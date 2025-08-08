You are here

UN asks Israel to immediately halt plan to control Gaza

Israel’s plan to take over Gaza City marks another escalation of its 22-month offensive in the besieged enclave. Above, destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip. (AFP)
Updated 40 sec ago
Agencies
  • Jordan condemns, ‘in the strongest terms’, Israel’s plans ‘to entrench its occupation of the Gaza Strip’
  • The Turkish foreign ministry strongly condemns Israel's decision saying it dealt a heavy blow to global peace
Updated 40 sec ago
Agencies
Follow

SYDNEY/GENEVA: UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Friday said that “the Israeli Government’s plan for a complete military takeover of the occupied Gaza Strip must be immediately halted.”

“It runs contrary to the ruling of the International Court of Justice that Israel must bring its occupation to an end as soon as possible, to the realization of the agreed two-State solution and to the right of Palestinians to self-determination,” he said in a statement.

Jordan on Friday also condemned, “in the strongest terms”, Israel’s plans “to entrench its occupation of the Gaza Strip and expand full military control over.”

Ambassador Sufian Al-Qudah, in a statement “affirmed the Kingdom’s rejection and strong condemnation of this plan, which represents an extension of the extremist Israeli government’s policy that uses starvation and siege as weapons against the Palestinian people.”

 

 

“Full military control over the Gaza Strip undermines international efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement and ending the humanitarian suffering in the sector, stressing the necessity for Israel … to immediately halt its aggression on Gaza” a portion of the statement said.

King Abdullah II has assured Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of Jordan’s continued support and solidarity, and as he reiterated Amman’s rejection and condemnation of Israel’s plan to consolidate the occupation of Gaza and expand military control over it.

The King also affirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting them in obtaining their just and legitimate rights and establishing their independent state, on the basis of the two-state solution, state news agency Petra reported, during a call between the two leaders.

The Turkish foreign ministry also strongly condemned Israel’s decision to take control of Gaza City, saying every step taken by the “fundamentalist Netanyahu government” to continue its genocide and expand its occupation dealt a heavy blow to global peace and security.

Australia earlier urged Israel “not to go down this path,” after Prime Minister Netanyahu said Israel intended to take military control of Gaza.

“Australia calls on Israel to not go down this path, which will only worsen the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza,” Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement on Friday.

Wong said permanent forced displacement was a violation of international law and repeated calls for a ceasefire, aid to flow unimpeded and for militant group Hamas to return the hostages taken in October 2023.

“A two-state solution is the only pathway to secure an enduring peace – a Palestinian state and the State of Israel, living side-by-side in peace and security within internationally-recognized borders,” she added.

 British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday also said Israel’s decision to take control of Gaza City was wrong and urged the government in Jerusalem to reconsider.

“The Israeli Government’s decision to further escalate its offensive in Gaza is wrong, and we urge it to reconsider immediately,” he said in a statement.

“This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages. It will only bring more bloodshed.”

Australia has not yet joined Western allies such as the UK, Canada and France in announcing it would recognize Palestinian statehood but has said it would make a decision “at an appropriate time,” while escalating its criticism of Israel’s actions.

Wong’s comments come in response to Netanyahu saying Israel intended to take military control of all of Gaza during an interview with Fox News.

He said Israel wanted to hand over the territory to Arab forces that would govern it, without elaborating on the governance arrangements or which Arab countries could be involved.

After a security cabinet meeting on Friday, Netanyahu’s office confirmed a plan to take over Gaza City had been approved.

A statement said the Israeli Defense Forces would prepare to take control of Gaza City while providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside the combat zones.

Israel’s decision to intensify its military operation in Gaza is wrong and should immediately be reversed, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told Denmark’s TV2 on Friday.

Israel’s political-security cabinet approved a plan early on Friday to take control of Gaza City, a move expanding military operations despite intensifying criticism at home and abroad.

China also expressed “serious concerns” over Israel’s plan to take control of Gaza City, urging it to “immediately cease its dangerous actions”.

“Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people and is an inseparable part of Palestinian territory,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said in a message.

“The correct way to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to secure the release of hostages is an immediate ceasefire,” they added.

“A complete resolution to the Gaza conflict hinges on a ceasefire; only then can a path to de-escalation be paved and regional security ensured,” the spokesperson said.

