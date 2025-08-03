Four Directions Real Estate Development Company keeps pace with Saudi Arabia’s urban transformation

Vision 2030 is inspiring all sectors in the Kingdom to outperform each other and exceed their own objectives and targets. Tourism is already surpassing 130,000,000 visitors a year, on track to reach 150 million even before 2030, driven by a surge of mega events such as Expo 2030 Riyadh and the FIFA World Cup, along with a dynamic calendar of international expos and cultural celebrations. Meanwhile, the real estate sector is poised to make history with the recent announcements and regulatory changes coming into effect.

Four Directions Real Estate Development Company is fully immersed in the vision of the Kingdom and positioning itself to move from being a pioneer in the industry to a leader in it by building highly sustainable and multifaceted communities. These communities draw from the rich cultural heritage of the Kingdom while achieving great value for its residents and generating highest-in-market returns for investors.

Mohammed Al-Zarah, co-founder and CEO of Four Directions, emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s national transformation, saying: “The rapid prosperity witnessed by the Kingdom opens wide horizons for reshaping cities with an authentic and contemporary identity. Our commitment at Four Directions goes beyond building; we believe in creating iconic, vibrant projects that draw inspiration from our cultural heritage and apply the best global practices.”

Four Directions was established in 2014 with an ambitious vision to make a significant mark in the real estate development sector, adopting a strategy based on sustainability, innovation, and attracting smart investments. In a short period, it has successfully developed over 250,000 square meters of prime real estate, backed by investments exceeding SR1 billion ($266.58 million), and plans to expand its project scope to 1 million square meters by 2030.

The company’s current portfolio includes prominent, high-quality projects in Riyadh, such as:

Yamama Business Square and Yamama Business Park in the Al-Nakheel area, which redefine high-end work environments through extensive green spaces and facilities focused on health and well-being.

Yamama City Center and Yamama Liv Hotel in Olaya Street, a modern destination combining luxury residential, hotel, and commercial experiences.

Jatheer Tower, which is an architectural icon blending modernity with the spirit of Najdi style.

The company is working on current and future projects that support the “Green Riyadh” and “Quality of Life” programs, aiming to be at the forefront of entities contributing to shaping the Kingdom’s urban future