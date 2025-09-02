You are here

  • Home
  • Gundogan joins Galatasaray after ‘unforgettable moments’ at Man City

Gundogan joins Galatasaray after ‘unforgettable moments’ at Man City

Gundogan joins Galatasaray after ‘unforgettable moments’ at Man City
Ilkay Gundogan completed a move from Manchester City to Galatasaray on Tuesday, bringing an end to his second spell with the Premier League club. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pzk82

Updated 1 min ago
AP
Follow

Gundogan joins Galatasaray after ‘unforgettable moments’ at Man City

Gundogan joins Galatasaray after ‘unforgettable moments’ at Man City
  • The former Germany international signed a two-year contract with Turkish champion Galatasaray
  • “Manchester City will always hold a special place in my heart,” Gundogan said in City’s announcement
Updated 1 min ago
AP
Follow

MANCHESTER: Ilkay Gundogan completed a move from Manchester City to Galatasaray on Tuesday, bringing an end to his second spell with the Premier League club.
The former Germany international signed a two-year contract with Turkish champion Galatasaray and is the Istanbul club’s latest high-profile recruit during this transfer window after Victor Osimhen and Leroy Sane.
Gundogan helped City win five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four English League Cups and the Champions League in his first spell with the club before leaving to join Barcelona in 2023. He returned a year later but was unable to prevent City from enduring their first trophyless season in eight years.
“Manchester City will always hold a special place in my heart,” Gundogan said in City’s announcement. “We have enjoyed so much success in our time together and there have been so unforgettable moments not least being captain for the treble-winning season.”
His departure — on a free transfer — comes after Pep Guardiola embarked on an overhaul of his once dominant squad, with nine players recruited since January.
The 34-year-old Gundogan did not play in any of City’s three Premier League matches this season and was pushed down the pecking order following the arrival of midfielders Tijjani Reijnders and Nico Gonzalez in recent months.
During his trophy-laden time at City, Gundogan captained the team that won a treble of trophies in 2023 — the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. The previous year, he scored two goals on the final day of the season to secure a comeback 3-2 win against Aston Villa to clinch the title.
City director of football Hugo Viana hailed Gundogan’s time at the Etihad.
“Ilkay Gundogan is a name synonymous with success at Manchester City,” he said. “He brought trophy upon trophy back to the Etihad and no one will ever forget the huge role he played in those successes.
“It may now be time for him to say goodbye,” Viana added, “but we will never forget his legacy here at Manchester City. Ilkay has truly cemented his place in the history of Manchester City, and we all wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”
Gundogan, who is of Turkish descent, added that “lifting the Champions League trophy for this club for the first time, especially in Istanbul, will live with me forever. I have no doubts Manchester City will enjoy much more success in the future and I will certainly be watching on from afar as I continue my career in Turkiye, a country that means ever such a lot to me.”
He was Guardiola’s first signing at City when he joined from Borussia Dortmund in 2016.

Topics: Galatasaray Ilkay Gundogan Man City

Related

Gündogan has two goals, Haaland scores as Man City routs Al Ain 6-0 at the Club World Cup
Sport
Gündogan has two goals, Haaland scores as Man City routs Al Ain 6-0 at the Club World Cup
Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan lifts the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after winning the FA Cup. (Reuters)
Sport
Ilkay Gundogan double secures FA Cup for Manchester City over United at Wembley

Bahrain, Abu Dhabi funds take full ownership of McLaren

Bahrain, Abu Dhabi funds take full ownership of McLaren
Updated 02 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

Bahrain, Abu Dhabi funds take full ownership of McLaren

Bahrain, Abu Dhabi funds take full ownership of McLaren
  • No financial details were given in a McLaren Group statement confirming the purchase
  • MSP Sports Capital CEO Jeff Moorad and chairman Jahm Najafi will vacate their seats on the McLaren Racing board
Updated 02 September 2025
Reuters

