Saudi human rights society praises UN resolution for children’s digital safety

Young artist recreates memories with miniature homes

JEDDAH: As Saudi cities embrace rapid transformation and modernization, one young artist is lovingly recreating the homes, streets and stories of old neighborhoods in miniature form, to make sure their spirit is not lost in the process of change.

Shahd Nabil Jad Al-Haq, a 20-year-old artist with Palestinian roots and a Makkawi upbringing, is preserving the soul of disappearing communities through intricate models that celebrate memory, culture and identity.

Her project, “CYAN,” turns nostalgia into something you can see, hold and feel.

Al-Haq’s passion for this kind of art began in childhood, but she developed it professionally in recent years. (Supplied)

“A house is not just walls … it’s moments and memories,” she told Arab News.

In recent years, entire neighborhoods in Makkah and Jeddah have been cleared to make way for smart, efficient and modern developments.

While these decisions are required from an urban planning perspective, the emotional toll has been heavy for some.

People — Saudis and non-Saudis alike — have lost more than just buildings; they have lost memories, neighbors, childhood alleyways and the homes that shaped their lives.

Young artist Shahd Al-Haq’s childhood in Makkah deeply shaped her sense of place and visual style. (Supplied)

Amid this sense of loss, Al-Haq found her calling.

“My dream was to study architecture. But through dioramas, I found my own way to connect that dream with art,” she said. “‘CYAN’ reflects who I am, how I feel and the places I miss.”

Al-Haq’s childhood in Makkah deeply shaped her sense of place and visual style.

Al-Haq's passion for this kind of art began in childhood, but she developed it professionally in recent years.

“My love for old homes and everyday details comes from the world I grew up in. It’s something that shows clearly in my work,” she said.

The first model she created was of her family’s old home, which she gave to her father as a surprise.

“His reaction shocked me; his eyes filled with tears. He said I had taken him back in time. That’s when I realized this was more than just art; it was a responsibility,” she added.

Al-Haq’s passion for this kind of art began in childhood, but she developed it professionally in recent years. That is when she launched “CYAN” as a cultural, artistic and business project.

Al-Haq's passion for this kind of art began in childhood, but she developed it professionally in recent years.

She works with materials like wood, cardboard, acrylic and foam, using fine sculpting tools and modern techniques like 3D printing.

“I don’t just work on how things look; I work on how this model will make people feel,” Al-Haq said. “The sound of a door, the sunlight through a window … I want to bring people back to their homes emotionally, not just visually.”

Her project has garnered considerable attention, both within and outside the Kingdom. She has received work requests from many countries and regions, including Kuwait, the UAE, Europe and even the US, from people who long for the homes they once lived in.

One of her most touching projects was a model of a family house that was demolished in Jeddah’s old Hindawiyah district.

“The reaction was unforgettable. There were tears and memories. It was a moment I’ll always carry with me,” Al-Haq said.

Abdulaziz Al-Harbi, who received a miniature of his former Makkah home, said: “Honestly, I got goosebumps. I never thought a small model could move me this much.

“The tiny outdoor stairs reminded me of Eid, of my mom’s voice, of the fan shaking the ceiling. This is more than just a model; it’s a living memory. I told my family: ‘Look, this isn’t just a picture, it’s our actual house.’ Some of them cried, especially the older ones.”

Samia, known as Umm Suleiman from Jeddah, lived in her home for more than 50 years before it was demolished.

She said: “I was amazed, so happy and so thankful. This model brought back all my memories, my parents, my brothers, everything. The house was destroyed and turned into bare land, but this piece preserved the best part of my life.

“I even held a small party to unveil it like a treasure. Everyone cried, from the nostalgia, the love and the childhood we remembered. Shahd took us back 50 years. May she be as happy as she made us.”

Al-Haq dreams of turning her project into a permanent exhibition that brings back the lost neighborhoods of Makkah and Jeddah.

“I want visitors to walk through the models and feel like they’re back in those streets. I want to preserve the memory and the sentimental value that these locations once had. We have to see the stories and the culture that’s still alive in our memories,” she said.

She hopes to integrate augmented reality to deepen the experience, and plans to launch workshops to share her techniques with others.

“A house is not just a place. It’s memory and identity. I hope my art tells everyone: ‘Your memories are worth preserving’,” she said.