You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s Yemen redevelopment program, World Bank explore partnerships

Saudi Arabia’s Yemen redevelopment program, World Bank explore partnerships

The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen and the World Bank held discussions on Tuesday on expanding their development cooperation to support vital sectors in Yemen. (SPA)
1 / 4
The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen and the World Bank held discussions on Tuesday on expanding their development cooperation to support vital sectors in Yemen. (SPA)
The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen and the World Bank held discussions on Tuesday on expanding their development cooperation to support vital sectors in Yemen. (SPA)
2 / 4
The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen and the World Bank held discussions on Tuesday on expanding their development cooperation to support vital sectors in Yemen. (SPA)
The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen and the World Bank held discussions on Tuesday on expanding their development cooperation to support vital sectors in Yemen. (SPA)
3 / 4
The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen and the World Bank held discussions on Tuesday on expanding their development cooperation to support vital sectors in Yemen. (SPA)
The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen and the World Bank held discussions on Tuesday on expanding their development cooperation to support vital sectors in Yemen. (SPA)
4 / 4
The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen and the World Bank held discussions on Tuesday on expanding their development cooperation to support vital sectors in Yemen. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8rvum

Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s Yemen redevelopment program, World Bank explore partnerships

Saudi Arabia’s Yemen redevelopment program, World Bank explore partnerships
  • To date, SDRPY has delivered 265 projects and initiatives across eight sectors
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen and the World Bank held discussions on Tuesday on expanding their development cooperation to support vital sectors in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

SDRPY Supervisor-General Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber met with a World Bank delegation led by Stephane Gimbert, regional director for Egypt, Yemen, and Djibouti, at the program’s headquarters in Riyadh.

The meeting was also attended by Dina Abu Ghida, director of the World Bank’s office in Yemen, along with senior staff from both sides.

The talks formed part of a two-day series of meetings focused on enhancing joint efforts, reviewing progress on existing initiatives, and identifying new areas for collaboration.

Among the projects highlighted was the Lifeline Project, a flagship partnership to boost the transportation sector in Yemen.

The program, in cooperation with the World Bank, is currently implementing the Al-Abr Road Expansion and Rehabilitation Project and the Haijat Al-Abd Road Rehabilitation Project.

These initiatives aim to improve infrastructure, increase road safety, enhance social and economic connectivity, and create new job opportunities, the SPA report said.

Al-Jaber and the delegation also discussed potential partnerships across key sectors to help improve daily life in Yemen, underscoring a shared commitment to broadening the scope of joint development projects and strengthening essential services.

To date, SDRPY has delivered 265 projects and initiatives across eight sectors: education, health, water, energy, transportation, agriculture and fisheries, government capacity-building, and wider development programs, covering regions throughout Yemen.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen World Bank

Related

SDRPY begins housing project in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
SDRPY begins housing project in Yemen
Surge in conflicts fuels extreme poverty: World Bank
World
Surge in conflicts fuels extreme poverty: World Bank

FedEx expands Saudi presence, highlighting Kingdom’s trade growth

FedEx expands Saudi presence, highlighting Kingdom’s trade growth
Updated 57 min 33 sec ago
Haifa Alshammari
Follow

FedEx expands Saudi presence, highlighting Kingdom’s trade growth

FedEx expands Saudi presence, highlighting Kingdom’s trade growth
  • New regional hub at King Salman International Airport, direct flights
  • Aligns with Vision 2030, FedEx’s Kami Viswanathan tells Arab News
Updated 57 min 33 sec ago
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: The Federal Express Corp. announced on Tuesday that it will expand its operations in Saudi Arabia with direct and other services, highlighting the Kingdom’s significant trade growth in recent years.

FedEx, the global logistics and transportation company, will also have its first dedicated flight to Saudi Arabia, the establishment of a regional hub at King Salman International Airport, and the extension of its freight-forwarding operations.

Kami Viswanathan, president of FedEx Middle East, Indian subcontinent and Africa, said the company connects 220 countries.