Germany stops military exports that could be used in Gaza

Germany stops military exports that could be used in Gaza
Updated 4 min 46 sec ago
AP
Follow

Germany stops military exports that could be used in Gaza

Germany stops military exports that could be used in Gaza
  • The move by Germany appears likely to further isolate Israel in the wake of the controversial military takeover plan
  • Chancellor Friedrich Merz calls on Israel to allow comprehensive access for aid deliveries
Updated 4 min 46 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: Germany will not authorize any exports of military equipment that could be used in Gaza “until further notice,” Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced Friday, in a strikingly quick response by one of Israel’s strongest international backers to a decision by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet to take over Gaza City.

The move by Germany, which has previously stopped short of tougher lines against Israel’s government taken by some of its European Union allies, appeared likely to further isolate Israel in the wake of the controversial military takeover plan that has been decried by the United Nations and supporters of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.

In a statement, Merz emphasized that Israel “has the right to defend itself against Hamas’ terror” and said that the release of Israeli hostages and purposeful negotiations toward a ceasefire in the 22-month conflict “are our top priority.”

He said Hamas must not have a role in the future of Gaza.

“The even harsher military action by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, approved by the Israeli Cabinet last night, makes it increasingly difficult for the German government to see how these goals will be achieved,” he added. “Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorize any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice.”

The German government remains deeply concerned about the suffering of civilians in Gaza, he said, adding: “With the planned offensive, the Israeli government bears even greater responsibility than before for providing for their needs.”

He called on Israel to allow comprehensive access for aid deliveries – including for UN organizations and other NGOs – and said Israel “must continue to comprehensively and sustainably address the humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

Germany also called on Israel’s government “not to take any further steps toward annexing the West Bank.”

It was not immediately clear which military equipment from Germany would be affected.

Germany, with its history with the Holocaust, has been among the strongest Western backers of Israel – no matter which government is in power. Merz’s government did not join announcements by President Emmanuel Macron of key German ally France and Britain’s Keir Starmer that they plan to formally recognize a Palestinian state in September.

Iraq divided over future of pro-Iran armed alliance

Iraq divided over future of pro-Iran armed alliance
Updated 50 min 12 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Iraq divided over future of pro-Iran armed alliance

