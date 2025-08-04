Sudan paramilitaries kill 14 civilians fleeing besieged city: monitor

A woman prays by one of the makeshift graves of those buried in Khartoum's southern suburb of al-Azhari on August 2, 2025 when the area was under control of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries, which will be exhumed for reburial in the local cemetery. (AFP)
KHARTOUM: Sudanese paramilitary fighters have killed at least 14 civilians trying to flee a besieged city in Darfur, a rights group said Monday, more than 27 months into their war against the army.
The Emergency Lawyers, which documents atrocities in the war between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army, said that “dozens more were injured and an unknown number of civilians detained” in the paramilitary attack on Saturday on the outskirts of El-Fasher city, in the western Darfur region.
Israel revokes visas for some Australian diplomats
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning Israel’s decision as illegal and “in violation of international law"
Updated 18 August 2025
Reuters
SYDNEY: Israel’s foreign minister said on Monday he had revoked the visas of Australian diplomats to the Palestinian Authority, following a decision by Canberra to recognize a Palestinian state and cancel an Israeli lawmaker’s visa.
The Australian government said it had canceled the visa of a lawmaker from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition who has advocated against Palestinian statehood and called for Israel to annex the occupied West Bank.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Australia’s ambassador to Israel had been informed that the visas of representatives to the Palestinian Authority had been revoked.
Like many countries, Australia maintains an embassy to Israel in Tel Aviv and a representative office to the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank city of Ramallah.
“I also instructed the Israeli Embassy in Canberra to carefully examine any official Australian visa application for entry to Israel,” Saar wrote on X, describing Australia’s refusal to grant visas to some Israelis as “unjustifiable.”
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning Israel’s decision as illegal and “in violation of international law."
Australia is set to recognize a Palestinian state next month, a move it says it hopes will contribute to international momentum toward a two-state solution, a ceasefire in Gaza, and the release of hostages held by militants in Gaza.
Simcha Rothman, a parliamentarian from the Religious Zionism party led by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, had been scheduled to visit Australia this month at the invitation of a conservative Jewish organization.
Rothman said he was told his visa had been canceled over remarks the Australian government considered controversial and inflammatory, including his assertion that Palestinian statehood would lead to the destruction of the state of Israel and his call for Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank.
“Nothing that I said personally has not been said over and over again by the vast majority of the public in Israel and the government of Israel,” Rothman said by phone.
Rothman said he had been informed that his views would cause unrest among Australian Muslims.
Asked about Canberra’s decision on Palestinian statehood, Rothman said that would be a “grave mistake and a huge reward for Hamas and terror.”
Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs, Tony Burke, said in an emailed statement that the government takes a hard line on those who seek to spread division in Australia, and that anyone coming to promote a message of hate and division is not welcome.
“Under our government, Australia will be a country where everyone can be safe and feel safe,” he said.
The Australian Jewish Association had invited Rothman to meet members of the Jewish community and show solidarity in the face of “a wave of antisemitism,” AJA Chief Executive Robert Gregory said.
In June, Australia and four other countries imposed sanctions on Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over accusations of repeatedly inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.
Israeli controls choke Gaza relief at Egypt border, say aid workers
Even with everything lined up and approved beforehand, shipments can still be turned back, said Amal Emam, chief of the Egyptian Red Crescent
Updated 18 August 2025
AFP
RAFAH: At the Rafah crossing into the Gaza Strip, hundreds of aid trucks sat unmoving in the Egyptian desert, stuck for days with only a handful allowed through by Israel to relieve the humanitarian disaster across the border.
After nearly two years of war, UN-backed experts have said famine is unfolding in the Palestinian territory, while there are also dire shortages of clean water and medicines.
Yet aid groups say the flow of essential supplies remains painfully slow, despite the growing crisis.
Israel continues to deny entry for life-saving medical equipment, shelters and parts for water infrastructure, four UN officials, several truck drivers and an Egyptian Red Crescent volunteer told AFP.
They said the supplies were often rejected for being “dual-use,” meaning they could be put to military use, or for minor packaging flaws.
Some materials “just because they are metallic are not allowed to enter,” said Amande Bazerolle, head of emergency response in Gaza at French medical charity MSF.