It has a fleet of 700 aircraft and over 200,000 vehicles, which enables them to have an expansive global air and ground network and process 17 million packages a day, she added.

These efforts enhance capacity, create new jobs, and support Vision 2030 objectives for economic diversification and deeper integration into global trade, she said. FedEx is aiming to employ up to 2,000 workers.

“With the push and focused efforts towards diversification, with the development of the Kingdom as the distribution hub, and greater integration of the global economy, what we are already starting to see is export growth,” said Viswanathan.

Viswanathan said trade has grown significantly.

She was referring to Saudi Arabia in Q1 2025 reportedly recording a trade surplus of $16.8 billion (SR63 billion), a 52 percent increase compared to Q4 2024, reflecting strong export performance and rising demand for a well-established logistics infrastructure.

“We are also seeing progress towards improving the known exports as a percentage of GDP (gross domestic product) from 19 to the targeted 50 percent of GDP by 2030.”

The event in Diriyah was attended by General Transport Authority Acting President and Vice Minister Rumaih Al-Rumaih, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser, and FedEx President and CEO Raj Subramaniam.

“FedEx’s strengthened presence reflects the Kingdom’s growing appeal as a premier destination for logistics and global investment. Saudi Arabia’s rising influence as a key global logistics hub and a strategic gateway for trade and transport services is clear,” said Al-Jasser

He added: “The increasing number of leading global logistics and courier companies establishing direct operations in the Kingdom demonstrates the strength of Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector and its pro-investment environment, as well as the global confidence in the Kingdom’s transformation journey.”

During a roundtable, Viswanathan told Arab News that FedEx’s services in Saudi Arabia align with the country’s Vision 2030 plan.

The company will focus on strengthening connectivity and reducing transit times by one to two days. The target is to reach Riyadh within 48 hours, from both the US and Europe.

FedEx’s inaugural nonstop flight connecting Riyadh with the US and Europe reportedly began operations on Sept. 2. The service will soon operate six times a week.

Topics: FedEx Express Saleh Al-Jasser Kami Viswanathan

Related

FedEx Express to Invest over $400m in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
FedEx Express to Invest over $400m in Saudi Arabia
FedEx Express to build Dubai regional air hub 
Business & Economy
FedEx Express to build Dubai regional air hub 

Saudi Arabia unveils global digital inclusion roadmap at telecom summit

Saudi Arabia unveils global digital inclusion roadmap at telecom summit
Updated 02 September 2025
Ghadi Joudah
Follow

Saudi Arabia unveils global digital inclusion roadmap at telecom summit

Saudi Arabia unveils global digital inclusion roadmap at telecom summit
Updated 02 September 2025
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia launched the Global Symposium for Regulators, GSR-25, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre, convening over 190 nations to address the digital divide affecting 2.6 billion people.

The International Telecommunication Union and Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission co-host the summit through Sept. 3.

RIYADH: Speaking at the opening ceremony on Monday, Haitham Al-Ohaly, CST governor and GSR-25 chair, said, “Today, we have a golden opportunity to shape humanity’s future for the next 160 years.

“Therefore, we announce a new roadmap with the ITU to connect humanity through affordable AI-era solutions,” he said.

Al-Ohaly stated that, despite progress, 2.6 billion people remain excluded from the digital world, highlighting disparities in regulations and access costs.

Citing a Saudi-ITU study presented at the ceremony, the governor said, “The world requires $1.7 trillion just for connectivity infrastructure — triple prior estimates. Closing all digital gaps demands up to $2.8 trillion across infrastructure, skills, affordability, and regulation.”

On the sidelines of the summit, Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha met with ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

Al-Ohaly attended the meeting, where both sides discussed enhancing digital economy growth, developing digital skills, enabling digital entrepreneurship, and Saudi Arabia’s initiatives for human empowerment and environmental protection.

The event continues with technology exhibitions showcasing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 digital leadership and policy workshops advancing the new inclusion framework.

