Lulu's new store in Jeddah offers everything from daily essentials to lifestyle needs

Lulu’s new store in Jeddah offers everything from daily essentials to lifestyle needs
Lulu’s new store in Jeddah offers everything from daily essentials to lifestyle needs
Updated 10 July 2025
Arab News
Lulu's new store in Jeddah offers everything from daily essentials to lifestyle needs

Lulu’s new store in Jeddah offers everything from daily essentials to lifestyle needs
Updated 10 July 2025
Arab News
Lulu Retail has further strengthened its presence in Saudi Arabia with the grand opening of a new hypermarket in Jeddah’s Al-Baghdadiyah Al-Gharbiyah district. 

Located along the vibrant Al-Andalus Road, the new outlet offers a comprehensive and modern shopping experience that combines convenience, variety, and innovative retail design.

The launch is in line with the group’s commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by enhancing consumer services and contributing to the local economy.

The store was inaugurated by Nasar Salem Almoteb, deputy mayor of Jeddah Municipality, in the presence of Ihsan Bafakih, executive vice chairman of Al Nahla group, Nasser Huwaiden Thaiban Ali Alketbi, consul general of the UAE in Jeddah, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, consul general of India in Jeddah, and Yusuffali M.A, chairman of LuLu group, along with other dignitaries.

“We are proud to further strengthen our footprint in Jeddah with the launch of this hypermarket in Al-Baghdadiyah Al-Gharbiyah. This expansion reflects our unwavering commitment to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by creating jobs, enhancing retail infrastructure, and offering world-class shopping experiences to the community. We remain dedicated to being a catalyst in Saudi Arabia’s dynamic retail transformation."

Spanning over 117000 square feet, the hypermarket features a wide array of retail sections, including a fully stocked supermarket, fresh food zones, LuLu Connect electronics, fashion store, and specialty counters such as BLSH and Eye Express. 

A spacious food court adjacent to the fresh food section provides shoppers with a relaxing space to enjoy freshly prepared meals.

To ensure a smooth and convenient shopping experience, the store offers ample dedicated parking, accommodating both local residents and visitors. 

To celebrate the opening, exclusive inaugural offers are available across all departments, giving customers exceptional value on high-quality products.

The Al-Baghdadiyah hypermarket marks a key milestone in LuLu group’s strategy to serve evolving consumer needs while supporting the Kingdom’s long-term vision for sustainable economic and social development. ‎

Also present on the occasion were Saleh Ihsan Tayeb, director of corporate communications, Jeddah Chamber of Commerce; Youssef Abdullah Al-Salami, mayor of Al-Baghdadiyah; Mohammed Wajih bin Hassan Sharbatly, member of the board of managers, Al Nahla group; Sami Abdulaziz Al-Mukhdoob, CEO – real estate sector, Al Nahla group and other dignitaries.

SAB signs on as mentor in ministry's sustainability program

Updated 13 July 2025
Arab News
SAB signs on as mentor in ministry's sustainability program

Updated 13 July 2025
Arab News

SAB will mentor a select group of prominent organizations, including Dallah Healthcare Company, Rawabi Holding Company, Middle East Paper Company, and City Cement Company. 
Saudi Awwal Bank, one of the leading banks in the Kingdom, has announced its participation in the Ministry of Economy and Planning’s Sustainability Champions Program. The official signing ceremony took place on May 28 at SAB Tower, marking a key milestone in SAB’s commitment to sustainability.
The MEP Sustainability Champions Program aims to enhance sustainability performance across key sectors by partnering with organizations that demonstrate leadership and a commitment to sustainable practices. As a mentor in the program, SAB will utilize its extensive experience and resources to support and guide its mentees on their sustainability journeys.
As part of its role, SAB will mentor a select group of prominent organizations in the program, including Dallah Healthcare Company, Rawabi Holding Company, Middle East Paper Company, and City Cement Company. This initiative marks the beginning of a collaborative effort to enhance sustainability practices across key sectors and achieve Vision 2030 goals.
Tony Cripps, managing director of SAB, said: “Sustainability is no longer a choice — it’s a responsibility. Through our partnership with the MEP Sustainability Champions Program, SAB is taking tangible steps to build the knowledge infrastructure around sustainability and contribute to the Kingdom’s goals. We are proud to be part of this forward-looking initiative, which aligns with our environmental, social and governance strategy and our commitment to supporting sustainable economic growth.”
The signing ceremony marked the beginning of a strategic collaboration focused on sustainability. Senior executives from SAB and the participating mentees attended the event, emphasizing the shared commitment to advancing sustainability across key sectors.
SAB continues to demonstrate its leadership in sustainability through its comprehensive ESG strategy. The bank is actively engaged in various initiatives that foster sustainable economic development in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Through its partnerships with governmental bodies, such as the Ministry of Economy and Planning, SAB plays a key role in driving forward the Kingdom’s sustainability aspirations, contributing to long-term, positive environmental and societal impacts.

