  Saudi carrier flynas secures $134m Murabaha facility for fleet expansion

Saudi carrier flynas secures $134m Murabaha facility for fleet expansion

The funding supports flynas’ broader aircraft acquisition program, which includes 195 narrow-body planes — 159 A320neo and 36 A321neo models — under its existing purchase agreements with Airbus. Supplied
Updated 02 September 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Updated 02 September 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s budget carrier flynas has signed a SR504 million ($134.4 million) Murabaha facility with Saudi Awwal Bank to finance the delivery of new Airbus A320neo aircraft, strengthening its ongoing fleet expansion drive. 

According to a bourse disclosure, the 12-year facility — finalized on Aug. 28 — is secured by promissory notes, aircraft mortgages, and the assignment of insurance, reinsurance, and warranty rights tied to the airframes and engines.  

The funding supports flynas’ broader aircraft acquisition program, which includes 195 narrow-body planes — 159 A320neo and 36 A321neo models — under its existing purchase agreements with Airbus. 

The deal follows another SR495 million Murabaha financing signed in February with Bank AlJazira to fund the acquisition of three Airbus A320neo aircraft. The agreement marked a step toward deepening collaboration between the aviation and financial sectors, while prioritizing Saudi institutions in future growth initiatives. 

In its filing, the airline described the latest facility as a key milestone in advancing its fleet expansion plans, enabling it to meet rising passenger demand, boost operational efficiency, and support broader capital restructuring initiatives. 

“It also reflects flynas’ commitment to aligning with the rapid growth of the aviation sector in the Kingdom, driven by the Saudi Vision 2030 programs, which aim to position the Kingdom as a global hub for travel, tourism, and logistics,” the carrier added. 

This facility aligns with earlier developments in flynas’ ongoing fleet expansion strategy.  

In July 2024, the airline signed a landmark agreement with Airbus for 160 aircraft—comprising 130 A320 family jets and 30 A330neo wide-bodies — bringing its total order book to 280 aircraft.   

It also signed a separate memorandum of understanding for 75 A320neo and 15 A330-900 aircraft.   

In recent months, flynas has taken delivery of several A320neo jets, bringing the total number in its fleet to 57 as of May.   

The airline expects to receive over 100 additional Airbus aircraft by 2030, with wide-body deliveries beginning in 2027.  

These moves support flynas’s ambition to expand its domestic and international network while enhancing service quality and operational efficiency.   

In June, flynas finalized its initial public offering, pricing shares at SR80 apiece, the top of its indicated range, giving the airline a market capitalization of SR13.6 billion.  

The offering — the first airline IPO in the Gulf in nearly two decades — saw heavy demand, with institutional investors oversubscribing by around 100 times and retail investors by 350 percent.

Topics: Flynas Investment Finance

Egypt’s net foreign assets jump to a record $18.5 billion in July

Egypt’s net foreign assets jump to a record $18.5 billion in July
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s net foreign assets rose by $3.54 billion in July to a record $18.5 billion, central bank data showed, as Gulf investments, a currency devaluation 18 months ago and strong remittances from workers abroad help boost deposits, analysts say.

Net foreign assets were $14.96 billion at the end of June. Almost all of the increase was due to higher assets at commercial banks.

Remittances from Egyptians abroad have surged since Egypt sharply devalued its currency in March 2024, jumping to $26.4 billion in the nine months to end-March from $14.5 billion in the year-earlier period, the central bank said in July.

Commercial banks’ foreign assets rose by $3.28 billion in July to $39.49 billion while their liabilities fell by $166.2 million to $31.50 billion, according to the central bank data.

Egypt’s net foreign assets, which include assets held by both the central bank and commercial banks, turned negative in February 2022 and only returned to positive territory in May last year.

They had reached a high of $17.47 billion in July 2021, according to Reuters calculations. 

Topics: Egypt Egypt economy Egypt central bank foreign assets

Updated 20 min 38 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan  
Updated 20 min 38 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector expanded at a stronger pace in August, buoyed by a revival in export orders and robust domestic demand, a key survey showed. 

The Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 56.4 from 56.3 in July, staying well above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction. 

The performance outpaced regional peers, with the UAE and Kuwait posting August PMIs of 53.3 and 53.0, respectively. The reading signals the Kingdom’s continued success in diversifying its economy away from hydrocarbons under its Vision 2030 blueprint. 

Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “The slight increase signaled another month of steady growth, driven by improving demand conditions, a modest rebound in output growth, and further gains in employment.”   

He added: “Although activity growth has eased from the highs seen earlier this year, the underlying trend remains firmly positive.”  

Survey participants cited improving economic conditions, rising sales, and proactive marketing efforts as crucial factors boosting activity in August. 

The report noted an uptick in new order volumes, partly driven by a renewed rise in export sales. Companies attributed this growth to increased marketing in external markets and collaborations with clients across the Gulf Cooperation Council region. 

“Firms reported stronger new business inflows, supported by an uptick in export orders and continued growth in domestic demand. Many attributed the improvement to more active marketing efforts and a healthier client pipeline, particularly across the service sector,” said Al-Ghaith.  

S&P Global noted that employment in Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector continued to rise steeply in August, driven by new project initiations and greater skills requirements. 

“Employment trends remained broadly supportive, with firms continuing to expand their headcounts to meet current and expected demand. Although the rate of hiring eased from recent peaks, it remained historically strong,” said Al-Ghaith.  

According to the report, non-oil private firms in Saudi Arabia also ramped up purchasing activity in August at a faster pace than in the previous survey period. 

S&P Global revealed that companies raised their selling prices for the third consecutive month in August. Survey respondents attributed this trend to higher costs and rising customer demand. 

“On the cost front, input prices remained elevated due to persistent pressures on material, transport, and technology-related expenses. Wage pressures eased slightly, but firms still faced broad cost challenges. With an increase in demand and the above factors, output prices continue to grow, though increases were generally modest,” said Al-Ghaith.  

After hitting a 12-month low in July, business optimism improved in August. Non-oil firms expect positive outcomes in the coming months, citing rising demand, ongoing projects, and supportive government policies. 

Topics: PMI non-oil

Updated 02 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
  • Parallel market Nomu slipped 1.12% to close at 25,642.38
  • MSCI Tadawul Index gained 1.92 points to reach 1,383.42
Updated 02 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index ended little changed on Tuesday, shedding 3.12 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 10,667.44. 

The total trading turnover for the benchmark stood at SR4.32 billion ($1.15 billion), with 66 stocks advancing and 186 declining. 

The parallel market Nomu slipped 1.12 percent, or 290.85 points, to close at 25,642.38, while the MSCI Tadawul Index gained 1.92 points to reach 1,383.42. 

The day’s top performer was Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp., which rose 3.49 percent to SR27.30. Tamkeen Human Resource Co. gained 1.98 percent to SR56.75, and Al Kathiri Holding Co. climbed 1.90 percent to SR2.14. 

On the downside, Naseej International Trading Co. dropped 6.28 percent to SR92.60, while Marketing Home Group for Trading Co., which debuted on the main market Tuesday, slipped 4.94 percent to SR80.80. 

On the announcements front, the Arab National Bank said it launched its dollar-denominated additional Tier 1 sukuk offering on Sept. 2, which will run through Sept. 3. 

In a statement on Tadawul, the bank said the minimum subscription limit is $200,000, with increments of $1,000 thereafter. The final issuance size and terms will be determined based on market conditions. 

ANB added that the sukuk will be listed on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market and will be offered under Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The bank also said the closing date of the offering remains indicative and subject to market conditions. 

Shares of ANB closed 0.74 percent lower at SR22.93.

Topics: TASI Tadawul NOMU MSCI 30 Tadawul Index Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Updated 02 September 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Ghadi Joudah
Updated 02 September 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is driving efforts to close the $2.8 trillion global connectivity gap and shape artificial intelligence governance as it hosts the 25th Global Symposium for Regulators.

The event, organized with the International Telecommunication Union, opened Sept. 1 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh under the theme “Regulation for Sustainable Digital Development.” 

It convenes regulators and industry leaders from 190 countries, reinforcing the Kingdom’s push to advance digital inclusion under Vision 2030.

The summit follows a UNCTAD World Investment Report 2025 showing digital infrastructure investments remain heavily concentrated in advanced economies, leaving developing nations struggling with access and affordability gaps.

At the opening, Haytham Al-Ohali, acting governor of the Communications, Space and Technology Commission, said the event marks a milestone as the GSR turns 25 and the ITU celebrates its 160th anniversary, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Ohali described Saudi Arabia as “a hub for dialogue and innovative digital regulation.”

