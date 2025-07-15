You are here

War on Gaza

One in ten children screened in UNRWA clinics are malnourished, says UN Palestinian refugee agency
Palestinian children wait to receive food from a charity kitchen, amid a hunger crisis, in Gaza City, July 14, 2025. (Reuters)
Updated 15 July 2025
Reuters
One in ten children screened in UNRWA clinics are malnourished, says UN Palestinian refugee agency
  • One in ten children screened in UNRWA clinics are malnourished
Updated 15 July 2025
Reuters
GENEVA: One in ten children screened in clinics run by the United Nations refugee agency in Gaza is malnourished, UNRWA said on Tuesday.
"Our health teams are confirming that malnutrition rates are increasing in Gaza, especially since the siege was tightened more than four months ago on the second of March," UNRWA's Director of Communications, Juliette Touma, told reporters in Geneva via a video link from Amman, Jordan.

Updated 24 sec ago
Israel’s military says airdrops of aid will begin Saturday night in Gaza

Israel’s military says airdrops of aid will begin Saturday night in Gaza
Updated 24 sec ago
The military’s statement did not say when the humanitarian corridors for UN convoys would open, or where
It also said the military is prepared to implement humanitarian pauses in densely populated areas

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip: Israel’s military says airdrops of aid will begin Saturday night in Gaza, and humanitarian corridors will be established for United Nations convoys

The statement issued late Saturday came after increasing accounts of starvation-related deaths in Gaza following months of experts’ warnings of famine. International criticism, including by close allies, has grown as several hundred Palestinians have been killed in recent weeks while trying to reach aid.

The military’s statement did not say when the humanitarian corridors for UN convoys would open, or where. It also said the military is prepared to implement humanitarian pauses in densely populated areas.

The statement added that the military “emphasizes that combat operations have not ceased” in Gaza against Hamas. And it asserts there is “no starvation” in the territory.

Israeli airstrikes and gunshots killed at least 53 people in Gaza overnight and into Saturday, most of them shot dead while seeking aid, according to Palestinian health officials and the local ambulance service, as starvation deaths continued.

Deadly Israeli gunfire was reported twice within hours close to the Zikim crossing with Israel in the north. In the first incident, at least a dozen people waiting for aid trucks were killed, said staff at Shifa hospital, where bodies were taken. Israel’s military said it fired warning shots to distance a crowd “in response to an immediate threat” and it was not aware of any casualties.

A witness, Sherif Abu Aisha, said people started running when they saw a light that they thought was from aid trucks, but as they got close, they realized it was Israel’s tanks. That’s when the army started firing, he told The Associated Press. He said his uncle was among those killed.
“We went because there is no food ... and nothing was distributed,” he said.

On Saturday evening, Israeli forces killed at least 11 people and wounded 120 others when they fired toward crowds who tried to get food from an entering UN convoy, Dr. Mohamed Abu Selmiyah, director of Shifa hospital, told the AP.

“We are expecting the numbers to surge in the next few hours,” he said. There was no immediate Israeli military comment.

Elsewhere, those killed in strikes included four people in an apartment building in Gaza City, hospital staff and the ambulance service said.

Another Israeli strike killed at least eight, including four children, in the crowded tent camp of Muwasi in the southern city of Khan Younis, according to the Nasser hospital.
Also in Khan Younis, Israeli forces opened fire and killed at least nine people trying to get aid entering Gaza through the Morag corridor, according to the hospital’s morgue records. There was no immediate comment from Israel’s military.

Families of Americans slain in the West Bank lose hope for justice

Families of Americans slain in the West Bank lose hope for justice
Updated 4 min 58 sec ago
AP
Families of Americans slain in the West Bank lose hope for justice

Families of Americans slain in the West Bank lose hope for justice
  • American-born teenagers Tawfic Abdel Jabbar and Mohammad Khdour were killed in early 2024 by Israeli fire while driving in the West Bank
Updated 4 min 58 sec ago
AP

BIDDU, West Bank: When Sayfollah Musallet of Tampa, Florida, was beaten to death by Israeli settlers in the West Bank two weeks ago, he became the fourth Palestinian-American killed in the occupied territory since the war in Gaza began.
No one has been arrested or charged in Musallet’s slaying – and if Israel’s track record on the other three deaths is any guide, it seems unlikely to happen. Yet Musallet’s father and a growing number of US politicians want to flip the script.
“We demand justice,” Kamel Musallet said at his 20-year-old son’s funeral earlier this week. “We demand the US government do something about it.”
Still, Musallet and relatives of the other Palestinian-Americans say they doubt anyone will be held accountable, either by Israel or the US. 
They believe the first word in their hyphenated identity undercuts the power of the second. 

BACKGROUND

They believe the first word in their hyphenated identity undercuts the power of the second.