Iraq divided over future of pro-Iran armed alliance
  • A bill in Iraq that would further formalize the role — and perhaps, the autonomy — of a powerful coalition of pro-Iran former paramilitaries has sparked a heated debate, fanned in part by US pressure
  • Formed in 2014 when Iraqis were urged to take up arms against the jihadists of the Daesh group, the Hashed is a powerful force with major military and political clout
Updated 50 min 12 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: A bill in Iraq that would further formalize the role — and perhaps, the autonomy — of a powerful coalition of pro-Iran former paramilitaries has sparked a heated debate, fanned in part by US pressure.
Few details of the bill that could decide the future of the Hashed Al-Shaabi alliance have been made public.
Formed in 2014 when Iraqis were urged to take up arms against the jihadists of the Daesh group, the Hashed is a powerful force with major military and political clout.
The bill aims at regulating and restructuring the alliance of a myriad of armed groups, which together have more than 200,000 fighters and employees.
Not mincing words, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the proposed legislation “would institutionalize Iranian influence and armed terrorist groups undermining Iraq’s sovereignty.”
An Iraqi government official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said opponents of the bill say it “seems to establish something similar to the Revolutionary Guards” in Iran — a powerful military force imbued with the Islamic republic’s ideology.
The aim, according to political scientist Renad Mansour, is to integrate the Hashed “even more into the state.”
“Some argue that this is an important first step, because it’s better to have them in this system than outside the system, where they could be spoilers,” said Mansour, a senior research fellow at Chatham House think tank.
But others, he added, “argue that this is a further way for the Hashed to consolidate its power,” giving the alliance “access to greater funds, greater intelligence, and other kind of equipment and technology.”
The debate around the bill comes at a time of heightened regional tensions and upheavals, as the Gaza war reverberates across the Middle East.
Iranian allies and proxies have been weakened in wars with Israel, which has Washington’s backing. In Lebanon, Tehran-backed group Hezbollah faces a government push to disarm it by the end of the year.
In recent years, the Iraqi armed factions have seen their clout grow, with some gaining seats in parliament and in government, even as several group leaders — including the Hashed’s top commander — have been subjected to US sanctions.
In 2022 the coalition was granted a public works enterprise, Al-Muhandis, with capital worth tens of millions of dollars.
Responding to Washington’s concerns, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has defended the proposed bill as “part of the government’s broader security reform agenda.”
The Hashed “is an official Iraqi military institution operating under the authority of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces,” Sudani said.
A 2016 law already affords the Hashed the status of a public body. But some factions face accusations of collecting government salaries for their fighters on the one hand, but acting entirely independently of the state on the other.
Some of the factions within the Hashed are aligned with Baghdad, while others pledge their allegiance first and foremost to the Tehran-led “Axis of Resistance.”
The latter have in the past launched rockets and explosive-laden drones at US troops stationed in Iraq as part of an anti-jihadist coalition.
Mansour said the Hashed was unlikely to morph into something that resembles Iran’s Guards.
It “isn’t a coherent institution,” he said.
“It has many different groups, many different factions, many different leaders, and they’re still fighting with each other.”
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a source close to the armed factions told AFP that Shiite Muslim political parties seek a “special law” that would guarantee the Hashed remains “an independent military institution, on the same level as the interior or defense ministry.”
Sunni Muslim and Kurdish politicians oppose any such move, and even among the Shiites there is no consensus, said the government official.
Deputy parliament speaker Mohsen Al-Mandalawi said the proposed legislation “contributes to enhancing the combat capabilities” of the Hashed and to “creating new formations concerned with developing this security institution,” according to the official Iraq News Agency.
If approved, it would pave the way for the creation of a special military academy and secure the Hashed’s “financial independence,” according to a parliament report published by state media.
According to the report, the Iraqi state council noted the “bloating” of administrative structures, and opposed the creation of such an academy for the Hashed instead of using existing defense ministry facilities.
But with legislative elections coming up in November, the former paramilitaries may seek to seize on the chance to gain institutional recognition.
The Hashed “needs something to reinvigorate its base,” said Mansour.
“The more the Hashed is institutionalized, the more access it has to Iraq’s wealthy state coffers,” he added.
“This could become another mechanism for patronage.”

Iraq denies any role in sanctioned Iran oil smuggling

Iraq denies any role in sanctioned Iran oil smuggling
Updated 08 August 2025
AFP
Follow

Iraq denies any role in sanctioned Iran oil smuggling

Iraq denies any role in sanctioned Iran oil smuggling
  • Iraqi authorities denied on Friday that the country had played any part in Iranian efforts to evade US sanctions on oil exports after Washington last month linked a local businessman to the practice
Updated 08 August 2025
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraqi authorities denied on Friday that the country had played any part in Iranian efforts to evade US sanctions on oil exports after Washington last month linked a local businessman to the practice.
In early July, the US State Department sanctioned six entities and identified four vessels as having “knowingly engaged in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing” of Iranian petroleum products.
Among the sanctioned entities was a network of companies run by Iraqi businessman Salim Ahmed Said accused of having “profited from smuggling Iranian oil disguised as, or blended with, Iraqi oil.”
On Friday, the director of Iraq’s state oil marketing company SOMO denied any Iraqi role in such sanctions evasion.
“There are no smuggling or (petroleum) blending operations at Iraqi ports or in its territorial waters,” Ali Nizar told the official INA press agency.
“It is totally false to speak of the existence of sites allowing the smuggling of Iraqi oil and mixture with oil from neighboring countries.”
On Tuesday, an AFP journalist, at the invitation of authorities, accompanied naval personnel on an operation to inspect the paperwork of oil vessels in territorial waters off southern Iraq.
Iran has denounced US sanctions on its oil sector, calling a subsequent round of restrictions in late July a “a malicious act aimed at undermining the economic development and welfare of the Iranian people.”

Deaf Palestinian uses social media to highlight Gaza’s struggles through sign language

Deaf Palestinian uses social media to highlight Gaza’s struggles through sign language
Updated 58 min 55 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Deaf Palestinian uses social media to highlight Gaza’s struggles through sign language

Deaf Palestinian uses social media to highlight Gaza’s struggles through sign language
  • Basem Alhabel describes himself as a ‘deaf journalist in Gaza’ on his Instagram account
  • He wants to raise more awareness of the conflict by informing Palestinians and people abroad with special needs
Updated 58 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

GAZA: Basem Alhabel stood among the ruins of Gaza, with people flat on the floor all around him as bullets flew, and filmed himself using sign language to explain the dangers of the war to fellow deaf Palestinians and his followers on social media.