 

Topics: Saudi Awwal Bank

Riyadh show addresses KSA's sports infrastructure ambitions

Updated 13 July 2025
Arab News
Riyadh show addresses KSA's sports infrastructure ambitions

Updated 13 July 2025
Arab News

The first edition of FSB Sports Show Riyadh concluded recently, establishing itself as Saudi Arabia’s largest trade event dedicated to sports infrastructure, leisure facilities and public spaces. Launched in the leadup to landmark events like the 2029 Asian Winter Games and FIFA World Cup 2034, the exhibition has been timely in meeting the surging demand for sports infrastructure in the Kingdom, further aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Quality of Life Program and ongoing stadium and recreational facility development as part of Vision 2030.
FSB Sports Show Riyadh, co-located with International Hardware Fair Saudi Arabia, drew significant turnout from government stakeholders, real estate developers, consultants and leisure operators, welcoming more than 13,000 attendees. Visitors included professionals working across stadiums, public parks, schools, and large-scale urban projects, all actively seeking fit-for-purpose, ready-to-deploy solutions.
With packed aisles and a busy show floor, the debut edition highlighted how sports and leisure infrastructure is becoming a central pillar in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambitions. Furthermore, the “Sport for All” strategy by the Kingdom’s government helps promote physical activity, inclusion, and community well-being by expanding access to sports facilities and encouraging participation across all age groups — from popular sports to public urban sports programs.
The 2025 edition featured 200 exhibiting companies and brands, with participation from both local and international exhibitors across key product categories, including playground and leisure facilities, urban design and architecture, sports surfaces, pool/spa fitting equipment and sports facilities and equipment. 
Dedicated country pavilions, including China and Türkiye, showcased innovative solutions in sports flooring, artificial turf, aquatic technologies, outdoor fitness parks, modular structures, urban seating and more. 
Besides these pavilions, Italy presented the strongest European participation with 13 exhibitors.
The Saudi Sports and Leisure Summit addressed key themes such as smart facility management, climate-adaptive design and sustainable and adaptive infrastructure. Speakers from Saudi Sports for All Federation, AtkinsRéalis, Saudi Sports Professionals Network and Levelz Gaming Group led discussions that brought together consultants, policymakers and investors focused on reshaping Saudi Arabia’s sports infrastructure through inclusive and accessible spaces.
The two-day feature, ActiveSpaces 360, explored practical conversations and discussions on topics including, modular builds, synthetic turf quality, urban activation, and inclusive space planning.
Muhammed Kazi, senior vice president — construction, dmg events, said: “The response to the first edition of FSB Sports Show Riyadh has been phenomenal. It’s clear there’s a real need for a dedicated trade event that brings together sports infrastructure suppliers and decision-makers, especially as Saudi Arabia accelerates its investments in wellness and active living. We look forward to growing the event even further in 2026 in partnership with Koelnmesse.”
Denis Steker, senior vice president, Koelnmesse GmbH, added: “By connecting international solution providers with Saudi Arabian decision-makers, FSB Sports Show Riyadh has established its role as a go-to sourcing trade exhibition for the Kingdom’s sports infrastructure investment drive.”