It comes as Saudi Arabia aims to become a global digital leader following its appointment to the UN’s ITU digital regulation network board. Internet use in the Kingdom reached 99 percent in 2024.

GSR-25 will close with a resolution outlining regulatory principles for the post-digital era, based on participants’ insights and session recommendations.

Topics: telecoms

Related

Musk’s Starlink could help remote parts of India get online under deals with telecoms players
World
Musk’s Starlink could help remote parts of India get online under deals with telecoms players
Update A firefighter tries to put out a fire that broke out in a telecommunications building in Cairo.
Middle-East
Blaze at Cairo telecommunications building kills 4, disrupts Internet, phone

Mobile exhibition in Buraidah brings regional heritage to life

Mobile exhibition in Buraidah brings regional heritage to life
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Mobile exhibition in Buraidah brings regional heritage to life

Mobile exhibition in Buraidah brings regional heritage to life
  • The title “Our Saudi Story” reflects the brand identity of the regional museums
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The Museums Commission launched the first phase of the mobile interactive exhibition “Our Saudi Story: A Window into Museums,” the first of its kind in the Kingdom to showcase regional museum collections through modern technology.

The exhibition began its tour in Buraidah, Qassim region, coinciding with the Buraidah Dates Carnival, and will run until Sept. 13, offering visitors a sensory, visual, and auditory experience.

The title “Our Saudi Story” reflects the brand identity of the regional museums the commission plans to inaugurate in phases over the coming years, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.

Together, these 11 museums will present the cultural and civilizational heritage of Saudi Arabia’s regions, with each museum highlighting a distinct story within a shared narrative of national pride.

The exhibition opened to visitors with 11 selected artifacts digitally reimagined and presented through motion design and sound effects, allowing direct interaction with the Kingdom’s heritage.

The commission said that the exhibition aims to provide modern cultural experiences that enhance public awareness of heritage, showing how technology can preserve national identity and engage new generations.

Topics: telecoms

Related

Saudi Arabia, UAE dominate healthcare deals in GCC, JLL says
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, UAE dominate healthcare deals in GCC, JLL says
Saudi carrier flynas secures $134m Murabaha facility for fleet expansion
Business & Economy
Saudi carrier flynas secures $134m Murabaha facility for fleet expansion

Saudi cabinet reviews regional developments, backs Gaza ceasefire

Saudi cabinet reviews regional developments, backs Gaza ceasefire
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi cabinet reviews regional developments, backs Gaza ceasefire

Saudi cabinet reviews regional developments, backs Gaza ceasefire
  • The cabinet reviewed developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and reaffirmed the importance of the joint statement issued by the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Italy
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi cabinet on Tuesday emphasized the Kingdom’s role in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, reviewing its ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire, facilitate the delivery of relief and aid, and support the two-state solution.

Chaired by Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the session also covered a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin and a meeting with Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al-Sheikh.

Minister of Media Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari told the Saudi Press Agency that the cabinet reviewed developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and reaffirmed the importance of the joint statement issued by the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Italy.

The statement called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza, condemned measures that undermine the two-state solution, and renewed the countries’ commitment to achieving a just, secure, and comprehensive peace in the Middle East.

 

Topics: Saudi cabinet

Related

Update Saudi cabinet reaffirms support for OIC stance on Gaza, urges urgent global action
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cabinet reaffirms support for OIC stance on Gaza, urges urgent global action
Saudi Cabinet condemns Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ policy, reaffirms support for Palestine
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet condemns Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ policy, reaffirms support for Palestine

‘I came for football, I stayed for more’: Ronaldo headlines Saudi Tourism’s ‘Unreal Calendar’ campaign

‘I came for football, I stayed for more’: Ronaldo headlines Saudi Tourism’s ‘Unreal Calendar’ campaign
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

‘I came for football, I stayed for more’: Ronaldo headlines Saudi Tourism’s ‘Unreal Calendar’ campaign

‘I came for football, I stayed for more’: Ronaldo headlines Saudi Tourism’s ‘Unreal Calendar’ campaign
  • Ronaldo showcases FIFA World Cup 2034, fashion, films and culture
  • ‘This is where the future of sport is being written,’ says football icon
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the face of a new Saudi Tourism campaign to showcase the Kingdom’s packed events calendar as the country grows into a major sporting and cultural destination for foreign and domestic travelers.

