Petromin Express marks 25 years with ‘Millionaire’ campaign

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Petromin Express, one of the Kingdom’s leading names in fast automotive maintenance services, has launched a campaign titled “25 Years of Leadership, Your Chance to Become a Millionaire!” The aim is to thank loyal customers and attract new ones.
As part of this new marketing initiative, Petromin Express is offering exclusive deals and prizes, including raffle draws with valuable rewards. The grand prize is a staggering SR1 million ($266.6 million) and additional prizes include free maintenance vouchers, ACDelco batteries, Nexen tires and Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles. The raffle events are conducted in the presence of representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and the ECOPON platform.
Yazid Waleed Al-Mutairi has been announced as the first winner, walking home with a new Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Running until Aug. 13, the campaign is open to individuals aged 18 and above. To participate, customers simply need to visit any Petromin Express branch. Officially licensed by the Ministry of Commerce, the campaign has received extensive media coverage and support from influencers and celebrities across various platforms, highlighting the significance of the initiative and the strong reputation Petromin holds in the Saudi market.
In line with its continued commitment to digital transformation and enhancing the customer experience, Petromin Express has introduced an interactive chatbot service — “Virtual Assistant” — on WhatsApp, offering fast and responsive support. The company launched the “Petromin It” mobile app, designed to provide a suite of smart services that efficiently and conveniently meet customer needs.
Tariq Javed, CEO of the National Automotive Services Company, a subsidiary of Petromin Group, said: “Petromin Express has successfully built a strong brand since its inception. The company has established a notable presence both locally and internationally, with operations in Egypt, Pakistan, India, Malaysia, and the UAE.”
“Our customers are integral to our success,” he added. “This exceptional campaign shows our ongoing commitment to strengthening our relationship with them, offering innovative, interactive experiences that reflect Petromin Express’s leadership in the automotive maintenance sector. The campaign also represents our aspirations to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty.”
Since its inception, Petromin Express has served over 10 million customers through a wide network of more than 650 service centers across Saudi Arabia.