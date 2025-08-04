Israeli authorities demolish four Palestinian structures in Jerusalem’s town

LONDON: Israeli authorities demolished on Monday four Palestinian structures in the town of Al-Judeira, north of occupied East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Authority’s Jerusalem Governorate.

All the structures were demolished under the pretense that they were built without a construction permit. These included a two-story house, a park, a wooden shack, and boundary fences.

The governorate said that it is part of a continuous and systematic Israeli policy to erase the Palestinian presence from areas of Jerusalem.

On Monday, Israeli forces issued demolition notices for three residential buildings in the town of Qalandia, located northwest of East Jerusalem. Israeli crews, with military support, stormed the eastern part of Qalandia and delivered the notices to residents of three buildings with about 12 apartments, citing lack of permits, according to Wafa news agency.

Israel regularly denies Palestinians building permits, while illegally expanding Jewish settlements in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

From 1991 to 2018, Israeli authorities approved only 16.5 percent of building permits in Palestinian neighborhoods in Jerusalem. The others were issued for Israeli neighborhoods in West Jerusalem and settlements, according to the organization Peace Now.

The Jerusalem Governorate added that in recent months, the Israeli authorities have demolished or issued demolition orders against Palestinian homes in various neighborhoods of Jerusalem, including Silwan, Al-Issawiya, Al-Eizariya, and Rafat.

Since Israel attacked Gaza in October 2023, authorities in Jerusalem have demolished more than 623 houses and other commercial facilities belonging to dozens of Palestinian families. The Israeli regime faces charges of war crimes and genocide in the Occupied Territories.