DUBAI: Bahrain’s Mumtalakat and Abu Dhabi’s CYVN Holdings took full ownership of McLaren Racing on Tuesday in a deal that reportedly valued the reigning F1 champions at more than $4 billion.
No financial details were given in a McLaren Group statement confirming the purchase of all shares held by MSP Sports Capital, funds managed by O’Connor Capital Solutions, Ares Sports, Media and Entertainment funds and Caspian Funds.
Sky News earlier reported the sale of the 30 percent stake would value the team at more than three billion pounds ($4.05 billion).
Bahrain sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat will remain the majority shareholder with CYVN, majority-owned by the government of Abu Dhabi, having a non-controlling stake.
CYVN created McLaren Group Holdings last April after completing its acquisition of sportscar maker McLaren Automotive.
McLaren Racing runs teams in Formula One, US-based IndyCars and will enter the World Endurance Championship from 2027.
US-based investment group MSP and others took a significant minority stake in 2020, when McLaren were in need of funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deal, for a maximum 33 percent stake by 2022, valued the British racing outfit at 560 million pounds at the time.
Since then, McLaren have emerged as a dominant force in the sport, winning the constructors’ title last year for the first time since 1998 and on course to win both titles this season.
“Our suite of minority investors came on board in 2020, and we thank them for their tremendous support over the past few years as we set McLaren Racing on a path to commercial growth and financial stability,” said McLaren Group Executive Chairman Paul Walsh.
He said the simplified ownership structure “strengthens our ability to future-proof the business and capture new growth opportunities.”
MSP Sports Capital CEO Jeff Moorad and chairman Jahm Najafi will vacate their seats on the McLaren Racing board.
Ares Management said in a statement the proceeds from the transaction “will be used to return capital to investors and further strengthen its position as an experienced investor across the sports ecosystem.”

Topics: Bahrain Mumtalakat Abu Dhabi CYVN Formula 1 McLaren

Related

FIA and Formula E agree 10-year extension to electric world championship
Sport
FIA and Formula E agree 10-year extension to electric world championship
The secret history of Formula 1 in Saudi Arabia
Sport
The secret history of Formula 1 in Saudi Arabia

Liverpool front record spending by English clubs as player power takes hold in transfer window

Liverpool front record spending by English clubs as player power takes hold in transfer window
Updated 02 September 2025
AP
Follow

Liverpool front record spending by English clubs as player power takes hold in transfer window

Liverpool front record spending by English clubs as player power takes hold in transfer window
  • The previous single-window record spend was $3.2 billion in 2023
  • An attempt by Europe’s top clubs to launch a Super League in 2021 collapsed within 48 hours
Updated 02 September 2025
AP

