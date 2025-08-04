Maestro Pizza and Netflix partner for ‘Squid Game 3’ menu

Maestro Pizza, a leading quick-service restaurant chain, has announced a partnership with Netflix to launch a limited-edition menu inspired by the highly anticipated series “Squid Game 3.” This unique culinary experience is now available across Maestro Pizza locations in Saudi Arabia and Dubai.
The collaboration introduces Pizza 456, a bold new offering that draws inspiration from the main character and iconic symbols of the global hit series. Complementing this, Maestro Pizza is also serving OX Chicken Bites, featuring crispy chicken paired with distinctive green “O” and red “X” sauces, a playful homage to the show’s memorable visuals.
To amplify this partnership, Maestro Pizza has rolled out a comprehensive promotional campaign, which includes:
A Squid Game-themed branding truck making appearances in key cities such as Riyadh and Jeddah.
Extensive out-of-home advertisements in prominent locations.
Engaging TikTok videos showcasing fan-centric challenges and user-generated content.
Interactive contests and influencer collaborations across popular social media platforms like Instagram and X.
Fans will also discover various thematic elements from the show, such as “Player 456” and “Red Light, Green Light,” integrated throughout the marketing campaign, designed to enhance the overall immersive experience.
Moreover, customers can avail a special promotion: buy one pizza online and get one free using the code “Pizzas” at maestropizza.com/menu.
Established in 2013, Maestro Pizza has rapidly grown to over 200 locations, solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the Kingdom.
The Social Development Bank hosted an event to train and empower local craftsmen and jewelry designers in the Asir region, in association with the Italian Institute of Contemporary Art, one of the world’s leading institutes specializing in contemporary craft design and artistic jewelry making.
The event, “Asir: Craftsmanship Celebration,” offered specialized training in creating handicrafts using copper and gold leaf, reflecting the artists’ national identity while aligning with contemporary artistic trends. It drew inspiration from local cultural heritage, particularly Asir’s Al-Qatt art form, to reimagine traditional techniques in a modern context, capturing the spirit and cultural uniqueness of the region.
HIGHLIGHT
This agreement is part of the bank’s efforts to expand its international partnerships and transfer global expertise to the local market by offering specialized training programs.
This initiative enhanced participants’ technical and production skills in metal forming and professional techniques, ensuring they can produce high-quality pieces that meet market demands. Additionally, the aim is to transform these skills into sustainable economic opportunities by enabling participants to design and implement marketable models for the hospitality, hotel, and luxury gift sectors.
The event witnessed the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement between the SDB and the IICA. This agreement is part of the bank’s efforts to expand its international partnerships and transfer global expertise to the local market by offering specialized training programs in several regions of the Kingdom, supporting the empowerment of productive groups, and enhancing their competitiveness.
The event also hosted a session titled “Asir’s Most Splendid Diwaniya,” which featured a group of entrepreneurs, investors, and local experts. It addressed strategic themes related to the integration of the crafts and tourism sectors, the role of freelance work in enhancing project readiness and reducing costs for seasonal establishments, and ways to invest in local resources and develop culturally relevant products. Participants spotlighted the significance of raising the economic value of national crafts and linking them to tourism and hospitality.
The “Asir: Craftsmanship Celebration” event reflects the SDB’s commitment to empowering craft and creative project owners by transforming skills into economic opportunities. Since launching its specialized training program in 2023, the bank has trained more than 300 beneficiaries, created 250 quality products, and qualified 30 percent of participants for financing, enabling more than 150 productive families to expand their businesses. Over the last two years, the initiative has conducted more than 15 training programs, with 40 percent of participants receiving funding, resulting in a 40 percent increase in sales for existing projects. The program also organized seven dialogue forums to foster collaboration with supporting entities.
The event serves as a key interactive track within this training program, linking productive families and self-employed individuals with investors, and enhancing the integration of crafts and tourism in the Asir region. It highlights the crucial role of handicrafts in the tourism experience and the importance of self-employment in the local hospitality sector.
In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Petromin Express, one of the Kingdom’s leading names in fast automotive maintenance services, has launched a campaign titled “25 Years of Leadership, Your Chance to Become a Millionaire!” The aim is to thank loyal customers and attract new ones.
As part of this new marketing initiative, Petromin Express is offering exclusive deals and prizes, including raffle draws with valuable rewards. The grand prize is a staggering SR1 million ($266.6 million) and additional prizes include free maintenance vouchers, ACDelco batteries, Nexen tires and Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles. The raffle events are conducted in the presence of representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and the ECOPON platform.