Topics: Vision 2030 FIFA World Cup

Radisson Hotel Group strengthens presence in Middle East with strategic team expansion

Updated 11 July 2025
Arab News
Radisson Hotel Group strengthens presence in Middle East with strategic team expansion

Updated 11 July 2025
Arab News

Radisson Hotel Group has promoted Elie Milky to chief development officer for Middle East, Cyprus, and Greece, reinforcing its commitment to doubling the wider regional portfolio to over 150 hotels and 50,000 keys in operation and under development by 2030.

Milky, who marked 15 years with the company last month, has steered many of the group’s headline deals across Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf, helping make the Middle East one of Radisson’s fastest-growing markets. 
Under Milky’s leadership, Radisson is scaling its development and feasibility teams, adding specialist analysts and project managers to enhance deal sourcing, underwriting, and technical support.

The team is based out of Dubai with regular visits to Riyadh, Cairo and across the region, ensuring on-the-ground support for owners as large-scale tourism investment accelerates.

A key pillar of that team is Ayman Ezzeddine, who joined Radisson in early 2024 as director of development for the Middle East with special focus on Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Over the past 18 months, Ezzeddine’s market analysis, owner relations and deal structuring have led to several deals and a strong pipeline for upcoming signings, reinforcing Radisson’s owner-centric approach.

Commenting on his new role, Milky said: “The region is moving at record speed. With Ayman’s effort and our expanded development and feasibility bench, we’re ready to deliver high-quality hotels, resorts and serviced apartments that create jobs, diversify economies, and meet investor expectations across every segment.”

In the last 12 months, Radisson has strengthened its footprint across the region. Two new Park Inn hotels, Makkah Thakher Alsharqi and Makkah Thakher Algharbi deepened the group’s presence in the holy city along with a recent opening in Riyadh and Madinah as well, while November 2024 welcomed Park Inn by Radisson Hotel and Apartments Kuwait, the brand’s second property in the country. Looking ahead,

Radisson Collection Residence Riyadh, the brand’s third address in the Saudi capital, is set to open in Q4 2025. Recent signings extend the pipeline even further: Radisson Collection Residence Amman Abdoun and Radisson RED Amman Downtown introduce both brands to Jordan, and two more Radisson RED hotels are slated for Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, and Ras Al-Khaimah, UAE.

Altogether the Middle East portfolio now approaches 100 hotels in operation or development, keeping Radisson on course for its 2030 growth target of over 150 properties and 50,000 keys.

CARE KSA powers Saudi Arabia's $266bn vision for sustainable future

Updated 10 July 2025
Arab News
CARE KSA powers Saudi Arabia's $266bn vision for sustainable future

Updated 10 July 2025
Arab News

Trescon has unveiled the Saudi edition of CARE — the Climate Action and Renewable Energy Expo, debuting in Riyadh on Dec. 8–9. This is in response to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious clean energy and sustainability vision and the global urgency for climate solutions.

As a cornerstone of the global CARE series — alongside editions in India and Dubai — the Saudi edition is dedicated to advancing climate action, clean energy adoption, and sustainable finance through meaningful public-private collaboration. With 10,000+ attendees, 950 investors, 225 sponsors, and 200+ global speakers expected across the series, CARE is built for action, driving transformative dialogue, deal-making, and cross-border partnerships across more than 100 countries.

The series opened with the CARE Dialogues on June 24 — an exclusive, invite-only session, held in Dubai under the theme “Green Finance and Beyond: Driving ESG Across Sectors.” Powered by Emtribe, the event convened senior leaders from finance, policy, and technology to explore practical strategies for embedding ESG into core business models. 

“As a partner of CARE, we’re proud to back a platform that focuses on what really matters — getting the right people in the room and driving honest, outcome-focused conversations,” said Mohammed Saleem, founder of Emtribe. He added: “There’s a lot of talk in this space. CARE stands out by pushing for action that’s practical, collaborative, and needed.”

As the first official prelude to CARE, the session set the tone for cross-sector collaboration and is helping shape a summit agenda grounded in real-world priorities and regional relevance.

Saudi Arabia is driving a transformative energy shift. Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom has committed more than $266 billion to renewable energy and sustainable development, aiming for 50 percent renewable electricity by 2030. From green hydrogen initiatives to expansive solar parks and giga-projects like NEOM, these efforts are redefining the region’s energy and economic future. CARE KSA emerges as a vital platform to amplify this progress, uniting key public and private sector players, accelerating project momentum, and showcasing global innovations aligned with Saudi Arabia’s sustainability ambitions. 