LONDON: English soccer — and Liverpool, in particular — flexed their financial muscles in unprecedented fashion in a summer transfer window that highlighted the growing imbalance in the European game as well as the effect player power can have in securing a move.
Here’s what we learned from the last two months in the transfer market:
English dominance
The raw facts are that the 20 clubs in the Premier League — fueled by unrivaled spending power because of the competition’s huge domestic and international broadcasting deals — splashed out a record total of $4 billion on players in the summer window. That outlay is more than Europe’s other four top leagues — Spain, Italy, Germany, France — combined.
The previous single-window record spend was 2.36 billion pounds (now $3.2 billion) in 2023.
More pertinently, the Premier League’s net spend was $1.75 billion, compared to Italy ($100 million) and Spain ($60 million), according to figures by Transfermarkt. France and Germany even returned a profit.
An attempt by Europe’s top clubs to launch a Super League in 2021 collapsed within 48 hours.
Perhaps there already is one — it’s called the Premier League.
Liverpool go big
Leading the unprecedented spending in the Premier League were Liverpool, whose outlay of $570 million was the biggest ever by one club in single window.
The English champions broke the British transfer record twice — first for Germany playmaker Florian Wirtz and then on deadline day when Sweden striker Alexander Isak joined from Newcastle for $170 million, making him the fourth most expensive player in soccer history.
Liverpool could afford such outrageous spending because the club bought only one player last summer — Federico Chiesa for 10 million pounds ($13.2 million) — while making a net profit of more than $50 million as Arne Slot leaned on the squad bequeathed by Jurgen Klopp to win the Premier League in his first season in charge.
This summer, the Reds have received about $250 million from sales, too. While their signings look strong on paper, their ability to recoup money for players is equally as impressive. For that, they’ve often looked to Saudi Arabia for a bail-out, with Darwin Nunez the latest to move there.
Player power
It was a summer when some players went on the front foot in pushing for moves, using Instagram Stories — rather than making an old-fashioned transfer request — to demonstrate their unhappiness at their clubs
That was exactly the tactic of Isak, who effectively went on strike at Newcastle while he agitated for a move to Liverpool. Newcastle confronted Isak, going public itself with a bold and rare statement challenging one of its star players, but eventually gave in.
Wissa used the same approach, posting about his disgruntlement with Brentford just a day before the transfer window shut having not trained with the squad for weeks. He got his move late on deadline day, too, as a replacement for Isak at Newcastle.
Contrast that, for example, with the attitude of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, who reportedly had his heart set on a move to Liverpool and kept playing for his team while the subject of a bid from the Reds. Palace couldn’t find a replacement and Guehi stayed — likely earning respect from fans in the process.
England vs. Europe
English soccer’s runaway revenue is a trend that’s set to accelerate in European club competitions.
The Premier League has a record six teams in the Champions League’s 36-team lineup helped by 17th-place Tottenham winning the Europa League last season.
Those six teams can realistically expect to earn collective UEFA prize money of about 600 million euros ($698 million) — more than the entire prize fund of the second-tier Europa League which will be shared among 36 clubs from 23 different countries. They include Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest taking more UEFA cash back to England.
The wealth gap within the Champions League is already huge.
Liverpool’s sixth-highest transfer fee paid this offseason — 31 million euros ($36 million) for Italian teenager Giovanni Leoni as a back-up defender — is more than the entire reported revenue last year of one of their Champions League opponents, Qarabag of Azerbaijan.
Union Saint-Gilloise and Slavia Prague qualified direct to the Champions League by winning their domestic league titles and could plan their offseason business accordingly.
Still, Union have turned a profit of 50 million euros ($58 million) on player trading and their biggest buy was just 5 million euros ($5.8 million), for Austria winger Raul Florucz from Olimpija Ljubljana.
Slavia Prague have made a profit of 25 million euros ($29 million) with the biggest fee paid 3.5 million euros ($4 million) for Czech midfielder Michal Sadílek from Dutch club Twente.
Same competition, different financial world.
And what about Wrexham?
Wrexham’s march to the Premier League shows no sign of slowing — their dealings in the transfer window is proof of that.
The Welsh club spent $40 million this summer on new players, repeatedly breaking their transfer record in a ruthless spree overseen by their Hollywood celebrity owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
The squad for this season’s campaign in the second-tier Championship looks unrecognizable compared to the one they had three years ago, when the team were playing in the fifth tier.
Wrexham may have had a tough start to their Championship campaign, winning one of their first four games, but a fourth straight promotion still seems possible.

Topics: English Premier League (EPL) Liverpool Alexander Isak

Related

Isak completes blockbuster Liverpool move as English clubs spend a record $4B in transfer window
Football
Isak completes blockbuster Liverpool move as English clubs spend a record $4B in transfer window
Szoboszlai stunner secures Liverpool win over Arsenal in early-season clash of heavyweights
Sport
Szoboszlai stunner secures Liverpool win over Arsenal in early-season clash of heavyweights

FIFA silence on sanction for errant South Africa a mystery

FIFA silence on sanction for errant South Africa a mystery
Updated 02 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

FIFA silence on sanction for errant South Africa a mystery

FIFA silence on sanction for errant South Africa a mystery
  • South Africa, who admit their mistake, erroneously fielded midfielder Tebeho Mokoena in a 2-0 home win over neighbors Lesotho
  • South Africa were severely embarrassed when they belatedly discovered the mistake
Updated 02 September 2025
Reuters

CAPE TOWN: FIFA’s reticence to dock World Cup points from South Africa for using a defaulter in a March fixture is casting a cloud and creating confusion ahead of this week’s potentially decisive round of African qualifiers.

South Africa, who admit their mistake, erroneously fielded midfielder Tebeho Mokoena in a 2-0 home win over neighbors Lesotho when he should have sat out the World Cup qualifier after two cautions in previous fixtures in Group C.

South Africa were severely embarrassed when they belatedly discovered the mistake but insist because their opponents did not protest, they will not lose the three points.

“We did something bad, we did something we shouldn’t do, but there was no complaint,” said South Africa coach Hugo Broos this week when again questioned on the matter.

But FIFA’s Disciplinary Code makes provisions for proceedings to be instigated by the administration of world football’s governing body, not only via protest, and they have previously sanctioned countries which have committed the same offense.