Yazid Waleed Al-Mutairi has been announced as the first winner, walking home with a new Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Running until Aug. 13, the campaign is open to individuals aged 18 and above. To participate, customers simply need to visit any Petromin Express branch. Officially licensed by the Ministry of Commerce, the campaign has received extensive media coverage and support from influencers and celebrities across various platforms, highlighting the significance of the initiative and the strong reputation Petromin holds in the Saudi market.
In line with its continued commitment to digital transformation and enhancing the customer experience, Petromin Express has introduced an interactive chatbot service — “Virtual Assistant” — on WhatsApp, offering fast and responsive support. The company launched the “Petromin It” mobile app, designed to provide a suite of smart services that efficiently and conveniently meet customer needs.
Tariq Javed, CEO of the National Automotive Services Company, a subsidiary of Petromin Group, said: “Petromin Express has successfully built a strong brand since its inception. The company has established a notable presence both locally and internationally, with operations in Egypt, Pakistan, India, Malaysia, and the UAE.”
“Our customers are integral to our success,” he added. “This exceptional campaign shows our ongoing commitment to strengthening our relationship with them, offering innovative, interactive experiences that reflect Petromin Express’s leadership in the automotive maintenance sector. The campaign also represents our aspirations to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty.”
Since its inception, Petromin Express has served over 10 million customers through a wide network of more than 650 service centers across Saudi Arabia.
Huawei Cloud, in collaboration with the Center for Digital Entrepreneurship and NAUATECH, recently hosted the Saudi Arabia 2025 Huawei Cloud Developer Conference. Held at CODE’s headquarters in Riyadh, the event brought together a group of developers and startup founders from across the Kingdom.
The conference highlighted the added value Huawei Cloud brings to the local developer and startup ecosystems. It showcased Huawei’s comprehensive, AI-powered cloud services and its suite of cloud-native development tools. Serving as a strategic platform for knowledge exchange, the event reinforced Huawei’s commitment to building a robust digital ecosystem and enabling technical talent in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious digital transformation agenda.
A key focus of the event was hands-on empowerment through specialized training programs, advanced development tools, and globally recognized professional certifications. Saudi developers now have direct access to Huawei’s global cloud initiatives, including the Huawei Cloud Developer Program, the Huawei Cloud Startup Program, and the Huawei Cloud Certified Developer for AI. These initiatives not only provide technical training but also offer integrated business support and international certifications — enabling developers to build strong career paths, scale their innovations, and contribute to Saudi Arabia’s growing cloud ecosystem.
During the event, Huawei Cloud reaffirmed its support for the Kingdom’s expanding developer community. The company currently offers more than 90 cloud services, with plans to expand to more than 200 services through three availability zones in the Riyadh region. Huawei continues to invest in infrastructure, training, and tooling to accelerate the growth of Saudi Arabia’s cloud landscape.
Notably, Huawei Cloud has received “Class C” certification — the highest cloud classification awarded by the Communications, Space and Technology Commission — demonstrating the platform’s compliance with strict local and international standards for security, performance, and reliability.
The conference also featured highlights of Huawei’s latest AI infrastructure innovations. Attendees were introduced to ModelArts, Huawei’s cutting-edge AI development platform that significantly reduces the time and complexity of deploying AI solutions — from months to just days.
Leejam Sports Company, a network of sports and fitness centers in Saudi Arabia and a publicly listed company, and SURJ Sports Investment, a sports investment company in the Kingdom, have announced the signing of an MoU to accelerate growth and innovation across the Kingdom’s dynamic sports ecosystem, particularly in fitness and community engagement.
Signed by Abdulelah Al-Nemr, CEO of Leejam Sports Company, and Danny Townsend, CEO of SURJ Sports Investment, the agreement reflects a shared ambition to elevate sports participation, scale innovation, expand access to world-class fitness experiences, and activate new models of community engagement and wellness innovation — in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals to build a more active, inclusive, and healthier society.
The agreement outlines a broad framework for collaboration across six key areas: stadia and fitness facility operations, co-investment in sports properties, sponsorship and brand engagement, community activation and mass participation, data and technology integration, and co-creation of content and media production.
Abdulelah Al-Nemr, board member and CEO of Leejam Sports Company, said: “This MoU marks a pivotal step in Leejam’s journey to further solidify our role as a catalyst for Saudi Arabia’s wellness transformation. Partnering with SURJ aligns with our strategic vision to foster active lifestyles, deliver value for shareholders, and contribute meaningfully to the Kingdom’s socioeconomic goals. We look forward to harnessing our national footprint and digital platforms to scale this collaboration across communities and sports disciplines.”
