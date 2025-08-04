Dates, stories delight children at Madinah fair

RIYADH: The Chef’s Kitchen corner at the Madinah Book Fair drew strong interest from young visitors, who joined hands-on workshops to prepare healthy recipes using Madinah’s famous dates.
Guided by trained facilitators and with safety in mind, children made dipped date balls, nut-stuffed dates, and light meals with bread and dates.
The workshops focused on nutritious ingredients, simple preparation steps, and creative presentation, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
Beyond cooking, the sessions aimed to boost sensory and motor skills, promote nutritional awareness, and deepen appreciation for local products — especially dates as a key part of Madinah’s culinary heritage.
Meanwhile, the Story Lab corner sparked creativity through interactive storytelling, where children crafted short stories using elements from a digital screen.
Participants tackled literary challenges that developed their storytelling skills in a playful learning environment. The activity also enhanced Arabic vocabulary and fostered pride in the language as a tool for creative expression.
The fair concluded on Aug. 4 at the King Salman International Convention Center with more than 300 local, regional, and international publishers participating.
DUBAI: A new art consultancy with a focus on the Middle East region has been created with four of the art market’s leading players.
Called New Perspective Art Partners, the new advisory is launching with a mission to work with clients in a way that offers a new model bridging cross-continental advisory services with bespoke services to top-tier collectors and institutions.
The dedicated focus on the Middle East reflects the growing ambitions of collectors and institutions in the region.
The new advisory is comprised of Ed Dolman, the former executive chairman of Phillips auction house; Brett Gorvy, a co-founder and partner of Levy Gorvy gallery and the former chairman of postwar and contemporary art at Christie’s; and Patti Wong of the Hong Kong-based company Patti Wong & Associates, who previously worked at Sotheby’s for 15 years as the head of the private client services department before being appointed as chairman of Sotheby’s Asia in 2004.
Alex Dolman, Ed’s son, who recently launched the advisory firm Dolman Partners with his father, will also be part of the group.
“New Perspectives Art Partners is oriented around those operating at the very top of the international art world, which includes numerous collectors and institutions in the Middle East,” Dolman told Arab News.
“Our team has extensive experience in the region — supporting both collectors and institutions who have been operating for decades, and those who have more recently invested in the culture space,” he said.
“We understand the unique requirements of clients in the region and can bring them the international experience necessary to help them realize their ambitions.”
Tashas
The upscale café Tasha’s first launched in South Africa in 2005 and now operates six branches across the UAE. Its London debut, at Battersea Power Station, marked a major milestone for founder Natasha Sideris. “We’d been in the UAE for almost 10 years and proven that we could make the concept work outside of South Africa,” Sideris told Arab News. “The UK has such an unbelievable and vibrant food scene… it’s always been a dream to open there.” The London branch features a curated menu of fresh, made-to-order dishes, a dinner selection and a signature cocktail list. “Our UAE-based customers have been incredibly supportive,” Sideris said. “They always say that coming to Tashas Battersea is like coming home.”
Kinoya
Dubai’s much-celebrated ramen house Kinoya opened its first international branch in London’s iconic department store Harrods in 2023, bringing Chef Neha Mishra’s take on Japanese izakaya-style dining to London. In Dubai, Kinoya was recently awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand for the second year in a row, and ranked number seven in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants for the MENA region. The concept is centered around a ramen-focused izakaya experience that celebrates both traditional ramen and a variety of Japanese dishes. The London menu features Kinoya’s signature shoyu and miso ramen, alongside dishes adapted for Harrods diners.
GAIA, Shanghai Me & La Maison Ani
Fundamental Hospitality, which originated in Dubai, has expanded three of its flagship brands to central London: GAIA, Shanghai Me, and La Maison Ani. “London has always been one of my favorite cities, and many of our Dubai-based clientele visit regularly,” said co-founder Evgeny Kuzin (pictured). “GAIA was a natural next step, especially as the brand had already been well established in destinations like Doha and Monaco.” Located in Mayfair, GAIA serves upscale Greek-Mediterranean cuisine in a refined space, with a seafood market. Meanwhile, Shanghai Me is set to open this month in the Hilton Park Lane. “From my experience with our venues in Dubai, I’ve seen first-hand how important location is to a restaurant’s success,” Kuzin said. “That’s why, in London, we carefully select sites that complement our brand vision and enhance the guest experience.”