Alhabel, 30, who describes himself as a “deaf journalist in Gaza” on his Instagram account, says he wants to raise more awareness of the conflict – from devastating Israeli air strikes to the starvation now affecting most of the population – by informing Palestinians and people abroad with special needs.

Bombarded by Israel for nearly two years, many Gazans complain the world does not hear their voices despite mass suffering with a death toll that exceeds 60,000 people, according to Gaza health authorities in the demolished enclave.

“I wished to get my voice out to the world and the voices of the deaf people who cannot speak or hear, to get their voice out there, so that someone can help us,” he said through his friend and interpreter Mohammed Moshtaha, who he met during the war.

“I tried to help, to film and do a video from here and there, and publish them so that we can make our voices heard in the world.”

Alhabel has an Instagram following of 141,000. His page, which shows him in a flak jacket and helmet, features images of starving, emaciated children and other suffering.

He films a video then returns to a tent to edit – one of the many where Palestinians have sought shelter and safety during the war, which erupted when Hamas-led militants attacked Israel in October 2023, drawing massive retaliation. Alhabel produced images of people collecting flour from the ground while he used sign language to explain the plight of Gazans, reinforcing the view of a global hunger monitor that has warned a famine scenario is unfolding.

“As you can see, people are collecting flour mixed with sand,” he communicated.

Alhabel and his family were displaced when the war started. They stayed in a school with tents.

“There was no space for a person to even rest a little. I stayed in that school for a year and a half,” he explained.

Alhabel is likely to be busy for some time. There are no signs of a ceasefire on the horizon despite mediation efforts.

Israel’s political security cabinet approved a plan early on Friday to take control of Gaza City, as the country expands its military operations despite intensifying criticism at home and abroad over the war.

“We want this situation to be resolved so that we can all be happy, so I can feed my children, and life can be beautiful,” said Alhabel.

Palestinian ex-footballer killed by Israeli forces in Gaza

Palestinian ex-footballer killed by Israeli forces in Gaza
Updated 08 August 2025
AFP
Follow

Palestinian ex-footballer killed by Israeli forces in Gaza

Palestinian ex-footballer killed by Israeli forces in Gaza
  • Former Palestine national team player Suleiman Al-Obeid, known as the “Palestinian Pele,” has been killed by Israeli gunfire in the Gaza Strip, the sport’s local governing body said
Updated 08 August 2025
AFP

JERUSALEM: Former Palestine national team player Suleiman Al-Obeid, known as the “Palestinian Pele,” has been killed by Israeli gunfire in the Gaza Strip, the sport’s local governing body said.
Obeid, 41, was killed Wednesday when Israeli forces “targeted people waiting for humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza Strip,” the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) said in a statement.
With Gaza in the throes of a hunger crisis, the UN rights office said last month that Israeli forces had killed more than 1,300 Palestinians trying to get food aid in the territory since late May.
An ex-star of the Khadamat Al-Shati club in Gaza, Obeid played 24 international matches for team Palestine, the PFA said.
“During his long career, Al-Obeid scored more than 100 goals, making him one of the brightest stars of Palestinian football,” it added.
The midfielder also played for the Al-Amari Youth Center Club in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.
While living there in 2010, Obeid was among six players on the national team from Gaza who were turned back at the Jordanian border for “security reasons” on their way to a friendly in Mauritania.
An Israeli security official said at the time that the players had failed to renew special permits allowing them to play in the West Bank.
“When I heard that we would be forbidden from traveling I was very upset, because any athlete dreams of wearing his national jersey in international forums,” Obeid told AFP in 2010.
“We want to be able to travel freely with our families, just like athletes anywhere else in the world.”
Israel had previously allowed the six players to travel with the team.
Born in Gaza City, Obeid was married and had five children.
Since the start of the Gaza war, triggered by Palestinian militant group Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel, 662 people from the sport and scouting sector have been killed, including 321 in the football community, according to the PFA.
Israel’s offensive has killed at least 61,258 in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.
The 2023 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