Sitting on the Egyptian side was a truckload of intensive care gurneys baking in the sun, held back by the Israelis despite the UN reporting a severe shortage in Gaza, because one pallet was made of plastic instead of wood, aid workers said.
Other shipments were turned away because “a single pallet is askew, or the cling film isn’t wrapped satisfactorily,” said an Egyptian Red Crescent volunteer.
Even with everything lined up and approved beforehand, shipments can still be turned back, said Amal Emam, chief of the Egyptian Red Crescent.
“You can have a UN approval number stuck to the side of a pallet, which means it should cross, it’s been approved by all sides, including COGAT, but then it gets to the border and it’s turned back, just like that.”
COGAT is the Israeli ministry of defense agency that oversees civil affairs in the Palestinian territories.
Complying with the restrictions was also incredibly costly, Emam said.
“I have never in my life as a humanitarian seen these kinds of obstacles being put to every bit of aid, down to the last inch of gauze,” she added.
Simple medicines such as ibuprofen can take a week to cross into Gaza.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization often has to rush to get insulin and other temperature-sensitive medicines through in regular trucks when Israeli officials reject the use of refrigerated containers.
In a tent warehouse, dozens of oxygen tanks sat abandoned on Monday, gathering dust months after they were rejected, alongside wheelchairs, portable toilets and generators.
“It’s like they’re rejecting anything that can give some semblance of humanity,” a UN staffer told AFP, requesting anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press.
Olga Cherevko, spokesperson for the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA, said the prohibited list “is pages and pages of things.”
Truck drivers have reported spending days stuck watching other vehicles that are often carrying identical supplies either waved through or rejected without explanation.
Egyptian driver Mahmoud El-Sheikh said he had been waiting for 13 days in scorching heat with a truck full of flour.
“Yesterday, 300 trucks were sent back. Only 35 were allowed in,” he said.
“It’s all at their discretion.”
Another driver, Hussein Gomaa, said up to 150 trucks lined up each night on the Egyptian side, but in the morning “the Israelis only inspect however many they want and send the rest of us back.”
AFP could not independently verify the daily aid volume entering Gaza from Egypt.
A WHO official said that at most 50 trucks enter Gaza every day while Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said only 130-150 trucks cross daily, sometimes 200 — about a third of what is needed.
“This is engineered hunger,” Abdelatty said on Monday, adding that over 5,000 trucks were waiting at the border.
Last week, COGAT denied blocking aid.
In a post on X, it said Israel facilitates humanitarian aid while accusing Hamas of exploiting aid to “strengthen its military capabilities” and said 380 trucks entered Gaza last Wednesday.
MSF warned aid bottlenecks were costing lives.
It cannot bring in vital medical supplies as basic as scalpels or external fixators used to treat broken limbs.
“People are at risk of losing limbs because we don’t have basic tools,” Bazerolle said.
She added supplies were depleting faster than expected. “We order for three or five months and then in two months it’s gone.”
Why Gaza’s injured children face lasting struggles even after medical evacuation to Jordan
Jordan’s medical corridor has evacuated 437 Palestinians from Gaza since March, including 134 children
Wounded children are receiving critical treatment, yet separation, survivor’s guilt, and lasting scars remain
Updated 19 August 2025
Sherouk Zakaria
AMMAN: Abdulhadi Al-Sayed will never forget the vivid details of what happened to him on March 30, the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, just two weeks after Israel resumed its bombing campaign across the Gaza Strip following the latest ceasefire collapse.
He had joined some friends at a cafe in Gaza City to play video games — a semblance of normality amid the grinding conflict. On his way home, the 14-year-old recalled passing a group of children playing in the street when a car pulled up.
Moments later, the first missile struck.
Seven children and everyone in the vehicle were killed instantly, while shrapnel from the blast tore through Abdulhadi’s right arm and thigh. While he lay bleeding heavily on the ground, a second shell exploded, this one shattering his jaw.
Although he survived the attack, he will carry his wounds with him for the rest of his life.
“I remember that day vividly,” Abdulhadi told Arab News from his ward at Mouwasat Hospital, a facility run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Amman, Jordan, specializing in reconstructive surgery and comprehensive rehabilitation for the war-wounded.
“For months in Gaza, I couldn’t sleep. Every time I woke up, I lived the nightmare still unfolding around me.”