The rules state: “If a person receives a caution in two separate matches of the same FIFA competition, they are automatically suspended from the next match in that competition.”

The disciplinary code also adds: “If a team fields a player who is not eligible to participate (due to suspension, registration issues, nationality, etc.), the match is automatically forfeited. The default result is a 3–0 loss, unless the actual result was even more disadvantageous to the offending team.”

“It is not normal that we don’t know the situation about the points on the log table before our games this week,” said Gernot Rohr, coach of Benin, which is second behind South Africa in the standings.

“It is very, very strange. Normally, South Africa should lose three points, and they should go to Lesotho. But nobody knows why they (FIFA) did not take this decision,” he told Reuters.

UNANSWERED
Repeated queries to world football’s governing body in Zurich have gone unanswered in the five months since the incident.

Rohr would know better than most the ramifications of fielding an ineligible player. In the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, when he was Nigeria’s coach, they forfeited the point from a 1-1 draw in Algeria for fielding Shehu Abdullahi, who was suspended.

“We didn’t know he was suspended, and we lost the points in the disciplinary committee,” added Rohr.

With their win still intact, South Africa lead the standings with 13 points, five ahead of Rwanda and Benin and six ahead of Nigeria, whom they host in a crunch game in Bloemfontein next Tuesday. Lesotho have six points and Zimbabwe sit last on four.

Losing three points would see South Africa’s advantage reduced to only two points with four qualifiers to play and put Lesotho into second place, setting up a nervy round of matches when the six protagonists play on Friday and again next Tuesday.

The teams tussling for qualification want clarity. “The world still awaits FIFA’s decision,” said the Nigerian Football Federation on their website this week and Rohr added: “FIFA should now very quickly give the decision.”

Topics: FIFA South Africa Tebeho Mokoena World Cup

Related

Egyptians take on South Africans in African Champions League semis
Sport
Egyptians take on South Africans in African Champions League semis
CAF fines its president’s club $100,000 after African Champions League fan disorder
Sport
CAF fines its president’s club $100,000 after African Champions League fan disorder

Dubai Basketball welcomes EuroLeague champion Dzanan Musa ahead of new season

Dubai Basketball welcomes EuroLeague champion Dzanan Musa ahead of new season
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Dubai Basketball welcomes EuroLeague champion Dzanan Musa ahead of new season

Dubai Basketball welcomes EuroLeague champion Dzanan Musa ahead of new season
  • Bosnian forward was the team’s first signing of a busy summer of transfers
  • Musa brings with him not only world-class talent but also a winning mentality shaped during his time at Real Madrid
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai Basketball have welcomed their first major signing of the summer, Dzanan Musa, one of Europe’s brightest basketball stars.

The Bosnian forward arrives in Dubai with a reputation for excellence, spanning two EuroLeague championships and multiple domestic titles in Spain and beyond.

Musa brings with him not only world-class talent but also a winning mentality shaped during his time at Real Madrid, one of Europe’s most decorated clubs.

Speaking on his move, Musa expressed his excitement at joining the Dubai side.

“A lot of motivation. The new team, the chance to make history with one team, it’s a big motivation for me,” he said.

“I feel like the people around the project are very good. I feel like we’re one big family, so it’s like we have a lot of things to be joyful for, and I feel like if we’re going to do the things right, we can make big things.”

Known for his leadership, Musa shared that being entrusted with the role is both an honor and a challenge he is ready to embrace.

“When they called me at the beginning and told me that they want me to be a leader on the court and off the court, that’s something that every player wants to hear,” he said. “Especially now that we’re going to play EuroLeague, to be the face of the team in the EuroLeague is something that every player wants. I feel like we will do great things.”

Musa also acknowledged the passionate support of Dubai’s fans, saying: “I was watching the last two months of the Dubai basketball, every game, especially against Partizan — the fans were unbelievable. The arena is brand new — it looks brand new, something that is very helpful for the players. But at the end of the day, we need them to support us, and we need to build something here. We need to build the culture of basketball here, and I feel like we have an opportunity to do that. We just need the people of Dubai to understand that the big things are coming.”

As he begins his journey in Dubai, Musa has his eyes set on inspiring the next generation and etching his name in the city’s sporting history.

