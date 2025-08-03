Four Directions Real Estate Development Company keeps pace with Saudi Arabia’s urban transformation

You are here

Vision 2030 is inspiring all sectors in the Kingdom to outperform each other and exceed their own objectives and targets. Tourism is already surpassing 130,000,000 visitors a year, on track to reach 150 million even before 2030, driven by a surge of mega events such as Expo 2030 Riyadh and the FIFA World Cup, along with a dynamic calendar of international expos and cultural celebrations. Meanwhile, the real estate sector is poised to make history with the recent announcements and regulatory changes coming into effect.

Four Directions Real Estate Development Company is fully immersed in the vision of the Kingdom and positioning itself to move from being a pioneer in the industry to a leader in it by building highly sustainable and multifaceted communities. These communities draw from the rich cultural heritage of the Kingdom while achieving great value for its residents and generating highest-in-market returns for investors.

Mohammed Al-Zarah, co-founder and CEO of Four Directions, emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s national transformation, saying: “The rapid prosperity witnessed by the Kingdom opens wide horizons for reshaping cities with an authentic and contemporary identity. Our commitment at Four Directions goes beyond building; we believe in creating iconic, vibrant projects that draw inspiration from our cultural heritage and apply the best global practices.”

Four Directions was established in 2014 with an ambitious vision to make a significant mark in the real estate development sector, adopting a strategy based on sustainability, innovation, and attracting smart investments. In a short period, it has successfully developed over 250,000 square meters of prime real estate, backed by investments exceeding SR1 billion ($266.58 million), and plans to expand its project scope to 1 million square meters by 2030.

The company’s current portfolio includes prominent, high-quality projects in Riyadh, such as:

  • Yamama Business Square and Yamama Business Park in the Al-Nakheel area, which redefine high-end work environments through extensive green spaces and facilities focused on health and well-being.
  • Yamama City Center and Yamama Liv Hotel in Olaya Street, a modern destination combining luxury residential, hotel, and commercial experiences.
  • Jatheer Tower, which is an architectural icon blending modernity with the spirit of Najdi style.

The company is working on current and future projects that support the “Green Riyadh” and “Quality of Life” programs, aiming to be at the forefront of entities contributing to shaping the Kingdom’s urban future

Digital and telecommunications services provider Zain KSA has announced its sponsorship of the 2025 Boccia Championship, aligning the move with its corporate sustainability strategy and commitment to empowering all segments of society. Organized by the Saudi Boccia Federation, the championship will be held from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex in Riyadh.

The sponsorship underscores Zain KSA’s commitment to supporting persons with disabilities, particularly quadriplegic athletes whose determination and competitive spirit inspire the wider community. The company views inclusion as a foundation for excellence and sustainable progress, believing that empowering persons with disabilities strengthens society as a whole. As digital sponsor, Zain KSA will highlight sport as a symbol of hope and resilience. The initiative reflects the company’s approach of pairing digital innovation with social responsibility, in line with its mission to build a better future and advance Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of a vibrant, inclusive society where all individuals have access to equitable opportunities to achieve their ambitions.

Eman Abdullah Al-Saidi, vice president of corporate communications at Zain KSA, said: “We believe that true innovation is only complete when it really touches people’s lives. Through our digital ecosystem, we hope to inspire a wonderful world that empowers every individual to unlock their potential, leaving no one behind. Our sponsorship of the Boccia Championship reflects our deep commitment to empowering people with disabilities.

“Beyond our social responsibility agenda, this is part of our strategic vision for a more inclusive digital world. These champions inspire us with their stories and embody the spirit of determination that we hope to mirror in every initiative we launch. With this sponsorship, we reaffirm our commitment to helping build a vibrant society where everyone can thrive and ambitions are embraced, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.”

The sponsorship builds on the company’s wide-ranging social responsibility programs, which have delivered measurable results. Zain KSA received the Gold Award from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development at the inaugural CSR Award in recognition of its impactful sustainability and social responsibility initiatives. The accolade underscores the company’s strategy of empowering the Saudi community and advancing national, humanitarian, and social development efforts within a responsible business framework.

AJi Group, a leading architecture, construction, engineering and consultancy group in the region, has achieved a significant milestone by advancing 21 spots to be ranked among the top 100 international design firms in Engineering News-Record’s prestigious Top 225 list for 2025.

