Saudi Arabia’s Yemen redevelopment program, World Bank explore partnerships

RIYADH: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen and the World Bank held discussions on Tuesday on expanding their development cooperation to support vital sectors in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

SDRPY Supervisor-General Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber met with a World Bank delegation led by Stephane Gimbert, regional director for Egypt, Yemen, and Djibouti, at the program’s headquarters in Riyadh.

The meeting was also attended by Dina Abu Ghida, director of the World Bank’s office in Yemen, along with senior staff from both sides.

The talks formed part of a two-day series of meetings focused on enhancing joint efforts, reviewing progress on existing initiatives, and identifying new areas for collaboration.

Among the projects highlighted was the Lifeline Project, a flagship partnership to boost the transportation sector in Yemen.

The program, in cooperation with the World Bank, is currently implementing the Al-Abr Road Expansion and Rehabilitation Project and the Haijat Al-Abd Road Rehabilitation Project.

These initiatives aim to improve infrastructure, increase road safety, enhance social and economic connectivity, and create new job opportunities, the SPA report said.

Al-Jaber and the delegation also discussed potential partnerships across key sectors to help improve daily life in Yemen, underscoring a shared commitment to broadening the scope of joint development projects and strengthening essential services.

To date, SDRPY has delivered 265 projects and initiatives across eight sectors: education, health, water, energy, transportation, agriculture and fisheries, government capacity-building, and wider development programs, covering regions throughout Yemen.