“Today we are in the era of artificial intelligence, and we have a golden opportunity to shape the future of humanity for the next 160 years and beyond, building on our successes and joint efforts that have culminated in connecting more than two-thirds of humanity to date,” SPA quoted him as saying.

Despite progress, 2.6 billion people remain unconnected, Al-Ohali said, noting a joint CST-ITU study estimates $2.6 trillion to $2.8 trillion is required to close the digital divide — including $1.7 trillion for connectivity and infrastructure alone, triple the 2020 projection.

The Kingdom, he added, has already made strides, with the digital economy contributing 15 percent of gross domestic product, over 380,000 technology jobs created, and women’s participation in the sector climbing from 7 percent in 2018 to 35 percent, surpassing G20 and EU benchmarks.

ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin said, “This 25th GSR is both a celebration and a recommitment — to put people and planet at the heart of digital frameworks, to ensure technology bridges divides, and to make our digital future safe, inclusive, and sustainable for all.” 

She noted that the next 25 years will be determined by the frameworks “we establish, the trust we build, and the decisions we make together.” 

On X, Bogdan-Martin highlighted the urgency of regulatory innovation, writing: “The question before us — how regulators can act as digital ecosystem builders — could not be timelier. Because with digital tech transforming every part of life, regulators need to keep pace. They must shift mindsets, adopt new tools, and deepen collaboration.”

Cosmas Zavazava, director of the ITU’s Telecom Development Bureau, praised the Kingdom for hosting the event, noting that it will enhance the resilience of digital infrastructure, attract long-term investments, and provide advanced economic analysis tools aligned with global best practices.

On the sidelines, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha met with Bogdan-Martin to discuss joint efforts to expand digital inclusion, boost entrepreneurship, and build AI-driven growth models.

“Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the digital economy, fostering digital skills, empowering digital entrepreneurship, and boosting partnership in connectivity and inclusion, alongside the Kingdom’s leading initiatives aimed at empowering people and safeguarding the planet,” SPA reported.

Al-Ohaly attended the meeting, where both sides discussed enhancing digital economy growth, developing digital skills, enabling digital entrepreneurship, and Saudi Arabia’s initiatives for human empowerment and environmental protection.

The event continues with technology exhibitions showcasing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 digital leadership and policy workshops advancing the new inclusion framework.

It comes as Saudi Arabia aims to become a global digital leader following its appointment to the UN’s ITU digital regulation network board. Internet use in the Kingdom reached 99 percent in 2024.

GSR-25 will close with a resolution outlining regulatory principles for the post-digital era, based on participants’ insights and session recommendations.

The GSR, held annually, is the world’s leading forum for regulators and industry leaders to exchange insights on digital innovation and regulatory frameworks.

Topics: Telecom technology

Updated 02 September 2025
Ghadi Joudah
Updated 02 September 2025
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia launched the Global Symposium for Regulators, GSR-25, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre, convening over 190 nations to address the digital divide affecting 2.6 billion people.

The International Telecommunication Union and Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission co-host the summit through Sept. 3.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Monday, Haitham Al-Ohaly, CST governor and GSR-25 chair, said, “Today, we have a golden opportunity to shape humanity’s future for the next 160 years.

“Therefore, we announce a new roadmap with the ITU to connect humanity through affordable AI-era solutions,” he said.

Al-Ohaly stated that, despite progress, 2.6 billion people remain excluded from the digital world, highlighting disparities in regulations and access costs.

Citing a Saudi-ITU study presented at the ceremony, the governor said, “The world requires $1.7 trillion just for connectivity infrastructure — triple prior estimates. Closing all digital gaps demands up to $2.8 trillion across infrastructure, skills, affordability, and regulation.”

On the sidelines of the summit, Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha met with ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

Al-Ohaly attended the meeting, where both sides discussed enhancing digital economy growth, developing digital skills, enabling digital entrepreneurship, and Saudi Arabia’s initiatives for human empowerment and environmental protection.

The event continues with technology exhibitions showcasing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 digital leadership and policy workshops advancing the new inclusion framework.

It comes as Saudi Arabia aims to become a global digital leader following its appointment to the UN’s ITU digital regulation network board. Internet use in the Kingdom reached 99 percent in 2024.

GSR-25 will close with a resolution outlining regulatory principles for the post-digital era, based on participants’ insights and session recommendations.

Topics: telecoms