“To win a lot of EuroLeague titles with Dubai, for sure, and to be somebody that the kids continue to look up to and to be the right example for everybody else on the court and off the court, to fight for this jersey like every day is the last day. So I’m very happy to start this journey,” he added.

Musa now joins a growing roster of elite international talent at Dubai Basketball, as the club prepares for its historic debut in the EuroLeague and an awaited return to the ABA League.

Topics: Dubai Basketball Dzanan Musa EuroLeague

Related

Coach Golemac ‘very optimistic’ as Dubai Basketball look forward to EuroLeague debut
Sport
Coach Golemac ‘very optimistic’ as Dubai Basketball look forward to EuroLeague debut
Mfiondu Kabengele becomes Dubai Basketball’s 8th signing of the summer
Sport
Mfiondu Kabengele becomes Dubai Basketball’s 8th signing of the summer

Nurmagomedov returns and region’s first women’s title fight for UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi

Nurmagomedov returns and region’s first women’s title fight for UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Nurmagomedov returns and region’s first women’s title fight for UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi

Nurmagomedov returns and region’s first women’s title fight for UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi
  • Tom Aspinall makes first UFC heavyweight title defense against Ciryl Gane on Oct. 25, and 2 new bouts added
  • Strawweights Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern to fight in historic title bout, while Umar Nurmagomedov takes on Mario Bautista at Etihad Arena
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News

ABU DHABI: UFC 321 on Oct. 25 on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island will be a blockbuster event with heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall’s first defense against Ciryl Gane, a historic women’s strawweight title fight, and the return of Umar Nurmagomedov in a high-stakes bantamweight clash.

First UFC women’s title fight in Abu Dhabi

Before Zhang Weili makes her move up to flyweight, the vacant strawweight belt will be contested in Abu Dhabi for the very first time. Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern, two Brazilian standouts, will meet in a rematch with championship gold on the line.

Their first encounter was at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, where Dern claimed a unanimous decision win during an impressive four-fight win streak. Since then she has been inconsistent, but recently regained momentum with decision victories over Loopy Godinez and Amanda Ribas.

Jandiroba, meanwhile, has been on the best run of her career since that defeat. The fighter, known as “Carcara,” has won six of her last seven.

She is now on five straight wins over Angela Hill, Marina Rodriguez, Amanda Lemos, Yan Xiaonan, and Godinez. Her consistency and relentless grappling pressure have made her a force at 115 pounds (52 kg).

This bout marks a historic milestone as the first UFC women’s title fight in the Middle East, underlining the commitment by the promotion and Abu Dhabi to inspire females across the region.

Bantamweights Nurmagomedov and Bautista clash

Abu Dhabi will also host the return of Nurmagomedov, who faces Mario Bautista in a pivotal bantamweight contest.

For the Russian, Abu Dhabi has been the setting for some of his biggest moments, from his UFC debut in 2021 at UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny to headlining UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov last year, where he defeated Cory Sandhagen.

Following the first loss of his professional career in a title bid against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311 in California, he returns determined to re-establish himself as a contender.

Bautista, one of the division’s dark horses, has an eight-fight winning streak, and recently defeated Patchy Mix at UFC 316.

A versatile athlete with sharp striking and slick submissions, he now looks to add Nurmagomedov to his resume and move closer to title contention.

Topics: UFC

Related

A healer and a fighter: the double life of UFC star Shi Ming
Sport
A healer and a fighter: the double life of UFC star Shi Ming
Power Slap 16 will be streamed live and free worldwide via the promotion’s YouTube channel. supplied
Sport
‘Wolverine’ defends title against ‘Klingbeil’ as Power Slap returns to Abu Dhabi for UFC showdown week

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Bugwatching’ by Eric R. Eaton
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Bugwatching’ by Eric R. Eaton
The changing face of Riyadh summers
Malls and cafes are major social hubs for residents and professionals looking to socialize and network in Riyadh. (Supplied/File
Where We Are Going Today: Numou – Tailored Meals
Photo/Supplied
Deputy governor receives Australian ambassador in Riyadh
Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz (R) holds talks with Miles Armitage in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Iran says open to US nuclear talks, rejects missile curbs
Iran says open to US nuclear talks, rejects missile curbs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.