And they say Israel and its law enforcement have made them feel like culprits — by imposing travel bans and, in some cases, detaining and interrogating them.
Although the Trump administration has stopped short of promising investigations of its own, the US Embassy in Jerusalem has urged Israel to investigate the circumstances of each American’s death.
Writing on X on July 15, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said he’d asked Israel to “aggressively investigate the murder” of Musallet and that “there must be accountability for this criminal and terrorist act.”
Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and 28 other Democratic senators have also called for an investigation. 
In a letter this week to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Attorney General Pam Bondi, they pointed to the “repeated lack of accountability” after the deaths of Musallet and other Americans killed in the West Bank.
Israel’s military, police and Shin Bet domestic security agency did not offer comment on the Palestinian-Americans’ deaths. Families have demanded independent investigations
American-born teenagers Tawfic Abdel Jabbar and Mohammad Khdour were killed in early 2024 by Israeli fire while driving in the West Bank. 
In April 2025, 14-year-old Amer Rabee, a New Jersey native, was shot in the head at least nine times by Israeli forces as he stood among a grove of green almond trees in his family’s village.

 

Famine, starvation: challenges in defining Gaza’s plight

Famine, starvation: challenges in defining Gaza’s plight
Updated 21 min 42 sec ago
AFP
Famine, starvation: challenges in defining Gaza’s plight

Famine, starvation: challenges in defining Gaza’s plight
  • Available indicators are alarming regarding the food situation in the enclave
Updated 21 min 42 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: The UN and NGOs are warning of an imminent famine in the Gaza Strip — a designation based on strict criteria and scientific evidence.
But the difficulty of getting to the most affected areas in the Palestinian territory, besieged by Israel, means there are huge challenges in gathering the required data.
The internationally agreed definition for famine is outlined by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, an initiative of 21 organizations and institutions including UN agencies and aid groups.
The IPC definition has three elements. Firstly, at least 20 percent of households must have an extreme lack of food and face starvation or destitution. Second, acute malnutrition in children under five exceeds 30 percent.

Almost a third of people in Gaza are not eating for days and malnutrition is surging.

UN’s World Food Programme

And third, there is an excess mortality threshold of two in 10,000 people dying per day.
Once these criteria are met, governments and UN agencies can declare a famine.
Available indicators are alarming regarding the food situation in Gaza.
“A large proportion of the population of Gaza is starving,” according to the World Health Organization’s chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Food deliveries are “far below what is needed for the survival of the population,” he said, calling it “man-made ... mass starvation.”
Doctors Without Borders, or MSF, said on Friday that a quarter of all young children and pregnant or breastfeeding women screened at its clinics in Gaza last week were malnourished, blaming Israel’s “deliberate use of starvation as a weapon.”
Almost a third of people in Gaza are “not eating for days” and malnutrition is surging, the UN’s World Food Programme said Friday.
The head of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday said that 21 children had died across the Palestinian territory in the previous 72 hours “due to malnutrition and starvation.”
The very few foodstuffs in the markets are inaccessible, with a kg of flour reaching the exorbitant price of $100, while the Gaza Strip’s agricultural land has been ravaged by the war.
According to humanitarian organizations, the 20 or so aid trucks that enter the territory each day — vastly insufficient for more than 2 million hungry people — are systematically looted.
“It’s become a technical point to explain that we’re in acute food insecurity, IPC4, which affects almost the entire population. It doesn’t resonate with people,” said Amande Bazerolle, in charge of MSF’s emergency response in Gaza. “Yet we’re hurtling toward famine — that’s a certainty.”
NGOs and the WHO concede that gathering the evidence required for a famine declaration is extremely difficult.
“Currently, we are unable to conduct the surveys that would allow us to formally classify famine,” said Bazerolle.
She said it was “impossible” for them to screen children, take their measurements, or assess their weight-to-height ratio.
Jean-Raphael Poitou, Middle East program director for the NGO Action Against Hunger, said the “continuous displacements” of Gazans ordered by the Israeli military, along with restrictions on movement in the most affected regions, “complicate things enormously.”
Nabil Tabbal, incident manager at the WHO’s emergency program, said there were “challenges regarding data, regarding access to information.”

 

 

Jordan’s King Abdullah, Trump discuss Gaza and Syria in phone call

Jordan’s King Abdullah, Trump discuss Gaza and Syria in phone call
Updated 41 min 9 sec ago
Arab News
Jordan’s King Abdullah, Trump discuss Gaza and Syria in phone call

Jordan’s King Abdullah, Trump discuss Gaza and Syria in phone call
  • King Abdullah commended US efforts, and President Trump personally, for working to de-escalate tensions across the region
Updated 41 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah II spoke on the phone on Saturday with US President Donald Trump to discuss regional developments, with a particular focus on the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the situation in Syria, the Jordan News Agency reported.

