Train with North Korea flags, presumed carrying leader Kim, seen in Beijing

Train with North Korea flags, presumed carrying leader Kim, seen in Beijing
A train similar to one seen during previous visits by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives at Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, China, on Jan. 8, 2019. (AP/File)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
Train with North Korea flags, presumed carrying leader Kim, seen in Beijing

Train with North Korea flags, presumed carrying leader Kim, seen in Beijing
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
Beijing: A train flying North Korea flags, presumed to be carrying leader Kim Jong Un, was seen by AFP journalists approaching Beijing Railway Station on Tuesday ahead of a massive military parade the following day.
South Korea’s Yonhap news agency earlier reported Kim’s train had crossed into China over the border with North Korea.

Number of older adults in Sub-Saharan Africa rising rapidly, WHO Says

Number of older adults in Sub-Saharan Africa rising rapidly, WHO Says
Updated 10 min 4 sec ago
Arab News
AP
Number of older adults in Sub-Saharan Africa rising rapidly, WHO Says

Number of older adults in Sub-Saharan Africa rising rapidly, WHO Says
  • WHO projects that the number of people aged 60 and older in sub-Saharan Africa will more than double by 2050, highlighting a major demographic shift
  • Older adults in Uganda and across East Africa are living longer but often face limited pensions, scarce healthcare, and poverty, while simultaneously supporting grandchildren and sustaining households
Updated 10 min 4 sec ago
Arab News AP

MAGOGO: In rural Uganda, grandparents increasingly walk children to school and tend family gardens, reflecting a broader trend of longer lives across East Africa.

According to WHO projections, the number of people aged 60 and older in sub-Saharan Africa is expected to more than double by 2050. This creates both pressures and opportunities for families, communities, and governments alike.

Yet, amid hardship, older adults continue to play central roles in holding households together, nurturing the young, and passing on cultural knowledge.

“We used to say old age was a blessing,” says Sarah Nansubuga, who runs an elder-care support group in Kampala. “Now we see it’s a blessing and a responsibility. Families, leaders, and all of us must find ways to make those years dignified.”

From Uganda to South Africa, policymakers and communities are debating how to adapt to a growing older population.

Some warn of strain on families and health services, while others point to opportunities for intergenerational care and learning. 

Across Uganda’s villages, children play, climbing jackfruit trees, racing bicycle tires, and laughing through schoolyards. Their presence is a familiar and celebrated sight. Nearby, however, older adults are quietly navigating a new reality. They are living longer, yet many face limited pensions, scarce healthcare, and ongoing poverty.

Dr. Emmanuel Mugerwa, who shifted from pediatrics to geriatric care at a local clinic run by Reach One Touch One (ROTOM), sees the connections between young and old. “Both of them are suffering,” he says. “Both of them don’t have a lot of things that they need.”

Uganda’s demographics reflect this intersection vividly.

Roughly half the population is under 18, while the elderly, though a smaller share, are growing rapidly.

Government statistics show that children and people 75 and older have the highest poverty rates, and households often combine these age groups.

Around one in six households with older adults is “skipped generation,” with grandparents raising grandchildren.

At a ROTOM campus, a school shares its grounds with a home for seniors. Uniformed children pray in an open-air hall just across from a room where staff care for elders. Among them is 94-year-old Rose Liru, who arrived at ROTOM with bruises reportedly inflicted by a family member. Her grandniece and great-granddaughter, 11-year-old Brenda Mungulu and 9-year-old Parvin Nakawesi, have been left in her care after their parents were unable to provide for them.

Liru describes the dual realities of raising children in old age. “I protect them. I defend them,” she says. “Old people, we are the ones who hold families together. We are the ones who pray for you. We are the ones who do good. We are the ones who are next to God.” She acknowledges the weight of responsibility but also the value of companionship and continuity.

Many elders face these responsibilities while struggling to sustain themselves.

Literacy is low among older Ugandans; more than 80% of people over 85 cannot read or write. Yet education remains a priority, with seniors often investing whatever resources they have into supporting young learners.

Felista Kemitaare, 78, cares for her 11-year-old granddaughter along a steep path lined with lush hills. Her own food production is insufficient, and she sells part of her harvest to cover school fees.

On a recent morning, ROTOM field nurse Winnie Katwesigye visits to check on her health and wellbeing. Despite aches and limited resources, Kemitaare heads to her garden with a walking stick, tending anemic potatoes with careful, deliberate movements.

Norah Makubuya, a ROTOM project manager, emphasizes the challenges of older adults assuming parental responsibilities again. “The burden of adult children often becomes their parents’ burden,” she says, underscoring how aging, poverty, and family structures are intertwined.

As Uganda and other sub-Saharan nations confront a rapidly growing elderly population, the stakes are high.

