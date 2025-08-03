You are here

Israeli army reveals rise in soldiers' suicides linked to Gaza war

An Israeli army soldier walks near a main battle tank deployed at a position along the border with the Gaza Strip and southern Israel, July 29, 2025. (AFP)
Updated 03 August 2025
Arab News
  • Army investigation examined letters left by soldiers and gathered details from their conversations with their immediate social circle
  • Israeli army fears phenomenon will spread as 7 reservists took their own lives in July
LONDON: An Israeli army investigation has revealed that 16 soldiers committed suicide in 2025 due to harsh combat conditions related to the war in the Gaza Strip.

Soldiers faced harsh realities in Gaza, including witnessing “difficult scenes,” experiencing the loss of friends, and struggling to cope with the prolonged combat. Investigators believe these factors played a significant role in leading the soldiers to take their own lives.

The investigation examined letters left by soldiers and gathered details from their conversations with their immediate social circle. A senior military official told the Israeli Broadcasting Authority that the Israeli army fears the phenomenon will spread, as seven reservists took their own lives in July.

The official added: “Most cases of suicide among soldiers resulted from the complexities (of life) following the war. War has consequences. These (present) difficult challenges; there are quite a few cases.”

The Israeli army is concerned about the increasing number of soldier suicides this year compared to previous years. In 2024, 21 Israeli soldiers committed suicide, including 12 reservists, whereas in 2023, the year that saw the launch of the Gaza war in its fourth quarter, 17 Israeli soldiers took their own lives.

As of July, at least 887 Israeli soldiers have been killed during military operations or in combat with Palestinian armed fighters in the Gaza Strip.

Reuters
Some Palestinians already leaving Gaza City ahead of Israeli offensive

Some Palestinians already leaving Gaza City ahead of Israeli offensive
CAIRO: Fearing an Israeli onslaught could come soon, some Palestinian families began leaving eastern areas of Gaza City, now under constant Israeli bombardment, for points to the west and some explored evacuating further south.
Israel’s plan to seize control of Gaza City has stirred alarm abroad and at home where tens of thousands of Israelis held some of the largest protests seen since the war began, urging a deal to end the fighting and free the remaining 50 hostages held by Palestinian militants in Gaza.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described Gaza City as Hamas’ last bastion. But, with Israel already holding 75 percent of Gaza, the military has warned that expanding the offensive could endanger hostages still alive and draw troops into protracted and deadly guerrilla warfare.
In Gaza City, many Palestinians have also been calling for protests soon to demand an end to a war that has demolished much of the territory and wrought a humanitarian disaster, and for Hamas to intensify talks to avert the Israeli ground offensive.
An Israeli armored incursion into Gaza City could see the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people, many of whom have been uprooted multiple times earlier in the war.
“The people of Gaza City are like someone who received a death sentence and is awaiting execution,” said Tamer Burai, a Gaza City businessman.
“I am moving my parents and my family to the south today or tomorrow. I can’t risk losing any of them should there be a surprising invasion,” he told Reuters via a chat app.
A protest is scheduled for Thursday in Gaza City by different unions, and people took to social media platforms vowing to participate, which will raise pressure on Hamas.
The last round of indirect ceasefire talks ended in late July in deadlock with the sides trading blame for its collapse.
Diplomatic deadlock
Israel says it will agree to cease hostilities if all the hostages are released and Hamas lays down its arms – the latter demand publicly rejected by the Islamist group until a Palestinian state is established.
Gaps also appear to linger regarding the extent of an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and how humanitarian aid will be delivered around the enclave, where malnutrition is rife and aid groups warn of unfolding famine.
On Saturday, the Israeli military said it was preparing to help equip Gazans with tents and other shelter equipment ahead of relocating them from combat zones to the south of the enclave. It did not provide further details on quantities or how long it would take to get the equipment into the enclave.
Palestinian economist Mohammad Abu Jayyab said at least 100,000 new tents would be needed to house those heading to central and southern areas of the coastal strip should Israel begin its offensive or the army orders Gaza City’s entire population to evacuate.
“The existing tents where people are living have worn out, and they wouldn’t protect people against rainwater. There are no new tents in Gaza because of the (Israeli) restrictions on aid at the (border) crossings,” Abu Jayyab said.
He said some families from Gaza City had begun renting property and shelters in the south and moved in their belongings.
“Some people learned from previous experience, and they don’t want to be taken by surprise. Also, some think it is better to move earlier to find a space,” Abu Jayyab added.
The UN humanitarian office said last week 1.35 million people were already in need of emergency shelter items in Gaza.
The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed across the border into southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.
More than 61,000 Palestinians have since been killed in Israel’s ensuing air and ground war in Gaza, according to local health officials, with most of the 2.2 million population internally displaced.
Five more Palestinians have died of malnutrition and starvation in the past 24 hours, the Gaza health ministry said on Monday, raising the number of people who died of those causes to 263, including 112 children, since the war started.
Israel disputed the figures provided by the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Dubai police retrieve stolen diamond worth $25 million