Danny Townsend, CEO of SURJ Sports Investment, said: “Leejam’s scale and expertise in fitness and wellness make them a natural partner as we continue to grow Saudi Arabia’s sports ecosystem. This MoU reflects our shared commitment to participation, performance, and innovation, and to unlocking opportunities that go beyond traditional investment models. From stadiums to digital assets, and from community challenges to elite content, we’re excited to explore how we can bring the power of sport closer to more people across the country.”
As Saudi Arabia’s largest and trusted network of fitness centers, operating under the “Fitness Time” brand, Leejam brings unparalleled market reach and operational capabilities.
Through this partnership, Leejam will assess opportunities to operate or support fitness and wellness zones within SURJ-backed facilities, and to activate programming aligned with SURJ’s investments in major sports events and leagues. The MoU also covers exploratory co-investment models in sports IP, as well as leveraging Leejam’s national footprint to scale SURJ-led activations and co-host fitness activations that promote grassroots participation in sports.
Additional areas of focus in the MoU include sponsorship engagement opportunities, ranging from access to Leejam facilities and athlete visibility within gym environments to joint sports promotion campaigns and sponsorship for SURJ-owned IP.
A core pillar of the partnership includes data and technology collaboration, enabling both entities to share insights on performance metrics, gym technologies, and digital engagement tools, as well as co-development of short-form and live fitness content across platforms.
This announcement comes at a time of rapid progress for Saudi Arabia’s sports sector. Nearly 50 percent of Saudis are now engaged in weekly physical activity, up from just 13 percent in 2015, while the number of multi-sport clubs has surged from nine to 126, and sports federations have tripled to reach 98.
Women’s participation in sport in Saudi Arabia has seen extraordinary growth, with a 149 percent increase since 2015 and more than 330,000 registered female athletes today.
One of the core reasons businesses remain vulnerable to cyberthreats is that they underestimate their risk or overestimate the strength of their existing defenses. According to a recent Kaspersky survey titled “Cybersecurity in the workplace: Employee knowledge and behavior,” 45.5 percent of professionals surveyed in Saudi Arabia, whose work requires the use of computers, assess the risk of a cybersecurity incident happening to their company as quite possible.
Commenting on the probable consequences of a cybersecurity incident, 52 percent of employees surveyed supposed that it might seriously affect the company. This understanding of risks comes not only from general cybersecurity awareness, but also from knowledge about cyber incidents in their organizations: 30.8 percent of respondents acknowledged such incidents happened in the past 12 months, while an additional 29.8 percent said they have heard about these incidents from colleagues.
Organizations nowadays face a variety of cyberthreats ranging from phishing and business email compromise to ransomware and advanced persistent threats. In a lot of these attacks, the entry point into the organization’s network is via a human mistake, and it is for that reason attackers actively employ social engineering techniques and AI tools to make their efforts more effective.
The survey shows that the majority of respondents understand that cybersecurity is an issue that should be considered by the IT department, while 33.8 percent also mentioned top level executives and 18.8 percent cited legal and financial employees as core groups within the business who should keep cybersecurity issues in mind. Only 28.5 percent of employees surveyed viewed cybersecurity as an issue that should be considered by all employees across the entire business.
“In today’s digital landscape, cybersecurity is a collective responsibility that extends beyond the IT department. Every employee should remain vigilant against evolving threats. Regular cybersecurity training, use of relevant IT solutions, well-defined policies and an incident response plan are essential pillars of organizational cyber resilience. When every team member is informed and prepared, the organization stands stronger against cyberthreats,” said Toufic Derbass, managing director for the META region at Kaspersky.
To help organizations strengthen their defenses, Kaspersky recommends the following:
• Employee education and cybersecurity training is necessary as human error is a common cause for cybersecurity breaches. Solutions such as Kaspersky Automated Security Awareness Platform can help with practical cybersecurity skills such as recognizing phishing emails and suspicious links.
• Upskill cybersecurity teams with Kaspersky online trainings, and with Kaspersky Threat Intelligence. In addition, Kaspersky’s Digital Footprint Intelligence can help with monitoring external threats for companies’ assets, strengthening defense against credential leaks.
• Implement robust monitoring and cybersecurity solutions, for example from the Kaspersky Next product line.
• Set up offline backups that intruders cannot misuse, and make sure you can access them quickly in an emergency.
• Implement security policies for employees, from password and software installation policies to network segmentation.
• Foster a culture of security: encourage employees to report suspicious activity without fear of blame, reward proactive security behaviors to reinforce good habits, for example during phishing simulations.