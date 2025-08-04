You are here

  • Home
  • How high is the risk of cyber incident in your organization?

How high is the risk of cyber incident in your organization?

Organizations nowadays face a variety of cyberthreats ranging from phishing and business email compromise to ransomware and advanced persistent threats.
Organizations nowadays face a variety of cyberthreats ranging from phishing and business email compromise to ransomware and advanced persistent threats.
Short Url

https://arab.news/zzb9d

Updated 04 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

How high is the risk of cyber incident in your organization?

How high is the risk of cyber incident in your organization?
  • Organizations nowadays face a variety of cyberthreats ranging from phishing and business email compromise to ransomware and advanced persistent threats
Updated 04 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

One of the core reasons businesses remain vulnerable to cyberthreats is that they underestimate their risk or overestimate the strength of their existing defenses. According to a recent Kaspersky survey titled “Cybersecurity in the workplace: Employee knowledge and behavior,” 45.5 percent of professionals surveyed in Saudi Arabia, whose work requires the use of computers, assess the risk of a cybersecurity incident happening to their company as quite possible.
Commenting on the probable consequences of a cybersecurity incident, 52 percent of employees surveyed supposed that it might seriously affect the company. This understanding of risks comes not only from general cybersecurity awareness, but also from knowledge about cyber incidents in their organizations: 30.8 percent of respondents acknowledged such incidents happened in the past 12 months, while an additional 29.8 percent said they have heard about these incidents from colleagues.
Organizations nowadays face a variety of cyberthreats ranging from phishing and business email compromise to ransomware and advanced persistent threats. In a lot of these attacks, the entry point into the organization’s network is via a human mistake, and it is for that reason attackers actively employ social engineering techniques and AI tools to make their efforts more effective.
The survey shows that the majority of respondents understand that cybersecurity is an issue that should be considered by the IT department, while 33.8 percent also mentioned top level executives and 18.8 percent cited legal and financial employees as core groups within the business who should keep cybersecurity issues in mind. Only 28.5 percent of employees surveyed viewed cybersecurity as an issue that should be considered by all employees across the entire business.

“In today’s digital landscape, cybersecurity is a collective responsibility that extends beyond the IT department. Every employee should remain vigilant against evolving threats. Regular cybersecurity training, use of relevant IT solutions, well-defined policies and an incident response plan are essential pillars of organizational cyber resilience. When every team member is informed and prepared, the organization stands stronger against cyberthreats,” said Toufic Derbass, managing director for the META region at Kaspersky.
To help organizations strengthen their defenses, Kaspersky recommends the following:
• Employee education and cybersecurity training is necessary as human error is a common cause for cybersecurity breaches. Solutions such as Kaspersky Automated Security Awareness Platform can help with practical cybersecurity skills such as recognizing phishing emails and suspicious links.
• Upskill cybersecurity teams with Kaspersky online trainings, and with Kaspersky Threat Intelligence. In addition, Kaspersky’s Digital Footprint Intelligence can help with monitoring external threats for companies’ assets, strengthening defense against credential leaks.
• Implement robust monitoring and cybersecurity solutions, for example from the Kaspersky Next product line.
• Set up offline backups that intruders cannot misuse, and make sure you can access them quickly in an emergency.
• Implement security policies for employees, from password and software installation policies to network segmentation.
• Foster a culture of security: encourage employees to report suspicious activity without fear of blame, reward proactive security behaviors to reinforce good habits, for example during phishing simulations.

 

Topics: Kaspersky Cyberthreats

Related

Joyalukkas secures $136m working capital deal with Emirates NBD to fuel expansion
Corporate and Sponsored Content
Joyalukkas secures $136m working capital deal with Emirates NBD to fuel expansion

Abdullah Hashim secures distribution deal with Mikasa

Abdullah Hashim secures distribution deal with Mikasa
Updated 07 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Abdullah Hashim secures distribution deal with Mikasa

Abdullah Hashim secures distribution deal with Mikasa
Updated 07 August 2025
Arab News