(With AP)

 

20 missing after deadly Indonesia protests

20 missing after deadly Indonesia protests
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP
20 missing after deadly Indonesia protests

20 missing after deadly Indonesia protests
  • At least six people have been killed since protests rocked Southeast Asia’s biggest economy last week, intensified by footage spreading of the killing of a young delivery driver by a paramilitary police unit
  • Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence said 20 were reported missing in the cities of Bandung and Depok on Java island, and the administrative cities of Central Jakarta, East Jakarta and North Jakarta that make up the wider capital city
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP

JAKARTA: At least 20 people are missing after violent Indonesia protests sparked by lavish perks for lawmakers that have widened to include anger against police, a rights group said Tuesday.
At least six people have been killed since protests rocked Southeast Asia’s biggest economy last week, intensified by footage spreading of the killing of a young delivery driver by a paramilitary police unit.
“As of September 1, there were 23 reports of missing persons. After the search and verification process, 20 missing persons remain unfound,” the Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence (KontraS) said in a statement.
The group said the 20 were reported missing in the cities of Bandung and Depok on Java island, and the administrative cities of Central Jakarta, East Jakarta and North Jakarta that make up the wider capital city.
One incident took place in an “unknown location,” it said.
The National Police did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.
Police have arrested 1,240 people in Jakarta since August 25, the city’s Metropolitan Police Inspector General Asep Edi Suheri told reporters Monday, state news agency Antara reported.
On Tuesday Jakarta police spokesman Ade Ary Syam Indradi said officers arrested activist Delpedro Marhaen, the director of NGO Lokataru Foundation, which also confirmed the arrest.
He was held “on suspicion of making provocative incitement to commit anarchic actions,” Ade said in comments aired by broadcaster Kompas TV.
The unrest emerged in cities across the country last week, forcing President Prabowo Subianto into a U-turn on lawmaker perks.
They were the worst protests since the ex-general took power last year.
More protests were expected on Tuesday outside parliament in Jakarta by a coalition of women’s groups.
The United Nations called on Monday for an investigation into alleged use of disproportionate force in respondng to the rallies.
“We are following closely the spate of violence in Indonesia in the context of nationwide protests over parliamentary allowances, austerity measures, and alleged use of unnecessary or disproportionate force by security forces,” said UN human rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani.


The military was deployed across the capital Jakarta on Monday as hundreds gathered again outside parliament and clashes were reported in several other cities.
Prabowo criticized protesters as he visited injured police at a hospital, and said rallies should end by sundown.
In Bandung, protesters hurled Molotov cocktails at a provincial council building, before police fired tear gas overnight at “suspected... anarchists” who blocked a road.
Officers clashed with protesters who they accused of trying to draw them into a student campus at the Bandung Islamic University and “instigate conflict,” Hendra Rochman, West Java police spokesman said in a statement Tuesday.
On social media some users accused police of firing tear gas and rubber bullets into the campus and storming it.
“Officers maintained a distance of approximately 200 meters from the campus and no shots were directed at the campus,” said Hendra.
The university in a press conference denied its students instigated unrest.
Thousands more rallied in Palembang on Sumatra island and hundreds gathered separately in Banjarmasin on Borneo island, Yogyakarta on Java, and Makassar on Sulawesi.
In Gorontalo city on Sulawesi island protesters clashed with police, who responded with tear gas and water cannons.
Human Rights Watch deputy Asia director Meenakshi Ganguly said security forces “acted irresponsibly by treating the protests as acts of treason or terrorism” and called for investigations into any officers involved in violence.
In anticipation of further unrest, TikTok on Saturday suspended its live feature for “a few days” in Indonesia, where it has more than 100 million users.

Villages marooned after deadly floods in India’s Punjab

Villages marooned after deadly floods in India's Punjab
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP
Villages marooned after deadly floods in India’s Punjab

Villages marooned after deadly floods in India’s Punjab
  • Flooding across the northwestern state killed at least 29 people and affected over 250,000 last month
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP

