DCO launches new AI ethics tool to advance responsible technology use

Saudi Arabia’s Digital Cooperation Organization has launched a pioneering policy tool designed to help governments, businesses and developers ensure artificial intelligence systems are ethically sound and aligned with human rights principles. (DCO)
Saudi Arabia's Digital Cooperation Organization has launched a pioneering policy tool designed to help governments, businesses and developers ensure artificial intelligence systems are ethically sound and aligned with human rights principles.
Updated 11 July 2025
Arab News
  • DCO AI Ethics Evaluator marks an important milestone in the organization’s efforts to translate its principles for ethical AI into practical action
Arab News
GENEVA: Saudi Arabia’s Digital Cooperation Organization has launched a pioneering policy tool designed to help governments, businesses and developers ensure artificial intelligence systems are ethically sound and aligned with human rights principles, it was announced on Friday.

Unveiled during the AI for Good Summit 2025 and the WSIS+20 conference in Geneva, the DCO AI Ethics Evaluator marks an important milestone in the organization’s efforts to translate its principles for ethical AI into practical action, it said.

The tool is a self-assessment framework enabling users to identify and mitigate ethical risks associated with AI technologies across six key dimensions.

It provides tailored reports featuring visual profiles and actionable recommendations, aiming to embed ethical considerations at every stage of AI development and deployment.

Speaking at the launch, Omar Saud Al-Omar, Kuwait’s minister of state for communication affairs and current chairman of the DCO Council, described the tool as a resource to help AI stakeholders “align with ethical standards and apply strategies to mitigate human rights impacts.”

He said it drew on extensive research and global consultation to address the growing demand for responsible AI governance.

DCO Secretary-General Deemah Al-Yahya highlighted the urgency of the initiative: “AI without ethics is not progress, it’s a threat. A threat to human dignity, to public trust, and to the very values that bind our societies together.”

She continued: “This is not just another checklist, it is a principled stand, built on best practices and rooted in human rights, to confront algorithmic bias, data exploitation and hidden ethical blind spots in AI.”

Al-Yahya emphasized the evaluator’s wide applicability: “It’s not just for governments, but for anyone building our digital future — developers, regulators, innovators. This is a compass for responsible AI, because ethical standards are no longer optional. They are non-negotiable.”

Alaa Abdulaal, the DCO’s chief of digital economy intelligence, provided a demonstration of the tool at the launch.

“The future of AI will not be shaped by how fast we code, but by the values we choose to encode,” he said.

Also in Geneva, the “AI Readiness Assessment Framework” was reviewed by the Saudi Data & AI Authority.

This key initiative was developed in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union at the third Global AI Summit, held in Riyadh last year.

During the session, SDAIA representatives included Mohammed Al-Awad, director general of studies, and Rehab Al-Arfaj, director general of strategic partnerships and indicators. They praised the Kingdom’s global role in the governance and development of artificial intelligence technologies and emphasized its contributions to strengthening cooperation.

They also stressed several pioneering national AI initiatives and projects. These included “Aynay,” one of the Kingdom’s advanced medical solutions, which accurately detects and diagnoses diabetic retinopathy.

In addition, Al-Awad and Al-Arfaj highlighted Saudi Arabia’s efforts in launching the “AI Readiness Assessment Framework,” which embodies the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting safe, responsible and sustainable use and development of AI systems.

Topics: Eye On AI Saudi Arabia Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)

Updated 12 July 2025
Afshan Aziz
Saudi Arabia makes space for freelancers to thrive in culinary sector

Saudi Arabia makes space for freelancers to thrive in culinary sector
  • Culinary Commission’s latest move is ‘a dream come true’ for chefs
Updated 12 July 2025
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Culinary Arts Commission has launched a freelance license for chefs via the Abde’a Cultural Licenses Platform.

The commission’s CEO, Mayada Badr, told Arab News: “The freelance chef license is a major milestone in empowering Saudi culinary talent, as it is opening the door for chefs to innovate and succeed independently while contributing to the Kingdom’s culinary sector.”

The newly introduced license will enable Saudi nationals aged 18 and above — and who hold certified culinary training and valid food safety or health certifications. (Supplied)

Abde’a, an e-platform developed to strengthen partnerships with the private sector, is operated under the umbrella of the Ministry of Culture.

The newly introduced license will enable Saudi nationals aged 18 and above — and who hold certified culinary training and valid food safety or health certifications — to legally provide freelance culinary services, paving the way for wider freelance opportunities in diverse venues and events across the Kingdom.

The freelance chef license is a major milestone in empowering Saudi culinary talent, as it is opening the door for chefs to innovate and succeed independently while contributing to the Kingdom’s culinary sector.

Mayada Badr, Saudi Culinary Arts Commission CEO

The initiative will “support skill development and career growth in the sector, as well as recognition and credibility by reinforcing adherence to professional standards in the culinary field,” according to a statement.

Chef Rawan Al-Harthi, a Jeddah-based pastry chef, said: “This license gives us the freedom to showcase our culinary identity while working independently and legally. It’s a dream come true for chefs who want to grow their brand without being tied to a restaurant.”

Another chef, Faisal Al-Malki, echoed Al-Harthi’s sentiments. “Being recognized as a licensed freelance chef adds value to our profession and pushes us to raise the bar in terms of quality and creativity,” he said.