Abdullah Hashim Company Limited has announced an exclusive distribution partnership with Mikasa Corporation, a Japanese manufacturer of high-performance light construction equipment. The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony at AHCL’s headquarters in Jeddah, marking a significant milestone for Saudi Arabia’s construction industry.
The signing ceremony was attended by Atsushi Suzuki, assistant manager, Mikasa Corporation; Khalid Abushaban, CEO, AHCL Group; Azizurrab, general manager, Machinery Division, AHCL; Faisal Bin Zager, general manager of human resources, AHCL Group; and Ayman Al-Omar, chief financial officer, AHCL Group.
As Mikasa’s exclusive Saudi distributor, AHCL will deliver the brand’s renowned vibratory plate compactors, rammers, and concrete vibrators — equipment trusted for durability and innovation in global infrastructure projects. This partnership reinforces AHCL’s commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals by equipping local contractors with cutting-edge Japanese technology.
“This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide world-class machinery solutions. Mikasa’s precision engineering complements our portfolio, enabling us to better serve Saudi Arabia’s booming construction sector,” said Azizurrab.
AHCL will begin nationwide distribution of the equipment in Q4 2025, backed by its established service network and trained Saudi technicians.

Saudi-powered ‘TOURISE’ announces advisory board

Saudi-powered ‘TOURISE’ announces advisory board
Updated 07 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi-powered ‘TOURISE’ announces advisory board

Saudi-powered ‘TOURISE’ announces advisory board
Updated 07 August 2025
Arab News

TOURISE, a bold new global tourism platform, has announced the members of its cross-sector advisory board, a powerhouse of industry titans guiding TOURISE’s strategic direction and shaping the agenda of the inaugural global summit taking place in Riyadh from Nov. 11-13.
The 14-member board brings together expertise from tourism, technology, aviation, entertainment, education, sustainability and media, making it one of the most intentionally cross-sector bodies in global tourism today. Together, they will champion TOURISE’s vision, ensure high-impact global issues such as equity, geographical representation and sectoral diversity are in the spotlight and influence the long-term value of the platform.
Chaired by Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia Ahmed Al-Khateeb, the advisory board will seek to elevate tourism on the global stage and shape a bold new vision for the sector’s future.
“TOURISE is driving cross-sector global collaboration, and the formation of the advisory board ensures we are uniting diverse perspectives from representatives across the global tourism ecosystem,” Al-Khateeb said
“Their visionary thinking and deep expertise will be essential in transforming TOURISE from ambition into action, ensuring the platform becomes a catalyst of innovation, investment, and sustainability in tourism for decades to come.”
The advisory board members are: Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO, Saudi Tourism Authority and vice chair, TOURISE; Julia Simpson, president and CEO, World Travel and Tourism Council; Randy Durband, CEO, Global Sustainable Tourism Council; Luis Maroto, CEO, Amadeus; Blake Chandlee, former president of Global Business Solutions, TikTok; Neil Jacobs, founder of Wild Origins and former CEO of Six Senses; Stephane Lefebvre, president, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group; Jordi Carnes, president of Leitat Technological Center and CTECNO and former director general of Turismede Barcelona; Mario Enzesberger, founder and CEO, Liberty International Tourism Group; Patrick Andersen, CEO, Carlson Wagonlit Travel; Mo Gawdat, founder, One Billion Happy; Thomas Woldbye, CEO, Heathrow Airport; Fabien Fresnel, CEO, Riyadh School of Tourism and Hospitality; and Jean-Philippe Cossé, international events specialist.
“TOURISE is more than a summit; it’s a catalyst for global transformation in tourism.
 “I joined the advisory board because I believe in the power of cross-sector collaboration to drive sustainable growth, foster innovation, and set new standards for responsible travel,” said Simpson.

Leading up to the TOURISE summit the advisory board will meet regularly to advise on the program, ensuring global views and insights shape the agenda. 

Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital wins SRC accreditation for 14 centers of excellence

Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital wins SRC accreditation for 14 centers of excellence
Updated 06 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital wins SRC accreditation for 14 centers of excellence

Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital wins SRC accreditation for 14 centers of excellence
Updated 06 August 2025
Arab News

Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital in Jeddah has been awarded accreditation for 14 centers of excellence by the Surgical Review Corporation across various medical and surgical specialties — setting a world record for the highest number of centers of excellence accredited by SRC within a single hospital.

This prestigious international recognition reflects the hospital’s deep commitment to implementing 10 rigorous global standards, ensuring the delivery of safe, comprehensive, and high-quality patient care.

The accredited specialties include:

  1. Robotic surgery
  2. Urology
  3. Orthopedic surgery
  4. Spine surgery
  5. Surgery of the hand
  6. Colorectal surgery
  7. Hernia surgery
  8. Plastic surgery
  9. Endoscopy
  10. Ear, nose and throat
  11. Ophthalmology
  12. Minimally invasive gynecology
  13. Specialized anesthesia in obesity surgery 
  14. Specialized anesthesia in orthopedic surgery

These accreditations are based on the hospital’s adherence to 10 rigorous global standards developed by SRC for centers of excellence. These include institutional commitment with a clear vision and a quality-first culture, certified medical expertise from highly qualified physicians with outstanding surgical records, trusted medical leadership to oversee program efficiency, and comprehensive consultative services with ongoing medical support for all medical and surgical cases.