For two days after the attack, Abdulhadi said he lay on the floor of a hospital in Gaza among dozens of patients, with no bandages, painkillers, or even enough specialist staff to offer more than basic first aid.
Given the damage to his jaw, Abdulhadi said he could only be fed liquids through a syringe. But amid Gaza’s severe food shortages under an Israeli aid blockade, his meals were typically tomato paste mixed with water.
Back in the makeshift camp where he had lived since being displaced from his home in the Shejaiya district of Gaza City, he said a nurse would occasionally come to check on him as he lay recuperating in unsanitary conditions.
It was three months before Abdulhadi was evacuated to Amman as part of the Jordanian medical corridor, an ongoing humanitarian mission launched by King Abdullah II in February to treat 2,000 critically ill and wounded Palestinian children in Jordanian hospitals.
He is one of 437 Palestinians, including 134 children, evacuated from Gaza to Jordan since the initiative began in March in coordination with the World Health Organization. The most recent group, 15 children and 47 companions, arrived on Aug. 6.
Since arriving in Amman on July 1, Abdulhadi has been receiving medical, rehabilitative, and psychological care.
After complex maxillofacial surgery to reconstruct his jaw with platinum implants, followed by plastic surgery to repair facial trauma, he can now eat, speak, and even smile again.
He will soon undergo further surgery to remove shrapnel from his hand, followed by reconstructive surgery on his right leg and a course of physiotherapy.
Although he now sleeps through the night on a clean bed, eats regularly, plays chess, and practices a little English daily, he carries the affliction of many war-wounded — survivor’s guilt.
Accompanied by his father and grandmother, Abdulhadi longs to be reunited with his mother, who chose to remain in Gaza, refusing to leave her three older boys, despite persistent hunger and her own untreated injuries.
“I like being here, but not without my family,” said Abdulhadi, who maintains daily contact with his family. They have since found shelter close to Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza.
Abdulhadi’s father, Sobhi Al-Sayed, told Arab News he is likewise torn between gratitude for safety and guilt for leaving his other children.
“I feel helpless when my sons tell me they are hungry,” he said. “The other day, I could not recognize my wife on a video call because of how much weight she had lost.”
Sobhi says his eldest son, 24-year-old Shaker, has also been injured by Israeli fire while trying to get flour for his siblings from an aid distribution center. “Injured, killed, or starved,” he said. “Those are the only three options in Gaza.”
The WHO, which coordinates medical evacuations with Gaza’s Health Ministry and host countries, warned of “catastrophic” conditions in the enclave, where fewer than half of hospitals are partially functioning, short of life-saving medicines, and overwhelmed with patients.
Nearly two years of war have devastated Gaza’s critical sanitation, water, and electricity infrastructure, leaving most of the 1.9 million internally displaced people crowded in tents and exposed to mounting garbage, poor hygiene, and unclean water.
The crisis is compounded by a surge in hunger-related deaths now exceeding 240 — half of them children — according to Gaza authorities, as aid agencies warn of a worsening humanitarian catastrophe.
Since the war began in October 2023 until July 31 this year, the WHO has evacuated more than 7,500 Palestinians, including 5,200 children, for treatment in Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Qatar, Turkiye, and European countries.
However, WHO officials say more than 14,800 remain in urgent need, calling for faster medical evacuations through all possible routes, including restoring referrals to the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
The small number evacuated compared to the scale of need reflects the long, complex process. Cases are first referred by doctors, then approved by Gaza’s Health Ministry, which prioritizes and transfers them to the WHO for coordination with host countries and Israel.
Bureaucratic hurdles, host country requirements, and occasional Israeli rejections continue to block access to lifesaving care.
Once children complete their treatment in Jordan, they and their caregivers are returned to Gaza, making room for new patients to be evacuated for medical care.
Cyril Cappai, MSF’s head of mission in Amman, told Arab News that while evacuations to Jordan were difficult at first, they have become more organized due to the presence of on the ground MSF teams and the Jordanian field hospital.
The MSF facility in Amman currently hosts 25 Palestinian children from Gaza with critical injuries, along with their companions.
Cappai said the comprehensive long-term treatment programs, which include orthopedic and reconstructive surgery, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and mental health services, last more than four months.