The launch of this initiative “underscores the commission’s commitment to expanding opportunities for local culinary talent, while fostering a culture of creativity and professionalism,” a press release stated.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia’s Culinary Arts Commission Mayada Badr Saudi Arabia

Croatian PM receives GCC chief in Dubrovnik

Croatian PM receives GCC chief in Dubrovnik
Updated 12 July 2025
Arab News
Croatian PM receives GCC chief in Dubrovnik

Croatian PM receives GCC chief in Dubrovnik
  • They reviewed relations between the GCC and Croatia, and discussed ways to develop and strengthen ties to serve mutual interests
Updated 12 July 2025
Arab News

DUBROVNIK: Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi was received by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic at the Dubrovnik Forum in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on Saturday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the “latest developments in free trade agreement negotiations and a proposal to hold a joint Gulf-European conference on energy security,” the General Secretariat said in a report.

They also reviewed relations between the GCC and Croatia, and discussed ways to develop and strengthen ties to serve mutual interests.

 

Topics: Jasem Albudaiwi Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković GCC Croatia

Sports Ministry organizes hiking event in Baha

Sports Ministry organizes hiking event in Baha
Updated 12 July 2025
Arab News
Sports Ministry organizes hiking event in Baha

Sports Ministry organizes hiking event in Baha
  • Bandar Al-Ghamdi, director of the ministry’s branch in Baha, said the program included 120 people
Updated 12 July 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The Baha branch of the Ministry of Sports, together with the Saudi Climbing and Hiking Federation, organized a hiking program as part of the “Color Your Summer with Sports” campaign.

The event was held in cooperation with the region’s municipality and health cluster as part of the Baha Summer Season, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Bandar Al-Ghamdi, director of the ministry’s branch in Baha, said the program included 120 people. The event took place in natural locations that reflect the region’s landscape, he added.

Baha’s mountains, valleys and dams offer suitable areas for various sports, including mountain and water activities, he said. These features support the region’s role in sports tourism in the Kingdom.

Al-Ghamdi added that the program is part of a plan to develop the sports sector in Baha and build partnerships with sports federations.

The initiative aims to support the local economy and attract sports and tourism visitors, from the Kingdom and beyond, Al-Ghamdi said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Baha hiking

Kingdom showcases maritime goals at London exhibition

Kingdom showcases maritime goals at London exhibition
Updated 12 July 2025
Arab News
Kingdom showcases maritime goals at London exhibition

Kingdom showcases maritime goals at London exhibition
  • Event highlights smart projects, training initiatives, and global partnerships in the sector
Updated 12 July 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, represented by the Transport General Authority, held an international exhibition in London to showcase its key initiatives and achievements in supporting the maritime transport industry.

The event was attended by senior officials and saw broad participation from International Maritime Organization member states, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Saudi Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar and Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser, along with government officials, embassy representatives, and maritime attaches.

The event highlighted the Kingdom’s role as an active partner in the international maritime system and a key contributor to developing global maritime regulations and practices, the SPA added.

It also reflected Saudi Arabia’s continued influence within the International Maritime Organization and its efforts to promote sustainability and improve the efficiency of maritime supply chains.

The exhibition showcased the academies and specialized centers established by the Kingdom, as well as initiatives to localize talent and train seafarers, officers, and marine engineers.

It also featured smart projects that support automation in the sector, enhancing operational efficiency and environmental sustainability, according to the SPA.

Prince Khalid said that the exhibition reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to international cooperation, highlighting the Kingdom’s hospitality and pursuit of sustainable, collaborative maritime partnerships.

Al-Jasser said that the Kingdom is steadily moving toward leadership in maritime transport, driven by Vision 2030 and investments in talent and technology to strengthen its position as a global logistics hub.

In recent years, the Saudi maritime sector has grown rapidly, with the number of Saudi-flagged vessels reaching 409, totaling more than 100,000 gross tons and more than 16.5 million deadweight tons.

The number of registered Saudi seafarers has risen to 3,000, supported by specialized programs and regulatory initiatives that empower national maritime capabilities, the SPA reported.

These efforts build on Saudi Arabia’s active role in the International Maritime Organization, advancing the maritime transport industry through a vision that goes beyond fleet development or regulatory modernization.

It includes creating an advanced global maritime system based on operational excellence, human capital investment, and cutting-edge technology for a promising, sustainable future.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UK Saudi Transport General Authority (TGA) International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Hail heritage festival draws 27,000 visitors

Hail heritage festival draws 27,000 visitors
Updated 12 July 2025
Arab News
Hail heritage festival draws 27,000 visitors

Hail heritage festival draws 27,000 visitors
Updated 12 July 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: A heritage festival in Hail has attracted more than 27,000 visitors from the city, across the Kingdom, and from Gulf and international destinations.

Running from 6 p.m. till 1 a.m. each evening, the 30-day Beit Hail Festival offers a rich blend of cultural, artistic, and heritage experiences, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Visitors can enjoy a diverse array of live performances and interactive heritage displays, recreating scenes from the past and presented by skilled male and female artisans.

Exhibits give younger generations a glimpse of how their ancestors transformed natural materials into functional items, showcasing the ingenuity and authenticity of Saudi heritage.

More than 40 activities allow visitors to explore traditional crafts such as wickerwork, sadu weaving, crochet, hand-woven textiles, and distinctive Najdi and Hail door making.

Other highlights include traditional clothing, Thamudic embroidery, wood and leather beading, fiber arts, resin art, and soap making, the SPA added.

Visitors can also savor a variety of traditional folk foods. At the heart of the festival, an artistic theater hosts performances, including the Hail Samri and Saudi Ardah.

The festival also provides a platform for local craftspeople to showcase their work directly to the public.

Topics: Beit Hail Festival