Dubai police retrieve stolen diamond worth $25 million
Updated 2 min 45 sec ago
AFP
Dubai police retrieve stolen diamond worth $25 million

Dubai police retrieve stolen diamond worth $25 million
  • A diamond trader who had brought the jewel from Europe was lured to a villa by a crime gang under the pretense of a viewing by a potential wealthy client
DUBAI: Dubai police said on Monday they caught three thieves just hours after they stole a precious pink diamond worth $25 million.
“The Dubai Police General Command has foiled the theft of a very rare pink diamond, valued at $25 million,” the police said in a statement shared by the United Arab Emirates’ official news agency WAM.
A diamond trader who had brought the jewel from Europe was lured to a villa by a crime gang under the pretense of a viewing by a potential wealthy client, police said.
But the gem was stolen when the diamond dealer arrived for the bogus inspection, the statement added.
Within eight hours three people from an unspecified Asian country were arrested “thanks to the efforts of specialized and field teams, and by using the latest artificial intelligence technologies,” police said.
Video footage shared by the Dubai Media Office showed the three men with their faces blurred after their arrest as well as CCTV footage of the gang.
Dubai is an important hub for diamond trading. Tightly controlled and policed, the UAE prides itself on its security and stability.

Four migrants found dead off Turkiye: coast guard

Four migrants found dead off Turkiye: coast guard
Updated 21 min 25 sec ago
AFP
Four migrants found dead off Turkiye: coast guard

Four migrants found dead off Turkiye: coast guard
  • At least four migrants died after falling into the sea from their rubber dinghy on Monday
  • The incident took place off the coast of the Karaburun district, the coast guard command said in a statement
ISTANBUL: At least four migrants died after falling into the sea from their rubber dinghy on Monday off the western coast of Turkiye, officials said.
The incident took place off the coast of the Karaburun district, the coast guard command said in a statement.
Officials rescued two migrants and found four bodies, and were still searching for more missing with the help of a helicopter, drone, five boats and a larger vessel.
It was not immediately clear how many migrants the boat carried or what their nationality was.
Many migrants embark on the short but perilous route between the Turkish coast and the nearby Greek islands of Samos, Rhodes and Lesbos, which serve as entry points to the European Union.

Yemen FM to Asharq Al-Awsat: Iran encouraging Houthis to prolong war, reject peace

Yemen FM to Asharq Al-Awsat: Iran encouraging Houthis to prolong war, reject peace
Updated 18 August 2025
Asharq Al-Awsat
Yemen FM to Asharq Al-Awsat: Iran encouraging Houthis to prolong war, reject peace

Yemen FM to Asharq Al-Awsat: Iran encouraging Houthis to prolong war, reject peace
  • In an interview, Zindani said the Houthis were seeking to stoke chaos in Yemen, while the peace process is effectively frozen because Iran is pushing them to reject it
  • The minister also lamented that the international community “had not seriously dealt with the issue of arms smuggling to the Houthis”
RIYADH: Yemeni Foreign Minister Dr. Shaya al-Zindani accused the Iran-backed Houthi militias of obstructing the efforts of United Nations envoy Hans Grundberg to achieve peace in the country.

In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, he said the militants were seeking to stoke chaos in Yemen, while the peace process is effectively frozen because Iran is pushing the Houthis to reject peace and prolong the war.

“Unfortunately, as part of the government, we do not sense that the Houthis have a desire to achieve peace and end the war. They live for war,” he added.

The legitimate government “has agreed to all initiatives that have been presented by friends and brothers, but the Houthis have not been receptive to them.”

He blamed Iran for encouraging the Houthis to maintain their intransigence.

On reports about an attempt on Grundberg’s life, Zindani said: “There are efforts to thwart his work and plunge us in chaos.”

This all benefits the Houthis, he went on to say. “We, on the other hand, believe that the envoy represents the voice of international legitimacy and UN Security Council resolutions. It is in our interest to support him despite his shortcomings in some areas,” the minister stated.

Asked if the Security Council was preparing a resolution on Yemen, he replied that he had no information about that yet. He acknowledged, however, that some parties are starting to believe that resolution 2216 was no longer applicable.

Media sources have said that the US and Britian were seeking to issue two Security Council resolutions on Yemen in the coming weeks.