“The injuries we see often require multiple surgeries and a long road to recovery,” he said. “We also deal with post-surgery bone infections, which need close monitoring and prolonged courses of antibiotics.”
Rehabilitative and psychological care, which makes up 80 percent of the treatment program, is designed to help children and adolescents rebuild their sense of self-worth by providing adaptive tools that ease their daily life and support their reintegration into society.
“The key is to help young people live with their new condition as productive members of society who can get jobs, drive, and earn money,” said Cappai. “Building mental resilience also accelerates physical progress.”
A 3D printing lab at the facility designs tailored medical devices, from upper-limb prosthetics to transparent facial orthoses for burn patients, which help skin heal through pressure therapy.
Psychotherapy sessions address pain management and help those who have suffered life-changing injuries cope with painful memories and trauma. These services extend to the children’s companions, many of whom suffer from mental trauma and chronic illnesses.
Each patient is usually allowed one companion, but exceptions are made for families with young children, allowing mothers to bring them along.
“We cannot let a mother leave her babies behind, so they come with their wounded siblings to receive treatment,” said Cappai.
Young companions are kept engaged through play therapy, music, art classes, and schooling for those out of the classroom. A new hospital space provides a safe play area, while vocational training in skincare, barbering, and silver crafting is offered in collaboration with local agencies.
Ghada Al-Hams, a mother of six, said she could not leave her children Amr, 11, and Malak, 10, when she was contacted to accompany her 16-year-old son, Ammar, for treatment in Jordan, but she was forced to leave her three other children in Gaza — a decision that still haunts her.
“I left them with no food or water,” Al-Hams told Arab News at the Mouwasat Hospital in Amman. “To be offered the best food while my kids starve is a tragedy for me.” Her son, desperate to get flour for his siblings, was injured twice while seeking aid.
“When I heard about his injury, I requested to go back to Gaza, but my wounded son here needs a companion,” she said.
Al-Hams said Ammar was injured in July 2024 when an artillery shell landed between him and his father as they walked to their old home in Muraj, north of Rafah, having been displaced to Khan Yunis. The blast killed his father and left Ammar’s right arm dangling by a thread.
“He tried to carry his father to the nearest hospital but couldn’t,” said Al-Hams. “His father told him to leave him behind and go. His last words were, ‘Don’t look at your arm. Take care of your mother and siblings.’ And then he was gone.”
Despite their limited medical supplies, Al-Hams said medics in Gaza were able to save Ammar’s arm from amputation. But after months without proper care, his right palm was left paralyzed, with one nerve severed and two others damaged.
“Sleeping in an unsanitary tent left him in pain and unable to rest, which worsened his condition,” said Al-Hams.
MSF surgeons in Gaza operated to reconnect the severed nerve, but ongoing treatment was disrupted when Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis was bombed and MSF staff were forced to withdraw.
Ammar was referred abroad in March and evacuated on July 1 in a challenging journey along bombed-out streets, past shell-damaged ambulances, and through multiple security checks to reach the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom border crossing.
MSF doctors at Jordan’s Mouwasat Hospital said Ammar needs at least three months of physiotherapy and occupational therapy. If unresponsive to treatment, he will require a tendon transfer.
“Ammar was speechless for three months after watching his father die,” said Al-Hams. “He was always silent and zoned out. It took him time to start interacting again.”
Meanwhile, her accompanying children are receiving schooling and psychotherapy sessions, slowly regaining their energy and confidence — though the trauma still lingers.
After two years out of school, they now have the strength to play and even compete for the highest grades in the hospital’s classes. They feel safe at last, though the sound of airplanes still makes them flinch.
“Every day in Gaza is a struggle for survival,” said Al-Hams. “My children would spend four hours in line for water, then another for flour. If we managed to get food that day, we never knew when we’d find any again.
Legal experts eye UN General Assembly action on Gaza
Addressing a news conferences in Istanbul, its leader Richard Falk said the tribunal called on governments to act before it was “too late”
Updated 18 August 2025
AFP
ISTANBUL: The UN General Assembly must be empowered to urgently intervene in Gaza and send a protective military force to help its devastated population, the non-government Gaza Tribunal project said Monday.
