King Charles hosts Macron in first European state visit since Brexit

Britain's King Charles, Queen Camilla, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron attend a welcome ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, July 8, 2025. (Reuters)
Britain's King Charles, Queen Camilla, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron attend a welcome ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, July 8, 2025. (Reuters)
Britain's King Charles III and French President Emmanuel Macron, left, review the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle as part of a welcome ceremony for the French President and his wife Brigitte Macron, in Windsor, England, Tuesday July 8, 2025. (AP)
Britain's King Charles III and French President Emmanuel Macron, left, review the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle as part of a welcome ceremony for the French President and his wife Brigitte Macron, in Windsor, England, Tuesday July 8, 2025. (AP)
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince William join Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte to Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Tuesday, July 8, 2025.(AP)
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince William join Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte to Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Tuesday, July 8, 2025.(AP)
Updated 08 July 2025
Reuters
King Charles hosts Macron in first European state visit since Brexit

Britain's King Charles, Queen Camilla, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron attend a welcome ceremony.
  • Charles is expected to emphasize “the multitude of complex threats” both countries face when he speaks at the castle later
  • Macron posted on X on his arrival that “there is so much we can build together”
LONDON: King Charles welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to Britain on Tuesday for the first state visit by a European leader since Brexit, their warm greeting symbolising the return of closer ties between the two countries.

Macron, treated to a British state visit for the first time, enjoys a strong personal relationship with the king, and there were smiles as the pair met alongside their wives Brigitte and Queen Camilla, watched over by soldiers on horseback, in ceremonial uniform of blue tunics and scarlet plumes.

Charles is expected to emphasize “the multitude of complex threats” both countries face when he speaks at the castle later, while Macron posted on X on his arrival that “there is so much we can build together.”

Accompanied by heir to the throne Prince William, and his wife Princess Catherine, the group climbed into several horse-drawn carriages for a procession in Windsor which finished in the medieval castle’s courtyard, west of London.

Since the election of Prime Minister Keir Starmer last year, Britain has been trying to reset ties with European allies, and Charles will want to play his part in setting the tone of the visit before the political talks get underway.

“Our two nations share not only values, but also the tireless determination to act on them in the world,” the 76-year-old monarch, who is still undergoing treatment for cancer, will say later.

While Macron’s three-day trip is filled with meetings about economic issues and foreign affairs, the first day of the state visit, which comes 16 years after the late Queen Elizabeth hosted then French president Nicolas Sarkozy, is largely focused on pageantry, and heavy in symbolism.

Before heading to London on Tuesday afternoon to address parliament, Macron joined Charles to inspect the Guard of Honour. He was due to have lunch with the family and tour the Royal Collection, paintings and furniture amassed by the Windsors over the centuries.

The monarch’s right eye was noticeably red when he met Macron. A Buckingham Palace source said he had suffered a burst blood vessel in one eye which was unrelated to any other health condition.

The day will end with a state dinner back at Windsor Castle, including speeches by Charles and Macron in front of about 150 guests.

“It’s wonderful that we’re going down the path of welcoming European leaders once again,” Alastair King, the Lord Mayor of the City of London, who will host a banquet in Macron’s honor on Wednesday, told Reuters.

Migrants deal

Later in his trip, Macron and Starmer’s discussions will focus on a range of issues, including how to stop people-smuggling and improve economic and defense ties at a time when the United States is retrenching from its traditional role as a defender of European security.

Although there have been tensions over the shape of post-Brexit ties and how to stop asylum seekers from crossing the Channel in small boats, Britain and France have been working closely together to create a planned military force to support Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia.

British officials are hoping that Macron will agree to a pilot of an asylum seekers’ returns deal. This would involve Britain deporting one asylum seeker to France in exchange for another with a legitimate case to be in Britain, thereby disrupting the business model of people-smuggling gangs.

A record number of asylum seekers have arrived in Britain on small boats from France in the first six months of this year. Starmer, trailing behind Nigel Farage’s insurgent, right-wing Reform UK party in the polls, is under pressure to come up with a solution.

France has previously refused to sign up to such an agreement, saying Britain should negotiate an arrangement with all the EU countries.

Topics: UK France King Charles III French President Emmanuel Macron

