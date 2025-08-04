SDB partners with Italian institute to train Asir craftsmen

The Social Development Bank hosted an event to train and empower local craftsmen and jewelry designers in the Asir region, in association with the Italian Institute of Contemporary Art, one of the world’s leading institutes specializing in contemporary craft design and artistic jewelry making.

The event, “Asir: Craftsmanship Celebration,” offered specialized training in creating handicrafts using copper and gold leaf, reflecting the artists’ national identity while aligning with contemporary artistic trends. It drew inspiration from local cultural heritage, particularly Asir’s Al-Qatt art form, to reimagine traditional techniques in a modern context, capturing the spirit and cultural uniqueness of the region.

HIGH LIGHT This agreement is part of the bank’s efforts to expand its international partnerships and transfer global expertise to the local market by offering specialized training programs.

This initiative enhanced participants’ technical and production skills in metal forming and professional techniques, ensuring they can produce high-quality pieces that meet market demands. Additionally, the aim is to transform these skills into sustainable economic opportunities by enabling participants to design and implement marketable models for the hospitality, hotel, and luxury gift sectors.

The event witnessed the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement between the SDB and the IICA. This agreement is part of the bank’s efforts to expand its international partnerships and transfer global expertise to the local market by offering specialized training programs in several regions of the Kingdom, supporting the empowerment of productive groups, and enhancing their competitiveness.

The event also hosted a session titled “Asir’s Most Splendid Diwaniya,” which featured a group of entrepreneurs, investors, and local experts. It addressed strategic themes related to the integration of the crafts and tourism sectors, the role of freelance work in enhancing project readiness and reducing costs for seasonal establishments, and ways to invest in local resources and develop culturally relevant products. Participants spotlighted the significance of raising the economic value of national crafts and linking them to tourism and hospitality.

The “Asir: Craftsmanship Celebration” event reflects the SDB’s commitment to empowering craft and creative project owners by transforming skills into economic opportunities. Since launching its specialized training program in 2023, the bank has trained more than 300 beneficiaries, created 250 quality products, and qualified 30 percent of participants for financing, enabling more than 150 productive families to expand their businesses. Over the last two years, the initiative has conducted more than 15 training programs, with 40 percent of participants receiving funding, resulting in a 40 percent increase in sales for existing projects. The program also organized seven dialogue forums to foster collaboration with supporting entities.

The event serves as a key interactive track within this training program, linking productive families and self-employed individuals with investors, and enhancing the integration of crafts and tourism in the Asir region. It highlights the crucial role of handicrafts in the tourism experience and the importance of self-employment in the local hospitality sector.