Branded “Unreal Calendar,” the marketing campaign launched on Tuesday features a short video narrated by Ronaldo, who plays for Riyadh’s Al-Nassr.

The 60-second clip shows the football legend enjoying several top sporting events hosted in the Kingdom, mixed with scenes of him playing for Al-Nassr.

The video wraps up with several non-sporting events for visitors to enjoy, including cultural and heritage activities, as Ronaldo declares: “I came for football, I stayed for more.”

The marketing push comes at the start of the Kingdom’s extended season of sports, entertainment, film, fashion and cultural events.

The Saudi Tourism Authority said the campaign will be launched in several key markets in Europe, as well as India and China.

It aims to highlight Saudi Arabia’s diverse, year-round sports and entertainment events held across Riyadh, Jeddah and AlUla, with curated packages making it easier to visit.

As hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2034, AFC Asian Cup 2027, Esports Olympics Games 2027, Asian Winter Games 2029 among others, Saudi Arabia is bringing sport home.

The Kingdom’s regular calendar has major international events including the Esports World Cup, Formula 1, LIV Golf Riyadh, tennis, and the Saudi Pro League — cementing its position as a hub for largescale events.

Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said: “Today, Saudi is cementing its place as a global destination that combines cultural authenticity, warm hospitality, and the thrill of world-class events.”

“In the tourism sector, we remain steadfast in our commitment to developing a seamless landscape that inspires the world and provides visitors with unforgettable experiences.”

Ronaldo has become the face of sports in the Kingdom since he joined Al-Nassr in 2022 ahead of a flood of big names from top European teams into the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese legend, who recently extended his contract to stay in Riyadh until 2027, said: “Being part of Saudi Arabia’s journey as a global sports hub has been truly special and somehow unexpected for me a few years ago.

“Today, the truth is, that from the energy of the fans to the scale of ambition — this is where the future of sport is being written.”

“What I admire most about Saudi is how it honors its roots while building for the future. From camels to horses, racing to esports, from the desert to the stadium — this is a place where every young athlete can dream big.”

The Kingdom is investing to become a global hub for sporting and cultural attractions, as a part of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy and expand the tourism sector.

It has committed $800 billion to the sector, which is projected to reach $22.4 billion in market value by 2030 and contribute $16.5 billion to gross domestic product by 2030, according to the Saudi Tourism Authority.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, said: “This campaign with CR7 is a showcase of Saudi today, and our ambitions. Tourism is a core component of our vision, and we are continuously expanding our offerings.”

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo saudi tourism

Related

Ronaldo remains the face of the Saudi football league as the season kicks off
Sport
Ronaldo remains the face of the Saudi football league as the season kicks off
FIFA World Cup 2034 a ‘game changer’ for Saudi tourism, experts say
Business & Economy
FIFA World Cup 2034 a ‘game changer’ for Saudi tourism, experts say

Latest updates

KSA registers 2,748 new urban heritage sites
KSA registers 2,748 new urban heritage sites
Saudi Arabia’s Yemen redevelopment program, World Bank explore partnerships
Saudi Arabia’s Yemen redevelopment program, World Bank explore partnerships
Dubai Basketball welcomes EuroLeague champion Dzanan Musa ahead of new season
Dubai Basketball welcomes EuroLeague champion Dzanan Musa ahead of new season
Closing Bell: Saudi main index holds steady at 10,667
Closing Bell: Saudi main index holds steady at 10,667
Erdogan urges US not to bar Palestinian leaders from UN summit
Erdogan urges US not to bar Palestinian leaders from UN summit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.