Ranking 86th in the global list that developers and investors turn to, AJi Group was recognized for its significant focus on investments in technology, climate resilience and energy transition. Aligning with the global trends in sustainability, ESG integration, artificial intelligence and resilient and adaptive infrastructure systems, AJi Group has been at the forefront in “reimagining its business model, enhancing operational efficiency and improving the return on investment for clients,” said Hamzeh Awwad, CEO of AJi Group.

“We are honored to be recognized among the top international design firms, a testament to the 60-year legacy of our organization, the commitment of our talented professionals, and our focus on reshaping the future of infrastructure in the MENA region,” added Awwad.

“As a trusted partner to some of the region’s most ambitious projects, we see this recognition as an acknowledgement of the remarkable advancements that the MENA region has made in redefining modern architecture, design and infrastructure development. The vision of our clients enables us to push our boundaries to deliver on their priorities, especially in promoting sustainable built environments and embracing advanced technology,” he said.

With close to half the projects coming from repeat clients, AJi Group is regarded as a go-to-partner for government entities, developers and investors in the MENA region. 

Under Awwad’s leadership, the company has demonstrated exceptional performance across key metrics in recent years, with revenues surging 210 percent in 2024, and its talented professional base growing by 35 percent.

The group’s ascent in the ENR rankings also underscores its strategic expansion across the MENA region, where it operates through 13 regional offices, including four in Saudi Arabia and three in the UAE.

In its report, ENR particularly highlighted AJi Group’s focus on tackling market challenges by embracing a transformation mindset. “As the region transforms, so must we,” observed Awwad, in the 2025 report, adding that the group focused on “empowering local talent, embedding sustainability and driving cross-border collaboration.”

AJi Group’s landmark projects include the Riyadh Municipality EPMO and AFMO, OSUS Eye — the first “10-minute” city in the Saudi capital, Green Riyadh’s projects across four neighborhoods and the Cleveland Clinic Expansion in the UAE.

TT Club, an international insurer for the transport and logistics sectors, has entered into a strategic reinsurance partnership with The Company for Cooperative Insurance, or Tawuniya, a Saudi insurance provider.

The collaboration facilitates the launch of a newly approved liability insurance product tailored specifically to the transport and logistics industry in the Kingdom.

The new product, approved by Saudi Arabia’s insurance regulator in January, enables Saudi-based transport and logistics operators to access global-standard liability coverage through Tawuniya, with TT Club acting as the reinsurer.

This development directly aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambitions to transform the nation into a global logistics hub. Recognizing this strategic direction and the evolving risk landscape, TT Club and Tawuniya are working together to provide this vital specialized liability coverage.

Kevin King, CEO of TT Club, said: “As Saudi logistics operators expand internationally and adopt world-class operational standards, they are also developing their risk management strategies. Specialist liability insurance is a cornerstone of those strategies, in that it protects operations, supports reputational integrity, and helps to enable sustainable growth.”

The partnership does not involve a traditional joint venture or shareholder agreement. Instead, it acts practically as a commercial collaboration to provide market-leading coverage within the framework of Saudi Arabia’s well-regulated insurance landscape.

Sultan Alkhomashi, CEO of general sector at Tawuniya, said: “This partnership with TT Club strengthens our ability to serve Saudi logistics operators with world-class insurance solutions that meet the highest international standards. Together, we are helping build safer, more resilient supply chains and supporting the Kingdom’s long-term vision to be a regional and global logistics powerhouse.”

TT Club has also recently strengthened its board of directors with the appointment of Saffia Abdulla Kanoo in June. Kanoo is vice president and international business director at Kanoo Logistics, one of the longest-established logistics businesses in the Middle East. Based in Saudi Arabia, she has worked across air cargo, shipping, customs clearance and specialized logistics services.

Jameel Motors, a leading provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands, has been appointed as the official distributor of Omoda and Jaecoo, the automotive brands under the Chery Group umbrella, in Iraq. Jameel Motors won the distribution agreement through a competitive process involving both local and international companies.