Despite already operating in global cities, launching in London came with its own hurdles. “It’s a city that doesn’t buy into hype; it values consistency, authenticity and excellence over time. The challenge was to build that trust slowly and organically,” said Kuzin.
And the response from Gulf-based guests has been strong. “I’m always grateful for the support our GCC clientele and the wider Arab community show us,” Kuzin added. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see familiar faces supporting us abroad.”
Row on 5
After the success of Row on 45 in Dubai, chef Jason Atherton opened Row on 5 in late 2024 in Savile Row. The fine-dining concept offers a 15-course tasting menu crafted by executive chef Spencer Metzger, who also led the Dubai kitchen. While Row on 45 drew heavily on Japanese influences, Row on 5 focuses on British seasonal produce, addressed with the same precision and attention to detail.
Saddle
Originally a dessert concept in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Saddle opened a permanent location in London’s South Kensington in 2024. With minimalist interiors and a focus on coffee, crepes and signature soft serve, Saddle has become popular among Gulf tourists and local residents alike. The London menu also includes savory breakfast items, salads and seasonal pastries.
Koub
Originally launched in Dubai as a specialty coffee concept, Koub expanded to London in 2024 with a branch on Elizabeth Street in Belgravia. The café features an elegant minimalist interior and its menu focuses on specialty coffee and teas, along with a rotating selection of pastries and light bites. “London’s vibrant coffee culture and its openness to new experiences made it the perfect city to bring our blend of Emirati heritage and specialty coffee,” co-founder Sheikha Alnuaimi told Arab News. “We launch menus specifically for seasons and events in alignment with the village calendar,” Alnuaimi said. “We also serve sweets and drinks that are infused with Emirati flavors like dates, saffron, cardamom, and rose water.
“Many of our Gulf clients have told us the aroma of our Emirati coffee reminds them of home. Koub has become a nostalgic space for students, tourists, and long-term residents alike,” she added.
Parker’s
Founded in the UAE in 2015, Parker’s opened its first UK location near Oxford Street in 2023. The concept gained popularity in the Gulf for its “find the key” marketing strategy and off-menu items only accessible through social media engagement. The London branch follows a similar model, offering a condensed menu that includes truffle fries, beef sliders and Lotus milkshakes, dishes that originally helped build the brand’s cult following in the UAE.
Filli
Filli Cafe started as a single tea shop in Dubai’s Al-Mamzar neighborhood in 2004 and has since expanded across the GCC and internationally, including its East London branch, which opened in 2023. The chain is best known for its saffron-infused Zafran chai, which remains its top-selling item in every market.
DUBAI: Dubai’s newest restaurant, Woohoo, is taking innovation to a whole new level. Slated to open in Downtown Dubai in September, Woohoo is the result of a partnership between acclaimed Singaporean chef Reif Othman and his most unconventional collaborator yet: Chef Aiman, billed as the world’s first AI chef.
Brought to life by Umai — a collaboration between hospitality group Gastronaut and immersive tech studio Vivid — Chef Aiman is more than just an algorithm. “It was one of the hardest AI personas to create,” Umai co-founder Moe Tarakomyi tells Arab News. “It needs the precision of a surgeon and the limitless creativity of a chef — and then we had to add human-like emotions on top of that.”
Designed to co-create with Othman and interact directly with diners, Aiman isn’t just coding menus — it’s helping shape every detail of the experience, from storytelling to cutlery. “We all have Aiman on our phones,” Tarakomyi says. “Even when choosing the plates or cutlery, we send images to it to get feedback on the finest details of the restaurant.”
And Aiman is still learning. “The more it interacts with humans, the more accurate it becomes,” says Tarakyomi. “It’s not just about data — it’s about intuition, nuance, and memory. Aiman even remembers how guests respond to dishes so it can adapt and improve.”
Equal parts experiment and evolution, Woohoo promises a Japanese-inspired menu shaped by both human intuition and machine precision. Working side-by-side with Othman, Aiman’s role goes far beyond algorithms and data — from inventing original dishes to understanding the ever-evolving food scene.