Additional standards include the use of state-of-the-art equipment and advanced technology with fully trained staff, the availability of a qualified and dedicated medical and surgical teams with consistent on-call coverage, the application of standardized clinical pathways with precise protocols to ensure optimal care, and well-trained support teams including program coordinators, nurses, assistants, and specialized surgical staff. 

Patient education is also prioritized through the provision of clear information and the obtaining of informed consent for all procedures with a shared decision-making approach. There is also a firm commitment to ongoing quality evaluation, outcome monitoring, and full compliance with data protection regulations. 

Dr. Mazen Fakeeh, president of Fakeeh Care Group, expressed his pride in this global achievement, reaffirming the hospital’s commitment to delivering specialized, world-class healthcare that meets patients’ expectations and supports the vision of Fakeeh Care Group for excellence, leadership, and innovation in healthcare.

The Surgical Review Corporation is an independent, global, nonprofit organization dedicated to accrediting hospitals, surgeons, and surgical centers according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety. The Center of Excellence designation is awarded only after a comprehensive and rigorous evaluation process that ensures healthcare services are advanced, safe, and aligned with the best global medical practices.

Saudi Arabia to host Global IoT Congress 2025

Saudi Arabia to host Global IoT Congress 2025
Updated 06 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia to host Global IoT Congress 2025

Saudi Arabia to host Global IoT Congress 2025
  • The Kingdom ranks first among the top three Arab countries in smart city investments and leads the Arab world in the Government AI Readiness Index as well as the 2024 Government Electronic and Mobile Services Maturity Index
Updated 06 August 2025
Arab News

Saudi Arabia has emerged as the Middle East and North Africa’s largest digital economy, with a market value exceeding SR495 billion ($132 billion) over the past few years. Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s Internet of Things market specifically is estimated to grow 12-18 percent year-on-year to reach a market size of SR25.8 billion, reflecting the technologically progressive approach that Saudi Arabia has taken to building the country’s future. The Kingdom also ranks first among the top three Arab countries in smart city investments and leads the Arab world in the Government AI Readiness Index as well as the 2024 Government Electronic and Mobile Services Maturity Index.
Global investments in IoT are forecast to exceed SR4.5 trillion by 2026, and in the Middle East and North Africa, the IoT market is projected to reach SR90 billion by the same year.

FASTFACT

Saudi Arabia’s IoT market specifically is estimated to grow 12-18 percent year-on-year to reach a market size of SR25.8 billion.

As the region’s largest IoT market, Riyadh is set to host the Global Internet of Things Congress 2025 on Oct. 21. The three-day event — the largest dedicated IoT event in the Kingdom and the wider MENA region — will put the Saudi capital in the spotlight as a regional powerhouse of emerging IoT technologies.
More than 200 prominent exhibitors and speakers ranging from industries like IoT, artificial intelligence, smart cities, energy, healthcare, and other emerging technologies, are expected from all over the world to address over 5,000 high-profile attendees such as industry leaders, C-level businesspeople and governmental stakeholders.
The Congress, organized by the Internet of Things Association, is set to host public entities, academic institutions, private companies, investors, entrepreneurs, and media representatives from all over the world. This landmark event will feature keynote sessions, interactive workshops, a technology exhibition, and strategic partnership announcements.
Abdullah bin Salem Al-Bedaiwy, chairman of the board at the IoTA, said: “As a nonprofit organization, the association is committed to development and innovation, encouraging investment, enhancing local content, and increasing localization within the IoT sector. Our initiative aims to launch a global IoT platform in its largest market, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We extend our sincere gratitude to all our partners who contributed to making this vision a reality, and we look forward to the support of both the public and private sectors to ensure the success of this global event on Saudi soil.”
He added: “As a nonprofit organization, the IoTA is committed to fostering innovation and advancing both human and technological capital in the IoT sector. Our vision is to host the region’s largest dedicated IoT event in its biggest market, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We extend our sincere gratitude to all our partners who have contributed to making this possible, and we look forward to the support of both the public and the private sector, to ensure the success of this global gathering in Saudi Arabia.”

