbul, top Arab League diplomats discuss Iran-Israel war
In Istanbul, top Arab League diplomats discuss Iran-Israel war
US to move third aircraft carrier closer to Mideast conflict
US to move third aircraft carrier closer to Mideast conflict
GCC chief hails UN adoption of landmark resolution on strategic cooperation
GCC chief hails UN adoption of landmark resolution on strategic cooperation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.