Naveen Bharadwaj, group CEO of Trescon, said: “CARE KSA will bring together global innovators and Saudi stakeholders to accelerate tangible outcomes in renewables, climate tech, and green finance. Our goal is to help turn the Kingdom’s bold vision into implemented, bankable projects.”

Each CARE edition features keynotes, panel discussions, policy roundtables and workshops, dialogues, and a dynamic exhibition floor showcasing next-gen solutions in solar, wind, green hydrogen, water, climate finance, and carbon markets. CARE KSA will also host the ClimateTech World Cup, a global pitch competition spotlighting early-stage innovations in climate adaptation, energy storage, carbon capture, and circular economy. Finalists will pitch live to international investors and corporates, accelerating the deployment of scalable, high-impact solutions.

CARE is guided by the Global CARE Alliance, a high-level advisory board featuring sustainability leaders including:

  • Dr. Waleed Alkalash, former deputy minister for labor policies/ CEO Ministry of Labour/ business consulting and services, Saudi Arabia
  • Adnan bin Abdulrahman Alalyani, director general environmental technologies, National Center of Environmental Compliance, Saudi Arabia
  • Nizar Kammourie, CEO SAWACO Water and board member — ESG Committee at The American Chamber of Commerce Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia
  • Julie Newman, director of sustainability, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US
  • Erik Solheim, former minister of environment and former undersecretary general, UNEP, Norway
  • Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al-Nuaimi, former minister of environment, UAE, and others

Diriyah's world-class luxury hospitality offerings on show

Updated 09 July 2025
Arab News
Diriyah's world-class luxury hospitality offerings on show

Updated 09 July 2025
Arab News

Diriyah Company participated once again in ILTM Asia Pacific 2025, showcasing its premier luxury hospitality offerings for the business and tourism sectors. This year’s ILTM Asia Pacific took place from June 30 to July 3 in Singapore.

Throughout the event, Diriyah Company welcomed and engaged with stakeholders, investors, and travel specialists at its distinctively designed booth.

Across Diriyah and the adjoining Wadi Safar development areas, nearly 40 world-class hotels and resorts are set to welcome tourists and business visitors, including some of Southeast Asia’s most prestigious hospitality names: Anantara, Aman, Capella, Chedi, Raffles, Four Seasons, and Six Senses.

In addition to the 202-room Raffles Hotel Diriyah, which features distinctive architectural designs inspired by Najdi heritage, Diriyah also launched the Raffles Residences Diriyah in November 2024, offering 90 apartments and townhouses, primarily featuring one-, two-, or three-bedroom residences, as well as seven spacious duplex homes. Additionally, the arrival of Capella Diriyah, with its 100 rooms, marks the brand’s first opening in Saudi Arabia, blending local tradition with contemporary luxury.

As the birthplace of Saudi Arabia three centuries ago, Diriyah is home to the beautifully restored At-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage Site, which has welcomed more than 3 million visitors since its opening in December 2022.

Diriyah Company’s participation in ILTM Asia Pacific highlighted its commitment to building new relationships and partnerships that will support its growing portfolio of hotels, restaurants, cafes, and cultural attractions that are designed to elevate Diriyah’s position within the global luxury tourism landscape.

Known as the City of Earth for its traditional mudbrick-inspired Najdi architecture, Diriyah will contribute approximately SR70 billion ($18.6 billion) directly to the Kingdom’s GDP, create nearly 180,000 jobs and will be home to an estimated 100,000 people. It will also include modern office space for tens of thousands of professionals in technology, media, the arts and education, museums, a university, the Royal Diriyah Opera House, the Diriyah arena, world-class hotels, renowned local, global and regional restaurants, a Greg Norman designed championship golf course and the Royal Equestrian and Polo Club — Wadi Safar.

Diriyah is projected to attract up to 50 million visits annually in the future.

ILTM Asia Pacific is a premier event for luxury travel professionals targeting the expanding market beyond China. It offers curated meetings with top travel designers and hospitality brands.