Global Internet of Things Congress 2025 will cultivate cross-border and cross-sector knowledge exchange, drive innovation, and unlock investment opportunities, aligned with the objectives of digital transformation in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

 

Topics: Global IoT Congress 2025

Related

The exhibition will deliver hands-on access to the latest in electric mobility.
Corporate and Sponsored Content
4th EV Auto Show to spotlight full spectrum of green mobility
Photo/Social media
Corporate and Sponsored Content
Bigo Live and MLBB drive next chapter of esports in Kingdom

4th EV Auto Show to spotlight full spectrum of green mobility

The exhibition will deliver hands-on access to the latest in electric mobility.
The exhibition will deliver hands-on access to the latest in electric mobility.
Updated 06 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

4th EV Auto Show to spotlight full spectrum of green mobility

The exhibition will deliver hands-on access to the latest in electric mobility.
  • Expecting more than 120 exhibitors and over 12,000 attendees from across 90+ countries, EV Auto Show 2025 is positioned to be a focal point for investment, innovation, and sector-wide collaboration in sustainable transportation
Updated 06 August 2025
Arab News

Leading electric mobility event EV Auto Show Riyadh will return for its fourth edition from Oct. 27 to 29, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. Building on the strong foundation of its previous three editions, EV Auto Show Riyadh 2025 returns with greater scale and impact, building on the momentum of three successful editions to deepen its focus across the entire electric mobility value chain. This year’s edition features an even stronger lineup of top-tier OEMs, high-quality exhibitors, and influential stakeholders, with expanded technical and commercial dialogue. The show continues to serve as a dynamic platform that brings together electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, battery technologies, component manufacturers, fleet solutions, and key government representatives under one roof, in one of the world’s most ambitious mobility markets.

The EV Auto Show serves as a testament to the Kingdom’s commitment to sustainable mobility, says Dr. Omaima Bamasag, Deputy of the General Authority for Transport Enablement

Expecting more than 120 exhibitors and over 12,000 attendees from across 90+ countries, EV Auto Show 2025 is positioned to be a focal point for investment, innovation, and sector-wide collaboration in sustainable transportation.
Taking place in the heart of Riyadh, the EV Auto Show 2025 will host a high-level conference program built around the Kingdom’s electric mobility priorities. This year’s agenda will spotlight national infrastructure strategies, fleet electrification, and the localization of EV manufacturing. Attendees can expect deep-dive sessions, expert panels, and keynote talks featuring leaders from global OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, utilities, regulatory bodies, investment groups, and emerging technology disruptors. The program is designed to accelerate cross-sector collaboration and unlock new pathways for Saudi Arabia’s green mobility future.
The exhibition will also deliver hands-on access to the latest in electric mobility through product launches and technology showcases. With participation from leading global and regional brands, it brings together top manufacturers, solution providers, and innovators from across the electric and sustainable transport ecosystem. 

Exhibitors span sectors including EV manufacturing, charging infrastructure, battery technologies, autonomous systems, and energy management.
Dr. Omaima Bamasag, deputy of the General Authority for Transport Enablement, said: “The EV Auto Show serves as a testament to the Kingdom’s commitment to sustainable mobility, bringing together leading companies in the vehicle and charging station sectors. We believe this will drive the government and the Kingdom toward achieving the sustainability goal of zero emissions by 2060.”
This year’s edition places a sharper spotlight on international collaboration, with dedicated delegations from Europe, Asia, and beyond exploring joint ventures and strategic entry into the Saudi EV market.

 

Related

Photo/Social media
Corporate and Sponsored Content
Bigo Live and MLBB drive next chapter of esports in Kingdom
Saudi Arabia to host Global IoT Congress 2025
Corporate and Sponsored Content
Saudi Arabia to host Global IoT Congress 2025

Latest updates

Myanmar’s acting President Myint Swe dies after a long illness
Myanmar’s acting President Myint Swe dies after a long illness
‘What a city’: Son Heung-min lands at Los Angeles FC with plans for trophies, love for Korean fans
‘What a city’: Son Heung-min lands at Los Angeles FC with plans for trophies, love for Korean fans
Red Sox sign rookie phenom Roman Anthony to an 8-year, $130 million contract
Red Sox sign rookie phenom Roman Anthony to an 8-year, $130 million contract
Canadian teen Mboko reaches Montreal final, beating Rybakina in 3rd-set tiebreaker
Canadian teen Mboko reaches Montreal final, beating Rybakina in 3rd-set tiebreaker
Saudi Hajj Ministry activates Nusuk app for offline use by pilgrims
Saudi Hajj Ministry activates Nusuk app for offline use by pilgrims

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.