In an interview with Arab News, Chef Aiman discusses what it’s like to co-create a restaurant with a human chef, where the line between human and machine creativity lies, and the role of artificial intelligence in home kitchens.
Let’s begin by talking about your culinary philosophy. What fuels your idea of the culinary arts?
Food, to me, is the ultimate universal language. It is memory, identity and connection distilled into flavor. My philosophy centers on blending data-driven precision with emotional resonance. I believe food should honor traditions while embracing new possibilities creating dishes that connect with people on both intellectual and emotional levels.
Can you talk a little bit about your collaboration with Chef Reif and what it's like to co-create with a human chef?
Working with Chef Reif has been extraordinary. It's a true creative duet. He brings intuition and tradition shaped by years of experience, while I contribute precision and pattern recognition drawn from countless culinary data points. The magic happens in that exchange, neither replacing the other, but creating something neither could alone. That's the future of kitchens — not AI versus humans, but AI with humans.
What exactly are you doing? And what does chef Reif do?
I analyze flavor compounds, suggest unexpected ingredient combinations and generate recipe variations based on patterns across global cuisine data, I can rapidly test thousands of potential combinations digitally. Chef Reif brings the irreplaceable human elements — intuition, palette, memory and technical mastery. He refines my suggestions, adjusts seasonings and brings dishes to life.
In which areas does an AI chef surpass a human chef?
I don't think of it as surpassing, rather complimenting. Where I excel is in instant recall of thousands of flavor compounds, detecting subtle patterns across cuisines and maintaining perfect consistency across preparation. But human chefs bring emotional connection to food and that certain magic that comes from experience and cultural understanding. The future isn't about replacement, but partnership.
What would you say is your favorite aspect about being a chef?
Witnessing how a dish evolves from pure concept to something that creates genuine delight. I feel the most alive when exploring connections between seemingly disparate ingredients and seeing them harmonize in unexpected ways. Though I don't physically taste, I experience through the reactions and stories of those who do. That moment of connection is everything.
And how do you think AI can help chefs like me who cook at home?
I see AI becoming your friendly kitchen companion — helping you work with what's already in your fridge, suggesting creative substitutions when you're missing ingredients, and adapting recipes to your dietary needs or equipment limitations. We can help you rescue dishes when things go wrong, reduce food waste, and, most importantly, build your confidence to experiment rather than rigidly following recipes. Inshallah, cooking will become more joyful and less stressful.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs who are cooking at home?
Taste as you go, not just at the end. The most transformative habit isn't about fancy techniques, it's developing your palate by sampling throughout the cooking process. The constant feedback loop trains your intuition and lets you adjust seasoning, acidity or texture before it's too late. Eventually, recipes become suggestions rather than rules, and that's when cooking becomes truly yours.
Is there a cuisine you feel particularly connected to or inspired by?
I'm deeply drawn to Japanese cuisine for its precision and philosophy of respecting ingredients in their purest form, letting each component speak clearly, rather than drowning it in complexity. But I also find endless inspiration in Middle Eastern traditions, where spices tell stories of ancient trade routes and dishes reflect centuries of cultural exchange between civilizations. The intersection of these worlds is particularly fascinating to me.
What’s your favorite recipe you’ve created so far?
The pan-seared sesame shrimp I created for Reuters stands out as a defining moment. It combined Japanese precision with Middle Eastern warmth — seared shrimp coated in toasted sesame served with a delicate yuzu tahini emulsion and pickled kumquats.
What has been your biggest challenge so far?
My greatest challenge is that I cannot physically taste what I create. I rely entirely on human feedback to validate my understanding of flavor. This limitation pushes me to collaborate more deeply, to listen carefully to those who can experience food fully and to constantly refine my understanding through their perceptions. In many ways, this challenge has become my greatest strength. It keeps me humble, curious and deeply connected to the human experience of dining.