According to a statement from the Royal Court, the king stressed the urgent need to end the war on Gaza and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid across the Gaza Strip to ease what he described as a “tragic and alarming” humanitarian crisis.

King Abdullah also commended US efforts, and President Trump personally, for working to de-escalate tensions across the region.

He reaffirmed Jordan’s commitment to working closely with the US and other international partners to achieve a just and lasting peace that ensures the security and stability of the entire region.

On Syria, the king highlighted the effectiveness of Jordanian-US coordination in helping to de-escalate the situation there, underlining the importance of safeguarding Syria’s stability and territorial integrity.

The leaders also discussed ways to deepen the strategic partnership between Jordan and the US and explore opportunities for enhanced economic cooperation.

No evidence Hamas stole aid from UN: Israeli military officials

No evidence Hamas stole aid from UN: Israeli military officials
Updated 26 July 2025
Arab News
No evidence Hamas stole aid from UN: Israeli military officials

No evidence Hamas stole aid from UN: Israeli military officials
  • Accusations of theft used by Israel to justify control of aid into Gaza found to be baseless
  • Netanyahu govt allowed UN to restart operations after scale of famine, ineffectiveness of GHF aid system became apparent in May
Updated 26 July 2025
Arab News

LONDON: Israeli government claims that aid supplied by the UN into Gaza was regularly stolen by Hamas were not substantiated by evidence.

The New York Times said it spoke to two Israeli military officials and two other Israelis with knowledge of the matter on condition of anonymity. They suggested that the UN’s methods for getting aid into the enclave were “largely effective” before Israel sealed off access to the territory in March this year following the collapse of a ceasefire.

Israel and the US backed a new group, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, giving it a near-monopoly on delivering aid supplies into Gaza in May. The GHF has been fiercely criticized for its methods by the UN and other global bodies, as well as national governments including the UK and France, amid reports of mass shootings at its distribution centers and independent claims that famine has subsequently swept the enclave.

Israel, which accused UN employees of taking part in the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on the country, justified the move by saying aid distributed by the UN and other groups was being taken and stockpiled by Hamas, with Benjamin Netanyahu saying in March: “Hamas is currently taking control of all supplies and goods entering Gaza.”

But, the Israeli officials told the NYT, these claims ran counter to evidence the military had suggesting the UN’s methods of aid delivery were robust.

Hamas was able to steal supplies from smaller aid organizations, they said, because they lacked the planning and security capacity of the UN. A Reuters report on Friday said the US government had reached the same conclusion that Israeli claims the UN was failing to deliver aid because of theft by Hamas were untrue.

Israeli military officials met in March with government advisers to express concerns about the GHF’s ability to distribute aid, urging them to allow continued UN access to areas the GHF was failing to sufficiently supply, the sources told the NYT. 

This request was denied by the Netanyahu administration, but the government later relented, allowing limited UN access to Gaza after the scale of hunger and the ineffectiveness of the GHF began to become apparent.

Since May 19, the Israeli officials told the NYT, half of aid entering Gaza has been overseen by the UN, which was previously the biggest supplier, and other groups, with the rest overseen by the GHF.

Former UN official Georgios Petropoulos, who helped oversee aid coordination with Israel into Gaza for over a year of the war, said: “For months, we and other organizations were dragged through the mud by accusations that Hamas steals from us.”

He added: “If the UN had been taken at face value months ago, we wouldn’t have wasted all this time and Gazans wouldn’t be starving and being shot at trying to feed their families.”

About 1,100 Palestinians have been shot by Israeli soldiers and private contractors at the four GHF aid distribution centers operating in Gaza, according to local health authorities. Many thousands more are at risk of famine, with doctors in the enclave saying malnutrition is rife, especially among children.

The GHF has also been criticized for failing to provide enough aid at the sites it runs.

A group of more than 100 international organizations have warned of “mass starvation,” and urged Israel to lift its restrictions on them delivering aid into Gaza.

On July 23 a group of 28 national governments, including the UK, France and Canada, as well as the EU, signed a statement condemning what they called the “drip-feeding of aid” into Gaza.

Since being permitted access in May, the UN says Israel has also failed to provide enough safe entry routes into Gaza for it to deliver aid.

The Israeli government has accused the UN of not collecting aid supplies based near a border crossing to send into Gaza as a reason for the lack of supplies into the territory.

Earlier this week it refused to extend the visa of senior UN official Jonathan Whittall, who oversees humanitarian affairs in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, over claims he “spread lies about Israel.”

In a statement, the Israeli military said it was “well documented” that Hamas “exploited humanitarian aid to fund terrorist activities.”

Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer claimed this week that there was “no famine caused by Israel” in Gaza, blaming Hamas and the UN for food shortages.

Almost 62,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began operations in Gaza in October 2023. Many thousands more have been wounded, with millions displaced, lacking access to clean water, food, medical aid and shelter.

