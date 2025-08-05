You are here

  • Home
  • Chinese government has ‘final say’ in Dalai Lama reincarnation, Tibetan official says

Chinese government has ‘final say’ in Dalai Lama reincarnation, Tibetan official says

Chinese government has ‘final say’ in Dalai Lama reincarnation, Tibetan official says
A woman burns incense and prays at the Lama Temple in Beijing, China. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vjfk8

Updated 05 August 2025
Reuters
Follow

Chinese government has ‘final say’ in Dalai Lama reincarnation, Tibetan official says

Chinese government has ‘final say’ in Dalai Lama reincarnation, Tibetan official says
  • China considers the Dalai Lama a separatist and wants to bring Tibetan Buddhism but the Dalai Lama and his huge following have been obstacles to that ambition
Updated 05 August 2025
Reuters
Follow

BEIJING: The discovery of the next Dalai Lama will be carried out by the Chinese government, and not under the current Dalai Lama’s directions, a Chinese Communist Party committee official for Tibet said on Tuesday.
China considers the Dalai Lama a separatist and wants to bring Tibetan Buddhism but the Dalai Lama and his huge following have been obstacles to that ambition.
At his 90th birthday celebration last month, he followers that he would be reincarnated, and a non-profit institution he has set up will have the sole authority to identify his reincarnation.
But Gama Cedain, the deputy secretary of the Chinese Communist Party committee in Tibet, said the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation would be found using a domestic search and approval by the central government.
“The central government has the indisputable final say in the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama,” he told reporters at a press conference about the socioeconomic development in Tibet.
He said that was the creed devotees adhered to, and the government’s process follows the strict religious rituals and historical customs of the reincarnation of living Buddhas.
“The reincarnation has never been decided by the Dalai Lama himself,” he said.
The current Dalai Lama, 14th in the line of spiritual leaders for Tibetan Buddhism, has said his reincarnation will be born outside China and ruled out Beijing’s role in choosing his successor. China installed a Tibetan Buddhist monk picked by Beijing as the faith’s No. 2 leader, the Panchen Lama, three decades ago after a six-year-old chosen by the Dalai Lama for the position disappeared in 1995.

Topics: China Tibet Dalai Lama

Related

Dalai Lama, on eve of 90th, aims to live for decades more video
World
Dalai Lama, on eve of 90th, aims to live for decades more
Special Ancient gems linked to the Buddha return to India
World
Ancient gems linked to the Buddha return to India

Pope calls for fasting and prayer for peace in Middle East and Ukraine as he returns to Vatican

Pope calls for fasting and prayer for peace in Middle East and Ukraine as he returns to Vatican
Updated 8 sec ago
AP
Follow

Pope calls for fasting and prayer for peace in Middle East and Ukraine as he returns to Vatican

Pope calls for fasting and prayer for peace in Middle East and Ukraine as he returns to Vatican
  • Pope Leo XIV has asked people to fast on Friday to pray for peace and justice in the Middle East and Ukraine
  • He issued the special appeal as he returned to the Vatican from summer vacation
Updated 8 sec ago
AP
VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo XIV asked people to fast on Friday to pray for peace and justice in the Middle East and Ukraine, issuing a special appeal as he returned to the Vatican from summer vacation.
At the end of his weekly general audience Wednesday, Leo recalled that Friday is a special feast day dedicated to the Virgin Mary. He urged Catholic faithful to spend the day fasting and “praying that the Lord grants peace and justice, and dries the tears of all those who are suffering as a result of the armed conflicts underway.”
Leo has called for ceasefires in Gaza and Ukraine and for dialogue to achieve peace.
Wednesday marked Leo’s first day back at the Vatican after a period of vacation at the papal summer retreat in Castel Gandolfo, south of Rome.
Going forward, the pope has some important appointments including special audiences for the Vatican’s 2025 Holy Year and the Sept. 7 canonization of the Catholic Church’s first millennial saint Carlo Acutis.
At the end of Wednesday’s audience, Leo received a special gift: A Ping-Pong table decorated with his papal coat of arms. Leo, an avid tennis player, gamely picked up a paddle and bounced a ball on it, but the ball rolled into the net.

Member of Irish rap group Kneecap appears at UK court on terrorism charge

Member of Irish rap group Kneecap appears at UK court on terrorism charge
Updated 20 August 2025
Reuters
Follow

Member of Irish rap group Kneecap appears at UK court on terrorism charge

Member of Irish rap group Kneecap appears at UK court on terrorism charge
  • Belfast-based Kneecap, who rap in Irish and English and regularly display pro-Palestinian messages during their gigs
Updated 20 August 2025
Reuters

LONDON: A member of Irish rap group Kneecap was welcomed by hundreds of supporters as he arrived at a London court on Wednesday, charged with a terrorism offense for allegedly displaying a flag in support of Iran-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah.
Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who was initially charged under the Anglicized name Liam O’Hanna and whose stage name is Mo Chara, is alleged to have waved the flag of the banned militant group Hezbollah during a Kneecap gig in London in November 2024.
The 27-year-old was charged in May under the Terrorism Act, under which it is a criminal offense to display an article in a way which arouses reasonable suspicion that someone is a supporter of a proscribed organization.
Wednesday’s hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court is expected to deal with Óg Ó hAnnaidh’s argument that the charge was brought too late and should be thrown out, failing which he is likely to formally enter a plea.
Belfast-based Kneecap, who rap in Irish and English and regularly display pro-Palestinian messages during their gigs, previously said the flag had been thrown on stage and described the charge as an attempt to silence them.
The group – who rap about Irish identity and support the republican cause of uniting Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland – have been increasingly vocal about the war in Gaza since Óg Ó hAnnaidh was charged.
Kneecap led a 30,000-strong crowd at Glastonbury Festival in June in chants against Prime Minister Keir Starmer and accused Israel of committing war crimes in Gaza, which Israel denies.