AMRITSAR, India: A thousand villages in India’s Punjab state are marooned by deadly floods, with thousands forced to seek shelter in relief camps, government authorities say.
Flooding across the northwestern state killed at least 29 people and affected over 250,000 last month, with the state’s chief minister calling it “one of the worst flood disasters in decades.”
The region is often dubbed India’s breadbasket, but more than 940 square kilometers (360 square miles) of farmland are flooded, leading to “devastating crop losses,” Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Modi on Monday assured him of the federal government’s “full support.”
Authorities have said they fear a “huge loss of livestock,” the full extent of which will only be clear when the waters recede, according to a bulletin issued by the state authorities late Monday.
India’s army and disaster teams have carried out vast rescue operations, deploying more than 1,000 boats and 30 helicopters to rescue the stranded or supply food.
“The most important thing is to save the lives of people and helpless animals trapped in the water,” Mann said in a statement.
Rivers in the region cross into Pakistan, where floodwater has also engulfed swathes of land.
Floods and landslides are common during the June-September monsoon season in the subcontinent, but experts say climate change, coupled with poorly planned development, is increasing their frequency, severity and impact.
Northwest India has seen rainfall surge by more than a third on average from June to September, according to the national weather department.
In the capital Delhi, relentless rains have swollen the Yamuna river — which breached its danger mark on Tuesday, inundating several areas and creating traffic snarl-ups lasting for hours.
Deadly floods triggered by record-breaking rain also killed dozens in India’s Jammu and Kashmir region last month.

Rescuers search for helicopter that went missing in Indonesia’s Borneo

Rescuers search for helicopter that went missing in Indonesia's Borneo
Updated 02 September 2025
AP
Rescuers search for helicopter that went missing in Indonesia’s Borneo

Rescuers search for helicopter that went missing in Indonesia’s Borneo
Updated 02 September 2025
AP

JAKARTA: Search and rescue teams in Indonesia searched on Tuesday for a helicopter that went missing over the forests of Borneo with eight people on board the previous day.
The Airbus BK117 D-3, owned by Eastindo Air, lost contact with air traffic control eight minutes after departing from the airport in Kotabaru district in Indonesia’s South Kalimantan province on Monday. The aircraft was on its way to Palangkaraya City in Central Kalimantan Province.
Three foreign nationals — an American, a Brazilian and an Indian — are among the eight people who were on board the helicopter.
A total of 140 personnel from a joint team, including police, military, local agencies and residents, were sent by land and air to comb a 27-square-kilometer (10 square mile) stretch of forest in Mantewe, Tanahbumbu district.
The operation is also supported by two helicopters, which will take turns sweeping the area, said I Putu Sudayana, head of the Banjarmasin Search and Rescue Agency.
“Hopefully, with everyone’s prayers, today’s operation will be successful and we will be able to find the location of the incident,” Sudayana said.

Putin tells Xi China-Russia ties are at ‘unprecedented level’

Putin tells Xi China-Russia ties are at 'unprecedented level'
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP
Putin tells Xi China-Russia ties are at ‘unprecedented level’

Putin tells Xi China-Russia ties are at ‘unprecedented level’
  • The Chinese and Russian leaders criticized Western governments during the summit on Monday, where Xi slammed “bullying behavior” from certain countries
  • Moscow and Beijing declared a “no limits partnership” shortly before Putin ordered Russia’s Ukraine offensive in February 2022
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP

BEIJING: Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday that their countries’ ties were at an “unprecedented level” during talks in Beijing ahead of a massive military parade.
World leaders including North Korea’s Kim Jong Un are gathering in China’s capital for the showcase of Beijing’s might on Wednesday.
“Our close communication reflects the strategic nature of Russian-Chinese ties, which are currently at an unprecedented level,” Putin told Xi in remarks on a pooled live feed.
In a nod to cooperation between the two countries during the war, Putin said “we were always together then, and we remain together now.”
Xi has embarked on a flurry of diplomatic meetings this week, including attendance at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in the northern city of Tianjin — a forum that China sees as an alternative to Western-dominated international cooperation.
The military parade on Wednesday marks 80 years since the end of World War II and will be attended by around two dozen world leaders.


The Chinese and Russian leaders criticized Western governments during the summit on Monday, where Xi slammed “bullying behavior” from certain countries — a veiled reference to the United States, while Putin defended Russia’s Ukraine offensive and blamed the West for triggering the conflict.
“China-Russia relations have withstood the test of international changes,” Xi told Putin on Tuesday.
Xi added that Beijing was willing to work with Moscow to “promote the construction of a more just and reasonable global governance system.”
Moscow and Beijing declared a “no limits partnership” shortly before Putin ordered Russia’s Ukraine offensive in February 2022. The expanded military and trade ties since have troubled the West.
China has never denounced Russia’s war nor called for it to withdraw its troops, and many of Ukraine’s allies believe that Beijing has provided support to Moscow.
It insists it is a neutral party, regularly calling for an end to the fighting while also accusing Western countries of prolonging the conflict by arming Ukraine.
Xi and Putin are in regular contact and held a phone call last month, with the Chinese leader saying he was pleased to see Moscow and Washington improving their relations.
In May, Xi visited Moscow for Russia’s May 9 celebrations of the World War II defeat of the Nazis.
China and Russia “have continued to deepen political mutual trust and strategic cooperation... and injected valuable stability and positive energy into an international situation full of interwoven turmoil,” Xi said during his visit in May.