Zindani remarked that based on his experience, resolutions are rarely amended; rather, new ones are adopted.

“The government, in line with international, regional and national legitimacy, is showing openness and being reasonable with all efforts aimed at resolving Yemen’s plight,” he stressed.

The new resolutions, he said, will likely complement resolution 2216 and take measures against the Houthis because they have ignored other resolutions.

“The Houthis don’t believe in peace or national partnership; they don’t even have a political platform,” he charged.

“They are a close-minded group that operates according to its sectarian ideology, and it believes it has the right to rule the Yemeni people,” the FM told Asharq Al-Awsat.

The military option against the Houthis will “always remain on the table” as long as Yemen continues to be threatened, he added.

Arms smuggling

On Iran’s role in Yemen, Zindani lamented that the international community “had not seriously dealt with the issue of arms smuggling to the Houthis.”

Security Council resolutions have been clear about this, but not a single measure has been taken since 2016, he noted.

This has allowed Iran to deliver drones, ballistic missiles and even hypersonic missiles to the Houthis, he added.

“One can smuggle a rifle undetected, but sending rockets and drones without detection is suspicious,” Zindani said.

He said that some form of leniency in dealing with this issue allowed Iran to continue to support the Houthis.

“Should Iran fail in changing its policies and outlook and agree to establishing good ties with its neighbors and concern itself with its own people, then it will continue to meddle with Yemen’s internal affairs, which will only harm it and countries in the region,” he warned.

On the recent seizure weapons off the coast of Aden, he said the government “will not stand idle.” It will uncover the source of these weapons and act on the diplomatic level as soon as it has evidence.

Reports have said that authorities busted a shipment of drones and advanced equipment from China.

The FM said Yemen and China enjoy “historic and close ties” and that his country will bring up the issue with it should it receive any confirmed information related to the shipment.

“We know that it isn’t easy for any company to export military gear without the knowledge of the Chinese government,” he explained.

“We are keen on our relations with Beijing and we will bring up this issue with our friends there if we receive any evidence that connects the shipment to China,” Zindani said, revealing that the issue was already brought up with Chinese Charge d’Affaires.

On relations with Saudi Arabia, the FM said the Kingdom is Yemen’s main backer. Its support extends to all Yemeni sectors, such as development, reconstruction and humanitarian work through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

He also noted Saudi Arabia’s ongoing financial deposits and grants, stressing that the Kingdom is a “priority in our foreign policy. We are keen on excellent ties we share with it and we constantly aspire to coordinate our efforts on the international arena.”

 

US envoy says Israel's turn to 'comply' as Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah

US envoy says Israel’s turn to ‘comply’ as Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah
Updated 18 August 2025
AFP
US envoy says Israel’s turn to ‘comply’ as Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah

US envoy says Israel’s turn to ‘comply’ as Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah
  • Under the truce agreement, weapons in Lebanon were to be restricted to the state and Israel was to fully withdraw its troops from the country, although it has kept forces in five border points
BEIRUT: The US special envoy to Lebanon said Monday that his team would discuss the long-term cessation of hostilities with Israel, after Beirut endorsed a US-backed plan for the Hezbollah militant group to disarm.
Tom Barrack, following a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, also said Washington would seek an economic proposal for post-war reconstruction in the country, after months of shuttle diplomacy between the US and Lebanon.
Barrack is also set to meet with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Speaker Nabih Berri, who often negotiates on behalf of Hezbollah with Washington.
“I think the Lebanese government has done their part. They’ve taken the first step,” said Barrack, who is also the US ambassador to Turkiye. “Now what we need is for Israel to comply with that equal handshake.”
Lebanon’s decision last week to support a plan to disarm Hezbollah angered the Iran-backed group and its allies, who believe Israel’s military should first withdraw from the five hilltops it has occupied in southern Lebanon since the end of its 14-month war with Hezbollah last November and stop launching almost daily airstrikes in the country.
Naim Kassem, Hezbollah’s secretary-general, has vowed to fight efforts to disarm the group, sowing fears of civil unrest in the country.
Barrack warned Hezbollah that it will have “missed an opportunity” if it doesn’t back the calls for it to disarm.
Aoun and Salam both want to disarm Hezbollah and other non-state armed groups, and have demanded Israel halt its attacks and withdraw from the country.
Aoun said he wants to increase funding for Lebanon’s cash-strapped military to bolster its capacity. He also wants to raise money from international donors to help rebuild the country.
The World Bank estimates that Hezbollah and Israel’s monthslong war in late 2024 cost $11.1 billion in damages and economic losses as larges swaths of southern and eastern Lebanon were battered. The country has also faced a crippling economic crisis since 2019.