The body, which groups international academics, rights advocates and legal experts, was set up in London in 2024 aiming to mobilize public opinion and pressure governments “to end the genocide” in Gaza.
Addressing a news conferences in Istanbul, its leader Richard Falk, a former UN rapporteur for Palestinian rights, said the tribunal called on governments to act before it was “too late.”
The aim was “the empowerment of the UN General Assembly to organize a protective, armed intervention in Gaza to overcome the disruption of humanitarian aid and the continuing devastation and destruction of the people,” said the 94-year-old American emeritus law professor.
Since the Hamas October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel, Gaza has been hit by a huge Israeli military onslaught that aid agencies say has caused a dire humanitarian crisis in the Palestinians territory.
“We urge governments around the world to take immediate steps to empower the veto-free UN General Assembly that ... so far has been frustrated in its attempts to end the Gaza genocide,” the group said in a statement.
Israel has repeatedly denied there is any genocide in Gaza or that it blocks humanitarian aid. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that calls to end the war “harden” the Hamas resolve to fight the conflict.
Falk said the move could be established through policy instruments like the 1950 “United for peace” resolution or the more recent “Responsibility to protect” (R2P) doctrine.
The first lets the UN General Assembly act when the Security Council fails to maintain international peace and security. It was adopted at US urging in the early stages of the 1950-53 Korean war to sidestep a systematic Soviet Security Council veto.
The R2P was passed in 2005 aiming to prevent a repeat of the horrors of the 1994 Rwanda genocide and the Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia.
“If we do not take action of a serious and drastic kind at this time, (it) will be too late to save the surviving people,” said Falk who worked for decades on Palestinian rights and was repeatedly denounced for his harsh stance on Israel.
He said Gaza Tribunal hoped to have the issue added to the agenda of next month’s UN General Assembly in New York.
World powers are deeply divided over whether military intervention to halt atrocities is justified, with critics seeing it as a smokescreen for meddling in other nations’ internal affairs.
Amnesty International on Monday accused Israel of enacting a “deliberate policy” of starvation in Gaza — a charge Israel has repeatedly rejected.
The 2023 Hamas attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.
Israel’s offensive has killed more than 61,944 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza which the UN considers reliable.
Gaza slaughter a message to young Palestinians, ex-head of Israel’s military intelligence says
Aharon Haliva heard justifying deaths of tens of thousands of people
It ‘does not matter now if they are children,’ disgraced official says
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News
LONDON: Israel’s former military intelligence chief has claimed that the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza were necessary “as a message for future generations.”
Aharon Haliva can be heard in an audio broadcast by Israel’s Channel 12 saying that 50 Palestinians should die for every one Israeli killed in the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli media reported.
“It does not matter now if they are children,” he said. “There’s no choice, they need a Nakba every now and then to feel the consequences.”
Nakba refers to the “catastrophe” of 1948 when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forced to flee their homes and land during the foundation of the Israeli state.
Haliva, who resigned last year over intelligence failings surrounding the Oct. 7 attacks, can be heard justifying the devastating death toll in Gaza, which he put at 50,000.
The slaughter by Israel’s forces reached that figure in March, suggesting his comments are several months old, with the number of people killed now more than 62,000, Gaza health officials said on Monday.
Haliva’s comments are a rare acknowledgement from a senior Israeli figure of the true scale of the bloodshed in Gaza. Even if Israel’s claim earlier this year that it had killed 20,000 militants in the territory was accurate, that would still suggest Haliva accepts the vast majority of victims are civilians.
He is even considered a moderate within the Israeli political spectrum that is now dominated by hardline figures like Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir in senior ministerial positions.
The extensive recordings sparked anger among Palestinians and Israeli human rights groups.
“The remarks by former head of military intelligence Aharon Haliva are part of a long line of official statements that expose a deliberate policy of genocide,” B’Tselem said on X.
In a statement to Channel 12, Haliva said the recordings came from a “forum setting.”
In the recording, he also discussed the intelligence failings leading up to Oct. 7, when Hamas and other militants attacked southern Israel killing 1,200 people and seizing 250 hostages.
He said no one could have imagined what happened on the morning of the attack after years of strategic assumptions that Hamas had been deterred from carrying out such an action.
The Shin Bet internal security service also should take the blame along with the military, Haliva said.