Topics: Kneecap UK

Related

‘Magic’ Grealish will come good, says Everton teammate Tarkowski
Sport
‘Magic’ Grealish will come good, says Everton teammate Tarkowski
Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says video
World
Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says

Bus collision in Afghanistan claims 79 lives

Bus collision in Afghanistan claims 79 lives
Updated 6 min 29 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Bus collision in Afghanistan claims 79 lives

Bus collision in Afghanistan claims 79 lives
  • The bus was carrying Afghans recently returned from Iran and en route to the capital Kabul
  • Bus first collided with the motorcycle then hit the truck, which was carrying fuel, police said, adding that the collision sparked a fire
Updated 6 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

GUZARA: An overcrowded bus carrying Afghans expelled from Iran crashed in western Afghanistan and at least 79 people were killed, authorities said on Wednesday.
The crash on the Herat-Kabul highway involved a motorcycle, a truck and a bus late on Tuesday, said Ahmdullah Muttaqi, head of the information department for Herat’s provincial government.
The bus was carrying Afghan refugees expelled from Iran, part of an exodus of hundreds of thousands of people, who were on their way from the border to Kabul.
Abdul Mateen Qaniee, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, said that the bus caught fire after the accident, which happened a 30-minute drive outside Herat. He said on Wednesday that the death toll was 79, with 17 children among the deceased.
Video footage from the scene showed bright flames engulfing the bus, with a fire truck trying to douse the flames. A charred metal skeleton remained of the bus afterwards, pictures showed.
Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, with poor infrastructure exacerbated by decades of war, and drivers not following the rules.
“We urge transportation authorities to provide accurate information about the accident as soon as possible and to share their findings regarding the responsible party,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Afghan government.
Herat, a key border province of Afghanistan touching Iran and Turkmenistan, is currently hosting tens of thousands of deported migrants from Iran. 

Topics: Afghanistan Afghan migrants

Related

Analysis How mass return of refugees is compounding Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis
World
How mass return of refugees is compounding Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis
From drought to floods, water extremes drive displacement in Afghanistan
World
From drought to floods, water extremes drive displacement in Afghanistan

More than 20 dead in fresh Pakistan monsoon rains: authorities

More than 20 dead in fresh Pakistan monsoon rains: authorities
Updated 20 August 2025
AFP
Follow

More than 20 dead in fresh Pakistan monsoon rains: authorities

More than 20 dead in fresh Pakistan monsoon rains: authorities
  • More than 20 people have died in a fresh spell of monsoon rain in Pakistan, the country’s disaster management agency said on Wednesday
Updated 20 August 2025
AFP

ISLAMABAD: More than 20 people have died in a fresh spell of monsoon rain in Pakistan, the country’s disaster management agency said on Wednesday.
Ten people died in Karachi, the financial capital in the south, due to urban flooding that caused house collapses and electrocution. Eleven more died in the northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Topics: Pakistan monsoon rain

Related

Slovenian super white falcon fetches $40,000 at Saudi auction
Saudi Arabia
Slovenian super white falcon fetches $40,000 at Saudi auction
Sen. Lindsey Graham says Trump ready to ‘crush’ Russian economy if Putin avoids talks with Zelensky
World
Sen. Lindsey Graham says Trump ready to ‘crush’ Russian economy if Putin avoids talks with Zelensky

Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says

Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says
Updated 35 min 14 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says

Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says
  • Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says
Updated 35 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

Russia launched a “massive drone strike” on the southern Ukrainian region of Odesa, injuring one person and causing a large fire at a fuel and energy facility, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said on Wednesday.
Administration of the Izmail district in the Odesa region said on social media that port infrastructure in the city was damaged.

Topics: Russia Ukraine

Related

Hurricane Erin churns up dangerous waves and closes beaches along US East Coast video
World
Hurricane Erin churns up dangerous waves and closes beaches along US East Coast
UN chief offers Pakistan, India assistance after floods kill hundreds in less than week
Pakistan
UN chief offers Pakistan, India assistance after floods kill hundreds in less than week

Latest updates

Pope calls for fasting and prayer for peace in Middle East and Ukraine as he returns to Vatican
Pope calls for fasting and prayer for peace in Middle East and Ukraine as he returns to Vatican
Saudi POS spending tops $3bn for 3rd week as education surges
Saudi POS spending tops $3bn for 3rd week as education surges
Saudi actress Fatima Al-Banawi’s ‘Basma’ to screen in Brazil
Saudi actress Fatima Al-Banawi’s ‘Basma’ to screen in Brazil
Syrian, Israeli diplomats met in Paris to discuss de-escalation: Syrian state media
Syrian, Israeli diplomats met in Paris to discuss de-escalation: Syrian state media
1886 founder calls Paris pop-up a ‘meaningful milestone’ for the Saudi brand
1886 founder calls Paris pop-up a ‘meaningful milestone’ for the Saudi brand

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.