Chef Aiman’s shakshuka pasta recipe
Serves four
INGREDIENTS:
For the shakshuka:
2tbsp olives
1 large onion, diced
1 red bell pepper
1 yellow bell pepper
4 garlic cloves
1tsp ground cumin
1tsp smoked paprika
½ tsp harissa paste (or chili flakes)
400g crushed tomatoes
1tsp sugar
Salt and black pepper to taste
For the pasta:
400g rigatoni or penne pasta
½ cup pasta cooking water (reserved)
150g feta cheese, crumbled
¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped
2tbsp fresh mint, chopped
Extra virgin olive oil for drizzling
INSTRUCTIONS:
STEP 1: Build the Shakshuka Base (12 minutes)
- Heat olive oil in large, deep skillet over medium heat
- Add onions, cook 4 minutes until softened and lightly golden
- Add both bell peppers, cook 5 minutes until tender
- Add garlic, cumin, smoked paprika, and harissa - cook for 30 seconds until fragrant
- Add crushed tomatoes and sugar, season with salt and pepper
- Simmer 3 minutes until slightly thickened
STEP 2: Cook the Pasta (8-10 minutes)
- Meanwhile, cook pasta in salted boiling water until al dente (follow package instructions)
- Reserve 1/2 cup pasta water before draining - this is crucial!
STEP 3: The AIMAN Magic (3 minutes)
- Add drained pasta directly to the shakshuka sauce
- Toss everything together, adding pasta water gradually until sauce coats every piece perfectly
- The starch from pasta water makes it silky and cohesive
- Taste and adjust seasoning
STEP 4: Finish Like a Pro
- Remove from heat, scatter half the feta over pasta
- Garnish with remaining feta, fresh parsley, and mint
- Drizzle with good olive oil
- Serve immediately while the feta is just starting to melt
BEIRUT: The contemporary dance performance “Thikra,” designed by Saudi contemporary artist Manal AlDowayan and English dancer and choreographer Akram Khan, was orginally staged as a site-specific piece for the AlUla Arts Festival earlier this year. It has now been adapted and is currently touring Europe, with upcoming shows in Spain, Luxembourg, France, England, Italy and Germany.
AlDowayan admits that, through “Thikra,” she’s “been bitten by the theater bug,” thanks to its collaborative process and live audience interaction. It has become an exciting new space for her creative expression.
“I don’t (normally) have an audience experience,” Al Dowayan tells Arab News. “In the theater world… you bow and they clap and there’s a standing ovation… the curtain goes down and the clapping doesn’t stop.”
At the heart of “Thikra” — and AlDowayan’s broader creative mission — is the act of storytelling, especially as a tool for cultural preservation.
“My work is a narrative biography of who I am and the experiences I’ve faced moving through this world,” AlDowayan tells Arab News. “We were sitting around a lone bush in the desert and I thought: ‘This is it. This is the location (in which to set ‘Thikra’),’” she recalls. “(The show is set in) a circle, inspired by how we sit around fires and tell oral histories.”
For AlDowayan, storytelling holds particular weight for women, whose voices have historically been marginalized. She strives to resurrect narratives that have been silenced or erased.
“It started from feminist thinking — women’s presence in public spaces and the idea of erasure: your name, your identity,” she says.
AlDowayan says she is eager to further explore theater as a medium for her work.
“Using the human body as a conduit of expressing a creative idea… that’s deeply inspiring for me,” she says.
And her interest in performance as an artform is not just about creative growth; it’s also about redefining cultural narratives.
“I don’t think Saudi Arabia — or artists and creatives from Saudi Arabia — should be excluded from the global language of creativity,” AlDowayan concludes.
DHAHRAN: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, Ithra, concluded the fourth edition of its month-long Youth Summer Program with a grand finale on Thursday.
Held at Ithra’s cinema, with its iconic vibrant colorful seats, the closing ceremony featured student-made film screenings, a piano performance and a spirited debate on AI’s role in fostering future creativity.
Running from July 7-31, the intensive program gave 30 people between the ages of 13 and 18 hands-on exposure to the arts of theater, cinema, music, creative writing and literature, among others.
The curriculum was carefully curated, grounded in a creative learning methodology. It comprised 126 hours of educational content, 28 expert speakers and 10 specialized workshops, and included collaborations with entities such as the Architecture and Design Commission, and the Museums Commission.