This marks a new market entry for Jameel Motors and Omoda and Jaecoo, where they will be tapping into Iraq’s rapidly growing automotive sector, which accounts for 8–10 percent of all imports to the country. With strong demand for new energy vehicles driven by a young, tech-savvy urban population, this agreement supports Jameel Motors’ inorganic growth and multi-brand expansion in the region, while enhancing personal mobility options for Iraqi drivers.

Jameel Motors will initially distribute the Omoda C5 and C7, and the Jaecoo J5, J7, and J8 models, with sales to commence in Q4 2025. Omoda and Jaecoo is part of Chery Group — China’s fourth-largest automaker and among the fastest-growing on the global stage. It has expanded to more than 40 markets, earning international recognition and a global customer base of over 500,000.

Jasmmine Wong, chief executive, Jameel Motors, said: “We are proud to be working with Chery Group to introduce Omoda and Jaecoo to Iraq, a dynamic and increasingly sophisticated automotive market. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering advanced, sustainable, and design-forward mobility solutions that meet the evolving needs of drivers. Together with Chery Group, we look forward to shaping the future of personal transportation in Iraq.”

Jameel Motors in Iraq will be headed by Kamal Sultan as the country manager. Sultan is a skilled automotive professional with more than 10 years of extensive experience in the Iraqi market. Having played a key role in the growth and network expansion of Toyota Iraq, as well as contributing to Nissan Iraq from its inception, he brings with him strong expertise in sales, after-sales service, and marketing strategies. He has also been instrumental in establishing Geely Iraq, Hongqi Iraq, Sixt Rental Car, and Iraq’s first automotive service chain. His deep industry knowledge and strategic insight make him a valuable leader in Iraq’s automotive sector.

“Launching Omoda and Jaecoo in Iraq marks an exciting new chapter for Jameel Motors,” Sultan said. “With a young and connected population driving demand for premium and technologically advanced vehicles, Iraq presents significant opportunities. We are committed to building a strong local presence with Chery Group’s customer-centric products, to serve this rapidly growing market.”

With a focus on localized operations at its overseas production bases, Chery Group is committed to the sustainable advancement of regional automotive industries through local job creation and the export of intelligent manufacturing standards and management expertise.

Jameel Motors represents some of the world’s most recognized commercial and passenger vehicle brands and has operations in more than 10 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia and Australia. This agreement marks another milestone as Jameel Motors continues to expand internationally and harness innovation for the future of mobility.

LG Electronics, a global leader in HVAC innovation, is strengthening its commitment to the UAE’s professional community through its LG MEA Hub Academy in Jebel Ali, Dubai. As one of the largest HVAC training centers in the region, the academy provides contractors, facility managers, and HVAC professionals with hands-on training in installation, troubleshooting, and maintenance. This initiative underscores LG’s dedication to enhancing after-sales service quality and ensuring optimal system performance for its customers.

The LG MEA Hub Academy is designed to empower professionals with practical skills that bridge the gap between advanced HVAC technology and real-world application. The facility includes a state-of-the-art LG HVAC showroom, a TMS control room for real-time system monitoring, and a practice room for hands-on training. These spaces create a dynamic learning environment where participants can gain expertise in topics such as variable refrigerant flow and direct expansion systems, control solutions, air purification, and cold/hot water solutions.

Michael (Yong Joon) Park, LG Eco Solution Company vice president, MEA, said: “Our MEA Hub Academy in Dubai reflects LG’s strong commitment to supporting HVAC industry professionals with the right tools, skills, and knowledge to thrive.”

We believe that empowering people through technical education is the foundation of long-term success — for our partners, customers, and communities.”

The academy’s training programs are tailored to address both pre-sales and post-sales needs, equipping participants with the skills to deliver exceptional service throughout the lifecycle of HVAC systems. By focusing on after-sales excellence, LG ensures its customers benefit from reliable, efficient, and long-lasting solutions while strengthening its reputation as a trusted partner in the HVAC industry.

With the UAE’s rapid infrastructure development, the need for skilled HVAC professionals is on the rise. LG’s MEA Hub Academy is addressing this demand by cultivating a new generation of experts equipped to navigate the complexities of modern HVAC systems. Through its investment in training and education, LG is empowering professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to excel, while actively supporting the growth and long-term sustainability of the HVAC industry in the region.