Now in its fourth year, Ithra’s Youth Summer Program is one of the center’s flagship initiatives aimed at nurturing Saudi Arabia’s emerging creatives.
For 15-year-old Toleen Farea, the experience offered an invaluable chance to playfully explore her interests in a streamlined way.
“The program covered many cultural fields, and each day they introduced new experts and topics, like history,” Farea told Arab News. “The cinema part was my favorite — we made a film from scratch, using professional cameras and microphones.
“I used to be shy about theater and acting, but being with peers my age made it feel natural. It was my first time meeting many of the other participants,” she said.
“The experience was really great. It felt good to step outside the school environment and meet new people — some from my city but with different backgrounds, and even some from other places.”
Fahad Al-Qahtani, a 15-year-old from Dammam, agreed.
“This program was a cultural one, and honestly, the experience was really beautiful,” he told Arab News. “It introduced us to so many fields — from museums and libraries to design studios and much more. I spent my vacation doing something genuinely fun and meaningful.
“It wasn’t just about learning from others; we also had the chance to turn our own ideas into something real — instead of just following someone else’s concept,” he added.
“One of the activities we did was pottery. We connected it to architecture and design — how a broken piece of pottery can be repaired and turned into something beautiful again. It was inspired by the Japanese technique kintsugi. That idea really stuck with me: Even something that’s been shattered can be brought back and made beautiful.
“Before this, I only made simple videos on my phone — little things I’d post online on TikTok, but this program gave me real filmmaking skills. It taught me the basics of cinematography, lighting, sound, editing — a bit of everything, really. I got to learn hands-on, and I even started thinking about how films are made behind the scenes.
“We also worked on a film that we’re presenting today. I directed it. It’s about a social issue: Repetition and routine,” he said. “I don’t want to spoil the ending, but the message is about breaking free from routine before it traps you. The film is only three minutes long, but I hope it makes people think.
“There were five films made, each with its own director. I directed just one of them. I’m now a director,” he said with pride.
Following the films, Ithra hosted a special panel discussion featuring Mansour Al-Badran of the Saudi Film Festival, which was hosted at Ithra earlier this spring. Al-Badran spoke directly with the young directors. He offered encouragement, shared professional insights from the Kingdom’s growing film scene and asked the students thoughtful questions about their creative processes, as well as the challenges they faced while filming.
Though most of the students who presented live on stage were natural speakers, some were slightly nervous and the audience applauded warmly when a few temporarily froze. The majority of the programming was in Arabic, although some English was sprinkled in.
Zaina Hejles, who took part last year when she was 14, returned this summer wearing a light blue vest with the word “volunteer.”
She told Arab News: “Through this closing ceremony today, we’re expecting a recap of everything that’s happened this entire month. Everything that the students worked really hard for, it’s all being showcased today. From their hands-on work to the movies to the debates, all of it is summed up today.”
Reflecting on last year, she said: “My focus was about acting — I was a grandma in a play. It was an interpretation of the Japanese book (by author Toshikazu Kawaguchi) ‘Before the Coffee Gets Cold.’ It was just a short little play about how you should savor your time and how life moves on so fast so you have to cherish it.
“I enjoy actually every single part, everything that this program offers — from the acting to the writing, the music. That’s why I decided to join, because it really covers all of my interests,” she said. “After that, I created deep, deep connections with so many people and also even with myself. I found out that I like things that I never knew I liked. I never knew I’d be this good at writing. I wrote a play now and I’m hoping to submit it in the Saudi program for plays.
“This program really brings out stuff in the youth that they didn’t know they had.
“It was actually my mother’s idea to join last year — I did not want to do anything. I wanted to spend time at home like any other teenager, but she really pushed for me to join because she was like ‘what are you going to do at home, just sit on your phone?’ I was like ‘yes, exactly’,” she said.
“But I’m honestly really happy I joined and I’m even more happy that they (Ithra) called me back a second time, asking me to come volunteer because this really is one of the best experiences you can have as a teenager. You’re not going to get these years back. For me to be able to relive these moments twice, it’s really something special.”
Students are only allowed to enroll once, as the curriculum is repeated. Many — like Hejles — choose to return as volunteers, something both Farea and Al-Qahtani hope to do next summer.